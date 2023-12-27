You are here

  • Home
  • Nine Israeli soldiers wounded in Hezbollah strike: army

Nine Israeli soldiers wounded in Hezbollah strike: army

Nine Israeli soldiers wounded in Hezbollah strike: army
An Israeli Merkava tank drives into position in the north of Israel near the border with Lebanon. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ezsb

Updated 28 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Nine Israeli soldiers wounded in Hezbollah strike: army

Nine Israeli soldiers wounded in Hezbollah strike: army
  • The army accused the Iran-backed Hezbollah group of constant firing at Israeli “civilian and religious sites”
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP
Follow

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said Tuesday an anti-tank missile fired by Lebanon’s Hezbollah group wounded nine soldiers as they rescued a civilian who was injured in another cross-border strike.
One of the soldiers was in a “serious condition,” the army said, after the group was hit when rescuing the civilian injured by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon amid the Gaza war.
That missile had hit a Greek Orthodox church in Iqrit, the army said in an earlier statement, referring to an abandoned Palestinian Christian village whose inhabitants were forced to leave during the 1948 war and creation of Israel.
The army accused the Iran-backed Hezbollah group of constant firing at Israeli “civilian and religious sites.”
Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Hezbollah was “committing war crimes by indiscriminately attacking places of worship.”
On November 20, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that “Israeli artillery shelling” had targeted the Saint George Church in the border village of Yarun, causing “major damage.”
The frontier between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, raising fears of a broader conflict.
Hezbollah, which on Tuesday announced the death of two of its fighters, says it is acting in support of Hamas.
Since hostilities began, more than 150 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, most of them Hezbollah combatants but also more than a dozen civilians, three of them journalists, according to an AFP tally.
On Tuesday, Israeli bombardment wounded two people in the town of Tulin, around 10 kilometers (six miles) from the border, according to the NNA, which also reported Israeli strikes in other areas near the frontier.
Hezbollah claimed a series of attacks against Israeli troops and positions. In one attack, the group said it fired missiles at an Israeli barracks.
“Hezbollah is risking the stability of the region for the sake of Hamas,” the Israeli military’s Hagari said.
On the Israeli side, at least four civilians and nine soldiers have been killed since October 7, according to figures given by the army.
The ninth soldier died from wounds suffered earlier, the military said Tuesday.

Topics: Hezbollah Israeli soldiers

Related

Widespread casualties on day 80 of Lebanon conflict 
Middle-East
Widespread casualties on day 80 of Lebanon conflict 
Plea for Lebanon to remain neutral amid Israel-Hezbollah hostilities
Middle-East
Plea for Lebanon to remain neutral amid Israel-Hezbollah hostilities

Qatari emir receives phone call from Biden on Gaza -report

Qatari emir receives phone call from Biden on Gaza -report
Updated 27 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Qatari emir receives phone call from Biden on Gaza -report

Qatari emir receives phone call from Biden on Gaza -report
  • Qatar and Egypt were mediators between Israel and Hamas in the late November truce
Updated 27 December 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from US President Joe Biden to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and current joint mediation efforts for calming the situation in the besieged enclave to reach a permanent cease-fire, according to a report from the Qatari State News Agency.
Qatar and Egypt were mediators between Israel and Hamas in the late November truce during which Hamas released 110 women, children and foreigners it was holding in exchange for 240 Palestinian women and teenagers freed from Israeli jails.

Topics: War on Gaza Qatar US

Related

UN alarmed by ongoing Israeli strikes in central Gaza that kill scores
Middle-East
UN alarmed by ongoing Israeli strikes in central Gaza that kill scores
UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza
World
UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid
  • A resident from the camp told AFP that troops stormed the camp from its southern and northern entrances
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces killed two Palestinians on Tuesday in a raid on a refugee camp near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The two — aged 17 and 31 — were shot dead in the Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, the ministry said.

The army said it carried out a “counterterrorism” operation in the town of Fawwar.

It said during the operation “assailants hurled rocks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at Israeli security forces.”

The forces “responded with riot dispersal means and live fire. Hits were identified,” the army added in a statement.

A resident from the camp told AFP that troops stormed the camp from its southern and northern entrances.

“The two men were killed just outside their homes,” he said, asking to remain anonymous over security concerns. He said after the death of the first man there were clashes in which five others were wounded and one of them later died.

