War on Gaza
Black American solidarity with Palestinians is rising

Black Jewish community activist Cydney Wallace. (AP file photo)
Black Jewish community activist Cydney Wallace. (AP file photo)
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
AP
AP
CHICAGO: Cydney Wallace, a Black Jewish community activist, never felt compelled to travel to Israel, though “Next year in Jerusalem” was a constant refrain at her Chicago synagogue.
The 39-year-old said she had plenty to focus on at home, where she frequently gives talks on addressing anti-Black sentiment in the American Jewish community and dismantling white supremacy in the US. “I know what I’m fighting for here,” she said.
That all changed when she visited Israel and the West Bank at the invitation of a Palestinian American community activist, along with two dozen other Black Americans and Muslim, Jewish and Christian faith leaders. The trip, which began on Sept. 26, enhanced Wallace’s understanding of the struggles of Palestinians living in the West Bank under Israeli military occupation. But, horrifyingly, it was cut short by the unprecedented Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas militants. In Israel’s ensuing bombardment of the Gaza Strip, shocking images of destruction and death seen around the world have mobilized activists in the US and elsewhere.
Wallace, and a growing number of Black Americans, see the Palestinian struggle in the West Bank and Gaza reflected in their own fight for racial equality and civil rights.

 

 

 

 

Nine dead, several injured in a blast at India explosives factory

Nine dead, several injured in a blast at India explosives factory
Updated 39 sec ago
Reuters
Reuters

MUMBAI: At least nine workers were killed and several injured in a blast at an explosives factory in Nagpur, a central district in Maharashtra state on Sunday morning, a local police officer told Reuters over the phone.

The blast occurred early on Sunday morning at a factory run by Solar Industries India, the police officer surnamed Salve said. The factory manufactures industrial and military explosives, as well as propellants and warheads for India’s defense sector, according to Solar Industries’ website.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, Salve said, adding that the number of casualties could increase. Salve was part of the team that went to the site of the explosion on Sunday morning.

Police were still investigating the cause of the blast, which occurred in the factory’s packing area.

Solar Industries India confirmed in a statement to the stock exchange that nine workers had been killed and said it was investigating the causes of the accident and what corrective and preventive actions needed to be implemented.

'Stop the war crimes:' Thousands of Indonesians protest for Palestine outside US embassy

Protesters chant during a rally in support of the Palestinian people outside the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Protesters chant during a rally in support of the Palestinian people outside the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Updated 17 December 2023
  • Protesters also called on Indonesian govt to recall its ambassador in US to protest Washington’s support for Israel
  • Indonesians across the country have staged several huge protests in solidarity with Palestine since October
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Thousands of Indonesians protested outside the US Embassy in Jakarta on Sunday, calling on President Joe Biden to stop supporting Israel’s attack on Gaza, which has killed nearly 19,000 Palestinians and displaced more than 1.9 million people in the besieged enclave. 

Indonesian protesters were mostly dressed in white and black and wearing traditional Palestine scarves as they chanted “Gaza, Gaza don’t you cry, Palestine will never die” in front of the US embassy, and carrying Palestinian flags and banners reading “Stop Genocide, “Ceasefire Now,” and “Israeli genocide funded by the US.” 

The demonstration was organized by more than a dozen Islamic mass organizations, which denounced US support for Israel and its most recent veto against a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza at the UN Security Council. 

“Palestine is our spirit and soul. We oppose what is done by America and Israel. We call on (President Joe Biden and the US government) to stop the war crimes,” said Nazar Haris, from the executive committee of the Islamic mass organization council, in a speech outside the US embassy. 

A group of protesters carried mock-ups of dead Palestinian children during the rally, while others put up red-painted hands to illustrate the atrocities committed by Israeli forces. 

Protesters also demanded that the Indonesian government file a case against the Israeli leadership to the International Criminal Court and recall the Indonesian ambassador to the US to protest Washington’s support for Tel Aviv. 

“Every day, Israel shows its ignorance to the world. Today we ask countries around the world, where is your humanity? To my fellow Muslims, today we show our solidarity with Palestine. As long as Palestine is not free, Indonesia still carries a debt,” Nurjannah Hulwan, head of the KPIPA women’s coalition, said. 

Indonesia has been a staunch supporter of Palestine for decades, with its people and government seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by the nation’s constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

“These are the people of Indonesia eagerly standing up for Palestine,” said Ahmad Heryawan, who is also from the executive committee of the Islamic mass organization council. “As long as Palestine’s independence has not been granted, we will always stand up to fight for it.” 

