You are here

  • Home
  • UAE airports set to welcome 135m passengers in 2024, says top civil aviation official 

UAE airports set to welcome 135m passengers in 2024, says top civil aviation official 

UAE airports set to welcome 135m passengers in 2024, says top civil aviation official 
The rise is set to come from countries such as Canada, South Korea, and the Philippines. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/4j3fq

Updated 19 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

UAE airports set to welcome 135m passengers in 2024, says top civil aviation official 

UAE airports set to welcome 135m passengers in 2024, says top civil aviation official 
Updated 19 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

RIYADH: The UAE’s airports are expected to receive 135 million passengers in 2024, a 4 percent surge in traffic over the previous 12 months, according to a top civil aviation executive.  

Speaking to the local newspaper Emarat Al Youm, Saif Al-Suwaidi, the director general of the country’s General Civil Aviation Authority, said current indicators show a growth in the number of flights and destinations of its national carriers.   

Al-Suwaidi added that the rise is set to come from countries such as Canada, South Korea, and the Philippines, as well as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.   

This increase aligns with several air transport agreements concluded by the authority and improvements it has made during the current year, the newspaper reported Al-Suwaidi as saying. 

Additionally, the sealed deals are projected to lead to an increase in the air transport rights of Emirati carriers, resulting in a rise in their flights, seat capacities, and destinations they reach next year, he highlighted. 

Moreover, Al-Suwaidi continued that increasing passenger numbers, seat capacity and destinations of national carriers will surge the revenues of various entities operating in the aviation sector. 

The GCAA executive also noted that air traffic at the country’s airports during the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, or COP28, witnessed a 15 percent jump, the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported. 

On Nov. 30, the UAE airports witnessed the highest rate of air traffic in civil aviation history, with 2,848 movements, Al-Suwaidi disclosed. 

He added that Al Maktoum International Airport recorded the largest number of scheduled and unscheduled flights on the first day of COP28. 

The executive noted that the aviation sector has achieved significant success in organizing air traffic and ensuring the smooth and safe arrival and departure of all COP28 guests. 

Furthermore, a special electronic platform was launched to control air traffic and closely monitor flights coming to the country to attend the conference, which aided air traffic control in the country. 

According to data available from figures, UAE airports received 62.8 million passengers during the first half of this year, recording a growth of 46 percent compared to the same period last year. 

Topics: General Civil Aviation Authority UAE

Related

UAE and Australia set to sign economic trade cooperation agreement
Business & Economy
UAE and Australia set to sign economic trade cooperation agreement

Innovation should be part of aviation, expert tells industry event

Innovation should be part of aviation, expert tells industry event
Updated 19 December 2023
Mohammed Al-Kinani 
Follow

Innovation should be part of aviation, expert tells industry event

Innovation should be part of aviation, expert tells industry event
Updated 19 December 2023
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

RIYADH: To ensure technological progress and continued safety, it is essential to make innovation part of the aviation sector’s culture, a senior representative of the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Addressing a panel on “Regulatory Frameworks and International Cooperation” at the two-day Saudi Airport Exhibition, commencing on Dec. 19 in Riyadh, Mohammad Kushan, senior representative for the Middle East and North Africa at the FAA, highlighted the significance of integrating innovation into the aviation culture, noting how it applies to the sector’s mandate around safety and technological progress. 

“For example, what we are currently dealing with as an industry is the deployment of electric vertical takeoff and landing and advanced mobility,” he said, emphasizing that discontent and frustration are expected components of the legal process from both regulatory and safety standpoints. Underscoring, however, that this is part of the transformative journey.  

Commenting on public perception and acceptance of new technologies, Kushan said that the FAA maintains an open-door policy, and their rulemaking process allows for feedback and various concerns to come to light. 

He added that they established aviation rulemaking committees to conduct deliberation on various aspects of rulemaking so that they can ultimately provide a set of recommendations for the FAA and the US government to consider. 

Meanwhile, the Head of the International Organization and International Civil Aviation Organization Affairs Department at the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Mariyam Akram, said that it is essential that countries worldwide collaborate, not only with organizations but also with each other regarding all aviation aspects. 

“It is also very important for regulators to make sure that they are contributing to the development policy and the sharing of innovation,” she said. 

