You are here

  • Home
  • Newcastle United slide continues as pressure mounts on Eddie Howe and players
Newcastle United
Newcastle United

Newcastle United slide continues as pressure mounts on Eddie Howe and players

Newcastle United slide continues as pressure mounts on Eddie Howe and players
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and players after the game. (Action sports/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ytpda

Updated 27 December 2023
Liam Kennedy
Follow

Newcastle United slide continues as pressure mounts on Eddie Howe and players

Newcastle United slide continues as pressure mounts on Eddie Howe and players
Updated 27 December 2023
Liam Kennedy
Follow

NEWCASTLE: Having promised so much, 2023 ends for Newcastle United with more questions than answers. And the main query on the lips of many Magpies' followers is whether Eddie Howe is the man to solve the rapidly devolving black and white conundrum?

Six defeats in seven games, eight in 12 has seen Newcastle slip from top four contenders to at risk of dropping into the bottom half of the Premier League. It has also seen Howe's men exit two competitions - the Champions League, a return to which is looking less and less likely by the week, and the Carabao Cup, in a meek last eight surrender to struggling Chelsea.

The latest loss was arguably the worst of Howe's tenure on Tyneside. Leading 1-0 thanks to a Alexander Isak penalty, the Magpies then shipped three goals in 15 minutes, all scored by former striker Chris Wood. All this against a side who'd won just once away from home all season, and have been in turmoil, skirting around the edges of the top flight relegation fight.

While reaction in the stadium was mooted but far from vociferous in criticism, one look to social media paints a totally different story. Fans aplenty are criticising not only the loss in isolation, but a steady slip in standards in recent times. While many acknowledge the mitigating factors - injuries and a ridiculously unforgiving schedule have no doubt impacted - Howe is also lined up for some criticism.

And heading into 2024 - Newcastle kick it off with a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on January 1 - there is much wonder about what the future holds at United, with the season at risk of petering out, just weeks after a four-front assault was still a very real prospect.

Howe is in agreement that things were far from good enough against Nuno Espirito Santo's Forest. However, he does not believe pressure is building at St James' Park.

He said: "It was a difficult afternoon. We didn't deal with the transitions very well. In that first half we could have made it 2-0 but we were made to pay for it.

"Our first half performance was pretty good. Second half was difficult, we didn't play particularly well. We were probably close to making it 2-0 then we get caught and they score.

"They had pace and physicality. We pride ourselves in defending those situations better and for whatever reason that wasn't there.

"I am already analysing what happened and as always we look to improve. Hopefully we get some training time now."

The benefit, silver lining, if you will, of the recent drop off, is a decongesting of the fixture calendar. Gone are the prospects of February European away days in either the Champions League or the Europa League, gone too is the prospect of a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final. Both would have been just cause and brought some reward for recent league struggles.

Aside from the fight to keep their heads above water in the fight to secure one of the European places for next season, a sole cup competition remains, although a first Tyne-Wear derby in seven years, despite whetting the region appetite, gives little respite for Howe's beleaguered and confidence-drained camp.

"I don't think there's one reason. I think it's a whole combination of things as to why we've not been at our best," Howe said of the downturn in recent performances.

"I don't think we were far away. We need to train properly for perhaps the first time in months."

On added pressure: "A team not playing at their best, you have to self-reflect. We don't have more pressure than usual."

While keen not to project any internal pressures out into the public domain, they are very real from within. While Howe will not admit it publicly, there is an expectation from some quarters inside the club that a top six place is essential this season, anything less would be seen as a regression.

That is far from off the cards, but a massive improvement, particularly away from home must be overseen. And fans are wondering whether Howe can conjure up the answers to the questions posed by a gruelling, challenging campaign which has so far failed to climb the heights of the last.

Skipper Kieran Trippier admits standards have slipped below where players expect - but is backing the squad and Howe to guide Newcastle through this rough patch.

He said: "We have been playing two games a week, week after week and some players aren't used to that. My standards have dropped. I'm old enough to speak about myself and my standards have been nowhere near. I've faced enough set backs in my career to know I can bounce back.

