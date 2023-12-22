Ajax lose to amateur team in Dutch Cup to continue tumultuous season

You are here

Ajax’ Dutch forward Brian Brobbey fights for the ball with USV Hercules’ Dutch defender Valentijn Beck during their 2nd round of the KNVB Cup match at Galgenwaard stadium in Utrecht, on Dec. 21, 2023. (AFP)
  • Ajax were beaten 3-2 by USV Hercules, which play in the fourth tier of Dutch soccer
UTRECHT, Netherlands: Dutch soccer giant Ajax lost to an amateur team in the KNVB Cup for the first time in their illustrious history on Thursday.
Ajax were beaten 3-2 by USV Hercules, which play in the fourth tier of Dutch soccer.
“This should not have happened,” Ajax assistant coach Michael Valkanis said after the second-round game in Utrecht.
It continues a tumultuous season for Ajax, which are in fifth place in the Eredivisie after their worst start to a campaign since the advent of professional soccer in the Netherlands in 1954. The four-time European champions went 10 matches without a win at one stage, their longest-ever run without a victory.
“We are having a very difficult season,” Valkanis said. “But we have to continue and get everything on track.”

Man City, Fluminense ready for FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final in Jeddah

Man City, Fluminense ready for FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final in Jeddah
SALEH FAREED
  • Coaches Guardiola, Diniz told reporters Thursday they, players eager to contest Friday’s match
  • City manager urged players to seize potential ‘once-in-lifetime’ opportunity after reaching competition showdown
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Brazilian head coach of Fluminense FC Fernando Diniz have both said they are eager to contest the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 final on Friday at King Abdullah Sports City.
The managers told reporters at a pre-match press conference on Thursday that they and their players were fully ready for Friday’s big game.
Diniz, 49, said: “We are facing the best football club in Europe who is managed by the best coach in the world, but we have been working hard and I am very confident that my players are ready for this big challenge.
“For us, it is a great challenge. We have worked hard for this match. Since I arrived at Fluminense, we have dreamed about it. Since I can remember, I have dreamed about it. I couldn’t achieve it as a player, but I am participating in the decision of the world title as a coach.”
During the same press conference, on recent articles about the average age of players, Fluminense club defender Felipe Melo, 40, said: “Social media often gives a voice to idiots. In the same way that there are young people who play with big names, there are also players my age who can perform better than young people.
“I play because I am disciplined, professional, and I love football. There are people who will use their intelligence to talk about constructive things and others, about idiotic things, as was the case with the newspaper.”
Guardiola has urged his players to seize a potential “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity after reaching the Club World Cup final.

 

Victory in Jeddah would see City become the first ever English side to win the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup in a single calendar year.
He said: “It is another title that we are focusing on and hope we add it to our other title we won this year.
“It’s the first time Manchester City are here. A title the club doesn’t have, so we’ll go for it.”
On his side’s opponents, Guardiola added: “The team has very talented players with great quality.”
Regarding his squad’s preparations for the game, the Spaniard said: “We are ready, and my players know how important this title is for the club. We have to impose our rhythm and do a good performance and be resilient in the bad moments.”
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker said the players were fully focused on winning the important title.
“It’s going to be a tough game against a good team on Friday. We’re concentrating on the game on Friday now and that’s to make history,” Walker added.

Ex-Nice, PSG coach Galtier acquitted in discrimination trial

Ex-Nice, PSG coach Galtier acquitted in discrimination trial
AFP
  • The court in Nice cleared him on both charges, according to its verdict
AFP

NICE: A French court on Thursday acquitted former Nice and Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier of harassment and discrimination, mainly of Muslim players, after a sometimes turbulent trial.
Prosecutors asked the 57-year-old be handed a one-year suspended prison sentence and heavy fine over comments he allegedly made about Ramadan, and Muslim players.
But the court in Nice cleared him on both charges, according to its verdict.
Galtier, who was not in court for the verdict, left PSG in June who he joined following his stint in Nice but returned to management four months later after being appointed by Qatari side Al Duhail.

