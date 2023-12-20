You are here

Cyprus says a joint operation with Mossad has foiled a suspected Iranian plot to kill Israelis

A man unloads goods beneath a billboard bearing the portraits of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attack in southern Israel, in the Cypriot capital Nicosia on December 19, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
  • Cypriot officials say the collaboration with security and intelligence agencies in countries in the region, Europe and beyond have enabled Cypriot authorities to effectively identify and counter such threats
  • Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkiye invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece
AP
NICOSIA, Cyprus: Cyprus has disrupted an alleged Iranian plot to target Israeli businessmen with the arrest of two Iranian asylum-seekers who were in contact with another Iranian associated with the Revolutionary Guard, a Cypriot official said Tuesday.
The official told The Associated Press the two Iranian men have been in police custody since Nov. 3 and procedures were underway to deport them.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he’s not allowed to speak publicly about national security matters, said the suspects’ detention was the culmination of a joint operation with Israel’s Mossad security service.




Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, December 19, 2023. (REUTERS)

Cypriot security services had been surveilling the two Iranian men for several weeks and detained them just before what authorities believe would have been the arrival of a squad to carry out killings, the official said. The targeted individuals were primarily Israeli businessmen, the official said.
Cypriot authorities said the suspects’ Iranian handler moved in and out of Cyprus through the ethnically divided island nation’s breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and would cross a UN-controlled buffer zone into the internationally recognized south to establish contact with the two. His identity and whereabouts were not revealed but the official said he worked for Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard.
Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkiye invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. The Cypriot government doesn’t exercise effective control in the northern third, which is only recognized by Turkiye.
Last week, an announcement by the Israeli prime minister’s office on behalf of the Mossad said Iran’s use of Cyprus’ breakaway north for “terrorist purposes” and as an “area of activity and transit to attack Israeli and Jewish targets constitutes a disturbing issue.”
Cypriot officials say the collaboration with security and intelligence agencies in countries in the region, Europe and beyond have enabled Cypriot authorities to effectively identify and counter such threats.
At the same time, the Cypriot official said Cyprus wants to maintain friendly relations will all neighboring countries and doesn’t seek to be implicated in any regional conflicts.
In a statement, Turkish Cypriot authorities condemned the Israeli announcement as a “baseless and unfounded allegation” that was made to divert the international community’s attention away from the “inhuman attacks” Israel is perpetrating against Palestinian civilians and Gaza and the West Bank.
The Iranian government did not immediately respond to AP calls for comment.
This is the third such alleged Iranian plot to target Israelis in Cyprus in more than a year. In July, Cyprus authorities broke up an alleged plot involving an Iranian-backed hit squad that planned to kill Israelis and other Jews.
Israel considers Iran its greatest enemy, citing the Iranian government’s calls for Israel’s destruction and support for hostile militant groups. It also accuses Iran of trying to develop a nuclear bomb — a claim that Iran denies.
An Azeri man holding a Russian passport is on trial in Cyprus, a close Israeli ally, on suspicion that he planned to carry out the contract killings of Israelis living in Cyprus.

 

Topics: Cyprus Israel Mossad

UN Security Council struggles to ‘speak with one voice’ on Gaza

UN Security Council struggles to ‘speak with one voice’ on Gaza
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
Follow

