New Kuwait Emir Sheikh Mishal pledges to be a ‘loyal citizen’ for nation, people

KUWAIT: Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Wednesday pledged to be a “loyal citizen” for his nation and people, and underlined that executive and legislative authorities should cooperate to serve best interest of Kuwait.

“Today I have become head of the state and I pledge to the Kuwaiti people through you to be a loyal citizen for his nation and people, keen on the interest of the nation, keen on national unity,” as well as development, progress and prosperity, Sheikh Mishal said in a speech before the parliament, after being sworn in as the 17th ruler of Kuwait.

“The task is heavy and the oath is great,” he said, in a report from state news agency KUNA.

In his first speech after being sworn in as the new head of state, the emir said ‘it was necessary to review Kuwait’s current reality, especially in terms of security, economy and living conditions.’

“I have stressed in my previous speeches that there are national obligations that must be fulfilled. We have not noticed any change or correction” from parliament and cabinet, he added.

Instead, the two entities have “harmed the interests of the people and the country,” he said.

Sheikh Mishal pledged to temporarily halt promotions and new appointments, after already signing a decree on December 5 ordering a three-month pause in state hiring that is open to extension.

“We have warned on many occasions that crises, challenges and dangers surround us,” he said, underscoring “the necessity to reconsider our current reality in all its aspects”.

The new ruler earlier read: “I swear by Almighty Allah to respect the Constitution and the laws of the State, to defend the liberties, interests and properties of the people and to safeguard the independence and territorial integrity of the country,” as stated in article 60 of the Kuwaiti constitution.

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passed away on Saturday at the age of 86, the Amiri Diwan said in a broadcasted statement earlier, and then-Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal was declared the new Emir.

Saudi King Salman has sent a cable of congratulation to Sheikh Mishal on the occasion of his accession to power.

“Congratulations to Your Highness on assuming the reins of power in the State of Kuwait to continue the path led by the dear late brother Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, affirming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s support for the sisterly State of Kuwait.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a similar message, saying: “We are confident that your efforts will bear fruit with benefit and goodness.”

Kuwait’s cabinet submitted its resignation to the country’s new emir shortly after he was sworn in, state news agency KUNA reported.