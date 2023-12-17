You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinians ‘must find a new path from Israeli rule after war’
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Palestinians ‘must find a new path from Israeli rule after war’

Hussein Al-Sheikh, Secretary General of the Executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 16, 2023. (REUTERS)
Hussein Al-Sheikh, Secretary General of the Executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 16, 2023. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2dymc

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Palestinians ‘must find a new path from Israeli rule after war’

Palestinians ‘must find a new path from Israeli rule after war’
  • Sheikh acknowledged the political path under the Oslo Peace Accords was faltering and, as it currently stands, would not achieve the ambition of the Palestinian people for the establishment of a Palestinian state within pre-1967 borders
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

RAMALLAH: Immediately after Israel’s war in Gaza ends, all Palestinian factions, including Hamas, must take a serious look at the failure of their policies to achieve freedom for their people, a top Palestinian Authority official said.
Hussein Al-Sheikh, 63, said war in Gaza after the Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel meant Hamas should make a “serious and honest assessment and reconsider all its policies and all its methods” once fighting subsides.
Sheikh, the general secretary of President Mahmoud Abbas’s Palestine Liberation Organization, is seen by some as a potential successor.
His comments were the first time a senior PLO leader has talked publicly about Hamas tactics since the Oct. 7 attacks.
Sheikh also acknowledged the political path under the Oslo Peace Accords was faltering and, as it currently stands, would not achieve the ambition of the Palestinian people for the establishment of a Palestinian state within pre-1967 borders.
Sheikh and Abbas met senior White House aide Jake Sullivan in Ramallah on Friday.
The Palestinians told him a new international effort was needed to persuade Israel of a comprehensive solution that includes the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, Sheikh said.
“There must be a single Palestinian government governing the Palestinian homeland,” Sheikh said in a rare interview in sleek offices adorned with portraits Abbas and his predecessor Yasser Arafat in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.
Despite offering welcome verbal backing for a Palestinian state in the meetings, Sheikh said, Washington had not proposed concrete mechanisms or political initiatives.
He reiterated a call by Abbas for an international peace conference to forge a new route.
Sheikh said the Palestinian Authority was the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people and would be ready to take control of Gaza after the war.
However, he recognized that the Palestinian Authority needed to reassess its role.
Referring to Hamas, Sheikh said “it is not acceptable for some to believe that their method and approach in managing the conflict with Israel was the ideal and the best.
“After all this (killing) and after everything that’s happening, isn’t it worth making a serious, honest, and responsible assessment to protect our people and our Palestinian cause?
“Isn’t it worth discussing how to manage this conflict with the Israeli occupation?“
Sheikh said 60 percent of Gaza was destroyed, and it would cost $40 billion to rebuild over decades.
The 1993 Oslo peace accords with Israel were partially successful, he said, in that they gave Palestinians an identity and led to the repatriation of 2 million refugees to the West Bank and Gaza from countries they fled to during the 1948 and 1967 wars with Israel.
He said the PA had been weakened by Israel’s military raids and expansion of settlements.
Abbas promoted Sheikh last year. His new role makes him the second most powerful man in the PLO.
In response to a request for comment, Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said Sheikh was “on the side of the Israeli civil administration, and him attacking the Palestinian resistance is not surprising.”
Sheikh said it was his job to work with Israel to reduce the suffering of Palestinians.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US PLO Hamas

Related

Protesters chant during a rally in support of the Palestinian people outside the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.
World
‘Stop the war crimes:’ Thousands of Indonesians protest for Palestine outside US embassy
‘Vested interests’ stopping countries from condemning Israeli brutalities in Palestine — Pakistan president
Pakistan
‘Vested interests’ stopping countries from condemning Israeli brutalities in Palestine — Pakistan president

Brazil’s G20 invitation to Egypt ‘reflects ties of friendship’ between the nations

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attends the 2023 G20 New Delhi summit. (File/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attends the 2023 G20 New Delhi summit. (File/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
Updated 17 December 2023
Gobran Mohammed
Follow

Brazil’s G20 invitation to Egypt ‘reflects ties of friendship’ between the nations

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attends the 2023 G20 New Delhi summit. (File/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
  • Egypt invited to participate as a guest at the group’s meetings in the coming year by Brazil, which this month took over presidency of the G20 from India
Updated 17 December 2023
Gobran Mohammed

CAIRO: Brazil, which this month took over the year-long presidency of the G20 from India, has invited Egypt to participate as a guest at the group’s meetings during 2024.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that the invitation “reflects the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and embodies Egypt’s regional and international position and influential role regarding the main international economic issues and files.”