UN Security Council struggles to ‘speak with one voice’ on Gaza

UN Security Council struggles to ‘speak with one voice’ on Gaza
  • “The negotiations are complex but we hope to see the council speak with one voice today,” said the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to the UN, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN Security Council is struggling to find a unified voice on the war in Gaza, recently swapping a call for a “lasting cessation of hostilities” with a draft resolution demanding the fighting’s “suspension.”
Members of the council are grappling to find common ground ahead of a vote on the resolution scheduled for Tuesday — which was pushed back several times throughout the day, according to diplomatic sources, after being postponed Monday.
Israel, backed by its ally Washington, a veto-wielding permanent Security Council member, has opposed the term “cease-fire.” That has proved to be one of the sticking points for the divided body as diplomats wrangle over whether to call for a “pause” or a “truce,” or to qualify any cease-fire as “humanitarian.”
“The negotiations are complex but we hope to see the council speak with one voice today,” said the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to the UN, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh.
The current struggle comes after an impasse earlier this month, when the United States, despite unprecedented pressure from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, blocked the adoption of a Security Council resolution on the war.
It had called for an “immediate humanitarian cease-fire” in the Gaza Strip, where Israel continues its deadly strikes in retaliation for Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack.
Last week, the General Assembly adopted the same nonbinding resolution by 153 votes to 10, with 23 abstentions, out of 193 member states.
Bolstered by that overwhelming support, Arab countries announced the new attempt at the Security Council.
A draft text prepared by the UAE, obtained by AFP on Sunday, called for “an urgent and lasting cessation of hostilities to allow unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.”
But according to diplomatic sources, a new, modified text is now on the table, in an attempt to salvage a compromise.
It is less direct, calling for “the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps toward a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”
As in previous texts, Hamas is not named in the current draft resolution — a move that has in the past drawn ire from the United States.
Instead, it “firmly” condemns “all indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian objects... and all acts of terrorism.”
It also demands “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”
The new draft text also calls on all sides to allow aid to be distributed across Gaza, as well as for Guterres to put in place a monitoring system for the aid.
Senior United Nations official Tor Wennesland said on Tuesday that Israel’s steps to allow aid into Gaza until now have been “far short of what is needed.”
“The delivery of humanitarian aid in the (Gaza) Strip continues to face nearly insurmountable challenges,” said Wennesland, the organization’s special coordinator for the Middle East peace process.
“Limited (humanitarian) steps by Israel... are positive, but fall far short of what is needed to address the human catastrophe on the ground.”
Earlier in the day, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said his country was “ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid in order to enable the release of hostages.”
US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington “would welcome a resolution that fully supports addressing the humanitarian needs of the people in Gaza.”
“But... the details of it very much do matter,” he said.
Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, the Security Council faced criticism for only adopting a single text, in mid-November, calling for days-long humanitarian “pauses” to allow aid in.
Five other draft resolutions were rejected, two of them due to US vetoes.
President Joe Biden meanwhile has exhibited growing impatience with Israel, warning it risks losing international support for its “indiscriminate” bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
After the attack on October 7, which Israeli authorities say left around 1,140 people dead, most of them civilians, Israel vowed to “annihilate” Hamas. It has since pounded the Palestinian territory, laying siege to it and conducting a vast ground operation.
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says Israel’s military response has killed more than 19,667 people, mostly women and children.

Topics: War on Gaza UN Security Council Gaza

Berlin summons Iran envoy over 2022 synagogue arson plot

Berlin summons Iran envoy over 2022 synagogue arson plot
Updated 24 min 56 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Berlin summons Iran envoy over 2022 synagogue arson plot

Berlin summons Iran envoy over 2022 synagogue arson plot
  • "We will not tolerate any foreign-controlled violence in Germany," the ministry wrote on X
  • The 36-year-old, identified only as Babak J., had planned to target a synagogue in the western city of Bochum
Updated 24 min 56 sec ago
AFP

FRANKFURT, Germany: The German foreign ministry said Tuesday it had summoned Iran's charge d'affaires after a court found that an attempted arson attack on a synagogue last year was planned with the help of Iranian state agencies.
"We will not tolerate any foreign-controlled violence in Germany," the ministry wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The higher regional court in Duesseldorf had earlier sentenced a German-Iranian national to two years and nine months in prison over a plot to attack a synagogue in Germany in November 2022.
The 36-year-old, identified only as Babak J., had planned to target a synagogue in the western city of Bochum but ended up throwing an incendiary device at an adjacent school building. No one was injured.
In handing down the verdict, the Duesseldorf court on Tuesday said the attack had been planned with the help of "Iranian state agencies".
"The fact that Jewish life should be attacked here is intolerable," the foreign ministry said.
It added that it would carefully study the judgment to determine the "consequences and next steps, including at EU-level".
Germany has grown increasingly alarmed in recent years about rising anti-Jewish sentiment eight decades after the end of the Holocaust.
The Israel-Hamas war has further enflamed tensions with German authorities registering a number of anti-Semitic incidents in recent weeks, including the targeting of a Berlin synagogue with Molotov cocktails in October.
More than 3,000 people turned out to demonstrate against anti-Semitism and racism in Berlin earlier this month.

