Al-Nassr heading to China for two friendlies in January

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammaCristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates will travel to China on Jan. 19 for 10 days. (X/@AlNassrFC_EN)tes will travel to China on Jan. 19 for 10 days. (X/@AlNassr_EN)
Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates will travel to China on Jan. 19 for 10 days. (X/@AlNassrFC_EN)
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
  They will face Shanghai on Jan. 24 and another team yet to be confirmed
RIYADH: Al-Nassr will play two friendly matches in China during the FIFA international break in January, it was announced on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will travel to China on Jan. 19 for 10 days to play two matches. The club is expected to receive a total payment worth $13 million.

They will face Shanghai on Jan. 24 and another team yet to be confirmed on Jan. 28 before returning to Riyadh. The two matches are believed to be worth $13 million, according to reports.

Al-Nassr face Al-Taawoun on Dec. 30 in their last Saudi Pro League match before heading to China.

The Yellows are second in the table with 37 points, having won 12 matches, drawn three, and lost three. They are 10 points behind the leaders, Al-Hilal.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia China Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo

Pakistan’s top cricket official hails women’s team for historic super over win against New Zealand

Pakistan’s top cricket official hails women’s team for historic super over win against New Zealand
Updated 18 December 2023
Pakistan's top cricket official hails women's team for historic super over win against New Zealand

Pakistan’s top cricket official hails women’s team for historic super over win against New Zealand
  New Zealand won the toss and scored 251 at the loss of 8 wickets against Pakistan after deciding to bat first
  Sadia Iqbal's brilliant bowling in the super over helped her take two wickets and led her team to victory by 3 runs
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The top Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official applauded the skill of the women’s national team on Monday following the first One Day International (ODI) victory against New Zealand in Christchurch in a thrilling super over.
New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat shortly before the beginning of the match. The host team scored 251 runs at the loss of 8 wickets before Pakistan fought back and tied the game.
As the contest went into super over, Pakistan relied on Sadia Iqbal’s brilliant bowling that helped her take two wickets and lead her team to victory by 3 runs.
“I want to congratulate the entire squad, team management and support personnel for completing the tour to New Zealand with great success,” PCB management committee’s chairman Zaka Ashraf said in a statement. “Today’s ODI win is a testament to the skills and dedication of the players.”
“I hope the team continues to give their best and bring similar results in the future as well,” he added.
Ashraf said PCB would host a special ceremony to celebrate the performance of Pakistan women’s team upon their return from New Zealand.
Pakistan are now ranked number two in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 with 16 points, just behind top-placed Australia.
Earlier, Pakistan won the three-match T20I series 2-1 to become the first Asian side to defeat New Zealand in a T20I series.

Topics: Pakistan Cricket sport New Zealand women

Al-Ittihad fans left frustrated as they watch FIFA Club World Cup from sidelines

Al-Ittihad fans left frustrated as they watch FIFA Club World Cup from sidelines
Updated 18 December 2023
SALEH FAREED
Al-Ittihad fans left frustrated as they watch FIFA Club World Cup from sidelines

Al-Ittihad fans left frustrated as they watch FIFA Club World Cup from sidelines
  Jeddah club eliminated from tournament after they lost 3-1 to Al-Ahly of Egypt
Updated 18 December 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: “Surprising,” “stunning” and “disappointing” were just some of the words used by Al-Ittiahd fans in Jeddah two days after elimination from the FIFA Club World Cup by Egypt’s Al-Ahly.

The club’s supporters, who watched their team take on the African champions from King Abdulla Stadium, Jeddah’s fan zones and cafes, had high expectation of reaching the semifinals. The eventual 3-1 loss left them deflated and frustrated.

“Disappointing is the short answer,” Ahmed Al-Othman, a longtime supporter of Al-Ittihad, told Arab News. “At the same time, they were really bad all game. We had all kinds of ways to win, we have great international players, but unfortunately they disappointed their fans and country, the host.”

Most of the fans that Arab News interviewed shared a common thought; that the team didn’t prepare adequately for such a major tournament.

Some have less confidence in the upcoming matches in the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League than others, but 20-year-old Zaki Abdulghani is still optimistic.

He told Arab News that the team gave its best shot but they can come back in the next matches.

“I agree, we are all frustrated and feel angry but this is not the end. We have tough matches coming up and we as supporters should stand by our team,” Abdulghani said.

“I feel so confident that we’re going to turn it around, learn from Friday’s mistakes and we’re going to just do great the rest of the season,” he added.

Meanwhile, Omar Kamly, a sports analyst, blamed the club’s administration for not preparing well for the FIFA Club World Cup 2023.

“Yes, the president and his staff didn’t really manage the preparation of this tournament and also they should have signed new international players to add some strength to the squad,” he said.

“We feel bad because Saudi Arabia is the host of this edition and the football sector is going through a booming period. Therefore, we should have been much better in presenting our country,” Kamly said.

