Saudi Hockey Federation launches schools championship

Saudi Hockey Federation launches schools championship
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Hockey Federation launches schools championship

Saudi Hockey Federation launches schools championship
  5 teams will compete for the title in Riyadh beginning Dec. 27
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Hockey Federation is organizing the second Schools Championship, which will begin on Dec. 27.

Thirty students representing five teams will compete at the Al-Arqam school in Riyadh for the championship title.

The tournament is the second in a series of initiatives organized by the federation to support student sporting activities.

It comes as part of efforts by the federation to promote field hockey among Saudi students taking part in school sports.

The federation has signed cooperation agreements with several schools across the Kingdom, resulting in training programs introducing students to field hockey, and encouraging physical activity among students.

Pakistan-born Australian batter sports shoes with daughters' names in Melbourne Test

Pakistan-born Australian batter sports shoes with daughters’ names in Melbourne Test
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
Pakistan-born Australian batter sports shoes with daughters’ names in Melbourne Test

Pakistan-born Australian batter sports shoes with daughters’ names in Melbourne Test
  • Khawaja’s wore footwear featuring the names of daughters Aisha and Ayla on Day 1 of Melbourne Test 
  • He was denied permission by the International Cricket Council from featuring a peace symbol on his bat
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia’s Usman Khawaja wore shoes marked with his daughters’ names as he batted against Pakistan on Tuesday, after he had earlier been banned from sporting footwear with a statement about respecting human rights in Gaza.

A close-up image of the 37-year-old’s shoes, posted on X by Cricket Australia, showed the names of daughters Aisha and Ayla taped to the side of his footwear during the opening day of the second Test in Melbourne.

Khawaja, who was out for 42, had been denied permission by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to have a sticker showing a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the match.

The logo, which he had displayed during training on Sunday, also had the words 01:UDHR— a reference to Article One of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights— written on it.

Khawaja, a Muslim, was also stopped from wearing shoes emblazoned with the hand-written slogans “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” during the first Test in Perth.

The ICC said they flouted its rules on messages that relate to politics, religion or race.

Khawaja posted an Instagram message on Monday seemingly venting his frustration: “Merry Christmas everybody. Sometimes you just gotta laugh. Cya at Boxing Day!“

He marked his post with the hashtags #inconsistent and #doublestandards.

Last week, Khawaja spoke about how the Israel’s war had affected him.

“When I’m looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that’s what hit me the hardest,” he said.

“I just imagine my young daughter in my arms ... I get emotional talking about it again. I don’t have any hidden agendas.”

Cricket Australia and the ICC have been contacted for comment.

Sydney-Hobart race fleet sets sail, storms forecast

Sydney-Hobart race fleet sets sail, storms forecast
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
Sydney-Hobart race fleet sets sail, storms forecast

Sydney-Hobart race fleet sets sail, storms forecast
  • The favorite for line honors is last year’s winner, 100-foot supermaxi Andoo Comanche, holder of the 2017 race record of one day, 9 hours, 15min and 24sec.
  • This year marks the 25th anniversary of a fatal storm that tore into the 1998 race, whipping up mountainous seas and wild winds in which six men died, five boats sank and 55 sailors were rescued
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: More than 100 yachts set off on the Sydney-Hobart race Tuesday, with thunderstorms and hail threatening to lash sailors in one of the world’s most grueling ocean events.

Thunder and rain lifted just minutes before the start at a slightly misty Sydney Harbor as spectators lined the waterfront or crowded onto boats to get a better view of the dramatic starting moments.

At the sound of the starting gun, 103 yachts tacked in light winds in search of the best line out of the harbor and an early lead in the punishing, 628-nautical-mile (1,200-kilometer) crossing to the Tasmanian capital.

The favorite for line honors is last year’s winner, 100-foot supermaxi Andoo Comanche, holder of the 2017 race record of one day, 9 hours, 15min and 24sec.

“We back our boat in any conditions to win the race,” Andoo Comanche skipper John Winning told a news conference ahead of the race.

While preferring weather for the quickest possible race, Winning insisted at the weekend that his yacht was “fast in all conditions.”

Weather is pivotal in the blue water classic, first held in 1945.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of a fatal storm that tore into the 1998 race, whipping up mountainous seas and wild winds in which six men died, five boats sank and 55 sailors were rescued.

For the 2023 edition, weather forecasters are predicting storms, lightning, hail and strong winds as the boats sail southwards down the New South Wales coast on their way to the Tasmanian capital.

Sailors face a risk of “severe” thunderstorms within hours of the start, said the Bureau of Meteorology’s senior meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse.

In a final briefing on race morning, she predicted easterly but “very erratic” winds in the early stages as a low pressure system creates strong winds, heavy downpours and possible hail, hindering visibility.

Vessels still on the water Friday could face a southeasterly swell with waves of three-to-five meters (10-16 feet), she said.