"We were in control in the first half, but it was the transitions that we'd spoken about. They have some very quick players and that's where they hurt us.We were always in control. They have some very good players on the transition. The most important thing is we regroup and stick together. We have to start the second half of the season strong."

Topics: Newcastle United

Liverpool go top as Nunez strikes, Hojlund caps Man United fightback

Liverpool go top as Nunez strikes, Hojlund caps Man United fightback
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Liverpool go top as Nunez strikes, Hojlund caps Man United fightback

Liverpool go top as Nunez strikes, Hojlund caps Man United fightback
  • Nunez’s eighth goal this season was his first for 12 games since he netted against Bournemouth in the League Cup on Nov. 1
  • Hojlund’s cathartic strike ended United’s four-match winless run in all competitions
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League as Darwin Nunez ended his goal drought to inspire a 2-0 win against Burnley, while Rasmus Hojlund broke his own barren run to cap Manchester United’s thrilling fightback to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool took an early lead through Nunez at Turf Moor and held on despite wasting a host of chances.

Nunez’s eighth goal this season was his first for 12 games since he netted against Bournemouth in the League Cup on Nov. 1.

Diogo Jota, back from a month’s injury absence, wrapped up the victory late on to leave Liverpool two points above second placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal can regain top spot with a victory at home to West Ham on Thursday.

After successive draws with Manchester United and Arsenal prior to Christmas, this was an essential victory for Liverpool’s title ambitions.

On Liverpool being in pole position, Klopp said: “That’s nice. It will probably change and that’s no problem. It was not perfect but we are where we are.”

At Old Trafford, United were in danger of another damaging defeat when goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker put Villa in control by halftime at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s team were booed off at the interval but they staged a much-needed revival, sparked by Alejandro Garnacho scoring their first goal in seven hours and 20 minutes.

Garnacho struck again to equalize before Hojlund finally scored his first Premier League goal, in his 15th appearance, with eight minutes left.

Hojlund’s cathartic strike ended United’s four-match winless run in all competitions and lifted them to sixth in the Premier League.

“At halftime I said to the team, ‘keep believing’. The atmosphere changed a lot from the first half to the second. If we play our best we can beat anyone,” Ten Hag said.

United’s victory came in front of INEOS director of sport Dave Brailsford, who was in the directors box in the first sign of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s involvement after buying a 25 percent stake on Christmas Eve.

Two games without a win have dented Villa’s unexpected title challenge.

Unai Emery’s men remain third, three points behind Liverpool after their first defeat in 11 matches in all competitions.

Chris Wood’s hat trick against his old club Newcastle gave Nuno Espirito Santo his first victory as Nottingham Forest boss, a 3-1 success at St. James’ Park.

Wood left Newcastle to join Forest in June, but had scored only four times for his new club.

Alexander Isak’s first half penalty put Newcastle ahead before New Zealand striker Wood equalized late in the first half.

Wood struck twice more in the second half to hand former Tottenham manager Nuno his maiden victory with Forest in his second game in charge after replacing the sacked Steve Cooper.

It was Forest’s first win in eight games and only their second success in their last 15 matches.

Luton boss Rob Edwards said South Yorkshire Police are investigating an alleged racist comment toward Carlton Morris in his side’s 3-2 win at fellow strugglers Sheffield United.

Morris complained of a comment made from a United fan late in the second half, which left him “pretty angry,” and the police have spoken to him.

“There was an alleged racist comment, the police are dealing with that, they have spoken to Carlton and got his take on it,” Edwards said.

Fulham boss Marco Silva insisted his goalkeeper Bernd Leno “touched” but “didn’t push” a ball boy during the Cottagers’ 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

The second-half incident occurred when Leno went to collect the ball from the youngster’s outstretched hand before using his own hand to make deliberate contact with the shoulder of the boy, who appeared to take a step back for balance.

“Have you seen him pushing? I didn’t see this. Yes, he apologized. I spoke with Bernd about it,” Silva said.

