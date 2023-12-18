You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

First commercial trucks enter Gaza since war: US

Trucks carrying aid move at Rafah border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec. 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Trucks carrying aid move at Rafah border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec. 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 50 sec ago
AFP
First commercial trucks enter Gaza since war: US

Trucks carrying aid move at Rafah border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip.
  • Miller said that the first private trucks entered Saturday and more came through on Monday
  • He said the trucks were largely bringing food — stocks of which have depleted severely since Israel sealed off the territory
WASHINGTON: The first commercial trucks have entered the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Hamas war erupted more than two months ago, joining UN-led deliveries, the United States said Monday.
It is “a critical step toward improving the lives of the Palestinian people in Gaza that we see not just humanitarian aid delivered, but also commercial goods that can be sold in stores and markets,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.
Miller said that the first private trucks entered Saturday and more came through on Monday.
He did not offer details on the quantities or operators but said the trucks were largely bringing food — stocks of which have depleted severely since Israel sealed off the territory in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas.
The trucks came through the Rafah crossing between Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, and Egypt.
The United States has been Israel’s critical supporter, offering both military supplies and diplomatic backing, but has been increasingly seeking to show that it is working behind the scenes to address concerns over the war’s heavy toll on Palestinians.
Israel, during a visit late last week by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, also announced the opening of the Keret Shalom border crossing into Gaza.
Miller said that both the border crossing and the arrival of commercial trucks were the “result of intensive diplomacy” by US officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“While this weekend’s breakthroughs are important, they are also not by themselves sufficient,” Miller said.
“We will continue to work closely with the governments of Israel, Egypt and partner countries in the region to further increase the humanitarian assistance flowing into Gaza to address the needs of the Palestinian people,” he said.

Egyptian leader highlights security challenges after landslide poll win

Egyptian leader highlights security challenges after landslide poll win
  • Abdel Fattah El-Sisi promised to continue building a “new republic” after securing third term
  • El-Sisi said that Egypt had to do all it could to stop the war between Israel and Hamas
Updated 18 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi promised to continue building a “new republic” after securing a third term on Monday.

He also said that Egypt had to do all it could to stop the war between Israel and Hamas, describing it as his country’s primary challenge.

El-Sisi spoke to the Egyptian people following the announcement of the presidential election’s results.

He took 89.6 percent of the vote, according to the National Election Authority.

El-Sisi lauded the other candidates.

“I wholeheartedly extend my due greetings to all the competing candidates for the great work that they have done and fine political performance that paved the way for a vibrant and diverse political life.”

The president said: “I address you today, filled with joy and overwhelmed by the sight of your line-up and commitment to the voter queues in the presidential election.

“It was a vigorous testament, for all observers both inside and outside of the country, to the vitality and resilience of all Egyptians across the vibrant kaleidoscope of society, demonstrating that the will of the Egyptian people is enforced with the voice of every Egyptian man and woman.”

El-Sisi added: “This scene that I have followed closely evokes a deep appreciation and immense gratitude to every Egyptian who participated in this momentous event amid this critical circumstance, as the state is grappling with many challenges across all levels.

“Those include primarily this war that is raging on our eastern borders, which necessitates committing all our efforts to halting its relentless advance, given the grave threat it poses to Egypt’s national security, in particular, and the Palestinian issue, in general.”

He said: “I would like to confirm that, as I promised you, I am an Egyptian man who grew up in an authentic ancient Egyptian neighborhood.

“I belong to the military institution. I have nothing but working with and for you in the mission that you have assigned me.”

He added that “entrusting me to lead the nation is a responsibility, for which I ask Allah to grant me success in bearing with impartiality.”

Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp — ministry

Updated 18 December 2023
AFP

Egypt’s President El-Sisi secures 3rd term in landslide victory

Egypt’s President El-Sisi secures 3rd term in landslide victory
Updated 18 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Egypt's President El-Sisi secures 3rd term in landslide victory

Egypt’s President El-Sisi secures 3rd term in landslide victory
  • Abdel Fattah El-Sisi won a new six-year term with 89.6 percent of the vote in a landslide election victory
  • Head of the National Elections Authority, Judge Hazem Badawy, said that El-Sisi received 39,702,451 valid votes
Updated 18 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has won a new six-year term with 89.6 percent of the vote in a landslide election victory, the National Elections Authority announced on Monday.

