You are here

  • Home
  • Nottingham Forest fire manager Steve Cooper as club fights for Premier League survival

Nottingham Forest fire manager Steve Cooper as club fights for Premier League survival

Nottingham Forest fire manager Steve Cooper as club fights for Premier League survival
Steve Cooper has been fired as manager of Nottingham Forest with the former Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo being linked with the vacancy and has reportedly held talks with the club. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nhr5k

Updated 20 December 2023
AP
Follow

Nottingham Forest fire manager Steve Cooper as club fights for Premier League survival

Nottingham Forest fire manager Steve Cooper as club fights for Premier League survival
  • Forest managed to stayed up last season but have won just one of their last 13 games in the league in this campaign
  • Former Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been linked with the vacancy and has reportedly held talks with the club
Updated 20 December 2023
AP
Follow

LONDON: Nottingham Forest fired manager Steve Cooper on Tuesday after owner Evangelos Marinakis lost patience seeing the club plunge toward the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Cooper was popular with Forest’s fans and appeared to retain their support despite the team dropping to fourth-to-last place.

Yet Marinakis has opted to make a change approaching the halfway point of the season. In April, he gave Cooper public backing but warned that “results and performances must improve immediately.”

Forest managed to stayed up last season but have won just one of their last 13 games in the league in this campaign.

Former Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been linked with the vacancy and has reportedly held talks with the club.

“Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve for his superb contribution to our football club. His achievement in guiding Forest back to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain an iconic moment in the club’s history,” Marinakis said. “We thank Steve for his dedication and commitment during his time with us, as well as the incredible connection he forged with our supporters and the city of Nottingham.”

Forest are five points above the bottom three in its second straight season in the top flight, having previously not been in the Premier League since 1999.

Cooper had been Forest’s manager since September 2021.

“Steve will always remain a friend of the club and will forever be welcome at The City Ground. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” Marinakis said.

Espirito Santo’s most recent job was in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad, where he was fired last month. He was coach of a team containing Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho.

Topics: english Premier League Nottingham Forest Steve Cooper

Related

Nottingham Forest draw at Chelsea to inch toward EPL survival
Football
Nottingham Forest draw at Chelsea to inch toward EPL survival
Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest for back-to-back wins. Pressure mounts on Steve Cooper
Football
Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest for back-to-back wins. Pressure mounts on Steve Cooper

Ashleigh Plumptre wants to meet ‘inspirational’ Ons Jabeur at Olympics

Ashleigh Plumptre wants to meet ‘inspirational’ Ons Jabeur at Olympics
Updated 30 min 29 sec ago
EUAN REEDIE
Follow

Ashleigh Plumptre wants to meet ‘inspirational’ Ons Jabeur at Olympics

Ashleigh Plumptre wants to meet ‘inspirational’ Ons Jabeur at Olympics
  • In the second part of an exclusive interview with Arab News, Plumptre eyes dream qualification with Nigeria for the 2024 Paris Games after a memorable 2023 World Cup
Updated 30 min 29 sec ago
EUAN REEDIE

LONDON: Ashleigh Plumptre, the intrepid Al-Ittihad center-back, admits she is not easily starstruck, but there is one sportswoman, that if they were to meet, would make her quite “nervous.”

Since arriving in Saudi Arabia in September, she has not rushed to seek autographs or take selfies with icons such as Karim Benzema or N’Golo Kante, prominent figures in her club’s men’s team.

Her motivation for making the transition from her hometown club Leicester City to Jeddah transcends financial incentives and fame.

According to Plumptre, the move is about enriching her life.

However, the prospect of encountering one particular sports star, Tunisia’s tennis player Ons Jabeur, makes Plumptre giddy with excitement, akin to a child on Christmas morning.

“When I said I’m not easily starstruck, I think if I saw her I’d be very nervous,” Plumptre told Arab News over Zoom, a smile lighting up her face. “I can’t even fathom that.”

Plumptre is desperate to realize a childhood dream by competing at the Olympics.

Her choice of Jabeur as the person she would most like to meet at the Olympics is fitting. Both Plumptre and Jabeur are trailblazers in their own right. Plumptre became the highest-profile women’s player in the Saudi Women’s Premier League when she joined Al-Ittihad in September.

Jabeur is a three-time grand slam finalist, who is continually breaking barriers for Arab and African athletes by excelling in a sport dominated by Americans and Europeans.

“I just think she’s an incredibly inspirational human, never mind a tennis player,” Plumptre said.

A coveted meeting with Jabeur hinges on Nigeria’s success in the Confederation of African Football Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament.

Two “very difficult” home-and-away ties against Cameroon await the Super Falcons in the third round in February.

