New Kuwait Emir Sheikh Mishal pledges to be a 'loyal citizen' for nation, people

Update New Kuwait Emir Sheikh Mishal pledges to be a ‘loyal citizen’ for nation, people
Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was sworn in before parliament as the 17th Emir of Kuwait. (AFP file photo)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
New Kuwait Emir Sheikh Mishal pledges to be a ‘loyal citizen’ for nation, people

New Kuwait Emir Sheikh Mishal pledges to be a ‘loyal citizen’ for nation, people
  • Saudi king, crown prince sent cables of congratulation to new emir of Kuwait
  • Kuwait's cabinet submits its resignation to Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
KUWAIT:  Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Wednesday pledged to be a “loyal citizen” for his nation and people, and underlined that executive and legislative authorities should cooperate to serve best interest of Kuwait.

“Today I have become head of the state and I pledge to the Kuwaiti people through you to be a loyal citizen for his nation and people, keen on the interest of the nation, keen on national unity,” as well as development, progress and prosperity, Sheikh Mishal said in a speech before the parliament, after being sworn in as the 17th ruler of Kuwait.

“The task is heavy and the oath is great,” he said, in a report from state news agency KUNA.

In his first speech after being sworn in as the new head of state, the emir said ‘it was necessary to review Kuwait’s current reality, especially in terms of security, economy and living conditions.’

“I have stressed in my previous speeches that there are national obligations that must be fulfilled. We have not noticed any change or correction” from parliament and cabinet, he added.
Instead, the two entities have “harmed the interests of the people and the country,” he said.

Sheikh Mishal pledged to temporarily halt promotions and new appointments, after already signing a decree on December 5 ordering a three-month pause in state hiring that is open to extension.

“We have warned on many occasions that crises, challenges and dangers surround us,” he said, underscoring “the necessity to reconsider our current reality in all its aspects”.

The new ruler earlier read: “I swear by Almighty Allah to respect the Constitution and the laws of the State, to defend the liberties, interests and properties of the people and to safeguard the independence and territorial integrity of the country,” as stated in article 60 of the Kuwaiti constitution.

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passed away on Saturday at the age of 86, the Amiri Diwan said in a broadcasted statement earlier, and then-Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal was declared the new Emir.

Saudi King Salman has sent a cable of congratulation to Sheikh Mishal on the occasion of his accession to power. 

“Congratulations to Your Highness on assuming the reins of power in the State of Kuwait to continue the path led by the dear late brother Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, affirming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s support for the sisterly State of Kuwait.” 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a similar message, saying: “We are confident that your efforts will bear fruit with benefit and goodness.”

Kuwait’s cabinet submitted its resignation to the country’s new emir shortly after he was sworn in, state news agency KUNA reported.

Topics: Kuwait

Hamas chief arrives in Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas chief arrives in Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP
Hamas chief arrives in Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas chief arrives in Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks
  • Qatar-based Ismail Haniyeh will head a ‘high-level’ Hamas delegation to Egypt
  • Discussions will focus on stopping the war and end the Israeli siege of Gaza
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP: Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Egypt on Wednesday for talks on a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange with Israel, a statement from the Palestinian group said.
Qatar-based Haniyeh will head a “high-level” Hamas delegation to Egypt, where he is due to hold talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and others, the source said on Tuesday.
The discussions will be “on stopping the aggression and the war to prepare an agreement for the release of prisoners (and) the end of the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip,” the source said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk about the visit.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Ismail Haniyeh

Hamas chief arrives in Cairo for truce talks

Hamas chief arrives in Cairo for truce talks
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP
Hamas chief arrives in Cairo for truce talks

Hamas chief arrives in Cairo for truce talks
  • Qatar-based Ismail Haniyeh heads ‘high-level’ delegation for talks with Egyptian officials
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP

CAIRO: Hamas’s Qatar-based leader Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for talks on a ceasefire in the group’s war with Israel in Gaza and a prisoner exchange.

Haniyeh arrived “in the Egyptian capital Cairo to hold discussions with Egyptian officials over the developments of the Zionist (Israeli) aggression on the Gaza Strip and other matters,” the group said in a statement.

Prior to his arrival in Cairo, Haniyeh had met in Doha with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, though details on the meeting were scant.

A source close to the Palestinian militant group said on Tuesday that Haniyeh would head a “high-level” Hamas delegation to Egypt, where he is due to hold talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and others.

