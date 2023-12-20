You are here

Jouf governor inaugurates state-of-the-art organic olive oil factory

Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art organic olive oil factory in the region.
Nada Hameed
  The Million Trees Farm factory has a capacity of about 1.7 million liters of olive oil
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art organic olive oil factory in the region.

The prince was welcomed to the project site in the Busita agricultural area of Tabarjal governorate by Million Trees Farm owner Nasser Al-Hamad and other officials and factory managers.

During his visit, Prince Faisal toured the farm and factory and was told about the main features, particularly the use of the latest organic farming methods.

The governor highlighted the region’s key role as Saudi Arabia’s food basket and noted the competitiveness of its agricultural products in domestic and global markets.

Al-Hamad started the project in 2018 with just 160,000 trees. Through extensive research, including trips to farms and consultations with agricultural experts from around the world, he expanded his operations.

By 2021, he had gained recognition as the best farmer in the Jouf region and set out on a mission to plant 1 million olive trees, leading to the olive oil factory initiative.

The farm and factory utilize cutting-edge irrigation and one of the world’s largest high-density olive harvesters.

Al-Hamad told Arab News that the business prided itself on employing 100 percent modern organic farming methods. Harvesting olives is labor intensive and crop quality can suffer if they are overexposed to sunlight.

To ensure quality levels are maintained, Al-Hamad said large harvesters were used for the immediate pressing of the olives, a crucial step in preserving the oil’s purity and flavor. He noted that it could process around 700,000 kg of olives per day.

After harvest, the olives are meticulously cleaned to remove impurities, and pressed in tanks holding up to 200 tons. Post-grinding, a kneading phase helps preserve the oil’s quality, and it is then extracted through special filters.

The oil undergoes final filtration in tanks without any chemical additives. Pure, fresh oil is then filtered and stored in cans and bottles ranging from one to 16 liters.

“The Million Trees Farm factory has a capacity of about 1.7 million liters of olive oil. The project covers all aspects, from cultivation and pressing to storage, completing the production process through packaging, marketing, and sales,” Al-Hamad added.

Asir farmers growing to idea of switching to organic agriculture

Asir farmers growing to idea of switching to organic agriculture
SPA
Asir farmers growing to idea of switching to organic agriculture

Asir farmers growing to idea of switching to organic agriculture
  • Organic farming focuses on the sustainability of ecological agricultural systems and the production of healthy food
SPA

RIYADH: Traditional farming in the Asir region, with its fertile land and abundant agricultural holdings, has long been a reliable source of food for the Saudi population.

But despite the common use of modern farming methods and chemical fertilizers, many farmers in the region have taken the organic route through an initiative supported and promoted by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.

Saad Al-Damik, a farmer for more than 20 years, said that organic farming was the best choice for achieving abundant and high-quality produce, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He noted the negative effects of chemical fertilizers, such as increased soil acidity, tree withering, and poor yields.

He praised the backing he had received from the ministry’s branch in Asir since registering his farm for the government’s organic scheme, which offers educational and awareness programs.

Al-Damik grows oranges, tangerines, grapes, figs, pomegranates, olives, pears, apples, peaches, lemons, and berries using organic manure from cattle and sheep.

Organic farming focuses on the sustainability of ecological agricultural systems and the production of healthy food. It aims to preserve natural resources such as soil and water, and biodiversity. Soil is the central component of organic farming, and the goal is to maximize its fertility and maintain its long-term vitality and health.

According to the ministry, organic farming involves recycling crop residues, animal manure, and green manure, and incorporating them into the soil while excluding chemically manufactured fertilizers and pesticides.

The ministry’s Asir branch has been working to encourage and support farmers to transition to full-scale organic farming.

One of the most important initiatives supported by the ministry, the growing demand for organic products has further motivated farmers to switch to sustainable methods.

Since the launch of the organic farming scheme, six farms in the Asir region have successfully transitioned and 32 farms are in the process of adopting the system. And the ministry has recently received more than 30 applications from farmers looking to make the move.

The Saudi government has been working to expand organic production and develop supportive services in the Kingdom since 2005.

Kingdom wins women’s empowerment award at tech forum

Kingdom wins women’s empowerment award at tech forum
SPA
Kingdom wins women’s empowerment award at tech forum

Kingdom wins women’s empowerment award at tech forum
  • The achievement reflects the Kingdom’s efforts in supporting women across various sectors
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has won a women’s empowerment award at the Digital Government Forum being held here.

The Kingdom was represented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology at the two-day event which ends today.

The achievement reflects the Kingdom’s efforts in supporting women across various sectors, as a part of Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom has seen the participation of women in the technology sector rise from 7 percent in 2018 to 35 percent in 2023, a level higher than the averages of the EU, G20 and Silicon Valley.

Saudi Arabia, France sign plan for cooperation on capabilities and military industries

Saudi Arabia, France sign plan for cooperation on capabilities and military industries
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, France sign plan for cooperation on capabilities and military industries

Saudi Arabia, France sign plan for cooperation on capabilities and military industries
RIYADH: The defense departments of Saudi Arabia and France have signed an executive plan for “cooperation on capabilities, military industries, and R&D,” the Saudi defense minister said.
Prince Khalid bin Salman oversaw the signing ceremony in Paris, where he is on an official visit.