If they win those and fourth-round matches against either Tanzania or South Africa in April, they would seal one of two African berths in the Paris 2024 women’s football tournament.

“Would it be the pinnacle of my career? Yes,” Plumptre continued. “It makes me smile just thinking about the Olympics. I love helping people and the only thing I was really interested in at school was human biology.

“I was just fascinated with the human body. My dream when I was younger was to be a doctor on an Olympic team because I love the Olympics.”

Plumptre has already experienced footballing nirvana, having performed admirably at her maiden World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in the summer.

She was instrumental in Nigeria reaching the last 16, beating the co-hosts and eventual semifinalists Australia in the group stage.

“It was a crazy, crazy experience, but one that I will always cherish,” Plumptre said.

The magnitude of the tournament prompted her to start a diary, a departure from her normal habits, capturing her emotions and experiences during this extraordinary journey.

“I was like, ‘I want to remember this for the rest of my life,’” she said.

Her diary would surely be a compelling read, documenting triumph and adversity.

Plumptre battled tendinitis, affecting her ability to train properly during the tournament. Yet, she persevered, displaying mental strength that surpassed her expectations. In the last-16 tie against heavily fancied England, she hit the crossbar as the Super Falcons pushed for victory.

However, with the score locked at 0-0 after 120 pulsating minutes, the Lionesses would win the resultant penalty shootout 4-2.

Despite the agonizing defeat, Plumptre’s enduring emotion is one of immense pride.

“It’s made me realize I can mentally push through things that I just didn’t think I could,” she said.

Plumptre’s decision to represent Nigeria over the Lionesses epitomizes her unwavering pursuit of inner fulfillment, both in life and football. Despite winning 30 caps across England’s youth teams, she never received a call-up to the senior squad.

After Leicester City’s 2021 FA Women’s Championship triumph, Plumptre contemplated her future goals. At the dining table one day, she pondered, “Well, what else do I care about?”

Motivated partly by her half-sister Bayleigh’s experience with racism at school, Plumptre explored her Nigerian heritage. Identifying as mixed race while Bayleigh, 13, identifies as black, they share the same black father, Tim, and different white mothers. The decision to represent Nigeria provided an opportunity for Plumptre to teach both herself and Bayleigh about their ancestry.

With 15 caps for Nigeria since 2022, Plumptre harbors no regrets about turning her back on the European champions and World Cup runners-up.

“I just feel like if I were to have made that decision, everything from then on would have been different,” Plumptre said. “And would it have been what I was meant to do? I really don’t think so.”

She enjoyed playing alongside Lionesses including Keira Walsh, Alessia Russo, and Georgia Stanway in the England age-group ranks, though.

“I’m very much in support of them doing well as I know a lot of them and they’re good people.”

Topics: football Ashleigh Plumptre Ons Jabeur

Related

I feel I have a strong purpose in being in Saudi Arabia, says Ittihad Ladies’ Ashleigh Plumptre
Sport
I feel I have a strong purpose in being in Saudi Arabia, says Ittihad Ladies’ Ashleigh Plumptre
Ashleigh Plumptre’s move to Al-Ittihad adds star power to Saudi Women’s Premier League
Saudi Football
Ashleigh Plumptre’s move to Al-Ittihad adds star power to Saudi Women’s Premier League

Eddie Howe refuses to blame Kieran Trippier as defender’s error sees Newcastle United dumped out of cup by Chelsea

Eddie Howe refuses to blame Kieran Trippier as defender’s error sees Newcastle United dumped out of cup by Chelsea
Updated 20 December 2023
Liam Kennedy
Follow

Eddie Howe refuses to blame Kieran Trippier as defender’s error sees Newcastle United dumped out of cup by Chelsea

Eddie Howe refuses to blame Kieran Trippier as defender’s error sees Newcastle United dumped out of cup by Chelsea
Updated 20 December 2023
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Eddie Howe believes Kieran Trippier deserves support not criticism after his latest high-profile error contributed to Newcastle United being dumped out of the Carabao Cup.

Last season's runners up were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, having been leading up until the 92nd minute, thanks to Callum Wilson's opener. However, with less than 90 seconds remaining Trippier's poorly executed header back to Martin Dubravka fell kindly for Mykhailo Mudryk, who tucked home an injury-time leveller to take the clash to penalties.

Trippier and Matt Ritchie then missed from the spot as the Blues secured a place in the last four of the competition.

And Howe was quick to defend the actions of Trippier, despite this being the latest in a recent string of individual errors from the 33-year-old.

"Tripps is an incredibly strong character," Howe said. "As I've said many times, a transformative signing, someone that has taken the group to a totally different level. He's been the heartbeat of that. When he's given us so much, now is our turn to support him and look after him the other. That's what we'll do.