Ambassador Ragy El-Etreby, assistant minister of foreign affairs for international and regional multilateral economic affairs, led the Egyptian delegation in Brasilia last week at a meeting of the personal representatives of the leaders of G20 countries. The participants drew up an action plan for seeking solutions to the structural difficulties facing the global economy, amid challenges related to poverty, inequality, sustainable development, clean energy and climate change.

El-Etreby said that Egypt’s participation comes at a time when G20 countries face major challenges as a result of the severe and successive crises that have affected the world since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression.

He noted that G20 member countries account for 80 percent of global gross domestic product, 75 percent of the total volume of international trade, and 60 percent of the world’s population, which means the group provides one of the most important frameworks for economic decision-making.

The contributions made by Egypt during the meeting in Brasilia reflected its desire to be active and influential during such gatherings, El-Etreby said, to help enhance joint international action on key topics and especially on priority issues for Egypt, Africa and developing countries such as food, energy, debt, and financing development and reform of the global economic system.

Topics: Brazil Egypt G20

Related

Saudi Arabia and Brazil detail areas of joint cooperation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Brazil detail areas of joint cooperation
Saudi airline flynas and Brazil’s Eve Air partner for electric helicopters in Riyadh and Jeddah 
Business & Economy
Saudi airline flynas and Brazil’s Eve Air partner for electric helicopters in Riyadh and Jeddah 

Houthis slow down Red Sea attacks

Armed men stand on the beach as the Galaxy Leader commercial ship is anchored off the coast of Al-Salif.
Armed men stand on the beach as the Galaxy Leader commercial ship is anchored off the coast of Al-Salif.
Updated 17 December 2023
Saeed Al-Batat
Follow

Houthis slow down Red Sea attacks

Armed men stand on the beach as the Galaxy Leader commercial ship is anchored off the coast of Al-Salif.
  • For first time in more than a week, UKMTO and CENTCOM did not record any Houthi assaults on ships near Yemen’s Red Sea or Arabian Sea shores Sunday
Updated 17 December 2023
Saeed Al-Batat

AL-MUKALLA: The Houthis have significantly slowed down their attacks on commercial and military ships in the Red Sea during the past 24 hours as the Yemeni militia claimed there were Oman-sponsored talks between them and “international partners” who would like to convince the militia to stop attacking ships in the Red Sea. 

For the first time in more than a week, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency, or UKMTO, and US Central Command, or CENTCOM, did not record any Houthi assaults on foreign ships near Yemen’s Red Sea or Arabian Sea shores on Sunday. 

The Houthis have launched ballistic missiles and drones at military and commercial ships in the Red Sea to press Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza and allow food, water and other supplies to enter the Palestinian territory.

The significant decrease in Houthi attacks on Sunday came hours after the Muscat-based Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdul Salam claimed that international partners he did not name were in talks with them about their Red Sea attacks, adding that the talks fell through after they insisted on blocking the Red Sea to all Israel-bound ships.

“We have assured everyone that Yemen’s operations are to assist the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and that we cannot remain silent in the face of the aggression and siege on the strip, as there is no food, medicine or even drinking water,” Abdul Salam said on social media platform X.

CENTCOM said that a US Navy ship stationed in the Red Sea shot down 14 Houthi-fired drones on Saturday, the highest number of Houthi-fired drones destroyed in a day.

This comes only hours after Houthi military spokesman Yahiya Sarae claimed to have launched a drone barrage on Israel’s southern coastal city of Elate. Yemeni analysts disputed the Houthi assertion that foreign powers were involved in pushing them to halt their assaults.

Ali Al-Fakih, editor of Al-Masdar Online, told Arab News that to prevent military reprisals from the US or any other nation, Oman is leading efforts to mitigate tensions in the Red Sea caused by the Houthi attacks in an effort to salvage mediation efforts to end the conflict in Yemen.

Al-Fakih said that any assault on the Houthis would push them to boycott the recently successful UN-brokered peace negotiations in Yemen.