The panel also discussed the role of international organizations, such as the ICAO and the International Air Transport Association, as well as the US-based FAA, the Transportation Security Administration, and other state aviation authorities in shaping regulations and promoting global cooperation. 

Carissa VanderMey, senior liaison officer to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and cybersecurity coordinator for Security Operations at TSA, used her appearance on the panel to reflect on the workforce and technology changes.

She said the public needs help from stakeholders to help them “get comfortable” with significant changes such as automation with AI and machine learning.

VanderMey noted that when she was with the Department of Homeland Security, one of the key elements that Congress put into their laws was having conversations with the people outside of the industry. 

“It wasn’t just about you implementing technology, implementing rules, regulations, but it was actually having conversations and making sure that the public was aware of what you can and cannot do,” she said during the session.

Topics: SAE23 Federal Aviation Administration

Saudi airport development plans signify future of the industry, Global Aviation Issues Conference told

Saudi airport development plans signify future of the industry, Global Aviation Issues Conference told
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi airport development plans signify future of the industry, Global Aviation Issues Conference told

Saudi airport development plans signify future of the industry, Global Aviation Issues Conference told
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s airport development program has propelled the Kingdom’s aviation strategy forward, according to a top official of a US-based architectural firm.

Speaking at the Global Aviation Issues Conference in Riyadh on Dec. 19, Associate Director at Kohn Pedersen Fox, Jens Hardvendel, highlighted that Saudi Arabia’s development program of expanding regional airports advances its aviation sector.

“We fully agree with this policy that definitely the future of aviation is developing,” said Hardvendel, adding that the better the connectivity options, the easier it is for passengers. 

He added: “We need to make buildings more flexible and adaptable to new technologies.”

Along with technological development, the aviation sector should also focus on operational efficiency.

“Airports need to be more efficient and adapt to newer technologies, especially after the pandemic,” said Mahmoud Al-Mashriqi, business development manager at HUB Parking Technology, a subsidiary of Italian vehicle automation giant FAAC Technologies.

Giulio De Carli, managing partner at One Works, highlighted that addressing the collaborative efforts needed to combat climate change was very much “connected to where the aviation sector is going and why airports have to be very efficient.”

He said: “We have to go away from the model of technology and making the conditions altogether for the collaboration between physical infrastructures and digital infrastructures and new technologies, and this is the key factor to work on airports developments with the theme of substantiality.”

He added: “The best way to approach sustainability not as a separate topic but must be integrated in our day-to-day work, products and services, looking at integrating intermodality in all the transportation mode.”

Backed by a $100 billion investment from the government and private sectors, Saudi Arabia’s aviation strategy is to expand its connectivity to over 250 countries across 29 airports, which will increase air cargo volume by up to 4.5 million tons and provide an easy experience for travelers, ensuring exceptional service. 

Peter Bellew, chief operating officer of Riyadh Air, highlighted that there are currently three significant challenges in the aviation industry: human talent, sustainability, and hospitality.

He explained that it has become difficult for the industry to garner the appropriate caliber of staff to fill highly skilled positions, noting the retirements that occurred following the pandemic. However, he believes this shortage will level out in the approaching years. 

The additional challenges included the inaccurate view that aviation is responsible for a significant percentage of global emissions and the hospitality sector needing to return to traditional ways of welcoming travelers. 

Topics: SAE23 Global Aviation Issues Conference

Related

Aircraft production in Saudi Arabia to grow 126% over next 20 years, aviation conference told
Business & Economy
Aircraft production in Saudi Arabia to grow 126% over next 20 years, aviation conference told

Saudi Arabia saved $6bn through digital services, says official

Saudi Arabia saved $6bn through digital services, says official
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia saved $6bn through digital services, says official

Saudi Arabia saved $6bn through digital services, says official
  • Up to 36% of medical consultations in Saudi Arabia are provided remotely
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Over a third of medical consultations in Saudi Arabia are done via digital channels, said Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of Digital Government Authority.

Speaking on the first day of the Digital Government Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday, Al-Suwaiyan said it indicated the level of success with which the Kingdom is moving toward digital transformation in all spheres of life ensuring increased productivity, efficiency, and transparency, reported Al-Ekhbariya.

