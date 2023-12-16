Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in southern Gaza, network says

You are here

War on Gaza

Veteran Al-Jazeera correspondent Wael Al-Dahdouh receives medical care after we was injured while covering ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group in Gaza, at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 15, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 16 December 2023
AP
  According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Abu Daqqa is the 64th journalist to be killed since the conflict erupted between Hamas and Israel: 57 Palestinians, four Israelis and three Lebanese journalists
Updated 16 December 2023
AP
CAIRO: An Israeli strike killed a Palestinian cameraman for the TV network Al Jazeera and wounded its chief Gaza correspondent Friday as they reported at a school in the south of the besieged territory, the network said.
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had gone to the school in the southern city of Khan Younis after it was hit by a strike earlier in the day. While they were there, an Israeli drone hit the school with a second strike, the network said.
Dahdouh was heavily wounded in his arm and shoulder, while Abu Daqqa fell bleeding to the ground. Speaking from a hospital bed, Dahdouh told Al Jazeera he was able to flee, bleeding, from the school and found several ambulance workers. He asked them to look for Abu Daqqa, but they said it was too risky and promised another ambulance would come for him, Dahdouh said.
“He was screaming, he was calling for help,” said Dahdouh, his right arm heavily bandaged.
Later that evening, Al Jazeera reported that an ambulance tried to reach the school to evacuate Abu Daqqa, but it had to turn back because roads were blocked by the rubble of destroyed houses.
Abu Daqqa continued to bleed for several more hours, until a civil defense crew found him dead, the network said in a statement.
Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour told a General Assembly meeting on the war that Israel “targets those who could document (their) crimes and inform the world, the journalists.”
“We mourn one of those journalists, Samer Abu Daqqa, wounded in an Israeli drone strike and left to bleed to death for 6 hours while ambulances were prevented from reaching him,” Mansour said.
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Abu Daqqa is the 64th journalist to be killed since the conflict erupted between Hamas and Israel: 57 Palestinians, four Israelis and three Lebanese journalists.
The 45-year-old Abu Daqqa, a Khan Younis native, joined Al Jazeera in June 2004, working as both a cameraman and an editor. He leaves behind three sons and a daughter.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment about Abu Daqqa’s death.
Qatari-owned Al Jazeera said in a statement that it holds Israel “accountable for systematically targeting and killing Al Jazeera journalists and their families.”
In late October, Dahdouh’s wife, son, daughter and grandchild were killed in a strike on the home where they were sheltering in central Gaza. The network at the time accused Israel of intentionally targeting his family.
Earlier this month, a strike killed the father, mother and 20 other family members of another Al Jazeera correspondent, Momen Al Sharafi.
Dahdouh is well known as the face of Palestinians during many wars. He is revered in his native Gaza for telling stories of suffering and hardship to the outside world.
Israel’s air and ground assault over the past 10 weeks has killed more than 18,700 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. The war broke out following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel in which militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took some 240 hostage.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

US senator questions Zuckerberg over alleged Meta censorship of pro-Palestinian content

US senator questions Zuckerberg over alleged Meta censorship of pro-Palestinian content
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

US senator questions Zuckerberg over alleged Meta censorship of pro-Palestinian content

US senator questions Zuckerberg over alleged Meta censorship of pro-Palestinian content
  • Letter from Elizabeth Warren seeks details of content moderation methods employed by Meta platforms
  • Since Oct. 7, Meta’s Instagram has faced accusations of censoring, shadow banning, or account suspension of posts on Palestine conflict
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: US Senator Elizabeth Warren has sought clarification from Mark Zuckerberg on allegations that Meta is censoring pro-Palestine content across its platforms.

In a letter co-signed by more than 90 human rights and civil rights organizations, Warren referred to media reports and concerns about Meta’s handling of Palestine-related material in October.

She wrote that that “amid the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel … it is more important than ever that social media platforms do not censor truthful and legitimate content.”

Warren also highlighted the need for social media platforms at times when online communities play a pivotal role in sharing information about regional developments.

The letter underscored concerns over Meta’s actions, including censorship, removal, and mistranslation of content.

Citing an October report from the Wall Street Journal, the letter revealed that Meta had implemented a “temporary risk response measure,” resulting in an increased frequency of flagging posts related to Palestine.

Unlike Meta’s usual practice of suppressing content when there is an 80 percent certainty that it is inflammatory, the threshold was lowered to 25 percent in the weeks following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

Many users experienced Instagram restrictions or deleted posts about Palestine without clear explanation, and some faced complete account suspensions, which Meta attributed to glitches in its systems.

Warren’s letter sought details on Meta’s content moderation methods, and requested examples over the past five years where the company altered the content moderation threshold for a specific country, along with the corresponding count of posts removed.

