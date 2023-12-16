Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa perform on second day of Soundstorm festival in Riyadh 

After his gig, Brown took to Instagram to share a video from his concert and wrote: “Mic on … the fans in Saudi are amazing.”
Smith performed with his son Jaden and US record producer Jazzy Jeff, telling cheering fans: “I’m loving the energy that you all come with. When I walk around the streets of Riyadh, I’ve been to Riyadh, I’ve been to Jeddah, I’ve been up northwest, and every place I go, it gets better and better and better.”
Model Gigi Hadid celebrates singer Taylor Swift’s birthday
DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid has paid tribute to her superstar friend Taylor Swift for her 34th birthday.
In a post on Instagram, Hadid shared a group picture of her with Swift and said: “Happy T-day. Love you long time sister.”
Swift celebrated her anniversary day with a dazzling birthday celebration in New York City.
The “Shake It Off” singer flaunted a black glitzy mini dress from London-based label Clio Peppiatt, that focused on hand-beading and hand-embroidery. The ensemble featured nightscape designs that included a large silver sequin moon, a sparkly starburst, and cloud appliques.
To complete her look, she wore a silver purse, black platform heels, and her signature red lip.
After the party, Swift took to Instagram to share pictures of her star-studded bash. Among the images was a picture of Hadid, Swift, and American actress Blake Lively.
“Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday,” Swift said to her 278 million followers.
In an Instagram post, Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad said: “Happy birthday Taylor Swift, keep on shining.”
Murad shared images of Swift from her tour championing his creations. In one picture she was wearing a shimmering dark blue outfit, with embellishment and fringe detailing, paired with knee-high boots that she flaunted in Las Vegas.
Another showed her wearing a custom-made gown by Murad in a peachy hue with starburst sequin work across the length of the creation. She wore the dress during her Arizona concert.
Hadid and Swift have a strong friendship, with Hadid regularly showing unwavering support for her pal.
In July, the 28-year-old supermodel and mom-of-one watched Swift perform at Levi’s Stadium during her Eras tour stop in Santa Clara, California — taking to Instagram to share some glimpses from her experience.
Hadid reposted a photo from make-up artist Patrick Ta, showing the two friends with their arms raised during the show, both Ta and Hadid wearing a stack of the colorful beaded bracelets synonymous with Swift’s latest tour.
It was not the first time Hadid had supported Swift during her concert tour. In May, she attended the Nashville stop alongside other friends, including English singer Matty Healy, US model Lily Aldridge, and stylist Ashley Avignone.
And in June, after her Pittsburgh show, Swift was seen walking arm-in-arm with Hadid outside of Nobu Downtown in New York City.
Alareer, who was a professor of English literature at the Islamic University of Gaza, first published “If I Must Die” in 2011. He reposted it on Nov. 1 on X, where he has more than 111,000 followers, and pinned it to his profile.
The stars on the red carpet were dressed in subtle hues of black, white and silver. Among those spotted on opening night were Passant Shawky, Mohamed Farrag, Ola Roshdy, Jamila Awad, Mahmoud Hemida, Heidy Karam, Ahmed Hatem, Ahmad Dash, Yasmin Raeis, Saba Mubarak and Hany Ramzy.
Egyptian singer-songwriter Abu also took to the stage to pay a heartfelt tribute to Palestine by singing “The World is Blind.” He wore a black suit with a coat and had a keffiyeh tied around his waist.
Egyptian film director Marwan Hamed received a lifetime achievement award, presented by renowned actress and singer Yousra, during the opening ceremony. With a career spanning more than two decades, Hamed’s work includes “The Yacoubian Building,” “Ibrahim Labyad,” “Kira W El Gin” and “The Blue Elephant.”
Five-time Grammy-winner Carey, dubbed “songbird supreme” by the Guiness World Records, will be joined in the line-up by Iranian singer GooGoosh, who will take the stage on Jan. 20, and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who will perform on Jan. 27.
More Arab superstars who will perform during Saddiyat Nights are yet to be announced by organizers.
DUBAI: Desert X AlUla, the international open-air art exhibition, will return for its third edition next year.
The event, part of AlUla Arts Festival, will run from Feb. 9 to March 23, 2024. It will feature contemporary artworks by Saudi and international artists set amidst the desert landscape.
This year’s theme is “In the Presence of Absence,” with artists invited to explore ideas of the unseen and the inexpressible. They will stage new encounters with the landscape, featuring alternative perspectives of time, wind and light as well as the area’s myths and history.
Returning as artistic directors are Raneem Farsi and Neville Wakefield, while the exhibition will be curated by Maya El-Khalil and Marcello Dantas.
El-Khalil is a renowned art advisor and curator with a focus on the Middle East and North Africa region. Dantas is an award-winning curator known for his innovative interdisciplinary practices linking science, history and technology.
El-Khalil said: “The region of AlUla is monumental. We challenged the artists to adjust their perspective to encounter the unseen aspects of the place with reverence, attuning to the forces, rhythms and processes that shape the landscape in imperceptible ways. Their works diagram and engage ephemeral phenomena like the movement of light or the erosion of wind.”
Dantas added: “The desert, often perceived as a place of emptiness, gradually unveils its intricate layers of existence. These manifest through the ever-shifting terrain, the intricate dance of time, the evidence of life and the transformative power of climate.
“Desert X AlUla invites artists to create original works with a unique canvas on an unprecedented scale. We tasked these artists with the mission of uncovering traces that transcend the limits of our sight, blurring the line between what we see and what we truly perceive in the presence of absence.”
Desert X AlUla is a collaboration between Desert X and the Royal Commission for AlUla and aims to advance new cultural dialogue through art. It fosters exchanges between artists, curators and international and local communities, taking the desert as inspiration.
Next year’s edition will take place at locations within the Wadi Al-Fann desert, Harrat Uwayrid and Al-Manshiyah Railway Station.