Man Utd, Bayern commit to UEFA competitions after Super League verdict

Man Utd, Bayern commit to UEFA competitions after Super League verdict
Reuters
  • “Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions,” Manchester United said
  • Bayern Munich said it was committed to UEFA competitions, saying the door for the Super League “remains closed” for the German champion
Reuters

DUBAI: Manchester United said they remain committed to playing in competitions run by UEFA despite Thursday’s EU court verdict which said Europe’s soccer governing body and FIFA contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League.
United were one of the 12 clubs involved in the formation of the breakaway Super League in April 2021 but pulled out due to pressure from fans, governments and players.
“Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game,” the club said.
Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal were the other five Premier League clubs involved.
Two months after the six English clubs pulled out of the project in 2021, they said they would offer a combined 22 million pounds ($27.78 million) as “a gesture of goodwill” to go toward the good of the game, including new investment to support fans, grassroots football and community programs.
The Premier League said they would face a 30-point deduction if they attempt a similar move in future and each would be fined 25 million pounds for any such breakaway attempt.
Bayern Munich said it was committed to UEFA competitions, saying the door for the Super League “remains closed” for the German champions.
“The Bundesliga is the foundation of FC Bayern, just as all national leagues are the foundation of other European football clubs,” Bayern CEO Jan Christian Dreesen said.
“It is therefore our duty and our deep conviction to strengthen them, not to weaken them. We are also committed to the European club competitions under the umbrella of UEFA.”

Al-Ahli’s Firas Al-Buraikan shows Saudi striking prowess ranks with foreign superstars

Al-Ahli’s Firas Al-Buraikan shows Saudi striking prowess ranks with foreign superstars
Paul Williams
  • The 23-year-old has already scored 6 goals in 10 matches for the Jeddah club
  • The Saudi international’s recent run of form has come at an ideal time ahead of the AFC Asian Cup next month in Qatar
Paul Williams

Al-Ahli made a splash in the summer transfer window as they set about reestablishing their place at the top of the Roshn Saudi League.

After a year spent in the First Division, following a shock relegation in the 2021/2022 season, the 2015/2016 league champions won promotion straight back to the RSL and were one of four clubs to receive substantial financial backing from the Public Investment Fund.

In came a plethora of established European stars, headlined by Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino. They were signings that made headlines around the world as the summer of spending began to revolutionize the RSL.

There was one signing, however, that made significantly fewer headlines, but is shaping up as one of their most important as they fight to keep in touch with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr ahead of them.

Saudi Arabian national team striker Firas Al-Buraikan started the season with Al-Fateh, where he had played since the 2021/2022 season.

He originally joined the Al-Ahsa club after struggling for game time at Al-Nassr and quickly established himself as the leading Saudi striker in the country, with hauls of 11 and 17 goals in his two seasons with the club.

Before his switch to Al-Ahli in September, he had already scored four goals in five games, including a brace against Al-Ahli in a shock 5-1 win, after which Matthias Jaissle pounced on the 23-year-old.

Having established himself at Al-Fateh, where he was a regular starter, the move to Al-Ahli was not without risk, especially with such established names ahead of him in the pecking order. Breaking into an attack featuring the likes of Firmino, Saint-Maximin and Mahrez looked like a tough nut to crack.

With the AFC Asian Cup and another FIFA World Cup qualifying cycle on the horizon, it was a brave move and one that, three months on, has paid off handsomely for both club and player.

After 10 games for the Jeddah-based outfit, Al-Buraikan has already registered six goals, including four in his last three games, suggesting he is now feeling right at home in Jaissle’s side. He is now just shy of Mahrez as the club’s leading scorer this season.

Perhaps more importantly, Jaissle has faith in Al-Buraikan, known for his laconic air-guitar celebration, to lead the attack — to the point that Firmino is now very much on the outs at Al-Ahli after failing to add to his goal tally after a hat trick on the opening day of the season.

The former Liverpool star, a former teammate of Jaissle at Hoffenheim in Germany, has struggled to make an impact in Jeddah and is rumored to be headed out on loan in January, with a move to Steven Gerrard’s Ettifaq very much on the cards.

“I obviously know Bobby extremely well, I’ve been a massive fan,” Gerrard told journalist Ben Jacobs recently.

“I’ve followed him for years. At the moment he’s Al-Ahli’s player so it’s very difficult for me to comment on that situation. But I’ve loved Bobby Firmino since the first day I watched him and I’m a huge fan.”

Al-Buraikan’s run of form could hardly be better timed with the Asian Cup only a matter of weeks away; a tournament for which the Green Falcons are one of the favorites for silverware.

