Meeting highlights Saudi culinary arts tours

RIYADH: The Saudi Culinary Arts Commission recently staged an event to raise awareness about its tours taking place in Riyadh, Jeddah, Asir, Madinah, Taif, Jazan, Najran, AlUla, and Al-Ahsa.
The virtual meeting highlighted tour dates and ways to register for the sessions along with related tourism experiences including a Riyadh desert barbecue, seafood tastings on Jeddah’s beaches, an event in the highlands of Asir focused on the haneeth lamb dish, spices and pastries in Madinah, and saleeg and tourist camps in Worood City.
In Najran, famous for its castles and palaces, visitors will be able to sample regional dishes while listening to stories about the architectural history of the area told by a descendant of castle owners.
Jazan’s coffee farms will offer tours centered around growing and harvesting methods, while showcasing popular local food.
In AlUla, visitors will get the chance to pick and taste dates and eat among palm trees, while in Al-Ahsa regional rice dishes will be prepared and served around the palm oases.
The meeting was part of a series of open sessions organized by the commission to promote local heritage, highlight Saudi cuisine, and provide the opportunity to register for the tours.
