Widespread casualties on day 80 of Lebanon conflict 

Widespread casualties on day 80 of Lebanon conflict 
Smoke billows after an attack by Hezbollah on an Israeli military post in Metulla, facing the southern Lebanese border village of Khiam. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Widespread casualties on day 80 of Lebanon conflict 

Widespread casualties on day 80 of Lebanon conflict 
  • Hezbollah announced that it had targeted several Israeli military outposts, causing direct casualties
Updated 9 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: On Tuesday, the 80th day of the conflict in southern Lebanon, hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israeli army caused casualties among Lebanese civilians and the Israeli army, including serious injuries.

Israel also violated Beirut’s airspace. An Israeli drone targeted a spot close to a supermarket on the road leading to the center of Touline village. Two civilians were injured by flying glass from the attack.

Malek Awali, mayor of Touline, told Arab News that he was “surprised by this strike, as the village is 5 km north of the Litani Line, meaning that it is not located within the conflict area,” adding that “the bombed road doesn’t lead to the border region located south the line.”

Awali said that “Touline’s residents didn’t leave the village, which hosts 170 Syrian refugee families and 100 Lebanese families who fled the border region, considering it is a safe village.”

Before the attack on Touline, an Israeli drone carried out two strikes on an open area between the villages of Jibchit and Choukine. The explosions were heard in Nabatieh.

A security source told Arab News that “the Israeli bombing last week and early this week has targeted roads that lead to the border region and that are vital for Hezbollah, namely the Al-Khardali road.”

Following the death of the Iranian military commander Sayyed Reza Mousavi in an Israeli raid in Damascus, people in the southern region feared that Iran and its allies would respond to the incident from Lebanon.

Hezbollah announced that it had targeted several Israeli military outposts, causing direct casualties, including “the Zebdine outpost, using Burkan missiles,” adding that “Israeli enemy soldiers were deployed in the vicinity of the Ramyah outpost.”

The militant group added that it targeted “a monitoring room near the Shomera outpost using appropriate weapons, killing and injuring its members.”

Hezbollah also said that it targeted “a gathering of the enemy’s soldiers in the Dovev outpost using appropriate weapons, killing and injuring them.”

Israeli media said that “an Israeli soldier died due to injuries he received from an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon last week.”

The Israeli army conducted military actions in southern Lebanon, using airstrikes, artillery shelling and phosphorus bombs.

The attacks were directed at the outskirts of Blida, Mays Al-Jabal, Jabal Balat, Marwahin, and the eastern outskirts of Naqoura.

The Israeli bombing targeted the vicinity of the Zabdin farm in the Shebaa Farms, and the Israeli army carried out two air strikes with missiles, targeting agricultural lands in the town of Mays Al-Jabal in the eastern sector. The Israeli artillery shelling also targeted the outskirts of the town of Rashaya Al-Fakhar.

In the morning, the Israeli army fired toward the valleys and outskirts adjacent to the towns of Aita Al-Shaab, Ramiya, Tallet Al-Mutran, the Hamams area in Sarda, Wata Al-Khyiam, the outskirts of the town of Beit Lev, the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun, and the Al-Tarash area in the town of Mays Al-Jabal. The phosphoric artillery bombardment targeted the Balat Heights.

During the Christmas holidays, MP Melhem Khalaf, from the Forces of Change, toured the southern border villages of Hasbaya, Al-Kfir, Al-Qulayaa, Deir Mimas, Rmeish, Ain Ebel and Bint Jbeil.

He said on Tuesday: “There are 44 border villages experiencing war. There are victims and martyrs, shops are closed, daily life is disrupted, and anxiety, fear and destruction are spread. All the people of these villages are paying the price on our behalf and they are asking: Where do you stand concerning our concerns?”

Hezbollah politicians replied to calls to spare Lebanon from further involvement in the Gaza war. Hezbollah MP Hussein Jashi referred to what he considered “the plea of Western delegations not to expand the confrontation front in Lebanon.”

He said: “We are not concerned with reassuring the enemy and its settlers. Rather, we are present in our land and ready to respond to any attack decisively and without delay.”

Former Hezbollah Minister Mohammed Fneish said: “No one can discourage us from performing our role. Whoever wants to bury his head in the sand should do so, and refrain from bearing responsibility. We are not immune from the repercussions of the conflict and we will not fall into the traps of promises or temptations.”
 

Egypt, Iranian FMs discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip

Egypt, Iranian FMs discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip
Updated 8 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
Egypt, Iranian FMs discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip

Egypt, Iranian FMs discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip
  • Shoukry stressed the need to fully implement the provisions of the recent UN Security Council Resolution No. 2720
Updated 8 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed with Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister, the situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as following up on the discussion on bilateral issues between the two countries.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said Shoukry received a phone call from Abdollahian.

The two exchanged visions and assessments about the deteriorating humanitarian and security conditions in the Gaza Strip, as well as paths of action at the international level, in order to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian crisis that our Palestinian brothers are suffering from.