The Saudi defense minister said he reviewed “strategic relations, defense cooperation and shared vision for regional security and stability” with Sébastien Lecornu, French minister responsible for the armed forces. “We also discussed the latest regional and international developments, as well as other topics of common interest,” said the Saudi minister in a post on X on Wednesday.
Prince Khalid arrived in the French capital with a delegation and will meet several French officials during the trip.

Saudi Arabia unveils unified national visa-application platform

A man walks around ancient Nabataean carved tombs at the archaeological site of Al-Hijr, near the northwestern city of AlUla.
A man walks around ancient Nabataean carved tombs at the archaeological site of Al-Hijr, near the northwestern city of AlUla.
Arab News
Saudi Arabia unveils unified national visa-application platform

A man walks around ancient Nabataean carved tombs at the archaeological site of Al-Hijr, near the northwestern city of AlUla.
  • The platform aims to streamline the application process for visas for Hajj, Umrah, tourism, business-related visits, and employment
RIYADH: The Saudi Foreign Ministry officially launched KSA Visa, a new unified national platform for visa applications, at the Digital Government Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The system, which connects with more than 30 ministries, authorities and private-sector organizations, has been designed to streamline the process of applying for visas for Hajj, Umrah, tourism, business-related visits, and employment, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It uses a smart search engine to help users identify available visas, and a centralized system that provides detailed guidance on visa requirements and application procedures. Users can set up a personal profile to simplify future applications.

The platform uses artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to help ensure accurate verification of date and overall efficiency, officials said. Visit ksavisa.sa to use the new system.

NAHJ, the Saudi nonprofit empowering the Kingdom’s youth

NAHJ offers Saudi youths a wide range of personal growth programs and volunteering activities in diverse sectors. (Supplied)
NAHJ offers Saudi youths a wide range of personal growth programs and volunteering activities in diverse sectors. (Supplied)
Afshan Aziz
NAHJ, the Saudi nonprofit empowering the Kingdom’s youth

NAHJ offers Saudi youths a wide range of personal growth programs and volunteering activities in diverse sectors. (Supplied)
  • NAHJ stands out from other organizations through its multifaceted approach, offering a wide range of personal growth programs and volunteering activities in diverse sectors
JEDDAH: NAHJ, a nonprofit organization, is emerging as a ray of hope for young Saudis looking for opportunities for personal development that can enable them to positively impact their communities.

Founded by CEO Rakan Al-Otaibi, the nonprofit offers a variety of programs and activities dedicated to uplifting and empowering young Saudis.

“NAHJ’s mission is rooted in the transformative power of empowering youth,” says Al-Otaibi. “We believe that young people are the pioneers of change and the leaders of the future. Our aim is not just to give power, but also to impart the knowledge that propels young individuals to dream big and actualize those dreams.”

Rakan Al-Otaibi, NAHJ founder and CEO

NAHJ stands out from other organizations through its multifaceted approach, offering a wide range of personal growth programs and volunteering activities in diverse sectors. Al-Otaibi added: “Our services are uniquely crafted by youth for youth, ensuring a profound understanding of their needs and interests.”

Through its programs, young people can take part in activities and chart their future careers, said Al-Otaibi, adding: “The ripple effect of these experiences showcases the power of providing diverse opportunities and firsthand exposure to various fields, making a lasting impact on the trajectories of our youth.”

Speaking about NAHJ’s first hospital volunteering initiative for Saudis aged under 18, Al-Otaibi said: “Some students discovered their passion for healthcare and committed to lengthy shifts with enthusiasm. For a few, this experience became the catalyst for pursuing careers in healthcare.”

The present generation possesses unparalleled potential. The empowerment landscape, whether through NAHJ or other avenues, offers a unique chance for youth to accomplish extraordinary feats.

Rakan Al-Otaibi, NAHJ founder and CEO

To ensure alignment with the interests and aspirations of young people, NAHJ conducts surveys, collaborates with educational institutions to diversify program offerings, and actively seeks and incorporates feedback.

The nonprofit also provides young people with the platform to create clubs through the NAHJ clubs program. Students can launch their own clubs within the organization, while the annual NAHJ summer program provides valuable internships across diverse fields. Additionally, the Event Hub department organizes monthly events tailored to youth interests, fostering collaboration and engagement.

Al-Otaibi told young people seeking to make a difference in their communities: “Dream ambitiously and work tirelessly. The present generation possesses unparalleled potential. The empowerment landscape, whether through NAHJ or other avenues, offers a unique chance for youth to accomplish extraordinary feats. Embrace this opportunity and make a lasting difference.”

The impact of NAHJ’s volunteering and internship programs is evident through the testimonials of people who have benefited.

Mohammed Al-Zamil, a medical student, said: “As a university student at King Saud University, taking part in NAHJ’s hospital volunteering program provided me with invaluable practical experience, ultimately solidifying my decision to pursue a career in medicine.”

Another student, Nydah Al-Anzi, said: “By volunteering with NAHJ, I gained invaluable insights into my passion for cardiothoracic surgery. Through interactions with professionals, exploring the hospital environment and learning about diverse topics, I had an unforgettable experience. I firmly believe that this experience will serve as a significant milestone in the commencement of my journey in the field of medicine.”

 