Comanche’s main rivals for line honors are the other three supermaxis: LawConnect, which has been runner-up in the three previous editions; SHK Scallywag, which sports a taller mast after extensive modifications; and Wild Thing 100 making its Sydney-Hobart debut.

“I always want to win the race and to actually, finally win it would be a dream come true,” LawConnect skipper Christian Beck told Channel Nine news ahead of the race.

“The start is awesome and the pub at the end is awesome, so I like the whole event.”

David Witt, skipper of the Hong Kong-owned SHK Scallywag, said the weather forecast looked “very exciting” for his crew. “So it’s all or nothing for the Scallywags yet again,” he said in a social media message to supporters.

Last year, Andoo Comanche crossed the finish line first with a time of one day, 11 hours, 56 minutes and 48 seconds.

But the overall winner of the race under a handicap system was 52-foot Celestial, which claimed the coveted Tattersall Cup.

Another 52-footer, Caro, and the 72-foot URM Group are also among the favorites for the overall race honors this year.

Ten international yachts are in the 2023 race, with three from New Zealand (Allegresse, Caro and Niksen), two from Hong Kong (Antipodes and SHK Scallywag) and other entrants from France (Teasing Machine), Germany (Rockall 8), Ireland (Cinnamon Girl — Eden Capital), New Caledonia (Eye Candy) and the United States (Lenny).

Nine-time line honors-winning supermaxi Wild Oats XI did not enter this year’s race.

Celtics feast on Lakers home court in classic NBA Christmas clash

Celtics feast on Lakers home court in classic NBA Christmas clash
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
Celtics feast on Lakers home court in classic NBA Christmas clash

Celtics feast on Lakers home court in classic NBA Christmas clash
  • The reigning champion Denver Nuggets beat Golden State 120-114 in a clash of the last two title winners that left Warriors coach Steve Kerr fuming at the officiating
  • Jalen Brunson scored 38 points for the Knicks as they finally got the better of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The Boston Celtics used a hot start and a strong finish to put away the Los Angeles Lakers 126-115 on Monday in a Christmas clash of storied NBA franchises.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 28 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and Jayson Tatum added 25 points for the Celtics, who withstood a 40-point effort from Lakers star Anthony Davis.

The game between the teams that share the record for most NBA titles with 17 apiece was one of five on the Christmas Day slate that started with the New York Knicks’ 129-122 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden.

The reigning champion Denver Nuggets beat Golden State 120-114 in a clash of the last two title winners that left Warriors coach Steve Kerr fuming at the officiating.

Lakers star LeBron James, coming off a 40-point performance in a win over the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Saturday, scored just 16 points on five-of-14 shooting.

James added nine rebounds and eight assists, but a slightly “lethargic” start — which Lakers coach Darvin Ham said could have been due to holiday distractions or an unusually early afternoon start — proved too much to overcome.

The Celtics roared out of the gate to a 12-0 lead and led by as many as 18 before the Lakers began to chip away.

Davis scored 20 first-half points, driving for a basket that cut the deficit to 58-57 in the waning seconds of the first half.

Both teams got a scare late in the second period, when James and Jaylen Brown collided and both went down, James holding his left knee and Brown his back.

James would go briefly to the bench before returning while Brown went to the locker room and was diagnosed with a lower back contusion. He eventually returned to finish with 19 points.

Tatum said the thing he liked best about the victory was how Boston responded after the Lakers closed the gap then took a two-point lead early in the third on Jarred Vanderbilt’s dunk.

Boston answered with seven straight points and the Lakers wouldn’t get in front again as the Celtics improved to a league-best 23-6.

“And it’s a big win, right? It’s Christmas day and it’s tough to win on the road,” Tatum said. “So just the way we responded and executed late in the game.”

In Denver, Jamal Murray scored 28 points and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic overcame a poor shooting day by going 18-for-18 at the free-throw as the Nuggets took their winning streak to five games.

Despite connecting on just four of 12 shots from the field Jokic finished with 26 points, adding 14 rebounds and eight assists to help the Nuggets come out on top in a seesaw battle.

The Warriors came into the contest riding a five-game winning streak. But superstar Stephen Curry endured a frustrating afternoon, scoring just four points in the first half on the way to a total of 18 on seven-of-21 shooting.

He was three-for-13 from three-point range and handed out four assists.

Canada’s Andrew Wiggins helped keep the Warriors in it, scoring a team-high 22 points off the bench.

But after Jokic took 14 second-half free-throws Kerr blasted the NBA for “legislating defense out of the game.”

“If I were a fan, I wouldn’t have wanted to watch the second half of that game, it was disgusting,” Kerr said.

“It was just baiting refs into calls, but the refs have to make those calls because that’s how they’re taught,” added Kerr, who decried what he called “a parade to the free-throw line.”

In New York, Jalen Brunson scored 38 points for the Knicks as they finally got the better of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, halting Milwaukee’s seven-game win streak with a 129-122 victory at the Garden.

