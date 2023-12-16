You are here

War on Gaza
French lawmaker calls for French soldiers in Israeli army to face justice for war crimes

Thomas Portes from French leftist movement La France Insoumise's (LFI) (AFP)
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News en franҫais
  • Portes has called on the French Minister of Justice to scrutinize the status of French nationals presently enlisted in the Israeli army
PARIS: A French lawmaker has demanded that French nationals who are serving with the Israeli army during its ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza must be brought to justice if they are found to have been involved in war crimes. 

Thomas Portes, deputy of the French National Assembly, wrote on social-media platform X: “More than 4,000 French people involved in the Israeli army which is committing war crimes in Gaza!”

Portes has called on the French Minister of Justice to scrutinize the status of French nationals presently enlisted in the Israeli army, including those with dual citizenship, and said they must be held accountable if they were involved in war crimes.

 

“Given the war crimes committed by the Israeli army, both in Gaza and the West Bank, it is unacceptable for French citizens to participate,” Portes posted. 

His comments came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Israel pledging to destroy Hamas following the militant group’s attack on Israeli territory on October 7. 

Israel’s military response since then has resulted in the deaths of more than 18,800 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-led Ministry of Health in Gaza, the majority of them women, children, or adolescents.

Portes’ call adds a new layer to the intricate dynamics of the region, sparking discussions about the legal implications for French citizens involved in foreign military operations.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas

Indian Navy shadowing bulk carrier likely taken by Somali pirates in the Arabian Sea

Indian Navy shadowing bulk carrier likely taken by Somali pirates in the Arabian Sea
Indian Navy shadowing bulk carrier likely taken by Somali pirates in the Arabian Sea

  • The Maltese-flagged MV Ruen had sent a Mayday message on the UKMTO on Thursday saying six unknown people had boarded the vessel
  • EU anti-piracy force says the Spanish frigate Victoria was on its way to intercept the hijacked vessel
NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy said Saturday that it is shadowing a bulk carrier that was boarded by unknown attackers — likely Somali pirates — in the Arabian Sea.

The Maltese-flagged MV Ruen, with a crew of 18, had sent a Mayday message on the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations portal on Thursday indicating that six unknown people had boarded the vessel, the Indian Navy said in its statement.
The navy responded to the distress call by sending its anti-piracy patrol warship and maritime patrol aircraft to locate and assist the vessel, it added.
The aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel early Friday and has since been continuously monitoring the movement of the vessel, which the Indian Navy said was headed toward the coast of Somalia. It added that its warship, which was deployed in the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy patrols, also intercepted the carrier early on Saturday.
The Ruen, which is managed by Bulgarian shipping company Navibulgar, was off the Yemeni island of Socotra when it was boarded on Thursday, the private intelligence firm Ambrey and the UKMTO said. Bulgarian authorities said the ship’s crew were nationals of Angola, Bulgaria and Myanmar.
“The necessary steps have been taken to pass the information on to all foreign partners and institutions that we will count on to provide assistance,” Bulgarian Foreign Minister Maria Gabriel told reporters Friday.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault. However, suspicion immediately fell on pirates from Somalia. Their activity has dropped in recent years, but there has been growing concern it could resume amid the political uncertainty in the country and wider chaos in the region that has included attacks on shipping by Yemeni Houthi rebels.
On Friday, the UKMTO issued a warning to shippers saying the security manager for the Ruen “believes the crew no longer has control of the vessel.” The European Union’s anti-piracy force in the region said the Spanish frigate Victoria was on its way to intercept the “alleged pirate-hijacked vessel.”