On social media, Al-Ittihad supporters were equally stunned by the loss.

Mohammed Abu Gazal posted on his X account: “It was really a shocking loss for us as fans and we feel really bad. We had high expectations for our players but they disappointed us.”

Another supporter, Saud Al-Ghamdi, said: “I believe most of the Saudi fans in general, and especially Al-Ittihad fans, are overcome with sadness and frustration because of the bad performance of our players.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Al-ittihad Al Ahly Egypt FIFA Club World Cup

Three more major stars join line-up for Dubai Invitational

Three more major stars join line-up for Dubai Invitational
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News
Three more major stars join line-up for Dubai Invitational

Three more major stars join line-up for Dubai Invitational
  European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, world no. 14 Tommy Fleetwood, and 2023 BMW PGA champion Ryan Fox set for inaugural edition
  The trio join Ryder Cup stars Rory McIlroy and Nicolai Hojgaard at Dubai Creek Resort
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, world no. 14 Tommy Fleetwood, and four-time DP World Tour winner Ryan Fox are set to tee it up at the inaugural Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort from Jan. 11-14, 2024.

The trio join world no. 2 Rory McIlroy and his Ryder Cup teammate Nicolai Hojgaard, who won the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai last month, in the field featuring 60 professionals and 60 amateurs.

The Dubai Invitational will see a 72-hole strokeplay DP World Tour tournament played concurrently with a three-day team Pro-Am, with Sunday featuring professionals only.

Donald, who captained Team Europe to a 16½ - 11½ victory against the US in the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, was recently announced as Europe’s first repeat captain since Bernard Gallacher performed the role in 1991, 1993 and 1995.

The former world no. 1 will lead Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York and is looking forward to the prospect of beginning his 2024 DP World Tour season in Dubai.

“It’s great to start my 2024 season at the Dubai Invitational,” said Donald. “We always get a lot of support from the fans when the tour visits Dubai. It’s a cool place to play golf and with the added novelty of this being a brand-new event on the calendar, I’m sure it’s going to be a fantastic experience for everyone.”

Six-time DP World Tour winner and Dubai resident Fleetwood will make back-to-back appearances on the DP World Tour next month as the Englishman looks to build on momentum generated from an impressive 2023 season, which included his second Ryder Cup win, and a runner-up finish in Dubai at the DP World Tour Championship.

“It’s always nice to play events in front of your friends and family, especially one with a Pro-Am format like the Dubai Invitational,” said Fleetwood, a proven winner in the UAE, following his back-to-back victories in Abu Dhabi in 2017 and 2018. “It’s great to have two weeks in Dubai and I hope that it will set me up for a big year.”

New Zealander Fox secured his biggest career victory to date at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship after posting a five-under-par round of 67 on Sunday to lift the famous trophy at Wentworth Club in England.

The 36-year-old now has four DP World Tour victories to his name, including the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which features similarities to the Pro-Am format at the Dubai Invitational.

“I’m really excited for what 2024 has to offer and kickstarting things at the Dubai Invitational will be a fun week,” said Fox. “I’ve always enjoyed playing the Pro-Am format; it’s a unique way for us to compete and I’ve had success playing alongside some interesting characters from all walks of life.”

With less than a month to go, excitement is building for a tournament that will not only showcase world-class golf but also offer spectators a range of exciting activities and experiences to enjoy, including golf activations, family entertainment and food and beverage offerings.

Tom Phillips, head of Middle East for the DP World Tour, said: “We’re excited to be launching the Dubai Invitational for the first time as part of our expanded 2024 DP World Tour schedule. The event will ensure we start the season in style, and we can’t wait to welcome 60 professionals and 60 amateurs to the fantastic Dubai Creek Resort in January.”

Chris May, CEO of Dubai Golf, added: “With less than one month to go, final preparations for the Dubai Invitational at the historic Dubai Creek Resort are well underway. We’re looking forward to hosting another DP World Tour event here in Dubai — one that promises to deliver something for everyone to enjoy.”

The first event on the International Swing on the DP World Tour’s new 2024 schedule, the Dubai Invitational will be played bi-annually in 2024, 2026 and 2028. Fans will be able to attend for free by registering in advance for general admission tickets.

Topics: Luke Donald Ryan Fox

Team Vitality crowned Blast Premier World Final esports champions in Abu Dhabi

Team Vitality crowned Blast Premier World Final esports champions in Abu Dhabi
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News
Team Vitality crowned Blast Premier World Final esports champions in Abu Dhabi

Team Vitality crowned Blast Premier World Final esports champions in Abu Dhabi
  Team Vitality beat Faze Clan in the final at Yas Island's Etihad Arena to take slice of $1m prize pool in the Counter-Strike competition
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Team Vitality were crowned BLAST Premier World Final 2023 champions and took a share of the $1 million prize pool at the close of the Tier One global esports tournament on Sunday at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena.

