Saudi princes take oath on royal appointment to leadership positions

RIYADH: Six Saudi princes on Wednesday took an oath before King Salman and in the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the issuance of royal orders appointing them to their new positions.
The oath was sworn at Irqah Palace in Riyadh by Governor of Madinah Prince Salman bin Sultan, Deputy Governor of Makkah Prince Saud bin Mishaal, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province Prince Saud bin Bandar, Deputy Governor of Tabuk Prince Khalid bin Saud bin Abdullah bin Faisal, Deputy Governor of Asir Prince Khalid bin Sattam bin Saud and Deputy Governor of Al-Jawf Prince Miteb bin Mishaal bin Badr bin Saud.
The princes said: “I swear by Allah Almighty to be loyal to my religion, king and homeland, not to divulge any of the state’s secrets, to maintain its interests and regulations and to perform my duties with honesty, integrity and sincerity.”
Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif also attended the ceremony.
Saudi crown prince addresses Shoura Council on behalf of King Salman
Crown prince said the Kingdom had made vast achievements across various sectors
He detailed Kingdom’s efforts in encouraging leaders to take a stance to put pressure on international community to take serious position to stop Israeli aggression
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman delivered the opening address of the annual royal inaugural speech of the fourth year of the eight sessions of the Shoura Council, on behalf of King Salman, on Wednesday.
The crown prince was received at the headquarters of the Shoura Council by the Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar; Deputy Riyadh Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz; and the Speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh.
The annual meeting began with the reciting of the Qur’an and then Al-Asheikh took to the podium to deliver the opening remarks before the crown prince’s speech.
Al-Asheikh said that in the third year of the eight sessions of the council, the Shoura Council had held 48 sessions and issued 379 resolutions.
In his opening remarks the crown prince underlined that the Kingdom had made vast achievements across various sectors.
He said: “Your country is proceeding with its development renaissance in accordance with Vision 2030 and its ambitious programs which will contribute to preserving the Kingdom’s advanced position globally, (while) achieving further development, prosperity, and quality of life for its citizens.”
Discussing Hajj and Umrah, the crown prince added that the Kingdom this year welcomed 1.8 million pilgrims to perform Hajj and more than 10 million to perform for Umrah.
He also highlighted how the Kingdom had worked to strengthen global cooperation and friendly relationships with countries around the world, adding that Saudi Arabia hosted a number of major summits that had brought together more than 100 countries in 2023.
The crown prince also spoke of the Kingdom’s efforts in holding events such as the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh in November which welcomed leaders of the states and governments of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States.
He detailed the Kingdom’s efforts in encouraging leaders to take a joint stance to put pressure on the international community to take serious and firm positions to stop Israeli aggression and allow the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
The crown prince stressed that the Kingdom’s approach to foreign affairs was based on respect for the national sovereignty of all countries; non-interference in their internal affairs; permanent commitment to the principles of international legitimacy and its resolutions; adherence to the principles of good neighborliness and resolving disputes by peaceful means; and adopting programs to enhance security and stability in the region and the world.
He added that the Kingdom’s selection as host of Expo 2030 served as confirmation of its global standing and trust as an ideal interface to host prominent international forums.
The crown prince also highlighted a historic milestone in the Kingdom’s tourism sector, saying that the sector grew by 64 percent in the first quarter of 2023.
He added that Saudi Arabia became the fastest-growing economy among the G20 countries in 2022, with a rate of 8.7 percent growth in domestic product, as well as growth in the non-oil domestic product by about 4.8 percent, making it among the 20 most competitive countries in the world.
The crown prince said that the Kingdom will continue to work toward economic transformation in accordance with the goals of Vision 2030, adding that the positive results already achieved showed the promise of more success in future economic reforms to strengthen the financial position of the Kingdom.
Closing the Shoura Council session, the crown prince thanked his brothers and sisters in the council for their contributions in serving their homeland.
The Shoura Council’s annual royal speech serves as a road map of the ambitions of the Kingdom and touches upon a wide variety of topics and issues, including domestic, foreign and economic matters.
King Salman royal reserve scouts complete intensive wildlife training
Makkah: The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority recently celebrated the graduation of a second batch of 20 trainees from the Scouts Elite program, which aims to provide employees with the highest qualifications, enabling them to utilize their expertise at the reserve.
The graduates underwent field and practical training to develop a comprehensive understanding of the biodiversity in natural reserves, learning about wild animals and plants and how to care for them while ensuring their sustainability.
The Scouts Elite program is divided into two phases. The first constituted an academic program delivered in the region of Tabuk, which introduced trainees to the basics of scout work, focusing on the principles of ecology, biodiversity, human history, and environmental statistics.
In the second phase, trainees flew to Hoedspruit, South Africa, for an intensive eight-week field training course in collaboration with the Southern African Wildlife College.
Nayef Al-Wajhan, a graduate, said that the training covered health, field operations safety, monitoring patrols, plant and animal identification and management, and report writing and analysis, describing the program as excellent.
Another graduate, Nasser Al-Anzi, said: “We hope to implement what we have learned on the ground and apply all the knowledge to serve our country and achieve the objectives of Vision 2030.
“We learned a lot in South Africa. We learned how to treat lands with no vegetation, along with some modern techniques, and we aim to transfer such successful experiences.”