"I'm sure he doesn't feel fantastic because he prides himself on his technical excellence & the quality of his defensive work.

"He's been a transformative signing for us and has glued the dressing room together. He's been the heartbeat of our performances.

"It's just one of those things that can happen in a football match. We defended so well, covered space well and limited them to half chances more than clear-cut chances. I thought we were a real counter threat in the first-half as well so lots of positives to take but we don't feel that right now.

"Collectively we're always together. We're always focused on the collective, not the individuals."

The cup exit represents the latest chapter in what has been a very challenging narrative for Newcastle in recent weeks. The Magpies have lost four games out of their last five in all competitions, a run not seen since the very early days post-PIF takeover.

"It hurts a lot [to be knocked out]," Howe added. "It's a very similar feeling to the end of the PSG game. The lads had committed so much, gave everything and we led for so long.

"We'd defended really, really well but we didn't get over the line. Whenever we concede we concede collectively not individually. I thought as a team defensively today we were excellent.

"Our shape was so good and we denied them really clearcut chances. We had to make some changes again due to injuries. I can't praise the players enough.

"We tried to refocus and forget the last part of the game and the fact that we were in a shootout to try to get to the semi-final. Penalty shootouts are always a lottery and we didn't quite win it then.

"I think we probably weren't as good technically as we would have wanted to be in the second half. In the first half we were a clear threat and scored our goal. But we lost our threat in the second half, even if we defended really well.

"We accepted our role in the game that we were going to defend and frustrate them. Like I say, we were a couple of minutes away from winning the game."

The Magpies face a trip to relegation-threatened Luton Town on Saturday, before hosting Nottingham Forest at St James' Park on December 26.

Topics: Newcastle United Chelsea

Man City ease into Club World Cup final

Man City ease into Club World Cup final
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Man City ease into Club World Cup final

Man City ease into Club World Cup final
  • Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva struck after Marius Hoibraten’s own goal opened the scoring
  • City set up a clash with South American champions Fluminense in Friday’s final in Jeddah
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP

JEDDAH: Manchester City shrugged off their sluggish Premier League form to cruise into the Club World Cup final, 3-0 over Urawa Reds on Tuesday, despite missing the presence of Erling Haaland.
Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva struck after Marius Hoibraten’s own goal opened the scoring as City set up a clash with South American champions Fluminense in Friday’s final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
City have won only one of their last six Premier League matches and fallen behind Arsenal and Liverpool in the title race.
But they were never troubled as an unblemished record for European sides against Asian teams at the Club World Cup was extended to 14 games.
Haaland sat out a third consecutive game due to a foot injury, with the Norwegian facing a race against time to be fit for the final.
However, Haaland still provoked the biggest cheer of the night from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium when he offered the crowd a wave as he appeared on the big screens during the first half.
Kevin De Bruyne was also absent from the City squad despite making his return to training on Monday from a four-month layoff due to a hamstring injury.
Without their biggest goal threat and creative hub, City lacked penetration and punch for the first 45 minutes despite enjoying over 80 percent of possession against the Asian champions.
Urawa had lost six of their previous 10 games but largely kept the European champions at bay before a self-inflicted blow opened the game up for City on the stroke of half-time.
Guardiola made the surprise call to leave Julian Alvarez on the bench, leaving City without a natural striker in their starting 11.
It took the Champions League winners 30 minutes to even create a clear sight of goal as Matheus Nunes cut inside and blasted a shot goalwards that Shusaku Nishikawa tipped over.
City were slowing building momentum toward the break as Phil Foden was next to test Nishikawa from outside the box.
But they needed a slice of fortune to break the deadlock in first-half stoppage time.
Nunes fired a low cross into the box that Hoibraten turned into his own net under little pressure.
As Urawa tired from chasing the ball in the heat, City were then able to cut loose in the second half.
Kovacic drilled in his first City goal after racing onto Kyle Walker’s pass that cut the Japanese defense wide open.
Both Kovacic and Nunes have struggled to make a meaningful impact since arriving at the treble winners in the summer transfer window.
Nunes should have followed the Croatian’s lead by netting his first goal for the club when he headed a glorious chance wide from Jack Grealish’s cross.
A third goal for City did not take long to arrive as Hoibraten’s bad luck continued when Silva’s shot deflected in off the Norwegian defender.
Silva warned of the heightened risk of injury put upon players by a “crazy” schedule after FIFA confirmed that the Club World Cup will expand to 32 teams and a month-long competition in 2025.
A hugely one-sided contest did little to whet the appetite for many more matches between Europe’s elite clubs and the rest of the world as the financial gulf between the two continues to grow.
European teams are now unbeaten in 21 Club World Cup matches stretching back to 2012.
But a comfortable evening did at least offer Guardiola the chance to rest Silva, Foden, Manuel Akanji, Rodri and John Stones for the closing stages.

