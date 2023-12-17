You are here

Deal worth $17m signed for water projects in Jazan region

RIYADH: As part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to ensure water security across the country, the sovereign wealth fund has signed a deal worth SR64.19 million ($17.02 million) for projects in the cities and villages of the Jazan region.

The Public Investment Fund signed the deal with Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co., which will operate and maintain water projects in the region for 36 months, according to a bourse filing.

This move falls in line with AWTP’s mission to develop, deliver, and manage water, environmental, and energy solutions focused on sustainability, innovation, and excellence to exceed stakeholders’ expectations.

It also aligns well with the firm’s vision of leading the development of water, environmental, and energy solutions for the well-being of society.

Moreover, the financial impact resulting from the new contract started in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In November, AWPT was granted a 15-year contract worth SR2.2 billion by the Kingdom’s National Water Co. to operate and maintain sewage plants in Riyadh’s Heet and Al-Hayer.

According to a Tadawul statement released at the time, AWPT expected the project’s financial impacts to be reflected in the second quarter of 2024.

Under the deal, the company will design, rehabilitate, test, and maintain four sewage plants in Heet and Al-Hayer, with a combined treatment capacity of 780,000 cubic meters daily.

The company further noted that rehabilitation of these plants would occur in two phases over 36 months, while operation and maintenance would start from the contract’s inception.

Prior to that, in April, sewage plants in Riyadh were set to benefit from an SR1.62 billion operation and maintenance contract handed out to AWPT by NWC.

AWPT sealed the 15-year contract at the time to operate and maintain the Manfouha Northern, Manfouha Eastern, and Al-Manfouha sewage treatment plants.

Under the contract terms, AWTP will modernize the design of the facilities, as well as test and commission the three plants, according to a statement released at the time.

The statement also added that rehabilitation work was expected to be finalized in two phases within 36 months of the commencement of the contract.

RIYADH: As part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to ensure water security across the country, the sovereign wealth fund has signed a deal worth SR64.19 million ($17.02 million) for projects in the cities and villages of the Jazan region.

The Public Investment Fund signed the deal with Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co., which will operate and maintain water projects in the region for 36 months, according to a bourse filing.

This move falls in line with AWTP’s mission to develop, deliver, and manage water, environmental, and energy solutions focused on sustainability, innovation, and excellence to exceed stakeholders’ expectations.

It also aligns well with the firm’s vision of leading the development of water, environmental, and energy solutions for the well-being of society.

Moreover, the financial impact resulting from the new contract started in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In November, AWPT was granted a 15-year contract worth SR2.2 billion by the Kingdom’s National Water Co. to operate and maintain sewage plants in Riyadh’s Heet and Al-Hayer.

According to a Tadawul statement released at the time, AWPT expected the project’s financial impacts to be reflected in the second quarter of 2024.

Under the deal, the company will design, rehabilitate, test, and maintain four sewage plants in Heet and Al-Hayer, with a combined treatment capacity of 780,000 cubic meters daily.

The company further noted that rehabilitation of these plants would occur in two phases over 36 months, while operation and maintenance would start from the contract’s inception.

Prior to that, in April, sewage plants in Riyadh were set to benefit from an SR1.62 billion operation and maintenance contract handed out to AWPT by NWC.

AWPT sealed the 15-year contract at the time to operate and maintain the Manfouha Northern, Manfouha Eastern, and Al-Manfouha sewage treatment plants.

Under the contract terms, AWTP will modernize the design of the facilities, as well as test and commission the three plants, according to a statement released at the time.

The statement also added that rehabilitation work was expected to be finalized in two phases within 36 months of the commencement of the contract.

RIYADH: As part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to ensure water security across the country, the sovereign wealth fund has signed a deal worth SR64.19 million ($17.02 million) for projects in the cities and villages of the Jazan region.

The Public Investment Fund signed the deal with Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co., which will operate and maintain water projects in the region for 36 months, according to a bourse filing.

This move falls in line with AWTP’s mission to develop, deliver, and manage water, environmental, and energy solutions focused on sustainability, innovation, and excellence to exceed stakeholders’ expectations.

It also aligns well with the firm’s vision of leading the development of water, environmental, and energy solutions for the well-being of society.

Moreover, the financial impact resulting from the new contract started in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In November, AWPT was granted a 15-year contract worth SR2.2 billion by the Kingdom’s National Water Co. to operate and maintain sewage plants in Riyadh’s Heet and Al-Hayer.

According to a Tadawul statement released at the time, AWPT expected the project’s financial impacts to be reflected in the second quarter of 2024.

Under the deal, the company will design, rehabilitate, test, and maintain four sewage plants in Heet and Al-Hayer, with a combined treatment capacity of 780,000 cubic meters daily.

The company further noted that rehabilitation of these plants would occur in two phases over 36 months, while operation and maintenance would start from the contract’s inception.

Prior to that, in April, sewage plants in Riyadh were set to benefit from an SR1.62 billion operation and maintenance contract handed out to AWPT by NWC.

AWPT sealed the 15-year contract at the time to operate and maintain the Manfouha Northern, Manfouha Eastern, and Al-Manfouha sewage treatment plants.

Under the contract terms, AWTP will modernize the design of the facilities, as well as test and commission the three plants, according to a statement released at the time.

The statement also added that rehabilitation work was expected to be finalized in two phases within 36 months of the commencement of the contract.