Nasser Al-Balawi, also a graduate of the program, said: “We underwent a first aid training course, which taught us how to deal with injured people and keep them safe until they are transferred to a hospital, along with a crisis management course. It was an amazing and enriching experience, where field exercises were applied on the ground after we had watched them in videos.
“This has helped broaden our horizons and introduce us to more effective and efficient field practices, which will allow us to apply them more in our work.”
The program also raised awareness on the significance of preserving biodiversity and wildlife, addressing methods of collaborating with local communities to achieve desired objectives, ultimately safeguarding the environment and fostering a sustainable natural balance.
Islamic Ministry exhibition draws 50k visitors in Morocco
Visitors were briefed on the common pavilions and digital applications between Saudi Arabia and Morocco
Riyadh: The Jusoor (Bridges) Exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance in collaboration with the Moroccan Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs at the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, has attracted more than 50,000 visitors since launching on Dec. 13.
Visitors were briefed on the common pavilions and digital applications between Saudi Arabia and Morocco, such as the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an, the VR technology pavilion that enabled virtual visits to Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, and a virtual 3D Hajj and Umrah application.
Through the app, users can immerse themselves in an augmented reality experience while learning the ritual steps involved in performing Hajj and Umrah. A high-quality realistic modeling system is used by the app through phones, and its services are interactive and require no internet connection.
The app has received praise for its content and technical capabilities, as well as for providing pilgrims with valuable information related to Hajj and Umrah.
Rare Islamic manuscripts and literature are also on display, as well as photos and documentaries about Makkah and Madinah, and images of historic mosques.
Visitors toured the exhibition’s film hall, in which documentaries are shown about the construction stages of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, time science in Morocco, the Moroccan mosque’s architecture and tiles, an introduction to the Mohammed VI platform for the Prophet’s Hadith, and a written Qur’an display by 73,000 women who took part in a literacy program.
The Jusoor Exhibition opens daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will continue until Dec. 31.
Last month, the Saudi ministry concluded the Jusoor Exhibition at Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania. The event ran for 13 days and attracted more than 70,000 visitors. About 10,000 copies of the Holy Qur’an were distributed to visitors, along with Albanian and Macedonian language translations.
RCU to showcase AlUla’s marvels in Beijing exhibition
JEDDAH: The Royal Commission for AlUla has announced the opening of the exhibition “AlUla: Oasis of Wonders in the Arabian Peninsula” in Beijing, China.
Running from Jan. 5 to March 24 at the Palace Museum in the Forbidden City — a UNESCO World Heritage site — the exhibition will highlight AlUla’s rich history and heritage, featuring numerous pavilions, documentary films, and archaeological artifacts, including sculptures, ceramics, and inscriptions.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture and governor of the RCU, emphasized that the exhibition reflects the depth of the cultural partnership between the two nations.
He also said that opening the exhibition for a second time demonstrates a commitment to sharing AlUla’s heritage with the world.
Following the success of the first exhibition in Paris in 2019, the second edition provides insights into the rich history of AlUla, featuring unique aspects of its heritage. It includes prominent pieces such as statues from Dadan, which was home to the Dadanite and Lihyanite kingdoms, as well as bronze archaeological discoveries from the site. The exhibition will also screen films showcasing tombs carved out in the stone mountains of AlUla.
Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia received destination accreditation from China in September, setting a strong foundation for more Chinese visitors to explore AlUla. The exhibition “AlUla: Oasis of Wonders in the Arabian Peninsula” will be open to the public for free, and more information can be found on the museum’s website at www.dpm.org.cn.
The paths have been laid out to improve the quality of life and prepare public sites to encourage sports activities
There are over 165 bicycle and scooter stations in Madinah to provide environmentally friendly transportation means
JEDDAH: The Madinah Municipality announced it has completed implementing bicycle paths along the main roads and inside residential neighborhoods covering 70 kilometers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The paths, which have been laid out throughout the year, are part of the municipality’s goals to improve the quality of life and prepare public sites to encourage the practice of various sports within the “Humanization of the City” program and the urban development system that the city is witnessing.
The new paths contribute to enhancing the skills of beginners and professionals and developing health and sports awareness among residents, in addition to enabling bicycles to be used as a light means of transportation, providing a safe alternative within the public transportation system.
There are more than 165 bicycle and scooter stations in Madinah through the Careem Bike service, covering most neighborhoods and vital locations and providing innovative solutions as an environmentally friendly means of transportation that facilitates the process for residents and visitors.
The bicycle lanes were designed according to security and safety standards to serve all segments and ages, whether they are professionals, enthusiasts, or people with special needs, and the paths are separated from traffic.
The municipality aims to achieve comprehensive accessibility by extending the safe network of bicycle paths over a space of 220 linear kilometers by the end of 2025 to include 33 vital sites in Madinah.
This comes within the framework of supporting the goals of enriching the visitors’ experience, enabling them to explore new destinations and enjoy unique experiences in light of the availability of “Careem Bike” rental stations in historical sites and attractions.
The service will also be available in the central area surrounding the Prophet’s Mosque and residential neighborhoods to provide safe bicycle paths to achieve sustainable transportation, reduce environmental impacts, and encourage the use of bicycles as one of the basic means of transportation within the city.