Topics: Synagogue Germany Arson Iran

Pakistani couple sentenced to life in Italy for killing daughter

Pakistani couple sentenced to life in Italy for killing daughter
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Pakistani couple sentenced to life in Italy for killing daughter

Pakistani couple sentenced to life in Italy for killing daughter
  • A tribunal in Reggio Emilia in central Italy ruled that the parents ordered the murder, and that an uncle had strangled his niece
  • Abbas had denounced her parents to the police and social workers placed her in a shelter in November 2020
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP

ROME: A Pakistani couple was sentenced to life in prison by an Italian court on Tuesday for the 2021 murder of their daughter after she refused an arranged marriage.
Saman Abbas, 18, was living in Novellara near Bologna when she disappeared in May 2021, having rejected the previous year her family’s demand that she marry a cousin in Pakistan.
A tribunal in Reggio Emilia in central Italy ruled that the parents ordered the murder, and that an uncle had strangled his niece.
The uncle was sentenced to 14 years after accepting a plea bargain, while two cousins were acquitted in an affair which shocked the country.
Abbas had denounced her parents to the police and social workers placed her in a shelter in November 2020.
But she visited her family in April 2021, planning to pick up her passport and start a new life with her boyfriend, whom her family disapproved of.
She disappeared soon after, and police, alerted by the boyfriend, raided the family home in May but the parents had already left for Pakistan.
The young woman was probably killed the night of April 30 to May 1, according to surveillance camera footage showing five people leaving the family home with shovels, crowbars and buckets, before returning two and a half hours later.
A year later Abbas’s body was found in an abandoned farmhouse with a broken neck.
Her brother told police that he had overheard his father talking about the murder and that it was the uncle who had killed his sister.
The father, Shabbar Abbas, was arrested in Pakistan and extradited to Italy in August 2023.
The uncle, Danish Hasnain, was turned over by French authorities while the cousins were arrested in Spain.
The four men were present at the trial, but the mother, Nazia Shaheen, is still a fugitive.

Topics: Italy Pakistan Saman Abbas court murder

Texas to arrest migrants crossing border illegally under new state law

Texas to arrest migrants crossing border illegally under new state law
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Texas to arrest migrants crossing border illegally under new state law

Texas to arrest migrants crossing border illegally under new state law
  • “Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said during a press conference in front of a stretch of state-funded border wall in Brownsville, Texas
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday signed a law allowing state law enforcement to arrest people suspected of crossing the US-Mexico border illegally, giving local officers powers long delegated to the US government in a move likely to trigger legal challenges.
The law, known as SB 4, will take effect in March and create a new state crime for illegal entry or re-entry into Texas, with penalties ranging from 180 days in jail to 20 years in prison. Texas magistrate judges will be required to order migrants to return to Mexico, with up to 20-year sentences for those who refuse to comply.
Migrants who cross illegally can already be charged with illegal entry or re-entry under federal laws but Abbott has sharply criticized US President Joe Biden for failing to enforce them.
“Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said during a press conference in front of a stretch of state-funded border wall in Brownsville, Texas.
Abbott also signed a bill that would devote $1.5 billion to border wall construction and other operations, funding that comes on top of $5 billion in state funds already appropriated for border enforcement. Tahe Republican governor in late November signed into law a measure to increase penalties for human smuggling.
Record numbers of migrants have been caught crossing the US-Mexico border since Biden, a Democrat, took office in 2021. Abbott and other Republicans blame Biden, who is seeking re-election in 2024, for rolling back restrictive policies of former President Donald Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican Party nomination.
In the US Congress, Republicans have said they will not approve a foreign aid package that includes military funding for Ukraine and Israel unless it includes strict new US border security provisions, leaving the aid stalled as a group of senators try to find a compromise.

 

Topics: US migration migrants

Zelensky says ‘no one knows’ when war will end

Zelensky says ‘no one knows’ when war will end
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Zelensky says ‘no one knows’ when war will end

Zelensky says ‘no one knows’ when war will end
  • “If we don’t loose our resilience, we will end the war sooner,” Zelensky told reporters
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday during an end-of-year press conference that no one knows when the war with Russia will end, with fatigue building in Kyiv and among its allies abroad.
“I think that no one knows the answer. Even respected people, our commanders and our Western partners, who say that this is a war for many years, they do not know,” Zelensky told reporters, adding that: “If we don’t loose our resilience, we will end the war sooner.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