Another protest took place on Sunday at the National Monument complex in Jakarta, a few kilometers away from the embassy. The demonstrations are the latest of several huge protests across Indonesia since Israel began its deadly attack in October. 

The proportion of civilian deaths in Gaza, at about 61 percent in the first three weeks of Tel Aviv’s onslaught, is significantly higher compared to the average in all conflicts around the world during the 20th century, according to a study published by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. 

“Israel’s actions are not acts of war, it is genocide,” protester Ahmad Zaky Qolbuddin told Arab News. “Just like what it said in Indonesia’s 1945 Constitution, all colonialism in this world must be abolished.” 

Abu Hamza's wife calls for his return to UK

Abu Hamza, the hook-handed cleric convicted of terrorism offenses, is attempting to return to the UK. (File/Reuters)
Abu Hamza, the hook-handed cleric convicted of terrorism offenses, is attempting to return to the UK. (File/Reuters)
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News
  • Radical cleric currently in US jail after conviction on numerous terrorist charges
  • Egyptian has complained of inhumane treatment in ‘supermax’ Colorado prison
Arab News

LONDON: Abu Hamza, the hook-handed cleric convicted of terrorism offenses, is attempting to return to the UK.

The Egyptian, who was installed at Finsbury Park Mosque in London and was featured as part of the Arab News series “Preachers of Hate,” is currently being held in solitary confinement in a maximum security prison in Colorado in the US, where he was jailed for 10 years in 2015 following extradition from Britain three years earlier.

Prior to that, he was imprisoned in the UK in 2006 having been found guilty of inciting violence.

His wife, Najat Chaffe, has called for him to be allowed to “come back home to his family” and has written to a judge in New York asking for him to be transferred.

In her letter, seen by The Telegraph, Chaffe wrote: “The yearning to have him back in our lives has only intensified over time.”

She added: “To witness his reunion with our precious grandchildren and to enjoy quality time together as a family would be a dream come true.”

While in the US, Hamza, whose real name is Mostafa Kamel Mostafa and who is a double amputee and blind in one eye, has complained of inhumane treatment, claiming in 2017 his “degrading” conditions in prison, “confined within a cell-sized cage” with just an hour of recreation a day, breached his human rights, according to The Sunday Times.

The paper also learned, via a 242-page appeal against his incarceration in the US, that Hamza had access to medical professionals almost daily while in Belmarsh prison in the UK, but complained that without similar treatment in the US, “the stumps in both arms are subject to regular outbreaks of infection, which have been increasing in severity.”

At the time, Hamza’s lawyers claimed the conditions at ADX Florence jail in Colorado where he is being held breached Article 3 of the Human Rights Act prohibiting torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

One of his lawyers, Michael Bachrach, told The Sunday Times that Hamza “would go back to Belmarsh in a second if he could.”

Bachrach added: “We strongly believe that the conditions of his confinement violate the expectations of the European Convention on Human Rights and the promises that were made by the US government to the (British and European) courts as part of the extradition process.”

India's Modi calls for probe, not debate, of parliament breach

India’s Modi calls for probe, not debate, of parliament breach
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters
  • Police arrested six people after a man set off a smoke canister in lower house’s chamber
  • The incident occurred on the 22nd anniversary of an attack on the parliament complex
Reuters

MUMBAI, India: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a detailed investigation into last week’s major security breach of parliament, countering demands from opposition parties for a debate in the chamber on the incident.

“What happened is very serious,” Modi told the Dainik Jagran newspaper in an interview published on Sunday, his first comments on Wednesday’s breach. “There is no need to debate this, there should be a detailed investigation into this.”

Police arrested six people, filing terrorism charges against four, after a man jumped into the lower house chamber while members were in session, shouted slogans and set off a smoke canister. A second man tried to follow him. Both were caught by lawmakers and security personnel, and taken away.

The incident occurred on the 22nd anniversary of an attack on the parliament complex in which more than a dozen people were killed, including five gunmen.

Members of parliament told local media the two men had chanted slogans, including “dictatorship won’t be accepted.” Families of some of the four suspects told media they had expressed annoyance at not being able to find jobs for a long time.

Fourteen lawmakers have been suspended for disrupting parliament proceedings by demanding a discussion and a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the incident.