Shoukry informed his Iranian counterpart of the results of communications undertaken by Egypt regarding achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and ensuring full and sustainable access to humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Shoukry stressed the need to fully implement the provisions of the recent UN Security Council Resolution No. 2720 regarding the establishment of an international mechanism to facilitate the entry and monitoring of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Separately, Shoukry received Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, on Tuesday.

Shoukry stressed Egypt’s constant keenness to enhance consultation and coordination with Jordan in order to confront common challenges and work to find solutions to the political and security crises plaguing the region.

The two ministers exchanged visions regarding developments in the situation in Gaza and efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire and implementing the recent UN Security Council resolution.

The two ministers also discussed the security of navigation in the Red Sea.

They reaffirmed the importance of advancing the tripartite cooperation mechanism linking Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, for the benefit of the three countries.


 

Missing Kuwaiti, Saudi citizens discovered dead in Iraq

Missing Kuwaiti, Saudi citizens discovered dead in Iraq
Updated 56 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
Missing Kuwaiti, Saudi citizens discovered dead in Iraq

Missing Kuwaiti, Saudi citizens discovered dead in Iraq
  • Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry coordinating with Iraqi authorities to investigate the circumstances of the deaths
Updated 56 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A Kuwaiti national and Saudi national recently reported missing have been discovered dead in Iraq, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has said.

“Two bodies found by Iraqi authorities are believed to be those of a missing Kuwaiti and his Saudi companion who had disappeared in the western Anbar province,” the foreign minister said.

He extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, Kuwait News Agency reported. Al-Sabah added that Foreign Ministry is coordinating closely with Iraqi authorities to investigate the circumstances of the deaths.

The minister directed the Kuwait Embassy in Baghdad to oversee the investigation and praised Iraq’s efforts in discovering the bodies of the deceased.

Israeli minister hints at retaliatory actions taken in Iraq, Yemen, Iran

Israeli minister hints at retaliatory actions taken in Iraq, Yemen, Iran
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters
Israeli minister hints at retaliatory actions taken in Iraq, Yemen, Iran

Israeli minister hints at retaliatory actions taken in Iraq, Yemen, Iran
  • The Israeli military has said it also retaliated for knock-on attacks from Lebanon and Syria
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hinted on Tuesday that the country had retaliated in Iraq, Yemen and Iran for attacks carried out against it as the war with Hamas-led Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip widens to other areas of the region.
“We are in a multi-front war and are coming under attack from seven theaters: Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Judea and Samaria (West Bank), Iraq, Yemen and Iran. We have already responded and taken action in six of these theaters,” he told lawmakers.
Since Gaza hostilities erupted with a cross-border Hamas rampage on Oct 7, the Israeli military has said it also retaliated for knock-on attacks from Lebanon and Syria, and carried out raids on Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank.
It has not published such actions in Yemen, whose Iran-aligned Houthis have carried out long-range missile and drone launches at Israel and attacked shipping in the Red Sea, nor in Iraq, where a pro-Iran militia said last week it had fired a drone at the southern Israeli port city of Eilat.
Nor has Israel published any operations within Iran, its arch-enemy and a sponsor of Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts

Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters
Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts

Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: The Syrian armed forces shot down eight drones aimed at towns and military positions in countryside near Aleppo and Idlib, Syrian state media said on Tuesday citing the defence ministry.
The armed forces prevented the drones, which the ministry said belonged to "terrorists," from reaching their targets, state media reported.

Israel army arrests senior Palestinian lawmaker Jarrar

Israel army arrests senior Palestinian lawmaker Jarrar
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
Israel army arrests senior Palestinian lawmaker Jarrar

Israel army arrests senior Palestinian lawmaker Jarrar
  • Jarrar had been previously arrested by Israeli forces in October 2019 and released in September the following year, after being held without trial
  • More than 300 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the Gaza war erupted
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

Ramallah: The Israeli army on Tuesday said it arrested senior Palestinian politician Khalida Jarrar in the occupied West Bank, along with other activists of her leftist party.
Jarrar, 60, is a prominent figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a faction in the Palestine Liberation Organization considered a “terrorist” group by Israel, the United States and the European Union.
“Khaleda Jarrar, a wanted terrorist, was arrested... along with other PFLP activists,” the army said in a statement.
Jarrar had been previously arrested by Israeli forces in October 2019 and released in September the following year, after being held without trial.
Her husband, Ghassan Jarrar, told AFP soldiers stormed the family home in the city of Ramallah “by breaking open the front door at 5:00 am (0300 GMT).”
Jarrar was elected in 2006 to the Palestinian assembly as a PFLP representative, and has long been an advocate of women’s rights.
She has also lobbied for the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
The PFLP, in a statement, said Israel’s army launched a “vast campaign on Tuesday morning to arrest leaders” of the group in the occupied West Bank.
“These arrests will not break the will of our people,” it said.
Israeli forces have stepped up their operations across the West Bank in recent years, and violence there has risen particularly since the war with Hamas broke out in Gaza on October 7.
More than 300 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the Gaza war erupted, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah.
The conflict in Gaza began after Hamas militants attacked southern Israeli communities in which around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, were killed, according to an AFP tally based on the latest Israeli figures.
In Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza, more than 20,600 people have been killed, most of them women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza West Bank Palestine Israel