Topics: MV Ruen Indian navy United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Arabian Sea piracy Navibulgar UKMTO

Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks after European Union funding stalled

Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks after European Union funding stalled
Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks after European Union funding stalled

  • Ukraine’s air force said Saturday that Ukrainian air defense had shot down 30 out of 31 drones launched overnight
  • Russia also said Friday evening that it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian drone attacks
KYIV: Russia and Ukraine each reported dozens of attempted drone attacks in the past day, just hours after Hungary vetoed 50 billion euros ($54.5 billion) of European Union funding to Ukraine.
Ukraine’s air force said Saturday that Ukrainian air defense had shot down 30 out of 31 drones launched overnight against 11 regions of the country.
Russia also said Friday evening that it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian drone attacks.
Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones over the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world considered illegal, and has used it as a staging and supply point during the war.
Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that six drones had been shot down in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine.
In Ukraine’s partially occupied southern Kherson region, the Russia-installed governor, Vladimir Saldo, reported on Telegram that Russian anti-aircraft units had downed at least 15 aerial targets near the town of Henichesk. Saldo said later Saturday that a Ukrainian missile attack on a village in the Russia-held part of the region had killed two people.
Meanwhile, shelling wounded two people in Ukrainian-held parts of the Kherson region, regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said Saturday.
Stepped-up drone attacks over the past month come as both sides are keen to show they aren’t deadlocked as the war approaches the two-year mark. Neither side has gained much ground despite a Ukrainian counteroffensive that began in June, and analysts predict the war will be a long one.
On Friday, EU leaders sought to paper over their inability to boost Ukraine’s coffers with a promised 50 billion euros ($54.5 billion) over the next four years, saying the funds will likely arrive next month after some more haggling between the bloc’s other 26 leaders and the longtime holdout, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
Instead, they wanted Ukraine to revel in getting the nod to start membership talks that could mark a sea change in its fortunes — although the process could last well over a decade and be strewn with obstacles placed by any single member state.
Also on Saturday, Russia returned three Ukrainian children to their families as part of a deal brokered by Qatar, according to the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, and Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.
Lubinets voiced hope last week that a coalition of countries formed to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia — the National Coalition of Countries for the Return of Ukrainian Children — will be able to come up with a faster mechanism to repatriate them. More than 19,000 children are still believed to be in Russia or in occupied regions of Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict European Union drone attacks Kherson

Most British voters support sanctuary for Afghan veterans: Poll

Most British voters support sanctuary for Afghan veterans: Poll
Most British voters support sanctuary for Afghan veterans: Poll

  • Ex-elite soldiers face Taliban revenge as criticism grows over UK resettlement scheme
  • Ex-British soldier: ‘They were looking after you on the ground and you can’t help them’
LONDON: The majority of the British voting public support giving sanctuary to former Afghan special forces veterans who served alongside the UK military, The Independent reported on Saturday.
The poll of 3,000 British voters, carried out by YouGov, found that just 19 percent of respondents said they should be barred from settling in Britain.
Those veterans who stayed in Afghanistan since the 2021 Taliban takeover have faced assault and torture, and some have been killed.
Several of the veterans — who belonged to the elite UK-funded Commando Force 333 and Afghan Territorial Force 444 units — have made it to Britain via evacuation flights or by boat.
Maj. Gen. Charlie Herbert, a former senior NATO adviser in Afghanistan, said: “I can think of no other Afghan security forces who were more closely aligned to the UK than 333 and 444, nor who more loyally or bravely supported our military objectives.”
The UK’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, which aims to resettle former Afghan veterans who served alongside the British military against the Taliban, has received character references from many former British colleagues of the soldiers.
However, one former British soldier, Alex, told The Independent that ARAP failed to respond to his reference.
“I provided details about the individual that I served with on the ground in Afghanistan to the Arap team and never got a response,” he said.
“I am aware of a number of other people who served alongside (the Afghan veterans) and never received any contact from the Ministry of Defense or ARAP. The cases were all rejected in the first place and were then rejected on appeal.
“We talk a lot about veterans and their mental health. To think that you’ve left these people behind, you hear what they’re going through. They were looking after you on the ground and you can’t help them.”