Boycott

Since the war in Gaza began, plenty of posters, stickers and leaflets in the occupied West Bank have urged Palestinians to boycott Israeli products and buy local.

“By us, for us,” reads the slogan of the new campaign that has spread across towns in recent weeks, as calls to ban Israeli goods also grow in other countries.

The slogan is everywhere at one well-known supermarket chain in the West Bank, where “Made in Palestine” fare like water, milk and toilet paper take pride of place.

“It’s all about highlighting Palestinian products,” said Omar Bawatneh, manager of a branch in Ramallah.

The chain estimates that sales of Israeli products at its stores have dropped by 30 percent since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas.

At supermarkets across the occupied territory, young people in particular have “developed a political conscience and are consuming more and more Palestinian products,” Bawatneh said.

“They look at the labels, go online to see the list of products to boycott,” he added, referring to the international Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

Launched by Palestinian civil society organizations in 2005, BDS advocates political and economic action against Israel over its treatment of Palestinians.

The movement is regularly accused of anti-Semitism by Israel and its key backer, the US.

But co-founder Omar Barghouti told AFP “the BDS movement categorically opposes all forms of racism, including Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.”

He said it drew inspiration from South Africa’s anti-apartheid movement.

The founders have three demands: “Ending Israel’s 1967 military occupation, dismantling its system of apartheid, and respecting the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their lands and receive reparations.”

BDS also advocates a boycott of Israeli sports, cultural and academic events, and calls for pressure on foreign companies that “collaborate” with Israel.

Eighteen years after its emergence, the campaign has gained global momentum, with branches in 40 countries.

“I support this movement because we can only change things here through international pressure,” said Ofer Neiman, an Israeli member of the group.

“This is a very good campaign that uses the principles of non-violence and human rights to bring about change,” the left-wing activist said.

In his daily life, he “tries to boycott products from settlements.”

Topics: War on Gaza West Bank raids Palestinians israeli forces

Related

Egypt, Iranian FMs discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip
Middle-East
Egypt, Iranian FMs discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip
UN alarmed by ongoing Israeli strikes in central Gaza that kill scores
Middle-East
UN alarmed by ongoing Israeli strikes in central Gaza that kill scores

UN alarmed by ongoing Israeli strikes in central Gaza that kill scores

UN alarmed by ongoing Israeli strikes in central Gaza that kill scores
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

UN alarmed by ongoing Israeli strikes in central Gaza that kill scores

UN alarmed by ongoing Israeli strikes in central Gaza that kill scores
  • War to last ‘many months’, Israel military chief says
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Israel launched fresh airstrikes on Tuesday against central Gaza, where the United Nations voiced alarm over an escalation of attacks that have killed more than 100 Palestinians over two days in one part of the enclave.
The war intensified around Christmas, particularly in a central area just south of the seasonal waterway that bisects the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army told civilians to leave the area, though many said there was no safe place left to go.
“We are gravely concerned about the continued bombardment of Middle Gaza by Israeli forces, which has claimed more than 100 Palestinian lives since Christmas Eve,” said UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Seif Magango.
“Israeli forces must take all measures available to protect civilians. Warnings and evacuation orders do not absolve them of the full range of their international humanitarian law obligations.”
Israel is determined to destroy Hamas despite global calls for a cease-fire in the 11-week-old war and new concerns the conflict could spread with US and Iran-aligned forces attacking each other elsewhere in the region.
Palestinian health authorities said nearly 21,000 people in Gaza had been killed in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7, with thousands more feared buried under rubble. Nearly all of the enclave’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes, many several times.
Israel says it is doing what it can to protect civilians, and blames Hamas for putting them in harm’s way by operating among them, which Hamas denies. But even Israel’s closest ally the United States has said it should do more to reduce civilian deaths from what President Joe Biden has called “indiscriminate bombing.”

