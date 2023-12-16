You are here

Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa perform on second day of Soundstorm festival in Riyadh 

The 3-day festival runs from Dec. 14 to 16. (AN/ Abdulrahman Bin Shalhoub)
RIYADH: Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, Martin Garrix, Will Smith, Jazzy Jeff and other stars wowed fans on the second day of Saudi Arabia’s much-loved music festival Soundstorm by MDLBEAST. 

Brown performed some of his hits including “Yeah 3x,” as he treated fans to thrilling dance moves with his crew. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After his gig, Brown took to Instagram to share a video from his concert and wrote: “Mic on … the fans in Saudi are amazing.” 

Smith performed with his son Jaden and US record producer Jazzy Jeff, telling cheering fans: “I’m loving the energy that you all come with. When I walk around the streets of Riyadh, I’ve been to Riyadh, I’ve been to Jeddah, I’ve been up northwest, and every place I go, it gets better and better and better.” 

A long list of stars performed on the festival’s second day, including David Guetta, DJ Morten, Axwell, Deadmau5 and Alok. 

In a video posted on Soundstorm’s Instagram, Guetta — standing alongside DJ Morten — said: “I love this place … I think so far, it’s been my favorite show in Saudi.”

The Arab stars who hit the stage on the second day were Hakeem, Ramy Sabry, Mahmoud El-Esseily, Ruby, Hamid El-Shari, Aly Fathalla, Disco Misr and many more. 

