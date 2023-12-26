Saudi Hockey Federation launches schools championship

Shan Masood says Pakistan looking to ‘prove a point’ in Melbourne Test against Australia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan are eager to “prove a point” in the second Test of a three-match series against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), with the series still up for grabs after the loss in Perth, skipper Shan Masood said on Monday.

Pakistan were defeated by 360 runs in the series opener, but the silver lining for the visitors was the performance of two debutants, Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad, who picked up seven and five wickets respectively in the match.

Masood said in a statement on Monday his side looked at some of the weaknesses from first Test and agreed there were “many areas” to work on.

“We have looked at some of our weaknesses from the Perth Test and to be able to compete against a team like Australia, we must work on many areas of the game,” he said.

“I know this Test match is important with respect to our World Test Championship (WTC) standing but still there is a lot to play for in this series and in the ongoing WTC cycle.”

In the second Test, Aamir will be looking to build up on his brilliant performance as he registered the sixth-best bowling figures for a Pakistan player on debut with his 6-111. Khurram, however, has been ruled out of the Test series due to a stress fracture, while Abrar Ahmed remains unavailable for selection for the MCG Test, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Off-spinner Sajid Khan, who flew in as the back-up spinner for Abrar, has been added to Pakistan’s 12-man squad for the MCG Test along with Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will replace Sarfaraz Ahmed behind the stumps. The final XI will be unveiled on the match day.

“I believe in making less changes in the team after a loss to maintain stability but you have to make a few tactical decisions and then unfortunately we had injury concerns as well,” Masood said.

“Khurram not being available due to injury is such a loss. We’ve brought in Mir Hamza in his place, who has done equally well in the domestic circuit. We think he can emulate Khurram’s control and consistent lengths.”

Speaking about Ali and Rizwan’s inclusion in the squad, Masood said Ali had a good Test record, while bringing in Rizwan was a “tactical decision.”

“Hasan replaces Faheem Ashraf because he is highly experienced and has a good Test record. Unfortunately, his career has been a stop-start due to injuries but his Test numbers are still impressive. Bringing in Rizwan for Sarfaraz is a tactical decision as we feel Rizwan can bat well in these conditions, evident from his batting records in Australia, England and New Zealand,” the skipper said.

“Sajid Khan is included in the 12 as a specialist spinner because we haven’t had the opportunity to look at the wicket lately as it rained today. With the 12-man squad we can take the decision on frontline spin option in the morning after having a good look at the wicket.”

Pakistan’s 12-man squad:

Shan Masood (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi (vc), Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamir Jamal and Sajid Khan