The senator expressed concern, saying that “reports of Meta’s suppression of Palestinian voices raise serious questions about Meta’s content moderation practices and anti-discrimination protections.”

She added: “Social media users deserve to know when and why their accounts and posts are restricted, particularly on the largest platforms where vital information-sharing occurs.”

Since the Oct. 7 attack, Meta’s Instagram has faced multiple accusations of censorship, shadow banning, or account suspension due to users posting pro-Palestinian content.

Topics: War on Gaza Meta censorship Senator Elizabeth Warren Instagram

Communications group The Independents announces two new acquisitions

Communications group The Independents announces two new acquisitions
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Communications group The Independents announces two new acquisitions

Communications group The Independents announces two new acquisitions
  Group aims to strengthen its foothold in the luxury experiential industry with the addition of Atelier LUM and INCA Productions to its portfolio of agencies
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Independents Group, an international communications group specializing in luxury, fashion and lifestyle, has announced the acquisition of two new companies, Atelier LUM and INCA Productions.

The two companies will retain their identity and work closely with other agencies in the group to service clients across the GCC.

“The Independents’ strategy is to house the best of the best creative talents/agencies and bring together expertise and synergies that can complement and enhance each partner’s current offering,” Isabelle Chouvet, CEO of The Independents, told Arab News.

“This acquisition was a result of our vision to strengthen this community and our expertise in the luxury experiential industry across the GCC,” she added.

Based in Paris and Dubai, Atelier LUM designs and produces fashion and luxury experiences and architectural projects, while INCA is an event production agency, with offices in London and New York, which specializes in activations and strategy.

The luxury market has grown rapidly in the Middle East and is expected to double in size by 2030, driven mainly by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, according to a recent report Boston Consulting Group.

Chouvet said that previously a lot of Saudi consumers traveled out of the country to purchase luxury goods but over the last few years, more consumers have been buying luxury goods within the Kingdom.

“Luxury brands are seeing this change and are focusing more to engage and acquire more of this custom from within the Kingdom,” she added.

The Independents’ local presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and its repertoire of local and global agencies, including the new acquisitions, enables it to “grow its footprint across the Middle East offering clients/brands a global yet local perspective,” said Chouvet.

Founded in 2017, The Independents Group now comprises Atelier LUM, Bureau Betak & Bureau Future, CTZAR, INCA Productions, Karla Otto, K2, Lefty, Prodject and The Qode with a presence in markets like Riyadh, Dubai, Milan, Paris, London, Munich, New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Seoul.

 

 

Italian media watchdog probes Lebanese TV channel over alleged unauthorized broadcasting

Italian media watchdog probes Lebanese TV channel over alleged unauthorized broadcasting
Updated 15 December 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI
Follow

Italian media watchdog probes Lebanese TV channel over alleged unauthorized broadcasting

Italian media watchdog probes Lebanese TV channel over alleged unauthorized broadcasting
  Agcom launched investigation into Al Mayadeen after French media group, authorities warned network was operating without license
Updated 15 December 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI

LONDON: The Italian media authority Agcom has launched an investigation into Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV news channel for alleged unauthorized broadcasting, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Friday.

The Hezbollah-affiliated network has been accused of broadcasting from Italian territory without the necessary license granted by Agcom.

A spokesperson for the watchdog confirmed to Arab News that a formal probe had been initiated but said it could not release any further information or statements on ongoing investigations.

The news emerged after the Denis Diderot Committee, an international network of academics and experts in the audio-visual sector, published a report claiming that the Beirut-based channel had been broadcasting to the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe via two Eutelsat satellites from Italian territory without authorization from Agcom.

The French research institute initially alerted the French regulatory authority Arcom and Eutelsat’s owner, expressing concern. After a preliminary investigation, Eutelsat and Arcom identified the channel’s transmission from two Italian teleports and promptly alerted Agcom, which initiated investigative proceedings.

Describing the network as a “promoter of Islamist terrorist organizations,” the committee said Al Mayadeen had breached European regulations. Its report also accused the channel and its websites of spreading antisemitic and Holocaust denial statements, as well as promoting apology for terrorism.

In addition, the committee claimed that Al Mayadeen, “contributes to disinformation in the Arab world and Arabic-speaking populations worldwide about Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.”

In a statement, the committee urged European national authorities and the EU to take measures against Al Mayadeen’s antisemitism and terrorism promotion.

Al Mayadeen, a pan-Arabist satellite news television channel affiliated to the Shiite Islamist political party and militant group, launched in June 2012, and has news reporters in most Arab countries.

Committee coordinator, Andre Lange, told Arab News that Agcom was in the “process” of checking with other European authorities if there had been a request for a license.

“If this is not the case, they will ask the switch-off of the channel,” Lange said.