Topics: english Premier League Liverpool Darwin Nunez Man United

Related

Arsenal hold Liverpool in title showdown to seal top spot at Christmas
Football
Arsenal hold Liverpool in title showdown to seal top spot at Christmas
Klopp stands by Anfield comments after Liverpool fan group backing
Football
Klopp stands by Anfield comments after Liverpool fan group backing

Ronaldo double helps Nassr see off Ittihad

Ronaldo double helps Nassr see off Ittihad
Updated 27 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Ronaldo double helps Nassr see off Ittihad

Ronaldo double helps Nassr see off Ittihad
Updated 27 December 2023
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice to lead Al-Nassr to an entertaining 5-2 win at Al-Ittihad on Tuesday to move to within seven points of leaders Al-Hilal. While Hilal may keep winning, their Riyadh rivals are also showing that they can keep in touch at the top of the table.

It was end-to-end stuff in Jeddah as the hosts and defending champions looked to bounce back from some indifferent form of late against the visitors from Riyadh. Despite the margin of victory in the end, the game was in the balance until midway through the second half when Ittihad were reduced to ten men following a second yellow card shown to midfielder Fabinho, with Ronaldo firing home from the spot to give Al-Nassr a 3-2 lead.

Plenty happened before then however. Ittihad were looking to recover from a disappointing campaign at the FIFA Club World Cup and also a 3-1 loss to Al-Raed in the league last week. It started well as Karim Benzema set up Abderrazak Hamdallah for the opening goal after 14 minutes, which came against the run of play.

After picking up the ball in the left corner of the area, there was still work for Hamdallah to do. He went past two defenders and then fired a low shot under the diving Abdullah Al-Mayouf, who perhaps should have done a little better.

The home crowd of more than 20,000 didn’t care but the celebrations at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium lasted only five minutes as Al-Nassr were back on level terms. It came from the penalty spot given away by Karim Benzema. His former Real Madrid team-mate Ronaldo, who had earlier had a goal disallowed, shot home for his 18th goal of the league season.

Seven minutes before the break and the visitors were ahead. Alex Telles curled home a cross from the left. Anderson Talisca held off the challenge of two defenders, turned inside Zakaria Hawsawi before firing home from near the penalty spot.

There were then chances to equalize spurned by Romarinho and Benzema in added time but seven minutes after the restart and the scores were level once more as Hamdallah got his, and his team’s, second. Igor Coronado sent over a free-kick from the right and the Moroccan marksman rose high at the near post to head home.

Then the game turned after 67 minutes. Fabinho, already on a yellow card, was adjudged to have brought down Otavio in the area. The result was a second yellow and a penalty. This meant that in the space of a few seconds, Ittihad had lost a man and were soon behind as Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot to record goal number 19 and goal number 53 in 2023, the highest of any player in the world to move above Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

After that, Al-Nassr took full advantage of their one-man advantage to secure the three points. The last two goals came from Sadio Mane.

In the 76th minute, Talisca carried the ball from just inside the Ittihad half and then, just inside the area, unselfishly slipped the ball left for Mane to convert a simple chance.

Then six minutes later, Otavio advanced down the right and found the former Liverpool star making a run to the area with a perfect pass for Mane to finish calmly and smoothly, and that was that. 

While the results adds to a poor December for Al-Ittihad who are now fighting for top three, for fans of Al-Nassr (who have now won their last three league games) and many neutrals, there is still the prospect of a title race with their fierce Riyadh rivals.

