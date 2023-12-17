You are here

‘Spider-Man 2’ doubles down on each of the original’s core strengths and New York is bigger and more detailed than ever. (Supplied)
Updated 14 sec ago
James Denselow
Review: ‘Spider-Man 2’ doubles up on web-slinging action  

Review: ‘Spider-Man 2’ doubles up on web-slinging action  
Updated 14 sec ago
James Denselow
LONDON: Sony’s original “Spider-Man” game was an anchor release for the PlayStation S5 back in 2020, demonstrating its new power, speed and graphics capabilities.

Its successor doubles down on each of the original’s core strengths and New York is bigger and more detailed than ever, an incredible playground to explore and experience.

A key addition of this game is that you can take control of double the number of Spider-Men. There is the original Peter Parker — now 25 years old and dealing with serious relationships, a mortgage etc. and Miles Morales, the 17-year-old apprentice who is still at school and coping with all the shenanigans that involves. 

The relationship between these two, as they struggle to balance their superpowers alongside life’s day-to-day challenges, is the foundation of a slightly cheesy yet compelling storyline. Indeed, some see the “Spider-Man” games as having stronger, deeper stories than the blockbuster films themselves.

The game is a cinematic experience in itself. The big-picture narrative is that Kraven the Hunter has invaded the city with a plan to free a bunch of supervillains and then hunt them for sport. Cue seeing lots of Spider-Man’s enemies past and present wreaking havoc across the city.  

The graphics are slick, and you feel as though you are interacting with the real New York, helped by major sequences that take place in many of the city’s iconic locations. As per its prequel, the fighting engine is intuitive and rewards combos with upgrades across a skill tree.

Each Spider-Man has unique capabilities (as well as options to personalize their appearances) each suited for different stages of the game. This means teamwork is essential, rather than nice to have. Store up moves to power a “spider barrage” or similarly enjoyable special abilities; of course, these are never lethal as Spider-Man is your friendly neighborhood superhero! Unusually for this kind of game, the only way to heal is to fight successfully, a clear channel to the type of experience the designers had in mind.  

Swinging through the city is almost enough of a gaming experience in and of itself, but this new version offers you the chance to glide — almost fly — with a new wingsuit that has fantastically responsive controls.

There are elements of extreme silliness, of course, but then Spider-Man has always prided itself on being one of the less serious Marvel franchises; the fact you can have prolonged phone conversations whilst simultaneously being beaten black and blue is a case in point.

Nevertheless, once you have suspended your disbelief, donned your Spider-Man suit and reached for your NYC map, you are in for a treat.

Updated 17 December 2023
Raffi Boghosian
Updated 17 December 2023
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood A-listers say they had the best time bonding in the black comedy “Poor Things.”

In the film, Oscar-nominated director Yorgos Lanthimos brings together Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef and others to retell an inspirational fantasy from the Victorian ages.

Stone told Arab News: “The actors in this are incredible. Mark and Willem and Rami, look at them! And Catherine. It was so incredible. Like you couldn’t ask for a better group of actors. So, I was so, so beyond lucky.”

Youssef said: “Literally the best group of people you could ever be involved with. It was so, so special. Emma’s a genius. Willem, Yorgos, obviously. Mark. It was the best time I’ve ever had.”

Aside from the highly praised custom and set designs, Stone gave an Oscar-worthy performance of her character Bella, a pregnant woman revived from death with the brain of a child. She stands out with her intentionally strange facial expressions, boldness and confidence.

“Bella is her own creature. She’s a woman who is hungry for experience, and she’s curious and holding … She’s my favorite … She was very inspiring,” said Stone.

Bella goes through a journey of self-discovery having to finally get rid of her innocence to come back as a woman.

Dafoe said: “There are elements in the film that really show you how sometimes we accept social conditioning that we take as a given. 

“And it kind of allows us through Bella’s journey to see another way of looking at some of these things that control us.”

Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella stunned in a red gown from Italian fashion house Giambattista Valli as she promoted her film “Rebel Moon — Part 1: A Child of Fire” in Los Angeles at the TCL Chinese Theatre recently.

The actress was joined on the red carpet by the rest of the cast, including Charlie Hunnam, Ed Skrein and Jena Malone, as well as director Zack Snyder and his producer wife Deborah Snyder.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rebel Moon (@rebelmoon)

In the sci-fi adventure, which will debut on Netflix on Dec. 22, a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force.  

Kora, played by Boutella, is a woman with a mysterious past living among the villagers who becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making a stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

In June, filmmaker Snyder attended Netflix’s Tudum global fan event in Brazil to showcase a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the film, which is a concept he has been developing since college.  

“I’ve been working on this story for quite a while,” Snyder said on stage, according to Deadline. “It’s about a group of farmers on the edge of the galaxy that get visited by the armies of the Mother World, which are the bad guys. The farmers have to decide to fight or submit.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rebel Moon (@rebelmoon)

He continued: “I don’t want to give it all away, but if they had decided to fight, let’s say that was an option, they would have to travel around the galaxy to find warriors to fight with them. And so, it had us traveling quite a bit.” 