Topics: 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Club World Cup Manchester city Urawa Red Diamonds

Related

FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup
Saudi Football
FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup
Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly
Saudi Football
Titanic FIFA Club World Cup clash ahead as Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahly

Kevin De Bruyne left off Manchester City team sheet for Club World Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia

Kevin De Bruyne left off Manchester City team sheet for Club World Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 December 2023
AP
Follow

Kevin De Bruyne left off Manchester City team sheet for Club World Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia

Kevin De Bruyne left off Manchester City team sheet for Club World Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia
  • De Bruyne had been a surprise addition Monday at the team’s light training session at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium
  • The 32-year-old playmaker had surgery on a hamstring injury more than four months ago
Updated 19 December 2023
AP

JEDDAH: Kevin De Bruyne was not included among the substitutes for Manchester City on Tuesday despite traveling to Saudi Arabia for the team’s Club World Cup semifinal game against Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds.
De Bruyne had been a surprise addition Monday at the team’s light training session at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.
The 32-year-old playmaker had surgery on a hamstring injury more than four months ago. He last played for the European champions on Aug. 11 against Burnley, leaving the field just 23 minutes into the first game of the Premier League season.
It was the same problem that forced the Belgium playmaker to be substituted in the first half of the Champions League final against Inter Milan in June.
The winner of Tuesday’s match will play Brazilian club Fluminense in the Club World Cup final on Friday. The loser will face Egyptian club Al Ahly in the third-place game on the same day.

Topics: 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Club World Cup 2023 Manchester city Kevin De Bruyne

Related

Al-Ittihad fans left frustrated as they watch FIFA Club World Cup from sidelines
Sport
Al-Ittihad fans left frustrated as they watch FIFA Club World Cup from sidelines
Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup
Saudi Football
Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup

PSG coach Luis Enrique claims ‘perfect’ relationship with Mbappe

PSG coach Luis Enrique claims ‘perfect’ relationship with Mbappe
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP
Follow

PSG coach Luis Enrique claims ‘perfect’ relationship with Mbappe

PSG coach Luis Enrique claims ‘perfect’ relationship with Mbappe
  • Mbappe appeared frustrated during last week’s 1-1 Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund
  • “Twenty-five is so young. I hope he continues to have more success at PSG and that we are able to help him,” Luis Enrique said
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP

POISSY, France: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique insists he has a “perfect” relationship with Kylian Mbappe, despite the France star forward’s attitude during recent games raising questions about his happiness at the club.
Mbappe appeared frustrated during last week’s 1-1 Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, disappointed with his teammates for settling for a point when a win would have seen them finish top of their group.
He again looked less than happy at times during Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Lille in Ligue 1, a match in which he played through the middle of the attack, away from his usual preferred role on the left flank.
“As always, a perfect relationship,” Luis Enrique said when asked how he got on with Mbappe at a press conference on Tuesday, on the eve of PSG’s final match of the year at home to Metz.
“We are not a couple but that is mainly because he doesn’t want us to be,” the Spaniard joked.
“I don’t know why I keep getting asked this question. I am very close to most of my players.”
“Kylian is always making jokes and laughing,” he added.
Mbappe, who is out of contract at the end of this season, will celebrate his 25th birthday on Wednesday.
“Twenty-five is so young. I hope he continues to have more success at PSG and that we are able to help him,” Luis Enrique said.
“He is fantastic. We are lucky to have him,” he added of a player who has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season.

Topics: PSG Luis Enrique Kylian Mbappé champions league

Related

Mbappe bags hat-trick as PSG go top of Ligue 1
Football
Mbappe bags hat-trick as PSG go top of Ligue 1
Mbappe dazzles Newcastle but United are not just making up Champions League numbers, says PSG boss
Sport
Mbappe dazzles Newcastle but United are not just making up Champions League numbers, says PSG boss

Latest updates

Qatar’s Fashion Trust Arabia announces 2023 prize winners
Qatar’s Fashion Trust Arabia announces 2023 prize winners
Spain to buy up to 10% in Telefonica following Saudi entrance
Spain to buy up to 10% in Telefonica following Saudi entrance
Oil Updates - crude inches higher as traders monitor Red Sea tensions
Oil Updates - crude inches higher as traders monitor Red Sea tensions
Ashleigh Plumptre wants to meet ‘inspirational’ Ons Jabeur at Olympics
Ashleigh Plumptre wants to meet ‘inspirational’ Ons Jabeur at Olympics
Hamas chief arrives in Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks
Hamas chief arrives in Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.