A permanent fixture in the squad under previous coach Herve Renard, Al-Buraikan was a shock exclusion from Roberto Mancini’s squad for the recent FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Pakistan and Jordan, with the veteran Italian manager preferring Al-Hilal’s Saleh Al-Shehri as the focal point of the attack.

The 30-year-old grasped the opportunity with both hands, scoring a brace in both matches to vindicate Mancini’s decision — one that had received plenty of criticism within Saudi Arabia when the squad was first announced.

But Al-Buraikan’s recent run of form, with four goals in his last three matches, cannot have done his chances of earning a recall any harm.

While Al-Shehri shines for the Green Falcons, at club level he still struggles for significant game time in an attack featuring Aleksandar Mitrovic, Salem Al-Dawsari, Malcom and Michael. His four matches and one goal are a stark contrast to the 15 games and 10 goals of Al-Buraikan.

With just one league match remaining before Mancini names his 26-man squad for the Asian Cup — away at bottom-placed Al-Hazem this Friday — Al-Buraikan will be desperate to continue his run of form to force his way into the team.

While that remains up in the air, what is not in doubt is the importance of Al-Buraikan to Al-Ahli in the second half of the season. If they are to maintain third on the table, or even push for a top-two finish, his goals will be of vital importance.

The young striker took a risk leaving Al-Fateh for Al-Ahli, but with every strum of his air guitar he makes the move one of the shrewdest of the season.

Kylian Mbappe scores twice on 25th birthday as PSG beat Metz 3-1. Ethan Mbappe makes debut

Kylian Mbappe scores twice on 25th birthday as PSG beat Metz 3-1. Ethan Mbappe makes debut
AP
  • Second-place Nice stayed five points behind PSG with a 2-0 home win over seventh-place Lens
  • After holding PSG to a 1-1 draw at home last weekend, Lille lost 2-1 at Strasbourg and dropped down to fifth
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe celebrated his 25th birthday with two goals as Paris Saint-Germain beat lowly Metz 3-1 on Wednesday to head into the winter break with a five-point lead in the French league.

The France star got a birthday bonus when his 16-year-old brother Ethan Mbappe made his debut by coming on as a stoppage-time substitute.

Kylian Mbappe extended his league-leading tally to 18 goals. He has 21 goals overall this season, and since joining PSG from Monaco in 2017 he has netted a club record 233 goals in 282 appearances.

Mbappe’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has yet to say whether he will sign an extension or leave on a free transfer, possibly to long-time suitor Real Madrid.

Portugal midfielder Vitinha guided in a cross from the left to put PSG ahead in the 49th minute following a drab first half and then provided the pass for Mbappe’s trademark curling shot from the left of the penalty area into the top right corner in the 60th.

Although the shot was struck firmly and accurately, veteran goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja was too far off his line and also jumped too early, allowing the ball to sail over him.

After defender Matthieu Udol headed a goal back in the 72nd following poor PSG marking on a corner, Mbappe profited from a defensive error to round Oukidja in the 83rd and tap in for 3-1.

Metz are down in 14th place and fans may not feel overjoyed that coach Laszlo Boloni chatted at length and then posed for a photo with Mbappe in the tunnel following the match.

Second-place Nice stayed five points behind PSG with a 2-0 home win over seventh-place Lens, who had not lost in the previous 11 league games dating back to the previous defeat on Sept. 16. Nigeria striker Terem Moffi scored both goals late in the second half.

Wissam Ben Yedder is the only player to keep pace with Mbappe’s scoring in recent seasons. The veteran striker scored both to reach eight goals as third-place Monaco won 2-1 at Toulouse to remain two points behind Nice.

Fourth-place Brest have been a surprise this season and a remarkable individual performance saw 20-year Mali midfielder Kamory Doumbia score four times in the first half in a 4-0 home win over Lorient.

After holding PSG to a 1-1 draw at home last weekend, Lille lost 2-1 at Strasbourg and dropped down to fifth.

Other matches

Sixth-place Marseille needed a header from midfielder Jordan Veretout to draw 1-1 at southern rival Montpellier, while Japan forward Keito Nakamura’s first-half goal earned eighth-place Reims a 1-0 home win against Le Havre.

Rennes recovered from conceding an early goal to win 3-1 at rock-bottom Clermont and veteran striker Alexandre Lacazette’s goal ensured 15th-place Lyon beat Nantes 1-0 for a third straight win under interim coach Pierre Sage.

The 18-team league resumes on Jan. 12.

 

