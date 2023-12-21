You are here

Saudi wealth fund invests in Saudia Technic to boost its capabilities

PIF and Saudia Group will transform Saudia Technic into a national MRO champion by investing in infrastructure, boosting efficiency and capturing market growth in Saudi Arabia over the next decade. Supplied
PIF and Saudia Group will transform Saudia Technic into a national MRO champion by investing in infrastructure, boosting efficiency and capturing market growth in Saudi Arabia over the next decade. Supplied
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund on Thursday announced the signing of an agreement to invest in Saudia Technic, a subsidiary of Saudia Group.

Formerly known as Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries, Saudia Technic  provides services across key aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul segments, including line, base, components and engines.

PIF and Saudia Group will transform Saudia Technic into a national MRO champion by investing in infrastructure, boosting efficiency and capturing market growth in Saudi Arabia over the next decade, said an official press release.

Raid Ismail, co-head of MENA Direct Investments at PIF, said: “PIF continues to invest in one of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding sectors in an increasingly interconnected global economy. The investment in Saudia Technic is a significant milestone as we unlock capabilities, localize expertise and create a first-class, world-leading aviation sector in Saudi (Arabia).”

Saudia Technic’s ambition is to become the MRO of choice for domestic airlines and global partners seeking access to the Saudi market.

The investment will support the development of an approximately 1 million-square-meter MRO village in Jeddah, including a state-of-the-art jet propulsion center that will expand Saudia Technic into the leading MRO in the Middle East.

Commenting on the deal, Capt. Fahd Cynndy, CEO of Saudia Technic, said: “We are excited to work alongside PIF in shaping the future of aviation in Saudi Arabia and the region. Together, we aim to enhance our capabilities, drive innovation, and become the MRO of choice for airlines and partners worldwide.”

The new MRO village will significantly increase hangar capacity and the number of component shops, successfully positioning Saudia Technic to capture Saudi Arabia’s future market demand by unlocking scale and efficiency across line, base, engine, and component segments.

According to the release, the MRO village will entail the construction and operationalization of an engine test cell that will serve next generation wide-body and narrow-body aircraft engines, solidifying Saudi Arabia’s MRO ambitions through 2030.

 

 

RIYADH: Saudi-based online marketplace specializing in secondhand products Soum has announced the closure of an $18 million series A funding round.   

Led by Jahez, the financing deal saw participation from Isometry Capital, along with continued support from existing investors Khwarizmi Ventures, Alrajhi Partners, and Outliers Venture Capital.  

Founded by Fahad Al-Hassan, Bader Al-Mubarak, and Fahad Al-Bassam, Soum has experienced significant growth since its seed funding round last year.   

Al-Hassan said: “The success of this funding round is a testament to the dedication of our entire team. With the backing of the region’s leading investors, we are excited to kick-off our next stage of growth, while continuing on our mission to transform how customers buy and sell online.”  

The company claims that its sales have increased by 40 times, supported by strong unit economics and consistently high customer satisfaction scores.   

Having facilitated deliveries to and from over 150 cities across Saudi Arabia, Soum said it has established a national marketplace for buying, selling, and discovering products with trust and ease.  

Launched in 2021, the Soum app has already surpassed 4 million downloads in Saudi Arabia and is gaining momentum in the UAE, according to a press release.  

The funding is set to fuel Soum’s regional expansion and diversification beyond its primary focus on secondhand electronics.   

Soum plans to introduce a range of high-value categories for secondhand products, from collectibles to automobiles, aiming to tap into a combined market worth $40 billion. 

RIYADH: Saudi-based human resources technology startup Scalers secured SR7 million ($1.8 million) in a funding round led by Sadu Capital and Access Bridge Ventures. 

The new investment will further accelerate the company’s market expansion as well as boost its product development operations. 

Founded by Mohammed Al-Saeed, Mohammed Ghawanni and Faysal Al-Ghethber, Scalers offers a recruitment platform that fills roles with high-quality talents 10 times faster, according to a press release. 

The platform sources candidates from channels for pre-selected job verticals, qualifies them through engaging tests, and matches employers with talents instantly. 

“Imagine having a super recruiter at your fingertips, one that’s shortlisted the candidates before you start looking and is equipped with deep insights and an unparalleled understanding of your talent preferences,” Al-Saeed said. 

Furthermore, Al-Gethber stated that the company’s platform enables smarter and faster recruitment processes with better results. 

The company claims to be market-ready with threefold quarterly growth. 

“Our investment in Scalers, a leading recruitment platform in Saudi Arabia, aims to leverage Scalers’ cutting-edge matching algorithm to seamlessly connect employers with skilled job seekers, addressing the region’s growing talent shortage,” said Qusai Al-Saif, CEO and managing director of Sadu Capital.

RIYADH: Commercial and investment ties between Saudi Arabia and Italy are set to flourish thanks to a new €1 billion ($1.09 billion) financing arrangement finalized by the Kingdom’s National Debt Management Center.  

The funding, completed through the Italian Export Credit Agency, aims to support development and infrastructure projects crucial to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030.  

This move represents a pivotal step within the framework aimed at bolstering cooperation between the two countries, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency

It strategically leverages available financing avenues for government projects, thereby aligning with the goals outlined in the Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.  