Topics: UK Afghan special forces UK military YouGov Taliban

Putin supporters formally nominate him as independent candidate in Russian presidential election

Putin supporters formally nominate him as independent candidate in Russian presidential election
Putin supporters formally nominate him as independent candidate in Russian presidential election

  • The nomination by a group of at least 500 supporters is mandatory under Russian election law for those not running on a party ticket
  • Independent candidates also need to gather at least 300,000 signatures in their support
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘s supporters on Saturday formally nominated him to run in the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate, state news agencies reported.
The nomination by a group of at least 500 supporters is mandatory under Russian election law for those not running on a party ticket. Independent candidates also need to gather at least 300,000 signatures in their support.
The group that nominated Putin included top officials from the ruling United Russia party, prominent Russian actors and singers, athletes and other public figures.
“Whoever is ready to support the candidacy of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for the post of president of Russia, please vote. Who’s in favor?” Mikhail Kuznetsov, head of the executive committee of the People’s Front, asked those gathered. The People’s Front is a political coalition, founded in 2011 by Putin.
After the vote, Kuznetsov announced that the group had voted unanimously to nominate Putin.
According to Russian election laws, candidates put forward by a party that isn’t represented in the State Duma or in at least a third of regional legislatures have to submit at least 100,000 signatures from 40 or more regions. Those running independently of any party would need a minimum of 300,000 signatures from 40 regions or more.
Those requirements apply to Putin as well, who has used different tactics over the years. He ran as an independent in 2018 and his campaign gathered signatures. In 2012, he ran as a nominee of the Kremlin’s United Russia party, so there was no need to gather signatures.
At least one party — A Just Russia, which has 27 seats in the 450-seat State Duma — was willing to nominate Putin as its candidate this year. But its leader, Sergei Mironov, was quoted by the state news agency RIA Novosti on Saturday as saying that Putin will be running as an independent and will be gathering signatures.
Last week, lawmakers in Russia set the country’s 2024 presidential election for March 17, moving Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office.
Under constitutional reforms he orchestrated, the 71-year-old Putin is eligible to seek two more six-year terms after his current term expires next year, potentially allowing him to remain in power until 2036.
The tight control over Russia’s political system that he has established during 24 years in power makes his reelection in March all but assured. Prominent critics who could challenge him on the ballot are either in jail or living abroad, and most independent media have been banned.

Topics: Russia President Vladimir Putin Russian elections

Sultan Haitham in Delhi as India, Oman pursue free trade deal

Sultan Haitham in Delhi as India, Oman pursue free trade deal
Sultan Haitham in Delhi as India, Oman pursue free trade deal

  • Visit is the first trip to India by an Omani ruler in more than 25 years
  • Indian PM Modi says he is hopeful to sign a free trade agreement with Oman soon
Sanjay Kumar

 

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks on Saturday with the ruler of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, as the two countries pursue a free trade agreement. 

Sultan Haitham is on a three-day visit to New Delhi, which started on Friday. It is the first trip to India by an Omani ruler in more than 25 years. He is accompanied by seven cabinet ministers.

“India and Oman have had an unbreakable bond of deep friendship for centuries. At one end of the Arabian Sea is India and at the other end is Oman. Our proximity is not limited to geography but is also reflected in our thousands of years of trade, our culture, and our common priorities,” Modi said, as he welcomed Sultan Haitham and his delegation. 

“Today we are adopting a new ‘India-Oman Joint Vision: A Partnership for Future.’ In this joint vision, concrete action points have been agreed on 10 different areas.” 

The India-Oman Joint Vision was an outcome of the Indian prime minister’s visit to Oman in 2018. It focuses on building partnerships in the maritime sector, connectivity, energy security, green energy — especially green hydrogen — space, digital payments, health tourism, disaster management, agriculture, and food security. 

During Saturday’s meeting, the Omani delegation also discussed with Indian authorities a free trade agreement, similar to the one India signed with the UAE last year. 

“I am glad that the discussions between the two parties on the CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) are continuing,” Modi said. 

“Two rounds of this dialogue have been successfully completed in which many important issues have been agreed upon. I hope that we will be able to sign this agreement soon, which will add a new chapter in our economic cooperation.” 

Sultan Haitham’s visit comes four months after India hosted the G20 summit, to which it invited Oman — a non-G20 country — to be a special guest, which “reflects the importance and significance attached by the government of India” to the bilateral relationship, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India’s foreign secretary, said in a press conference after Saturday’s meeting. 

“Although the negotiations on CEPA have started recently, they have made substantial progress in the last few rounds of discussion. Both leaders gave strong impetus and push to conclude the CEPA agreement as early as possible,” Kwarta said.

“We are confident (this visit) will add new dimensions to our strategic partnership between India and Oman.”

Topics: Oman India

