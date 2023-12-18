First commercial trucks enter Gaza since war: US

Egyptian leader highlights security challenges after landslide poll win

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi promised to continue building a “new republic” after securing a third term on Monday.

He also said that Egypt had to do all it could to stop the war between Israel and Hamas, describing it as his country’s primary challenge.

El-Sisi spoke to the Egyptian people following the announcement of the presidential election’s results.

He took 89.6 percent of the vote, according to the National Election Authority.

El-Sisi lauded the other candidates.

“I wholeheartedly extend my due greetings to all the competing candidates for the great work that they have done and fine political performance that paved the way for a vibrant and diverse political life.”

The president said: “I address you today, filled with joy and overwhelmed by the sight of your line-up and commitment to the voter queues in the presidential election.

“It was a vigorous testament, for all observers both inside and outside of the country, to the vitality and resilience of all Egyptians across the vibrant kaleidoscope of society, demonstrating that the will of the Egyptian people is enforced with the voice of every Egyptian man and woman.”

El-Sisi added: “This scene that I have followed closely evokes a deep appreciation and immense gratitude to every Egyptian who participated in this momentous event amid this critical circumstance, as the state is grappling with many challenges across all levels.

“Those include primarily this war that is raging on our eastern borders, which necessitates committing all our efforts to halting its relentless advance, given the grave threat it poses to Egypt’s national security, in particular, and the Palestinian issue, in general.”

He said: “I would like to confirm that, as I promised you, I am an Egyptian man who grew up in an authentic ancient Egyptian neighborhood.

“I belong to the military institution. I have nothing but working with and for you in the mission that you have assigned me.”

He added that “entrusting me to lead the nation is a responsibility, for which I ask Allah to grant me success in bearing with impartiality.”