The head of the National Elections Authority, Judge Hazem Badawy, said that President El-Sisi received 39,702,451 valid votes.

The turnout was 66.8 percent of more than 67.3 million registered voters, said Badawy.

About 44.8 million people cast their votes in the presidential elections from home and abroad.

The authority lauded the Egyptian people for their positive participation in the ballot.

El-Sisi faced off against three candidates in the vote held from Dec. 10-12.

Egyptians abroad voted from Dec. 1–3 at 137 Egyptian embassies and consulates across 121 countries.

There were 44,288,361 valid votes, representing 98.9 percent of the ballots cast, while 489,307 votes — 1.1 percent — were deemed invalid.

Runner-up Hazem Omar received 1,986,352 votes, representing 4.5 percent of the valid ballots recorded by the authority.

Farid Zahran came in third with 1,776,952, or 4 percent of the votes.

Abdel-Sanad Yamama came fourth with 822,606, or 1.9 percent of the votes, Badawy said.

El-Sisi was elected president of Egypt for the first time in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.

The latest election is the third time in a decade El-Sisi has won in a landslide victory.

He is credited with engineering a return to public order in Egypt after a period of political violence and chaos that followed the 2011 uprising.

France FM set for Lebanon talks on calming Israel border

France FM set for Lebanon talks on calming Israel border
Updated 18 December 2023
AFP
Follow

France FM set for Lebanon talks on calming Israel border

France FM set for Lebanon talks on calming Israel border
Updated 18 December 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: France’s top diplomat was due in Beirut later Monday for talks on de-escalating near-daily exchanges of fire on the Israel border, which have triggered fears of all-out conflict.
Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was expected to call for responsibility and restraint in her meetings with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri, a key ally of powerful Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.
Since October 8, the day after the Israel-Hamas conflict started, the frontier between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, which says it is acting in support of Hamas.
Fears of a widening war have been growing, with other Iran-backed groups attacking US-led coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, and Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting shipping in the Red Sea.
In Israel on Sunday, Colonna called on all parties to “de-escalate” along the Lebanon-Israel border.
“If things were to spiral out of control, I don’t think anyone would benefit,” she said.
Gripped by political paralysis and a crushing four-year economic crisis, Lebanon can ill-afford another devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which last went to war in 2006.
A French diplomatic source, requesting anonymity, expressed concern that Beirut could underestimate Israel’s determination to protect its borders after the shock of Hamas’s October 7 attacks.
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Sunday that Israel “has no intention to start another front on our northern border” and that France could play a “positive and significant role” in preventing an all-out war.
But he warned that ensuring the security of Israelis near the border meant pushing Hezbollah “north of the Litani River,” some 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of the border.
“There are two ways to do that: either by diplomacy or by force,” Cohen said.
France maintains contacts with Hezbollah, unlike other Western governments.
On Sunday, senior Hezbollah lawmaker Mohammed Raad, whose son was killed in an Israeli bombing last month, said the group was “not afraid of (Israel’s) intimidation or the slogans it puts out via international intermediaries to remove our people” from parts of south Lebanon.
Since the cross-border exchanges began in October, more than 130 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, most of them Hezbollah fighters but also including a Lebanese soldier and 17 civilians, three of them journalists, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, four civilians and seven soldiers have been killed, authorities have said.
French diplomats say Israeli bombardments have been intensifying, adding to fears of a major escalation.
Israel insists on applying United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah and called for the removal of all weapons from south Lebanon, except for those of the army and other state security forces.
Since that conflict, Hezbollah has not had a visible military presence in the border area, which is patrolled by United Nations peacekeepers.
Colonna is to discuss the situation on the ground with the commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Major General Aroldo Lazaro.
France, which contributes some 700 troops to the UN force, has condemned recent attacks on peacekeepers and their facilities.
The Israel-Hamas war began with unprecedented attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group on October 7, which killed 1,139 people, mostly civilians, and saw some 250 more abducted to Gaza, according to Israeli figures.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says more than 18,800 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory campaign.