The forum aims to showcase the Kingdom’s achievements in the field of digital technology and serve as a platform for industry players to boost networking and explore opportunities.

The event seeks to facilitate exchanging experiences, building partnerships, discussing challenges and future directions of digital government as well as exploring cutting-edge technical practices and highlighting investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

Giving an example of digital transformation, Al-Suwaiyan said: “Thirty-six percent of medical consultations in the Kingdom are provided remotely (via digital channels.”

“We saved over SR5.5 billion ($1.46 billion) through the budget preparation and implementation process,” he added.

The official also cited the Absher platform as an example that helped the country save more than SR23 billion.

Absher is an electronic platform of the Ministry of Interior that provides basic services of the ministry digitally and in an integrated manner to citizens, residents, and visitors.

The president of the Court of Grievances of Saudi Arabia, Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, spoke about how digital transformation in the Kingdom has come a long way.

“The Government Entities Portal will be launched to manage digital services,” Al-Yousef revealed.

“The use of artificial intelligence in the judiciary helped in making decisions,” he added.

The assistant minister of foreign affairs for executive affairs, Abdulhadi bin Ahmed Al-Mansouri, told the audience how the Kingdom launched the e-Visa platform. He highlighted the importance of the portal and how it will benefit people in a hassle-free manner.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Suwailem, said: Thanks to digital technology “rights owners can move from the concept of registering and proving rights to managing the intellectual property portfolio in an integrated manner.”

The CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhaie, also participated in the event. Al-Jadhaie explained the goal of the entity is to use AI to ensure the safety of drug shipments before their arrival.

The assistant minister of interior for technology affairs, Bandar bin Abdullah Al-Mishari, said: “The ministry faces a major challenge to integrate fieldwork with AI.”

Giving Qatar’s point of view in terms of digital transformation, the assistant undersecretary for digital government affairs, in Qatar’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Mashael Al-Hammadi, talked about the country’s investment during the World Cup.

“During the World Cup, we invested approximately $280 million in the communications and information technology sectors,” Al-Hammadi said.

The CEO of Bahrain’s Information and eGovernment Authority, Mohammed bin Ali Al-Qaed, shed light on how legislation and policies are the most important data enablers for a controlled exchange of information.

Launched by the Digital Government Authority, the two-day forum is being held under the theme “Our Future Now.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Digital government SaudiVision2030

Related

Saudi Arabia seeking further digital advancements in Silicon Valley 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia seeking further digital advancements in Silicon Valley 

Aircraft production in Saudi Arabia to grow 126% over next 20 years, aviation conference told

Aircraft production in Saudi Arabia to grow 126% over next 20 years, aviation conference told
Updated 19 December 2023
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

Aircraft production in Saudi Arabia to grow 126% over next 20 years, aviation conference told

Aircraft production in Saudi Arabia to grow 126% over next 20 years, aviation conference told
Updated 19 December 2023
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Localized aircraft production is projected to grow 126 percent in Saudi Arabia over the next 20 years, said the head of an international organization dedicated to women in aviation. 

Speaking at the Saudi Airport Exhibition in Riyadh on Dec. 19, Mervat Sultan, the president of the Middle East chapter of Women in Aviation International, said the Kingdom’s aviation sector is expected to generate SR82 billion ($21.86 million) by 2037, as well as create 1.2 million jobs. 

She pointed out that women will play a significant role in the sector and contribute to female participation in the workplace, as envisaged by Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification strategy.

“Vision 2030 has become an infrastructure for ambition and a pathway to the dynamic future of aircraft production within the Kingdom,” said Sultan while addressing a panel on women in aviation. 

She applauded the efforts of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in enabling the development of female involvement in the workforce. 

“Vision 2030 is considered a beacon of inclusivity, facilitating the way to a new era for aviation that provides new opportunities for Saudi women to be at the forefront,” added Sultan. 

The “endless possibilities” for growth underscore a strong need for cooperation between governmental entities and the private sector, she noted. 

She added that public organizations and commerical companies must include educational and training opportunities for women to prepare them to be part of the industry. 

Speaking on a panel during the forum, Sofia Mateou, associate professor of aviation management at Prince Sultan University, said the institution intends to participate in this transformation by rolling out an aviation program soon. 