The speaker of the lower house of parliament has announced a security review, and the government has said opposition parties are trying to politicize the incident.

Chad votes on new constitution ahead of promised end of military rule

Chad votes on new constitution ahead of promised end of military rule
Updated 17 December 2023
AFP
  • Mahamat Deby was proclaimed transitional president by the army in April 2021, following the death of his father Idriss Deby Itno
  • Deby senior had ruled Chad, who ruled for more than 30 years, was killed by rebels on his way to the front line of the fighting
  • A large section of the opposition and civil society in the central African country are calling for a boycott
AFP

N’DJAMENA: Chad voters go to the polls on Sunday for a referendum on a new constitution, in a key step toward elections and the return of civilian rule promised, but postponed, by the ruling military junta.

A large section of the opposition and civil society in the central African country are calling for a boycott.
They argue the plebiscite is designed to pave the way for the election of the current transitional president, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, and the continuation of a “dynasty” begun by his late father 33 years ago following a coup.
The “yes” camp seems assured of victory after a well-financed campaign by the ruling junta against a divided opposition, which has faced arrest, intimidation and threats for more than a year.
The capital N’Djamena has been plastered with posters championing a “yes” vote to bring in a constitution for a “unitary and decentralized state.”
It is not very different from the constitution that the military repealed in 2021, enshrining a regime in which most of the power is concentrated in the head of state.
The opposition, which advocates federalism, backs the “no” vote.
The “yes” camp retorts that a unitary state is the only way to preserve unity, while federalism would encourage “separatism” and “chaos.”

A general view of a poster in a street that says "Halt the Referendum", in N'Djamena on December 13, 2023. (Denis Sassou Gueipeur / AFP)

Provisional results are scheduled to be published in late December, with the Supreme Court due to validate them four days later.

The two main platforms of parties and civil society organizations hostile to the junta have called for a boycott, hoping a low turnout will delegitimize a leader whom they accuse of perpetuating a 33-year “Deby dynasty.”
Where they can find space, they have put up posters with the words “Stop the referendum” and a big red cross.
They are hoping a low turnout will undermine the credibility of the referendum, which is “purely and simply legitimising the dynasty that they want to impose on us,” said Max Loalngar, coordinator of one of the groups, Wakit Tamma.
He was speaking to AFP by telephone from a country of exile that he declined to name.
Some advocates of a boycott were dismissive of both sides.
“They’re all the same, whether they’re campaigning for ‘yes’ or ‘no’. They’ve shared the money out between themselves,” Badono Daigou for the GCAP opposition platform told a rally.
“The result is a foregone conclusion. The ‘yes’ vote will win.”
Mahamat Deby, 37, was proclaimed transitional president by the army in April 2021, following the death of his father Idriss Deby Itno, who was killed by rebels on his way to the front line of the fighting.
Deby senior had ruled Chad, the second least developed country in the world according to the United Nations, with an iron fist for more than 30 years.
When he took power, his son promised elections after a transition period of 18 months and made a commitment to the African Union not to stand in them.
But 18 months later, his regime extended the transition by two years and authorized him to run in the presidential election, now scheduled for the end of 2024.

 general view of a banner saying: "I decide, Chad advances" of the national commission in charge of organizing the referendum. Chadians vote on December 17, 2023 on a new constitution, in a key step towards elections seen as a test of legitimacy for the Deby dynasty's more than 30-year rule. (AFP)

On the anniversary of the 18-month transition — October 20, 2022 — between 100 and 300 young men and teenagers were shot dead in N’Djamena by police and military, according to the opposition and national and international NGOs.
They had been peacefully demonstrating against the two-year extension of the transitional government.
More than 1,000 others were imprisoned before being pardoned, while dozens more were tortured or disappeared, according to NGOs and the opposition.
Most were supporters of prominent opposition figure Succes Masra, a longtime opponent of the Deby dynasty.
Yet in late October, Masra signed a reconciliation agreement with the regime and went into exile, from where he has been encouraging his followers to vote “yes” on Sunday.
Since what has come to be known as the “Black Thursday” crackdown, demonstrations have been systematically banned and many opposition leaders have fled Chad in fear of their lives.
“For there to be any legitimacy, the opposition parties and their activists must feel free to meet and campaign,” the Human Rights Watch group said in October.
“Otherwise, there is a risk that the referendum will be seen as a means of transforming the transitional government into a permanent one.”
 