The final saw Team Vitality beat Faze Clan in a thrilling encounter to win the prestigious competition for the first time and end the year as the world’s best Counter-Strike team of 2023.

The five-day tournament was organized by BLAST, a global esports tournament organizer, in partnership with AD Gaming, an Abu Dhabi-government gaming initiative, and attracted the top eight teams in the world.

As well as winning the trophy, Team Vitality also claimed the top prize of $500,000 and captain Dan Madesclaire, also known as apEX, was delighted to come out on top. It was their second consecutive title following the Spring Fall triumph in Copenhagen.

“It was much closer to what the score suggests,” said apEX. “We had some rough points but the goal was to stay calm together and we played some good Counter-Strike. We will now keep going for the New Year.

“To be able to win two major trophies in a row is the best feeling you can have. I’m speechless to have won the BLAST Premier World Final. There was a lot of people in the Etihad Arena and there was a good atmosphere, and it was great to see so many people enjoy the show.”

The final day also saw India’s True Rippers Esports come out on top against Pakistan’s Team WahWah in the Showmatch encounter. Hamad Chowdhury of True Rippers, said: “It was a great experience and it was fun to play with the professional players, (it) was a dream come true and it was an enjoyable experience.”

It was the second consecutive year that the BLAST Premier World Final was staged in Abu Dhabi following last year’s success. And the 2023 event was an even bigger edition with several off-stage entertainment and activities.

As part of BLAST’s efforts to grow the esports ecosystem in the region and attract new audiences, an expanded BLAST Zone was held. It provided an opportunity for spectators to understand more about the thriving gaming industry that is expected to grow to $5 billion by 2025 in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Andrew Haworth, program director of the contest, said: “When we started planning for the BLAST Premier World Final 2023, our intention was to always raise the bar even higher following our success in 2022 and we’re thrilled to have achieved that goal.

“Over the two days, it was fantastic to see thousands of adults and children of different nationalities and ages, as well as students and families coming together to see through their own eyes on how exciting esports as well as the opportunities gaming can offer.

“As a leading global esports tournament organizer, we are determined to inspire new people and increase the popularity of gaming and esports in all corners of the globe, and along with the government investing significantly in the industry, this all bodes well for the sector which will only go from strength to strength.”

This year’s BLAST Premier World Final is the first edition since AD Gaming integrated with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

James Hartt, gaming and digital development department director of AD Gaming, said: “The BLAST Premier World Final is the pinnacle of the Counter-Strike season and it’s very fitting that it was held in Abu Dhabi again as the event is one that everyone enjoys every year.

“At AD Gaming, we are doing so much work at grassroots to take esports to the next level. More teams are moving here, while creating opportunities for local and international teams, as well as at community level.”

Topics: gaming and esports industry Abu Dhabi

Algerian footballer on trial in France over Gaza post

Algerian footballer on trial in France over Gaza post
Updated 18 December 2023
AFP
Algerian footballer on trial in France over Gaza post

Algerian footballer on trial in France over Gaza post
  The 27-year old defender, who quickly deleted the post and issued an apology, was suspended by his club
  Two associations have brought civil actions against the player
Updated 18 December 2023
AFP

NICE: Algerian international footballer Youcef Atal goes on trial in France Monday accused of inciting hatred after posting a video in which a Palestinian preacher purportedly threatens Israel with a “black day.”
Atal, who plays for Ligue 1 side Nice, shared the video on his Instagram account, which has 3.2 million followers, shortly after the attack by Hamas militants on Israel on October 7 in which 1,139 people were killed.
In an extract of the footage seen by AFP, the preacher, Mahmoud Al Hasanat, at first talked about the plight of children in Gaza.
Prosecutors said they also identified another extract in which he called on God to “send the Jews a black day,” and “steady the hands” of Gaza inhabitants if they should “throw stones.”
The 27-year old defender, who quickly deleted the post and issued an apology, was suspended by his club while prosecutors probed the incident for suspected “justification of terrorism.”
But they dropped that line of investigation after watching the video and questioning the player, instead charging him with “incitement to religious hatred.”
Two associations, the International League against Racism and anti-Semitism (Licra) and the Jewish Observatory of France, have brought civil actions against the player.
If found guilty, Atal could be sentenced to up to one year in prison and fined 45,000 euros ($49,000).
He has been under judicial supervision with a ban on traveling abroad except to play professional football.
His club quickly suspended him “until further notice” after the post, while the professional football league banned him for seven matches.
Some of Atal’s Algerian team mates argued for leniency, saying he had apologized and not actually watched the video until the end before posting it.
The deadliest ever Gaza war began with unprecedented attacks by Hamas against Israel on October 7, when the group killed 1,139 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250, according to updated Israeli figures.
The health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said some 19,000 people have been killed in Israel’s campaign in Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Youcef Atal