’NO MAGIC SOLUTIONS’
Israel’s Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi told reporters in a televised statement on the Gaza border that the war would go on “for many months.”
“There are no magic solutions, there are no shortcuts in dismantling a terrorist organization, only determined and persistent fighting,” Halevi said. “We will reach Hamas’ leadership too, whether it takes a week or if it takes months.”
Since a truce collapsed at the start of December, Israel has extended its ground campaign from the northern half of Gaza to encompass the entire enclave.
In recent days, fighting in the north has remained as intense as ever, even as southern and central areas now holding hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians have become war zones.
At Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, the largest medical facility in the southern Gaza Strip, medics said 10 Palestinians had been killed in two separate Israeli airstrikes.
“There were displaced people and residents inside the house, more than 20 people, children and women. We managed to rescue some children, but the rest were martyred,” said Khan Younis resident Salah Shaat, describing the aftermath of an airstrike at sunset on Monday.
Washington has openly pressed Israel in recent weeks to scale down its Gaza war from a full-blown military assault to a more targeted operation of raids on Hamas leaders. Israel says it will not stop fighting until Hamas is completely destroyed.
Netanyahu hammered that point on Monday at a meeting with lawmakers after visiting troops in Gaza.
“We are not stopping. The war will continue until the end, until we finish it, no less,” he said.
Netanyahu adviser Mark Regev told CNN on Tuesday that destroying Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, was “a prerequisite for a better future both for Israelis and Palestinians.”
“You won’t have a demilitarized and deradicalized Gaza without first destroying Hamas. You can’t have reconstruction in Gaza, rebuilding the lives of people without first getting rid of Hamas.”
Elsewhere in the region, US forces have come under attack by Iran-backed militants in Iraq and Syria over Washington’s backing of Israel.
The US military carried out retaliatory airstrikes on Monday in Iraq after a drone attack by Iran-aligned militants on a US base in Irbil left one US service member in critical condition and wounded two.
The airstrikes killed “a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants” and destroyed multiple facilities used by the group, the US military said.
There were reports of new explosions near shipping off the coast of Yemen, where the Iran-aligned Houthi movement has attacked ships it says have links to Israel in the entrance to the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
On Monday an Israeli airstrike killed a senior leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in Syria.
On the Lebanon border, Israel said on Tuesday that nine Israeli soldiers and one civilian had been injured by anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon toward a church, drawing retaliatory airstrikes against Hezbollah targets.
“We are in a multi-front war and are coming under attack from seven theaters: Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), Iraq, Yemen and Iran,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told lawmakers, listing six places where Iran-backed militants are active, as well as Iran itself.
“We have already responded and taken action in six of these theaters,” he said, without specifying the one that had yet to see Israeli action.
In India, there was an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. Authorities said no staff were hurt.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza
World
UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza
UN aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go
Middle-East
UN aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go

Iraq slams US after deadly strikes targeting pro-Iran forces

Iraq slams US after deadly strikes targeting pro-Iran forces
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Iraq slams US after deadly strikes targeting pro-Iran forces

Iraq slams US after deadly strikes targeting pro-Iran forces
  • Iraq says the latest US strikes killed one member of the security forces and wounded 18 other people, including civilians
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: US air strikes targeting a pro-Iranian group in Iraq on Tuesday claimed at least one life, drawing an angry response from Baghdad as regional tensions spike amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The US has repeatedly targeted sites used by Iran and its proxy forces in Iraq and Syria in response to dozens of attacks on American and allied forces in the region since the October 7 outbreak of the war.

Iraq said the latest US strikes killed one member of the security forces and wounded 18 other people, including civilians.

In a statement, it warned that such attacks “infringe upon Iraq’s sovereignty and are deemed unacceptable under any circumstances or justification.”

“Iraqi military sites were targeted by the American side justifying the act as a response,” the Iraqi government said, adding it “resulted in the martyrdom of one service member and the injury of 18 others, including civilians.”

“This constitutes a clear hostile act.

“It runs counter to the pursuit of enduring mutual interests in establishing security and stability, and it opposes the declared intention of the American side to enhance relations with Iraq.”

Questioned by AFP, an official in Iraq’s Interior Ministry said a strike had targeted a Hashd Al-Shaabi site in Hilla, the capital of Babylon province.

One person was killed and 20 others wounded, the official said, giving a higher injured toll than the government.

Four others were wounded in a second strike in Wassit province. The casualty toll was confirmed by security sources in both Babylon and Wassit provinces.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said earlier American forces had carried out strikes on three sites used by pro-Iran groups in Iraq in response to a series of attacks on US personnel.

“US military forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataeb Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq,” Austin said in a statement.

The Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, forms part of the Hashed Al-Shaabi, a coalition of former paramilitary forces that are now integrated into Iraq’s regular armed forces.

The group was designated a “terrorist organization” by the US State Department in 2009.

“These precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataeb Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Irbil Air Base” on Monday, Austin said.

That attack wounded three US military personnel, one critically, US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the attack — which was carried out with a one-way attack drone — and directed the US strikes in a call with Austin and other national security officials after ordering the defense department to prepare a response, the statement said.

Biden “places no higher priority than the protection of American personnel serving in harm’s way. The United States will act at a time and in a manner of our choosing should these attacks continue,” the statement added.

The drone attack was claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose formation of armed groups affiliated with the Hashed Al-Shaabi.

A tally by US military officials has counted 103 attacks against its troops in Iraq and Syria since October 17, most of which have been claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which opposes US support for Israel in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The US has about 2,500 soldiers deployed in Iraq and around 900 in Syria, as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of the Daesh group.

Topics: Iraq US air strikes Pro-Iran group

Related

Update Bagdhad condemns US strike on Iraqi military positions
Middle-East
Bagdhad condemns US strike on Iraqi military positions
US strike in Iraq kills 5 militants preparing attack
Middle-East
US strike in Iraq kills 5 militants preparing attack

Iran’s Raisi to visit Turkiye for talks on Gaza

Iran’s Raisi to visit Turkiye for talks on Gaza
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Iran’s Raisi to visit Turkiye for talks on Gaza

Iran’s Raisi to visit Turkiye for talks on Gaza
  • A planned visit by Raisi in late November was postponed due to the conflicting schedules of the two regional powers’ foreign ministers
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Ankara on Jan. 4 to meet his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan for talks likely to focus on the situations in Gaza and Syria as well as bilateral ties, a Turkish official said on Tuesday.

A planned visit by Raisi in late November was postponed due to the conflicting schedules of the two regional powers’ foreign ministers, the official also said. At the time, Turkiye’s foreign minister was in New York as part of a “contact group” of Muslim countries on Gaza.

Turkiye, which supports a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has harshly criticized Israel for its attacks on Gaza, called for an immediate ceasefire, and said Israeli leaders should be tried in international courts for war crimes.

While it has ramped up its rhetoric against Israel since it launched its air and ground assault on Gaza in retaliation for Palestinian militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, Turkiye has also maintained commercial ties with Israel, prompting criticism from some opposition parties and Iran.

Unlike its Western allies and some Arab nations, NATO member Turkiye does not consider Hamas a terrorist group.

Its neighbor to the east, Iran stands at the head of what it calls the Axis of Resistance, a loose coalition that includes Hamas as well as armed Shiite Muslim groups around the region that have militarily confronted Israel and its Western allies. It has voiced support for Hamas and warned of wider consequences if the fighting in Gaza continues.

Turkiye and Iran have usually had complicated ties, standing at loggerheads on a host of issues, primarily the Syrian civil war. Ankara politically and militarily backs rebels looking to oust President Bashar Assad, while Tehran supports his government.

While several rounds of talks have been held between Syrian, Turkish, Iranian and Russian representatives to find a political solution to the war, Ankara has also moved to improve ties with Assad as part of a regional diplomatic push launched in 2020.

Topics: Ebrahim Raisi Turkiye Gaza

Related

Update Iran’s Raisi not coming to Turkiye on Tuesday: Ankara
Middle-East
Iran’s Raisi not coming to Turkiye on Tuesday: Ankara
Iran’s Raisi says Israeli actions ‘may force everyone’ to act
Middle-East
Iran’s Raisi says Israeli actions ‘may force everyone’ to act

Latest updates

Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes
Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes
Saudi culture ministry launches Arabian Leopard story competition to mark international day
Saudi culture ministry launches Arabian Leopard story competition to mark international day
Saudi Arabia to hold most expensive falcon award competition at AlUla
Saudi Arabia to hold most expensive falcon award competition at AlUla
US ambassador to Saudi Arabia attends King Abdulaziz Camel Festival
US ambassador to Saudi Arabia attends King Abdulaziz Camel Festival
Newcastle United slide continues as pressure mounts on Eddie Howe and players
Newcastle United slide continues as pressure mounts on Eddie Howe and players

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.