The project will be released in the form of two movies after the writer-director spoke to Netflix about his 72-page-script, which translated to a nearly-three-hour movie.

It will not be the first time Algiers-born Boutella has taken on the role of a sword-wielding extraterrestrial. The actress, who at the age of 10 fled to Paris with her family during the Algerian civil war, is known for her breakout performance in the Oscar-nominated film, “Star Trek Beyond,” in which she portrayed the fierce alien warrior, Jaylah. 

Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, Martin Garrix, Will Smith, Jazzy Jeff and other stars wowed fans on the second day of Saudi Arabia’s much-loved music festival Soundstorm by MDLBEAST. 

Brown performed some of his hits including “Yeah 3x,” as he treated fans to thrilling dance moves with his crew. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MDLBEAST (@mdlbeast)

After his gig, Brown took to Instagram to share a video from his concert and wrote: “Mic on … the fans in Saudi are amazing.” 

Smith performed with his son Jaden and US record producer Jazzy Jeff, telling cheering fans: “I’m loving the energy that you all come with. When I walk around the streets of Riyadh, I’ve been to Riyadh, I’ve been to Jeddah, I’ve been up northwest, and every place I go, it gets better and better and better.” 

A long list of stars performed on the festival’s second day, including David Guetta, DJ Morten, Axwell, Deadmau5 and Alok. 

In a video posted on Soundstorm’s Instagram, Guetta — standing alongside DJ Morten — said: “I love this place … I think so far, it’s been my favorite show in Saudi.”

The Arab stars who hit the stage on the second day were Hakeem, Ramy Sabry, Mahmoud El-Esseily, Ruby, Hamid El-Shari, Aly Fathalla, Disco Misr and many more. 

Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News
Updated 16 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid has paid tribute to her superstar friend Taylor Swift for her 34th birthday.

In a post on Instagram, Hadid shared a group picture of her with Swift and said: “Happy T-day. Love you long time sister.”

Swift celebrated her anniversary day with a dazzling birthday celebration in New York City.

Instagram/ @gigihadid

The “Shake It Off” singer flaunted a black glitzy mini dress from London-based label Clio Peppiatt, that focused on hand-beading and hand-embroidery. The ensemble featured nightscape designs that included a large silver sequin moon, a sparkly starburst, and cloud appliques.

To complete her look, she wore a silver purse, black platform heels, and her signature red lip.

After the party, Swift took to Instagram to share pictures of her star-studded bash. Among the images was a picture of Hadid, Swift, and American actress Blake Lively.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

“Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday,” Swift said to her 278 million followers.

In an Instagram post, Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad said: “Happy birthday Taylor Swift, keep on shining.”

Murad shared images of Swift from her tour championing his creations. In one picture she was wearing a shimmering dark blue outfit, with embellishment and fringe detailing, paired with knee-high boots that she flaunted in Las Vegas.

Another showed her wearing a custom-made gown by Murad in a peachy hue with starburst sequin work across the length of the creation. She wore the dress during her Arizona concert.

Hadid and Swift have a strong friendship, with Hadid regularly showing unwavering support for her pal.

In July, the 28-year-old supermodel and mom-of-one watched Swift perform at Levi’s Stadium during her Eras tour stop in Santa Clara, California — taking to Instagram to share some glimpses from her experience.

Hadid reposted a photo from make-up artist Patrick Ta, showing the two friends with their arms raised during the show, both Ta and Hadid wearing a stack of the colorful beaded bracelets synonymous with Swift’s latest tour.

It was not the first time Hadid had supported Swift during her concert tour. In May, she attended the Nashville stop alongside other friends, including English singer Matty Healy, US model Lily Aldridge, and stylist Ashley Avignone.

And in June, after her Pittsburgh show, Swift was seen walking arm-in-arm with Hadid outside of Nobu Downtown in New York City.

Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News
  • Refaat Alareer, literature professor in Gaza, was killed by Israeli strike on Dec. 7
  • Poem ‘If I Must Die’ was read by Scot Brian Cox for the Palestine Festival of Literature in London
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Actor Brian Cox has recited a poem by Palestinian academic Refaat Alareer, who was killed on Dec. 7 in Gaza by an Israeli airstrike, for the Palestine Festival of Literature in London.

Alareer, who was a professor of English literature at the Islamic University of Gaza, first published “If I Must Die” in 2011. He reposted it on Nov. 1 on X, where he has more than 111,000 followers, and pinned it to his profile.

The Palestine Festival of Literature in London shared a video on Wednesday of the Scottish actor reading the moving verse. 

Cox recited:

“If I must die,

you must live

to tell my story

to sell my things

to buy a piece of cloth

and some strings,

(make it white with a long tail)

so that a child, somewhere in Gaza

while looking heaven in the eye

awaiting his dad who left in a blaze —

and bid no one farewell

not even to his flesh

not even to himself —

sees the kite, my kite you made, flying up

above

and thinks for a moment an angel is there

bringing back love

If I must die

let it bring hope

let it be a tale.”