Mateo added that the Kingdom had witnessed a “tremendous” change in the last five years, citing a report stating that Saudi Arabia has seen the greatest improvement in female contribution to the workforce globally. 

“Last year, the No. 1 workforce for ladies in Saudi Arabia was in the combined industries of retail as well as motor vehicle repairs, which just shows ladies’ interest in previously male-dominated areas like engineering,” said Mateou. 

She added: “I think the most important thing is (in) universities and schools, 2030 vision does not just happen. It’s a planning stage and a preparation stage.” 

The schools are currently focusing on teaching women to become lifelong learners and preparing them for a lifelong career for programs previously not open to them, pointed out Mateou. 

Nesreen Kashgari, director of talent acquisition at Saudia Technical, highlighted the private sector’s role in preparing the upcoming generation of female talent in the aviation sector. 

Saudia Technical, a subsidiary of Jeddah-based Saudia Academy, is launching the first female technician program specializing in avionics in January. 

Kashgari is presently involved with contacting universities and schools to recruit female talent and clarify their pathway to a job in the sector. 

“We have universities such as King Fahad Petroleum University and King Abdulaziz University that have opened the doors for women to join aerospace and aeronautical engineering,” said Kashgari. 

She added: “When we opened the program for mechanics, the majority of applicants were male. Very few females applied not because we specify the gender but because they don’t have the realization that this is an open door for them.” 

Mateou further emphasized that universities and high schools should collaborate with the industry to alter their curriculums to cater to the changing industry needs and the ongoing changes in rules that facilitate the inclusion of women into the workforce. 

Topics: Saudi Airport Exhibition Women in Aviation International SAE23

Related

Jeddah airport tops Saudi Arabia’s November performance rankings: GACA
Business & Economy
Jeddah airport tops Saudi Arabia’s November performance rankings: GACA

Closing bell: Saudi main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,713

Closing bell: Saudi main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,713
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell: Saudi main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,713

Closing bell: Saudi main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,713
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward movement for the 10th session in a row on Tuesday, as it gained 37.12 points or 0.32 percent to close at 11,713.46. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.20 billion ($1.65 billion) as 127 stocks advanced, while 89 declined. 

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also climbed 344.63 points to 23,914.93, while the MSCI Tadawul Index edged up by 0.29 percent to close at 1,517.46. 

Saudi Automotive Services Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared by 6.06 percent to SR63.

Other top performers were Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. and Zamil Industrial Investment Co., whose share prices surged by 5.42 percent and 4.82 percent, respectively. 

Meanwhile, the share price of Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. hit SR146, the highest since its debut on Tadawul before closing Tuesday’s trade at SR143.

The positive performance of the parallel market was driven by Naseej for Technology Co., as its share price rose by 8.45 percent to SR68. 

Leen Alkhair Trading Co. was another gainer on the parallel market. The company’s share price increased by 7.28 percent to SR28. 

On the announcements front, SHL Finance Co. revealed that it received a no-objection letter from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, to provide electronic services for its financing products.

In a Tadawul statement, SHL Finance Co. said that the step is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its activities and upgrade products to support the financing market through digital transformation services. The company added that this measure will have a positive financial impact both in the short and long term. 

Meanwhile, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. announced that it has signed a contract worth SR40.74 million to operate and maintain the sewage and water networks in the Hail region. 

In a statement, AWPT said that there are no related parties included in the contract and added that the financial impact of the deal will appear in the fourth quarter of 2023. 

Topics: TASI NOMU

Related

Closing Bell: Tadawul sees drop across all markets, trading volume reaches $1.2bn 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Tadawul sees drop across all markets, trading volume reaches $1.2bn 

Latest updates

Kevin De Bruyne left off Manchester City team sheet for Club World Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia
Kevin De Bruyne left off Manchester City team sheet for Club World Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia
Data-protection training for 60 Saudi graduates
Data-protection training for 60 Saudi graduates
Intensive Israeli drone activity in Lebanon extends as far north as Baalbek for first time
Intensive Israeli drone activity in Lebanon extends as far north as Baalbek for first time
Zelensky says ‘no one knows’ when war will end
Zelensky says ‘no one knows’ when war will end
Foreign correspondents petition Israel Supreme Court for Gaza access
Foreign correspondents petition Israel Supreme Court for Gaza access

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.