Houthis slow down Red Sea attacks

Armed men stand on the beach as the Galaxy Leader commercial ship is anchored off the coast of Al-Salif.
Armed men stand on the beach as the Galaxy Leader commercial ship is anchored off the coast of Al-Salif.
Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batat
Follow

Houthis slow down Red Sea attacks

Armed men stand on the beach as the Galaxy Leader commercial ship is anchored off the coast of Al-Salif.
  • For first time in more than a week, UKMTO and CENTCOM did not record any Houthi assaults on ships near Yemen’s Red Sea or Arabian Sea shores Sunday
Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batat

AL-MUKALLA: The Houthis have significantly slowed down their attacks on commercial and military ships in the Red Sea during the past 24 hours as the Yemeni militia claimed there were Oman-sponsored talks between them and “international partners” who would like to convince the militia to stop attacking ships in the Red Sea. 

For the first time in more than a week, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency, or UKMTO, and US Central Command, or CENTCOM, did not record any Houthi assaults on foreign ships near Yemen’s Red Sea or Arabian Sea shores on Sunday. 

The Houthis have launched ballistic missiles and drones at military and commercial ships in the Red Sea to press Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza and allow food, water and other supplies to enter the Palestinian territory.

The significant decrease in Houthi attacks on Sunday came hours after the Muscat-based Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdul Salam claimed that international partners he did not name were in talks with them about their Red Sea attacks, adding that the talks fell through after they insisted on blocking the Red Sea to all Israel-bound ships.

“We have assured everyone that Yemen’s operations are to assist the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and that we cannot remain silent in the face of the aggression and siege on the strip, as there is no food, medicine or even drinking water,” Abdul Salam said on social media platform X.

CENTCOM said that a US Navy ship stationed in the Red Sea shot down 14 Houthi-fired drones on Saturday, the highest number of Houthi-fired drones destroyed in a day.

This comes only hours after Houthi military spokesman Yahiya Sarae claimed to have launched a drone barrage on Israel’s southern coastal city of Elate. Yemeni analysts disputed the Houthi assertion that foreign powers were involved in pushing them to halt their assaults.

Ali Al-Fakih, editor of Al-Masdar Online, told Arab News that to prevent military reprisals from the US or any other nation, Oman is leading efforts to mitigate tensions in the Red Sea caused by the Houthi attacks in an effort to salvage mediation efforts to end the conflict in Yemen.

Al-Fakih said that any assault on the Houthis would push them to boycott the recently successful UN-brokered peace negotiations in Yemen.

“Regional parties are concerned that if the Al-Houthis are exposed to counter-attacks by the US or others, the peace deal would be jeopardized. The Houthis will use it as a reason to back out of any deal,” Al-Fakih said.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Red Sea Houthis

Afghanistan claims arrest of 40 Pakistani Taliban, expresses desire for better regional relations

Afghanistan claims arrest of 40 Pakistani Taliban, expresses desire for better regional relations
Updated 43 min 6 sec ago
Follow

Afghanistan claims arrest of 40 Pakistani Taliban, expresses desire for better regional relations

Afghanistan claims arrest of 40 Pakistani Taliban, expresses desire for better regional relations
  • A senior Afghan interior ministry official says there are no militant groups operating in Afghanistan
  • The presence of TTP militants in Afghanistan has strained relations between the two neighboring states
Updated 43 min 6 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A top Afghan interior ministry official announced on Sunday his government had arrested about 40 Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, over the past year, emphasizing Kabul’s desire to maintain good relations with all neighboring states.
This is the first time any Afghan official has said the authorities in his country have taken action against TTP fighters, who are accused by Pakistan of orchestrating attacks in areas near its western frontier.
Pakistan has recently experienced an increase in militant violence and suicide bombings, which its officials say have been perpetrated by TTP and associated groups based in Afghanistan. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar revealed last month his country had asked Kabul to choose between Pakistan or the militant network earlier this year following a deadly mosque bombing in Peshawar that killed about 100 worshippers.
The issue of TTP militants in Afghanistan has escalated tensions between the two countries, leading to Pakistan announcing the expulsion of unregistered foreigners, mainly Afghans, citing security concerns.
“Today, there is no [militant] group operating in Afghanistan,” Afghan interior ministry spokesman, Abdul Mateen Qani, told TOLOnews. “There are a large number of Daesh captives with us, and around 35 to 40 TTP [fighters] are imprisoned by us.”
He maintained Kabul wanted positive relations with Afghanistan’s neighbors and would not allow its soil to be used by armed factions to launch attacks against other countries.
He assured the Afghan media outlet any threat to his country’s security would be met with immediate action, with the responsible individuals or groups being identified and arrested.
Pakistan has said it wants authorities in Kabul to hand over militants targeting its security personnel and people in cross-border attacks.
Amid the mounting tensions, the Afghan authorities have invited a leading Pakistani religious politician, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to Kabul, though the agenda of the visit has not been revealed by either side.

Saudi crown prince offers his condolences after passing of late emir 

Saudi crown prince offers his condolences after passing of late emir 
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince offers his condolences after passing of late emir 

Saudi crown prince offers his condolences after passing of late emir 
  • Funeral prayers in absentia were performed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Sunday
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince offered his condolences to the new emir of Kuwait on Sunday after the passing of his predecessor Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman traveled to Kuwait on the directives of King Salman and was received by Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Al-Ekhbariya reported. 

The late emir was buried at the Sulaibikhat Cemetery on Sunday following a prayer service. He passed away on Saturday aged 86.  

Funeral prayers in absentia were performed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Sunday.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait

