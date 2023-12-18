You are here

BlackRock to invest up to $400m in Dubai decarbonization firm Positive Zero
The investment is meant to help with the goal of the UAE-hosted COP28 summit. Shutterstock.
BlackRock to invest up to $400m in Dubai decarbonization firm Positive Zero
DUBAI: BlackRock has agreed to invest up to $400 million in Dubai-based decarbonization company Positive Zero through a diversified infrastructure fund, Positive Zero said in a statement on Monday according to Reuters.

The investment will help Positive Zero, a decentralized decarbonization infrastructure business, with its goal of boosting energy transition projects in Gulf countries, it said.

The firm was set up by climate investment-focused Creek Capital late last year to coincide with the UN COP27 climate summit in Egypt, by merging solar company SirajPower, energy efficiency services firm Taka Solutions and on-demand battery business HYPR Energy.

Creek Capital was co-founded by Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, its chairman, and David Auriau, its managing director, according to its website.

Hussain is also managing director of Dubai-based family conglomerate Green Coast Enterprises. Auriau was previously at Alstom Power and consultancy Oliver Wyman.

Ed Winter, BlackRock’s head of Asia–Pacific and Middle East for diversified infrastructure, said Positive Zero was well-positioned to capitalize on tailwinds driven by ambitious economic growth and energy-transition objectives set out by the UAE and other Gulf countries.

Winter’s comments were made in the statement issued by Positive Zero.

The investment is meant to help with the goal of the UAE-hosted COP28 summit, which ended last week, to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, Hussain said in the statement.

BlackRock had no further comment beyond Positive Zero’s release. 

GACA launches project to manage and monitor passenger movement
GACA launches project to manage and monitor passenger movement
RIYADH: Passenger movement in Saudi Arabia’s airports is on course to be further facilitated thanks to a new first-of-its-kind digital initiative launched by the president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Abdulaziz Al-Duailej inaugurated the project to develop a new system for managing and monitoring passenger movement in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This move comes in line with GACA’s aim of developing the air transport system in the Kingdom to effectively perform its role in improving the traveler’s experience, Al-Duailej stressed.

It also aligns well with the authority’s pledge to have digital transformation as one of its priorities to provide the best and finest services in accordance with international standards, he added.

The initiation of this project builds upon several others spearheaded by the authority, including issuing a list of travelers’ rights designed to enhance services to the highest levels of excellence and raise the advantages provided to travelers, the president explained.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy to expand by 4% annually until 2030: Moody’s 
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy to expand by 4% annually until 2030: Moody’s 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification efforts are set to continue to bear fruit as the Kingdom’s non-oil economy is projected to expand between 3 percent and 4 percent each year until 2030, according to an expert at Moody’s Analytics.  

In a recent webinar, Catarina Noro, an economist at Moody’s Analytics, said that Saudi Arabia’s economy has shifted in the past decade, with the non-oil sector contributing to a growing share of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product growth.  

“We project the non-oil economy will expand between 3 percent and 4 percent annually until 2030, making up about 56 percent of Saudi’s GDP,” she said.  

Noro further added that Moody’s is expecting growth from Saudi Arabia’s oil sector to stay between 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent after 2025 until 2030.  

Strengthening the non-oil private sector is crucial for Saudi Arabia as diversifies its economy away from oil in line with its goals outlined in Vision 2030,

“Saudi Arabia’s continued provision of credit facilities to small- and medium-sized enterprises should stimulate growth in vital sectors such as tourism and construction,” she explained.  

According to Noro, Saudi Arabia should focus on labor force expansion to sustain the ongoing momentum of non-oil private sector growth.  

“Increasing female participation rate and growth of the expatriate population will play a critical role. This expanding labor force will, in turn, foster the growth of the private sector and the non-oil economy,” she noted.  

Earlier in December, a report released by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics revealed that the Kingdom’s non-oil activities increased by 3.5 percent in the third quarter of this year.  

Affirming the growth of the non-oil private sector growth of the Kingdom, another report released by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority said that the number of SMEs in the Kingdom reached 1.27 million by the end of the third quarter, representing a 3.5 percent rise compared to the second quarter.  

The authority, also known as Monsha’at, revealed that more than 40,000 new businesses were launched in Saudi Arabia during the third quarter, with 43.3 percent of SMEs in the Kingdom located in Riyadh.  