Topics: Ronaldo Al-Nassr Al-ittihad

Related

Festive period marks first anniversary of Cristiano Ronaldo kickstarting Saudi football revolution
Saudi Football
Festive period marks first anniversary of Cristiano Ronaldo kickstarting Saudi football revolution
Ronaldo on the mark as Al-Nassr return to winning ways
Saudi Football
Ronaldo on the mark as Al-Nassr return to winning ways

UAE Pro League: Al-Wasl overcome champions Shabab Al-Ahli to lead table into new year break

UAE Pro League: Al-Wasl overcome champions Shabab Al-Ahli to lead table into new year break
Updated 25 December 2023
Matt Monaghan
Follow

UAE Pro League: Al-Wasl overcome champions Shabab Al-Ahli to lead table into new year break

UAE Pro League: Al-Wasl overcome champions Shabab Al-Ahli to lead table into new year break
  • Al-Ain’s 3-1 win over Al-Bataeh gives Hernan Crespo breathing space, while Ali Mabkhout hits form for Al-Jazira ahead of UAE’s quest for AFC Asian Cup glory
Updated 25 December 2023
Matt Monaghan

DUBAI: The ADNOC Pro League goes into the winter break and new year with the table leaders having vanquished the reigning champions, and Hernan Crespo gaining further breathing space at Al-Ain.

Caio “Super-sub” Canedo left it late to slot home the decisive goal for Al-Wasl in a determined 2-1, come-from-behind victory at stunned Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club. The strike earned a five-point advantage and catalyzed dreams for a first top-flight crown since 2007 for this storied but success-starved club.

Morocco winger Soufiane Rahimi, meanwhile, served up two second-half assists when second-placed Al-Ain defeated Al-Bataeh 3-1. Error-strewn Al-Wahda presented a trio of festive gifts to hat-trick hero Lourency in grateful Khor Fakkan’s 3-2 win, and fourth-placed Sharjah drew 1-1 with dogged Ajman.

Saturday’s matches contained a pair of last-gasp clinchers. French striker Youssoufou Niakate knocked in a 94th-minute rebound when eighth-placed Baniyas beat inconsistent Ittihad Kalba 2-1, while former Italy center-forward Manolo Gabbiadini netted a 96th-minute penalty kick to earn resurgent Al-Nasr’s 2-1 triumph against managerless basement boys Emirates Club.

UAE icon Ali Mabkhout warmed up for the impending AFC Asian Cup with a goal and assist when fifth-placed Al-Jazira maintained their 100 percent record since Frank de Boer’s exit, courtesy of a 3-1 victory versus second-from-bottom Hatta.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the week: Caio Canedo (Al-Wasl)

Returning star Canedo delivered a clincher which exemplified Wasl’s title hunger, plus a celebration which spoke of their collective confidence.

The 33-year-old — back at the Cheetahs after four unfulfilling years at Al-Ain — came off the bench for the 11th time this term in a summit contest delicately poised at 1-1. Strength bundled him past Renan during the 86th minute, prior to calmly dispatching under UAE colleague Hassan Hamza and emotionlessly delivering a Steph Curry-inspired “night, night” sleeping gesture.

UAE football, certainly, slept on the potential in Wasl’s ranks when assessing title contenders in pre-season. But they prevailed at the champions despite star man Fabio De Lima’s suspension, with experienced Switzerland striker Haris Seferovic also netting a 39th-minute leveler.

Just as no one saw Sharjah coming in 2018/2019, each emboldening result increases the chances of history repeating — at another sleeping giant.

Goal of the week: Manolo Gabbiadini (Al-Nasr)

This was a late penalty kick laced with purpose for club and player improving by the week.

Ex-Azzurri striker Gabbiadini was not even meant to spend this season at Al-Maktoum Stadium. Yet, Cedric Bakambu’s swift departure to Galatasaray just 30 days into a two-year contract left a roster spot he was happy to fill, rather than face Serie B at Sampdoria.

The 32-year-old’s fourth goal in four top-flight runouts — and 10th in 15 appearances overall — came from 12 yards and in the last of six additional minutes in second half stoppage time.

It inflicted an eighth-successive defeat on bottom-placed Emirates Club and made it three wins on the spin under Alfred Schreuder. They had only taken one point from the ex-Ajax and Al-Ain tactician’s first two fixtures.

The perennially underperforming Blue Wave appeared poised to battle relegation when the season began with three consecutive reversals. Rare optimism defines their mood as they head into the winter hiatus in ninth, 10 points above the drop zone.

If Schreuder is gifted space to shape the squad in his image from the Jan. 22 transfer window opening, Nasr could enjoy a much brighter second half of the season.

Coach of the week: Nebojsa Jovovic (Khor Fakkan)

Jovovic, surely, cared little about a second yellow card that forced him to watch the game’s fraught final moments from the stand.

All that mattered to October’s hire was the three points. A distressing run of four defeats from five matches now can be rebranded with added gleam as two wins from six games.

Lourency’s treble — all converted from Wahda mistakes — moved Khor Fakkan up from 12th to 10th, a comforting eight points from the drop zone.

The Montenegrin now has foundations to build upon. It would have been a pained winter pause without these three points.

 A long break for club and country

The ADNOC Pro League’s near two-month stoppage does not mean the intrigue halts — not even close.

International matters take precedence when ex-Portugal and South Korea boss Paulo Bento attempts to convert early enthusiasm into a decent go at leading the UAE toward a third Asian Cup semifinal in a row.

An in-form frontline of Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh and Ali Mabkhout boasts 33 top-flight goal contributions this season, plus inherent chemistry through the aforementioned trio’s fine work at pace-setting Wasl.

Jazira center-midfielder Abdullah Ramadan and center-back Khalifa Al-Hammadi bolster the Whites’ spine, while substantial depth is provided by the likes of Shabab Al-Ahli flyer Yahya Al-Ghassani and Sharjah utility man Majid Rashid.

They kick off against Hong Kong on Jan. 14, in Group C.

Precious time, meanwhile, is afforded to fill managerial vacancies at Jazira and Emirates. Wahda have a decision to make about Arno Buitenweg after three wins, two draws and a defeat.

Pressure is also being felt, to varying degrees, by Shabab Al-Ahli’s Marko Nikolic, Al-Ain’s Crespo, Ittihad Kalba’s Farhad Majidi, Khor Fakkan’s Jovovic and Hatta’s Fabio Viviani.

Productive mid-season hires, Nasr’s Schreuder and Ajman’s Daniel Isaila, get an invaluable opportunity to impart their philosophies on the training pitch.

All sides will have their eyes on the month-long transfer window, open until Feb. 21.

The right additions can turn mid-table obscurity into a title push, or prevent a dreaded descent into the First Division League. There is still plenty to play for.

Topics: UAE Pro League AL-Wasl ADNOC Pro League Hernan Crespo al-ain fc Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club

Related

UAE Pro League: Crespo’s Al-Ain suffer damaging derby defeat to Al-Wahda
Football
UAE Pro League: Crespo’s Al-Ain suffer damaging derby defeat to Al-Wahda
Shabab Al-Ahli hit Emirates for 7 as Khrbin shines for Al-Wahda in UAE Pro League
Sport
Shabab Al-Ahli hit Emirates for 7 as Khrbin shines for Al-Wahda in UAE Pro League

Billionaire Ratcliffe wants struggling Man United back at the top of English and European soccer

Billionaire Ratcliffe wants struggling Man United back at the top of English and European soccer
Updated 25 December 2023
AP
Follow

Billionaire Ratcliffe wants struggling Man United back at the top of English and European soccer

Billionaire Ratcliffe wants struggling Man United back at the top of English and European soccer
  • The 71-year-old owner of petrochemicals giant INEOS has been a United fan since childhood, and supporters will like his stated ambitions
  • Ratcliffe, one of the richest people in Britain, had initially looked to buy the Glazers’ controlling stake of around 69 percent, but eventually agreed to become a minority shareholder
Updated 25 December 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has finally got his hands on Manchester United after securing a stake of up to 25 percent in the Premier League club.

Ratcliffe’s interest in sports — and soccer in particular — is long-standing. The 71-year-old owner of petrochemicals giant INEOS has been a United fan since childhood, and supporters will like his stated ambitions.

“We all want to see Manchester United back where we belong, at the very top of English, European and world football,” Ratcliffe said Sunday after a deal, subject to Premier League approval, was confirmed following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, United’s American owners.

The announcement comes after moves elsewhere in European soccer that could have seen Ratcliffe take control of one of United’s main Premier League rivals as recently as last year.

Ratcliffe, one of the richest people in Britain, had initially looked to buy the Glazers’ controlling stake of around 69 percent, but eventually agreed to become a minority shareholder.

He had to see off competition from Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, who withdrew in October from the bidding process after failing to agree a deal for a complete takeover.

CHELSEA BID

Ratcliffe made a surprise late bid for Premier League club Chelsea in 2022, despite not being involved in a months-long bidding process.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital had already seen off competition — from the likes of Chicago Cubs owner the Ricketts family, and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca — to enter exclusive talks to buy out former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich when Ratcliffe made his move.

Despite his long-standing support of United being well-publicized, Ratcliffe was adamant his interest was serious.

“We are British and have great intentions for Chelsea,” he said at the time. Ultimately his bid came too late to disrupt Boehly and Clearlake’s takeover.

Later that year, Ratcliffe let it be known that was interested in buying United as rumors of a Glazer sale surfaced.

He then altered that stance.

“Our position has developed since the summer and we are now focusing our efforts in Nice and raising our ambitions for the club to make them into a top-tier club in France to compete with PSG,” INEOS said in a statement. “This would represent much better value for our investment than buying one of the top-tier Premier League clubs.”

Then came the Glazers’ announcement that they would be open to selling, and Ratcliffe launched a bid to buy out the Americans’ stake.

NICE QUESTION

While Ratcliffe is tasked with helping to make United competitive again in the Premier League — a competition it once utterly dominated — his Nice side is impressing in the south of France.

Ratcliffe completed the takeover of Nice four years ago. After some inconsistent seasons, Nice, under its philosophy-studying Italian coach Francesco Farioli, are challenging defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Nice are second in the French league, five points behind leadesr PSG after 17 rounds.

So Nice can realistically target second place and an automatic spot in next season’s Champions League.

But that could be problematic. UEFA rules in place for more than 20 years do not allow two clubs where the same owner has “decisive influence” on how they are run to both enter European competitions if they could cross paths at any point in the season.

If both teams qualify for the Champions League, priority goes to the team which finishes higher in its domestic league. On current form, that is Nice.

LAUSANNE

Ratcliffe’s first entry into soccer club ownership was Lausanne-Sport in 2017. INEOS already was a sponsor of its local club in Switzerland where it had moved parts of the business in 2010.

Ineos management’s stated ambitions for the top-tier Swiss club were to qualify for European competitions and work with youth academies in Africa. Its first player signing was soccer great Zinedine Zidane’s son, Enzo.

Lausanne are currently 10th in what is now a 12-team league.

Ratcliffe has also successfully ventured into the world of cycling.

Back in 2019, the mighty Team Sky became Team Ineos (and later Ineos Grenadiers) after a change of ownership.

The squad has remained a major player under Ratcliffe, although its dominance at the Tour de France has been ended by Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates after Ineos last won the race in 2019 with Egan Bernal.

Topics: Man United Jim Ratcliffe

Related

Manchester United slide out of Champions League
Football
Manchester United slide out of Champions League
Gordon sparkles in Newcastle win over Manchester United, giving Southgate a Rashford headache
Gordon sparkles in Newcastle win over Manchester United, giving Southgate a Rashford headache

FIFA threatens to suspend Brazil over confederation president’s removal by court

FIFA threatens to suspend Brazil over confederation president’s removal by court
Updated 25 December 2023
AP
Follow

FIFA threatens to suspend Brazil over confederation president’s removal by court

FIFA threatens to suspend Brazil over confederation president’s removal by court
  • Soccer’s governing body FIFA historically rejects government and third-party interference in its member associations
  • Five-time World Cup winners Brazil could be out of major competitions until the crisis is solved
  • The Rio court ruling also named Jose Perdiz, the head of Brazil’s top sports court, as an intervener to organize new elections for the presidency within 30 working days
Updated 25 December 2023
AP

FIFA threatens to suspend Brazil over confederation president’s removal by court

 

Soccer’s governing body FIFA historically rejects government and third-party interference in its member associations

RIO DE JANEIRO: FIFA warned Brazil on Sunday it could suspend its national teams and clubs from international competitions if an intervention by its soccer body leads to the election of a new president in January.

FIFA said in a letter to a Brazilian soccer executive that the country’s soccer body CBF could face suspension if it does not heed its call to wait and instead holds a swift election to replace Ednaldo Rodrigues as president regardless. The document was obtained by The Associated Press.

A Rio de Janeiro court removed Rodrigues and all his appointees at CBF from office on Dec. 7 due to irregularities in his election last year. Brazil’s two highest courts upheld that ruling last week.

Soccer’s governing body FIFA historically rejects government and third-party interference in its member associations, which ultimately could leave five-time World Cup winners Brazil out of major competitions until the crisis is solved.

The Rio court ruling also named José Perdiz, the head of Brazil’s top sports court, as an intervener to organize new elections for the presidency within 30 working days. FIFA said in previous letters to CBF it considers the intervention to be undue.

Sunday’s letter was signed by FIFA’s Kenny Jean-Marie, its chief members’ association officer, and CONMEBOL’s deputy secretary-general, Monserrat Jimenez Garcia.

FIFA and South American soccer body CONMEBOL also said in the letter they will form a commission to discuss the matter in Brazil on Jan. 8.

“FIFA and CONMEBOL would like to strongly emphasize that, until such mission takes place, no decision affecting CBF, including any elections or call for elections, shall be taken. Should this not be respected, FIFA will have no other option but to submit the matter to its relevant decision-making body for consideration and decision, which might also include a suspension,” the letter said.

“For the sake of good order, we would also like to underline that should CBF be eventually suspended by the relevant FIFA body, it would lose all of its membership rights with immediate effect and until the suspension is lifted by FIFA. This would also mean that CBF representative and clubs teams would no longer be entitled to take part in any international competition while it is suspended,” it added.

The document also says that any irregular interference in its member associations “can lead to sanctions as provided for in the FIFA Statutes, including a suspension, and this even if the third-party influence was/is not the fault of the member association concerned.”

Perdiz said in a statement he sees FIFA’s letter “as a positive sign.” He also added he will “call for the elections within the established deadline, with the transparency and integrity that are demanded.”

Spokespersons for Rodrigues did not respond a request for comment from the AP.

Rodrigues first took the job as interim president in 2021 after predecessor Rogerio Caboclo was suspended. Local media reported he is currently in negotiations with other Brazilian soccer executives to either bid again for the presidency in new elections or to support another candidate.

Rodrigues’ term in office runs through 2026. He is yet another CBF president to face legal problems in recent years, though he is not involved in corruption cases like predecessors Ricardo Teixeira, Jose Maria Marin and Marco Polo del Nero.

Caboclo was suspended from the presidency in September 2021 in connection with a sexual harassment case at the CBF, which opened the path for vice presidents to elect Rodrigues as the first Black president of the soccer body.

The ruling against the 69-year-old Rodrigues could hurt Brazil’s bid to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027 and his quest to hire Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to lead the national team next year.

Topics: FIFA CONMEBOL

Related

2023 FIFA Club World Cup sets new tournament records in Jeddah
Saudi Football
2023 FIFA Club World Cup sets new tournament records in Jeddah
Saudi sporting sector to score big before 2034 FIFA World Cup
Business & Economy
Saudi sporting sector to score big before 2034 FIFA World Cup

Latest updates

‘Dying every two hours’: Afghan women risk life to give birth
‘Dying every two hours’: Afghan women risk life to give birth
King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language announces winners of Children’s Recitation Challenge
King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language announces winners of Children’s Recitation Challenge
Liverpool go top as Nunez strikes, Hojlund caps Man United fightback
Liverpool go top as Nunez strikes, Hojlund caps Man United fightback
Gaza war to last months, Israel says, as fears of conflict spread rise
Gaza war to last months, Israel says, as fears of conflict spread rise
Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with “revenge”
Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with “revenge”

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.