The discussions will be “on stopping the aggression and the war to prepare an agreement for the release of prisoners (and) the end of the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip,” the source said on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorized to talk about the visit.

A source close to the Islamic Jihad group, which fights alongside Hamas in Gaza, said the group’s leader Ziad Nakhaleh is also expected in Cairo early next week for talks.

Both groups had posted videos earlier this week showing what they claimed were hostages still held in Gaza pleading for the Israeli government to secure their release.

During a week-long truce late last month that Qatar brokered with help from Egypt and the United States, 80 Israeli hostages were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Ismail Haniyeh Ceasefire Israel

Gaza hospital out of action after Israeli army assault — director

Gaza hospital out of action after Israeli army assault — director
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP
Gaza hospital out of action after Israeli army assault — director

Gaza hospital out of action after Israeli army assault — director
  • Fadel Naim told AFP Israeli troops had attacked the Al-Ahli hospital and arrested doctors, medical staff and patients, destroying part of the building’s grounds
  • Israel’s attack has “put the hospital out of action,” he said
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: One of the last remaining hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip stopped operating on Tuesday after being stormed by the Israeli army, its director said.
Fadel Naim told AFP Israeli troops had attacked the Al-Ahli hospital and arrested doctors, medical staff and patients, destroying part of the building’s grounds.
Israel’s attack has “put the hospital out of action,” he said. “We can’t receive any patients or injured.”
At least four people who were wounded by Israeli fire on Monday died on Tuesday after being injured in the Al-Ahli assault, he said.
“According to our information, there are dozens of wounded in the surrounding streets,” he said.
Al-Ahli, also known as the Baptist or Ahli Arab hospital, was already heavily damaged by an explosion in its car park on October 17, resulting in at least dozens of deaths.
Militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad accuse Israel, which denies responsibility and blames a misfired rocket by Islamic Jihad for that blast.
Hospitals, protected under international humanitarian law, have repeatedly been hit by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7.
Israeli troops have previously raided other medical facilities in Gaza, including Al-Shifa, the territory’s largest hospital, which is now functioning at minimal capacity with a very small team.
On Sunday, the World Health Organization said the Al-Ahli hospital was receiving “critical patients” from Al-Shifa for surgery.
The Al-Shifa emergency department, devastated by Israeli bombardments, is “a blood bath” and “in need of resuscitation,” the WHO said.
Ashraf Al-Qudra, spokesman for the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, said on Tuesday another hospital in northern Gaza, Al Awda in the Jabalia area, had been turned “into a barracks” by the Israeli army.
He said the army was holding 240 people in the hospital, “including 80 medical staff and 40 patients,” and had arrested its director, doctor Ahmad Mhanna.
Israel is facing mounting international pressure over the rising civilian death toll and destruction of hospitals in Gaza.
The deadliest ever war in the narrow territory began after Hamas militants poured across the border and launched a brutal attack that left 1,139 people dead in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on the latest official Israeli figures.
Some 250 people were abducted by militants during the attack and taken to the Gaza Strip.
In Israel’s retaliatory assault against Hamas, at least 19,667 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Palestinian territory, according to the health ministry there.

Topics: Gaza Al-Ahli hospital

A Palestinian baby girl, born 17 days ago during Gaza war, is killed with brother in Israeli strike

A Palestinian baby girl, born 17 days ago during Gaza war, is killed with brother in Israeli strike
Updated 20 December 2023
AP
Follow

A Palestinian baby girl, born 17 days ago during Gaza war, is killed with brother in Israeli strike

A Palestinian baby girl, born 17 days ago during Gaza war, is killed with brother in Israeli strike
  • The family tragedy comes as the Palestinian death toll in Gaza nears 20,000, according to the Health Ministry
Updated 20 December 2023
AP