Deal worth $17m signed for water projects in Jazan region
Deal worth $17m signed for water projects in Jazan region
RIYADH: As part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to ensure water security across the country, the sovereign wealth fund has signed a deal worth SR64.19 million ($17.02 million) for projects in the cities and villages of the Jazan region.

The Public Investment Fund signed the deal with Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co., which will operate and maintain water projects in the region for 36 months, according to a bourse filing.

This move falls in line with AWTP’s mission to develop, deliver, and manage water, environmental, and energy solutions focused on sustainability, innovation, and excellence to exceed stakeholders’ expectations.

It also aligns well with the firm’s vision of leading the development of water, environmental, and energy solutions for the well-being of society.

Moreover, the financial impact resulting from the new contract started in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In November, AWPT was granted a 15-year contract worth SR2.2 billion by the Kingdom’s National Water Co. to operate and maintain sewage plants in Riyadh’s Heet and Al-Hayer.

According to a Tadawul statement released at the time, AWPT expected the project’s financial impacts to be reflected in the second quarter of 2024.

Under the deal, the company will design, rehabilitate, test, and maintain four sewage plants in Heet and Al-Hayer, with a combined treatment capacity of 780,000 cubic meters daily.

The company further noted that rehabilitation of these plants would occur in two phases over 36 months, while operation and maintenance would start from the contract’s inception.

Prior to that, in April, sewage plants in Riyadh were set to benefit from an SR1.62 billion operation and maintenance contract handed out to AWPT by NWC.

AWPT sealed the 15-year contract at the time to operate and maintain the Manfouha Northern, Manfouha Eastern, and Al-Manfouha sewage treatment plants.

Under the contract terms, AWTP will modernize the design of the facilities, as well as test and commission the three plants, according to a statement released at the time.

The statement also added that rehabilitation work was expected to be finalized in two phases within 36 months of the commencement of the contract.

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,600
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,600
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 57.79 points, or 0.50 percent, to close at 11,600.72.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.52 billion ($1.20 billion) as 147 of the listed stocks advanced, while 74 retreated.  

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 49.44 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 23,371.21. This comes as 21 of the listed stocks advanced while as much as 28 retreated.

Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul Index rose 10.22 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 1,497.40.

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Co. for Hardware. The company’s share price surged 9.85 percent to SR32.90.

Other top performers included Morabaha Marina Financing Co. as well as Electrical Industries Co., whose share prices soared by 6.01 percent and 5.93 percent to stand at SR12.00 and SR2.86, respectively.

In addition to this, other top performers included CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. and Alinma Retail REIT Fund.

The worst performer was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share price dropped by 7.14 percent to SR0.13.

Other worst performers were Sinad Holding Co. as well as Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development, whose share prices dropped by 2.94 percent and 2.69 percent to stand at SR13.20 and SR2.17, respectively.

Moreover, other poor performers also included Alamar Foods Co. and Development Works Food Co.  

On the announcements front, Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. has announced the distribution of SR7.5 million in cash dividends to shareholders for the first half of 2023.

According to a Tadawul statement, the total number of shares eligible for dividends amounted to 30 million, with the dividend per share standing at SR0.25.

In addition, the statement also revealed that the dividend percentage to the share par value stood at 2.5 percent.

On another note, Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. has announced the acquisition of an additional 15 percent of Dammam Pharmaceutical Co., an 85 percent-owned subsidiary, at an estimated value of SR53.86 million.

A bourse filing revealed that as part of its asset consolidation initiative, SPIMACO transferred 20 percent of Dammam Pharma from ARAC Healthcare Co., a wholly owned subsidiary, to the parent company SPIMACO.

Following this transaction, SPIMACO will directly own 100 percent of Dammam Pharma.

Egypt’s Suez canal chief closely monitoring tensions in Red Sea - statement
Egypt’s Suez canal chief closely monitoring tensions in Red Sea - statement
DUBAI: Egypt’s Suez canal authority chief said on Sunday the authority is closely monitoring the current tensions in the Red Sea.

The authority is “closely following the consequences of current tensions in the Red Sea on the traffic in the canal,” Chairman Osama Rabea said in a statement, adding that maritime traffic in the canal is normal.

Since Nov. 19, 55 ships have rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope, while 2,128 have crossed the canal in the same period, the statement added.