The committee noted the difficulty in identifying the channels’ country of jurisdiction according to the European AVMS (audio-visual media services) directive and called for European regulatory authorities and satellite operators to create a register of uplinks to non-European channels from European territory.

“We have focussed on Al Mayadeen TV. But it is probable that other Arabic channels on the same multiplexes do not have the authorization,” Lange added.

Topics: Agcom Italy Al Mayadeen Denis Diderot Committee Eutelsat Hezbollah

Meta, TikTok report jump in Malaysia govt requests to remove content in 2023

Meta, TikTok report jump in Malaysia govt requests to remove content in 2023
Updated 15 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Meta, TikTok report jump in Malaysia govt requests to remove content in 2023

Meta, TikTok report jump in Malaysia govt requests to remove content in 2023
  • News sparked concerns about freedom of speech, rise in scrutiny of online content
  • Removed content included criticism of the government, posts on illegal gambling, hate speech, racially or religiously divisive content
Updated 15 December 2023
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Facebook-owner Meta and China’s TikTok restricted a record number of social media posts and accounts in Malaysia in the first six months of 2023, data published by the firms showed, amid a jump in government requests to remove content.
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration, which came to power in November 2022 on a reformist platform, has faced accusations of backpedaling on its promises to protect freedom of speech amid increased scrutiny of online content in recent months.
The government has denied allegations of stifling dissent online, saying it wanted to curb provocative posts that touch on race, religion and royalty.
Between January and June this year, Meta restricted about 3,100 pages and posts on its Facebook and Instagram platforms from being viewed by users in Malaysia because they were reported to have allegedly violated local laws, according to data published in the firm’s twice-yearly Transparency Report this month.
The figure was six times higher than in the previous half-year period and the highest since the company began reporting content restrictions in Malaysia in 2017.
Meta said between July 2022 and June 2023, it restricted access to more than 3,500 items in response to reports by Malaysia’s communications regulator and other government agencies.
The content included criticism of the government and posts that allegedly violated laws on illegal gambling, hate speech, racially or religiously divisive content, bullying and financial scams, Meta’s report said.
Short video platform TikTok, in a similar report issued last month, said it had received 340 requests from the Malaysian government to remove or restrict content between January and June 2023, affecting 890 posts and accounts.
TikTok removed or restricted 815 of those for violating local laws or the platform’s community guidelines — the highest in a six-month period since it began reporting requests from Malaysia in 2019, the data showed. It was triple the number TikTok removed in the second half of 2022.
Malaysia made more requests to restrict content on TikTok than any other government in Southeast Asia, the data showed. Meta did not publish the total number of government requests it received for content restrictions.
The Malaysian government did not respond to a request for comment on the data. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this week the communications regulator often acted upon complaints from ordinary users, denying allegations that he had requested the agency to seek the removal of posts critical of him on social media.
Race and religion are sensitive issues in Malaysia, which has a predominantly Muslim ethnic Malay population but significant ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities. It also has laws prohibiting seditious remarks or insults against its monarchy.
Fahmi said in October that TikTok had not done enough to curb defamatory or misleading content on its platform and accused it of failing to comply with some local laws. TikTok said it would take proactive measures to address the issues raised.
The government also threatened to take legal action against Meta for failing to act against “undesirable” content but dropped the plan after meetings with the company.
Free speech group Article 19 denounced the removal of posts critical of the government and expressed concerns over its increased requests to restrict content, warning that it could stifle legitimate free speech and expression.
“It is never permissible to prohibit expression solely because it casts a critical view on social issues, public figures or government institutions,” said Nalini Elumalai, its senior Malaysia program officer.

Topics: Meta TikTok Malaysia

Britain weighs new consultation on social media impact on teens

Britain weighs new consultation on social media impact on teens
Updated 15 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Britain weighs new consultation on social media impact on teens

Britain weighs new consultation on social media impact on teens
  New measures is expected to carve social media use for under 16s
Updated 15 December 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Britain could look at further measures to protect young teenagers from the risks of social media in the new year following the introduction of new online safety laws focused on children and the removal of illegal content, a minister said.

The Online Safety Act, which became law in October, requires platforms like Meta’s Instagram and Alphabet’s YouTube to strengthen controls around illegal content and age-checking measures.

Major platforms including Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat require users to be at least 13 years old.

A Bloomberg report said the British government was studying a crackdown on social media access for children under the age of 16, including potential bans.

Science Minister Andrew Griffith said on Friday that the government always sought to find a balance between important freedoms and putting parents in control.

“If there is a consultation at some point in the future, and as I say that’s speculation at this point, looking at how you can continue to protect minors as opposed to the freedom of the internet for adults is always something that a sensible government I think would look at,” he told Times Radio.

Topics: UK social media