“Regional parties are concerned that if the Al-Houthis are exposed to counter-attacks by the US or others, the peace deal would be jeopardized. The Houthis will use it as a reason to back out of any deal,” Al-Fakih said.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Red Sea Houthis

Related

Yemen Houthis launch drone ‘swarm’ against Israel
Middle-East
Yemen Houthis launch drone ‘swarm’ against Israel
Yemen’s Houthis warn ships in Red Sea to avoid travel to Palestinian territories
Middle-East
Yemen’s Houthis warn ships in Red Sea to avoid travel to Palestinian territories

Israel strikes Gaza as pressure grows to free more hostages

Israel strikes Gaza as pressure grows to free more hostages
Updated 17 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel strikes Gaza as pressure grows to free more hostages

Israel strikes Gaza as pressure grows to free more hostages
  • Qatar has affirmed it is making diplomatic efforts to renew the humanitarian pause in the ongoing conflict
  • Hamas says it is against prisoner exchange negotiations until Israeli aggression against Palestinians ends
Updated 17 December 2023
AFP

GAZA: Israel carried out fresh strikes on Gaza Sunday as its leaders came under growing pressure to secure the release of hostages still held in the Hamas-run territory more than two months after the October 7 attacks.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced protests on Saturday by relatives of hostages who called for an urgent deal to secure their freedom after the army admitted mistakenly killing three captives in Gaza.
The trio were among an estimated 250 people taken hostage during Hamas’s October 7 raids into Israel, which also killed about 1,140 people, according to the Israeli authorities’ latest figures.
According to Hamas, Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed 18,800 people, mostly women and children.
At a protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday, relatives of hostages gathered to plea with the government for a deal.
“Take us into consideration and come up with a plan now (for negotiation),” said Noam Perry, daughter of hostage Haim Perry, at the protest.
More than 100 of the Israelis and foreigners seized by Hamas and other militants on October 7 were released in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners during a week-long truce last month, mediated by Qatar.
Netanyahu doubled down on his war effort on Saturday, telling reporters of the three hostages’ deaths: “It broke my heart. It broke the whole nation’s heart.”
“With all the deep sorrow, I want to clarify: the military pressure is necessary both for the return of the kidnapped and for achieving victory over our enemies,” he added.
On Sunday, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, at least 12 people were killed in Israeli strikes on the central city of Deir Al-Balah.
Witnesses also reported Israeli air and artillery strikes on the southern municipality of Bani Suhaila east of Khan Yunis, the Gaza Strip’s second city.
Also on Saturday, Netanyahu appeared to address Qatari efforts toward a new truce.
“We have serious criticisms of Qatar, about which I suppose you will hear in due course, but right now we are trying to complete the recovery of our hostages,” he said.
In a statement, Qatar reaffirmed on Saturday its “ongoing diplomatic efforts to renew the humanitarian pause.”
But Hamas said on Telegram it was “against any negotiations for the exchange of prisoners until the aggression against our people ceases completely.”
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said late Saturday he was traveling to Israel, Bahrain and Qatar to highlight Washington’s “commitments to strengthening regional security and stability.”
News platform Axios said Israeli spy chief David Barnea met Friday in an unspecified European location with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who helped negotiate the earlier truce.
New threat: Hunger
Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has left much of the territory in ruins, with the UN estimating 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced by the war.
The UN said this week that hunger and desperation were driving people to seize humanitarian aid being delivered to Gaza, warning of a “breakdown of civil order.”
International aid organizations have struggled to get supplies to desperate Gazans.
“I would not be surprised if people start dying of hunger, or a combination of hunger, disease, weak immunity,” said Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
The agency reported a “prolonged communications blackout” across Gaza that started on Thursday night and has continued over the past 48 hours.
US President Joe Biden, whose administration provides billions of dollars in military aid to Israel, has voiced growing concern over civilian deaths.
UK Foreign Minister David Cameron and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock wrote in The Sunday Times that the “need is urgent” for a “sustainable cease-fire” in Gaza.
In the face of mounting international pressure, Israel announced a “temporary measure” to allow aid deliveries directly to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing.
Fierce fighting raged in Gaza on Saturday, with the Israeli army saying it had raided two schools which it said were Hamas hiding places in the northern Gaza City.
The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said a Christian mother and daughter were shot dead by an Israeli soldier on the grounds of the Gaza Strip’s only Catholic church.
“Nahida and her daughter Samar were shot and killed as they walked to the Sister’s Convent. One was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety,” the patriarchate said in a statement.
In the city of Khan Yunis, dozens of journalists took part in a funeral for Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, who was killed in an Israeli strike, according to his news organization.
More than 60 journalists and media staff have died since the war began, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Broader conflict
The war continues to be felt across the Middle East and has raised fears of a broader conflict.
Israel has exchanged regular fire with militants, mainly the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah, across its northern border with Lebanon.
The Israeli army said on Saturday a soldier was killed and two others wounded in the Margaliot area on the Lebanese boundary. A spokesperson confirmed to AFP the casualties were caused by a “hostile aircraft.”
The conflict has also caused major disruption to the key Red Sea shipping lane between Asia and Europe, with two more major firms announcing they were redirecting their vessels following repeated attacks by Yemeni rebels allied with Hamas.
The action by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and CMA CGM follows similar moves on Friday by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd.
It comes after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched repeated attacks on passing vessels in recent days.
The rebels also launched a wave of 14 one-way attack drones on Saturday, all of which were “shot down with no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries,” the US military’s Central Command said.