The Knicks had lost their previous nine games against Milwaukee, including a 130-111 decision on Saturday.

Julius Randle scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds, RJ Barrett bounced back from a disappointing showing on Saturday to score 21 points, and Immanuel Quickley added 20 off the bench for the Knicks.

Damian Lillard and Antetokounmpo meanwhile each scored 32 points apiece for Milwaukee.

'Do not get used to suffering' in Gaza, Liverpool's Salah says in Christmas message

‘Do not get used to suffering’ in Gaza, Liverpool’s Salah says in Christmas message
Updated 25 December 2023
Reuters
‘Do not get used to suffering’ in Gaza, Liverpool’s Salah says in Christmas message

‘Do not get used to suffering’ in Gaza, Liverpool’s Salah says in Christmas message
  Egyptian Red Crescent officials said in October that Salah had made a "significant donation" to help the people of Gaza
Updated 25 December 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said on Monday that families grieving for their loved ones in Gaza should not be forgotten, as he issued an emotional Christmas message marking only his second comment on the war in the enclave.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah)

Salah posted a black-and-white picture of a Christmas tree on his social media pages, saying he was approaching Christmas with a heavy heart amid the fighting in Gaza, which has been under intense bombardment by Israel since Hamas militants launched an attack on Oct. 7.
Israel says Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and took around 240 people hostage in their attack. Israel’s ensuing bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 20,400 people and wounded at least 50,000, according to authorities in the Hamas-ruled strip.
“With the brutal war going on in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza, this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones,” Salah said.
“Please do not forget them and do not get used to their suffering. Merry Christmas,” Salah wrote to his more than 63 million followers on Instagram and almost 19 million on X.
Egyptian Red Crescent officials said in October that Salah had made a “significant donation” to help the people of Gaza.
In his first comments on the conflict in October, less than two weeks after the war started, Salah called for an end to what he described as “massacres,” appealing for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza.
The 31-year-old is one of the leading scorers in the English Premier League this season.

Shan Masood says Pakistan looking to 'prove a point' in Melbourne Test against Australia

Shan Masood says Pakistan looking to ‘prove a point’ in Melbourne Test against Australia
Updated 25 December 2023
Shan Masood says Pakistan looking to ‘prove a point’ in Melbourne Test against Australia

Shan Masood says Pakistan looking to ‘prove a point’ in Melbourne Test against Australia
  • Pakistan were defeated by 360 runs in the series opener against Australia in Perth
  • Shan Masood says they have identified some ‘weaknesses,’ need to work on them
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan are eager to “prove a point” in the second Test of a three-match series against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), with the series still up for grabs after the loss in Perth, skipper Shan Masood said on Monday. 

Pakistan were defeated by 360 runs in the series opener, but the silver lining for the visitors was the performance of two debutants, Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad, who picked up seven and five wickets respectively in the match. 

Masood said in a statement on Monday his side looked at some of the weaknesses from first Test and agreed there were “many areas” to work on. 

“We have looked at some of our weaknesses from the Perth Test and to be able to compete against a team like Australia, we must work on many areas of the game,” he said. 

“I know this Test match is important with respect to our World Test Championship (WTC) standing but still there is a lot to play for in this series and in the ongoing WTC cycle.” 

In the second Test, Aamir will be looking to build up on his brilliant performance as he registered the sixth-best bowling figures for a Pakistan player on debut with his 6-111. Khurram, however, has been ruled out of the Test series due to a stress fracture, while Abrar Ahmed remains unavailable for selection for the MCG Test, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). 

Off-spinner Sajid Khan, who flew in as the back-up spinner for Abrar, has been added to Pakistan’s 12-man squad for the MCG Test along with Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will replace Sarfaraz Ahmed behind the stumps. The final XI will be unveiled on the match day. 

“I believe in making less changes in the team after a loss to maintain stability but you have to make a few tactical decisions and then unfortunately we had injury concerns as well,” Masood said. 

“Khurram not being available due to injury is such a loss. We’ve brought in Mir Hamza in his place, who has done equally well in the domestic circuit. We think he can emulate Khurram’s control and consistent lengths.” 

Speaking about Ali and Rizwan’s inclusion in the squad, Masood said Ali had a good Test record, while bringing in Rizwan was a “tactical decision.” 

“Hasan replaces Faheem Ashraf because he is highly experienced and has a good Test record. Unfortunately, his career has been a stop-start due to injuries but his Test numbers are still impressive. Bringing in Rizwan for Sarfaraz is a tactical decision as we feel Rizwan can bat well in these conditions, evident from his batting records in Australia, England and New Zealand,” the skipper said. 

“Sajid Khan is included in the 12 as a specialist spinner because we haven’t had the opportunity to look at the wicket lately as it rained today. With the 12-man squad we can take the decision on frontline spin option in the morning after having a good look at the wicket.” 

Pakistan’s 12-man squad: 

Shan Masood (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi (vc), Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamir Jamal and Sajid Khan 