In October, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani stated that Italy is “deeply committed” to strengthening its relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.  

In an interview with Arab News on the eve of his visit to the Kingdom, Tajani offered an expansive and promising perspective on both current and future relations between Italy and the Kingdom. 

“The significance of this (Gulf) region on the global stage, in geostrategic and economic terms, can hardly be overstated,” he said at the time.  

“Saudi Arabia is a key player, and my visit to Riyadh is meant to reaffirm the strong ties that bind our two countries,” Tajani added. 

In September, in a bid to further deepen economic and trade ties, Saudi Arabia and Italy signed 21 cooperation agreements across various fields at a summit in Milan, SPA reported at that time. 

The Saudi-Italian Investment Forum was attended by the Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and the Italian Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, in the presence of several officials from both countries and representatives from the governmental and private sectors.  

The agreements signed during the forum encompassed the sectors of clean energy, healthcare, and real estate, as well as waste management, technology, and manufacturing. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped on Thursday, losing 80.97 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 11,621.93.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.24 billion ($1.39 billion) as 63 of the listed stocks advanced, while 154 retreated. 

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index dipped 1.42 points, or 0.76 percent, to close at 1,501.09.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu rose by 55.10 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 23,782.05. This comes as 20 of the listed stocks advanced while 31 retreated.

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Real Estate Co., whose share price surged 4.76 percent to SR14.52.

Other top performers include Arabian Centres Co. and Saudi Automotive Services Co., whose share prices soared by 3.96 percent and 3.61 percent to stand at SR21 and SR71.80, respectively.

In addition to this, other top performers included Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. and Amlak International Finance Co.

The worst performer was National Medical Care Co., whose share price dropped by 4.65 percent to SR156.

Other worst performers were Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. as well as Batic Investments and Logistics Co., whose share prices dropped by 3.41 percent and 3.21 percent to stand at SR24.92 and SR2.11, respectively.

Moreover, other worst performers also include Astra Industrial Group and Alamar Foods Co.

On the announcements front, and following a statement released by Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. on Tadawul regarding ongoing discussions with Arabian Centres Co. about a possible business merger, the directors of both companies have collectively decided to temporarily halt these discussions until further notice. 

Despite recognizing the strategic advantages of a potential merger, both entities believe that the existing conditions and timing are not conducive to the successful combination of their businesses at this point.

Also, the Saudi Capital Market Authority has approved the listing of Kinan International for Real Estate Development and Al-Muhafatha for Education on the parallel market Nomu.

According to Al-Ekhbariya, Kinan will offer 3.6 million shares, and Al-Muhafatha will offer 1.6 million shares. 

The opportunity is limited to qualified investors, with the issuance prospectus to be released before the start of the offering. Investors are advised to consult a financial advisor. 

The CMA’s approval is valid for six months, and the offering must be completed within this period.

RIYADH: Qatar’s Industrial Production Index experienced an uptick in the third quarter of 2023 to reach 105.08 points, marking a 1.7 percent increase from the previous quarter, according to official data.   

The latest report released by Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority showed that the IPI rose by 0.8 percent compared to the same three-month period in 2022. 

Delving into the specific sectors contributing to the index, several changes were evident in this quarter. 

The mining and quarrying sector index reached 104.39 points, reflecting a 1.2 percent increase. Similarly, the manufacturing industry index scored 105.19 points, indicating a 1.7 percent upswing.    

Notably, the electricity supply sector index exhibited substantial growth, reaching 150.29 points and experiencing a 35.2 percent increase. The water supply sector index also saw positive movement, reaching 109.54 points and marking a 4.9 percent increase. 

Within the industrial production index basket, sectors and their respective weights were delineated.  

The mining sector, inclusive of oil and gas extraction, carried a substantial weight of 82.46 percent. The manufacturing sector, encompassing locally produced goods like food industries and petroleum refining, held a weight of 15.85 percent.  

The electricity sector, covering power generation and distribution, had a weight of 1.16 percent, while the water sector, including collection and treatment, accounted for 0.53 percent. 

In comparing the third quarter of 2023 to the previous three-month period, the mining sector’s index increased by 1.2 percent, attributed to a rise in the “extraction of crude oil and natural gas” group and a decrease in other mining and quarrying. 

The manufacturing sector’s index, comprising eight sub-groups, rose by 1.7 percent, with increases in six groups and decreases in two groups. 

The electricity supply sector’s index surged by 35.2 percent, though its small relative weight had a negligible impact on the general index, and the water supply sector’s index increased by 4.9 percent, with minimal impact on the general index due to its small relative weight. 

Comparing the third quarter of this year to the corresponding period of 2022, the data showed that the mining sector’s index increased by 1.1 percent, driven by a rise in the “extraction of crude oil and natural gas” group and a decrease in other mining and quarrying. 

While the manufacturing sector’s index decreased by 1.6 percent, with declines in six groups and increases in two groups. 

The electricity supply sector’s index rose by 7.6 percent, with minimal impact on the general index and the water supply sector’s index increased by 1.4 percent, with insignificant impact on the general index due to its small relative weight. 