Hong Kong’s OOCL halts Israel shipments amid escalating Red Sea threat

Hong Kong’s OOCL halts Israel shipments amid escalating Red Sea threat
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Hong Kong’s OOCL halts Israel shipments amid escalating Red Sea threat

Hong Kong’s OOCL halts Israel shipments amid escalating Red Sea threat
  • Shipping company says move made ‘due to operational issues’
  • Vessels have been attacked by Houthi militia while transiting waterway
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News

Hong Kong-based shipping company OOCL has suspended shipments to and from Israel in response to the rising threat to commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The company announced the decision in a statement on its website on Saturday.

“Due to operational issues, OOCL will stop cargo acceptance to and from Israel with immediate effect until further notice,” it said.

The move comes after shipping companies MSC, AP Moller-Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd issued similar instructions for their vessels to avoid the Red Sea in light of recent attacks orchestrated by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

The militia group has been targeting ships in the Red Sea in response to Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, which has so far claimed the lives of 18,800 civilians.

The attacks initially focused on vessels with ownership links to Israel but have become more indiscriminate over the past week.

Avoiding the Red Sea, which provides access to the Suez Canal, significantly increases the distance container ships have to travel.

Topics: Red Sea War on Gaza Hong Kong

Aid enters Gaza through Israel’s Kerem Shalom crossing for first time in war

Aid enters Gaza through Israel’s Kerem Shalom crossing for first time in war
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Aid enters Gaza through Israel’s Kerem Shalom crossing for first time in war

Aid enters Gaza through Israel’s Kerem Shalom crossing for first time in war
  • The crossing had been closed after an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and aid was being delivered solely through Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: The Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza opened on Sunday for aid trucks for the first time since the outbreak of the war, officials said, a move intended to double the amount of food and medicine reaching the enclave.
The crossing had been closed after an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and aid was being delivered solely through Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt, which Israel said could only accommodate the entry of 100 trucks per day.
Two sources in the Egypt Red Crescent told Reuters that trucks were starting to enter on Sunday through the Kerem Shalom crossing on their way into Gaza. One said there were 79 trucks.
Kerem Shalom, on the border of Egypt, Israel and Gaza, is one of the main transit points for goods in and out of Gaza, allowing much faster transit than the Rafah passenger crossing a few kilometers away.
Israel approved the entry of aid last week.
“Starting today (Dec.17), UN aid trucks will undergo security checks and be transferred directly to Gaza via Kerem Shalom, to abide by our agreement with the US,” COGAT, the branch of military which coordinated humanitarian aid with the Palestinian territories, said in a statement.
The prime minister’s office has previously said this would allow Israel to maintain its commitments to permit the entry of 200 trucks of aid per day, agreed upon in a hostage deal brokered and implemented last month.
Asked if aid had crossed into Gaza, an Israeli official said yes.
Israel had already agreed to allow trucks to be inspected at Kerem Shalom but the trucks had previously been obliged to return to Rafah, to cross into Gaza from Egypt and aid groups had been calling for them to be allowed in directly.
As Israel’s campaign in Gaza has gathered pace, the humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave has worsened dramatically with the United Nations and other world bodies warning of severe shortages of food, clean water and medicines.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel kerem shalom

Related

Israel strikes Gaza as pressure grows to free more hostages
Middle-East
Israel strikes Gaza as pressure grows to free more hostages
Volunteers tie up cucumber plants in a greenhouse in Baqa al-Gharbiya on December 9, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
Volunteers help Arab-Israeli farmers amid Gaza war

Latest updates

Black American solidarity with Palestinians is rising
Black Jewish community activist Cydney Wallace. (AP file photo)
Eritrean conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh for separation assessment 
Eritrean conjoined twins Asma and Somaya Jaafar Abdo arrive in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
King Fahd University hosts ninth Design Expo
King Fahd University hosts ninth Design Expo
Brazil’s G20 invitation to Egypt ‘reflects ties of friendship’ between the nations
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attends the 2023 G20 New Delhi summit. (File/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
Palestinians ‘must find a new path from Israeli rule after war’
Palestinians ‘must find a new path from Israeli rule after war’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.