RAFAH, Gaza: She was born amid war, in a hospital with no electricity in a southern Gaza city that has been bombarded daily. Her family named her Al-Amira Aisha — “Princess Aisha.” She didn’t complete her third week before she died, killed in an Israeli airstrike that crushed her family home Tuesday.
Her extended family was asleep when the strike leveled their apartment building in Rafah before dawn, said Suzan Zoarab, the infant’s grandmother and survivor of the blast. Hospital officials said 27 people were killed, among them Amira and her 2-year old brother, Ahmed.
“Just 2 weeks old. Her name hadn’t even been registered,” Suzan said, her voice quivering as she spoke from the side of her son’s hospital bed, who was also injured in the blast.
The family tragedy comes as the Palestinian death toll in Gaza nears 20,000, according to the Health Ministry. The vast majority have been killed in Israeli airstrikes which have relentlessly pounded the besieged Gaza enclave for two and a half months, often destroying homes with families inside.
The war was triggered when militants from Hamas, which rules Gaza, and other groups broke into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly Israeli civilians, and abducting 240 others.
The Zoarab family were among the few Palestinians in Gaza who remained in their own homes. Israel’s onslaught, one of the most destructive of the 21st century, has displaced some 1.9 million people — more than 80 percent of the territory’s population — sending them in search of shelter in UN schools, hospitals, tent camps or on the street.
But the Zoarabs stayed in their three-story apartment building. Two of Suzan’s sons had apartments on higher floors, but the extended family had been crowding together on the ground floor, believing it would be safer. When the strike hit, it killed at least 13 members of the Zoarab family, including a journalist, Adel, as well as displaced people sheltering nearby.
“We found the whole house had collapsed over us,” Suzan said. Rescue workers pulled them and other victims, living and dead, from the wreckage.
Israel says it is striking Hamas targets across Gaza and blames the militants for civilian deaths because they operate in residential areas. But it rarely explains its targeting behind specific strikes.
Princess Aisha was only 17 days old. She was born on Dec. 2 at the Emirati Red Crescent Hospital in Rafah while there was no power at the facility, Suzan said — less than 48 hours after bombardment of the town and the rest of Gaza resumed following the collapse of a week-long cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
“She was born in a very difficult situation,” Suzan said.
As of Monday, 28 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals across the Gaza Strip were reported as out of service, the UN said, while eight remaining health facilities were only partially operational. Amid the devastation, some 50,000 Palestinian women are pregnant, the WHO said.
Princess Aisha and Ahmed’s parents survived — their mother, Malak, with burns and bruises on her face, their father, Mahmoud, with a fractured pelvis. As Mahmoud lay in his bed at Rafah’s Kuwati Hospital, Suzan brought him the two children for a final goodbye before they were buried.
Mahmoud grimaced with pain as he pulled himself up to cradle Ahmed, wrapped in a white burial shroud, before falling back and weeping. His wife held Princess Aisha, also bundled in white cloth, up to him.
Dozens of mourners held a funeral prayer Tuesday morning outside the hospital in Rafah, before taking Princess Aisha, Ahmed and the others killed in the strike for burial in a nearby cemetery
“I couldn’t protect my grandchildren” Suzan said. “I lost them in the blink of an eye.”
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Islamic Jihad releases video of two Israeli hostages pleading for their release

Islamic Jihad releases video of two Israeli hostages pleading for their release
Updated 20 December 2023
Reuters
Islamic Jihad releases video of two Israeli hostages pleading for their release

Islamic Jihad releases video of two Israeli hostages pleading for their release
  • Moses is a farmer aged about 79 who was captured from a kibbutz on Oct. 7 when the Hamas militant group carried out its rampage in southern Israel. Katzir, 47, was also taken from a kibbutz along with his mother, who was later released
Updated 20 December 2023
Reuters

GAZA: The Al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, released a video of two male Israeli hostages in Gaza pleading for their release on its Telegram account on Tuesday.
The two men identified themselves as Gadi Moses and Elad Katzir and appeared in a short video asking for efforts to be intensified so they can reunite with their families.
“We are dying every moment. We are in an unbearable situation,” said Moses, looking at the camera against a plain background. The two men were both unshaven and appeared to have lost weight.
Moses is a farmer aged about 79 who was captured from a kibbutz on Oct. 7 when the Hamas militant group carried out its rampage in southern Israel. Katzir, 47, was also taken from a kibbutz along with his mother, who was later released. His father was killed, according to media reports.
On Monday, Hamas released a short video showing three other elderly Israeli hostages whom the Islamist group seized during its rampage, when it took around 240 people hostage. Israel denounced it as a “criminal, terrorist video.”
Israel and Hamas agreed to a week-long cease-fire at the end of November, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, that included the release of more than 100 of the hostages from Gaza in exchange for 240 Palestinian women and teenagers from Israeli jails.
Some of the hostages who remained in Gaza have been declared dead in absentia by Israeli authorities.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

