Sri Lankans protest against decision to send 10,000 workers to Israel

Activists shout slogans during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the UN office in Colombo on Oct. 18, 2023. (File/AFP)
Activists shout slogans during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the UN office in Colombo on Oct. 18, 2023. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 December 2023
  • ‘We should not exploit this situation,’ Buddhist leader says
  • Anger comes after Colombo agrees to send workers to replace Palestinians on farms, construction sites
Updated 28 December 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen
COLOMBO: Sri Lankans who since October have been rallying in solidarity with Gaza say they are ashamed and angered by their government’s decision to send thousands of workers to Israel.

Since the beginning of its deadly onslaught on the Palestinian enclave, Israel has revoked work permits for tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers and sought to replace them with workers from South Asia.

In November, Sri Lanka’s embassy reached an agreement with the Israeli government to allow the immediate hiring of 10,000 Sri Lankans on farms and construction sites.

The first groups of workers left for Israel this month, raising both ethical and safety concerns.

“We should not exploit this situation,” said Sudath Dewapura, president of the Sri Lanka chapter of the World Fellowship of Buddhists, a group behind interfaith rallies in solidarity with Palestine.

In desperate need of funds after going through an economic crisis last year, Sri Lanka has been trying to secure employment for its nationals overseas, where they can earn much more than at home.

But the decision to send them to conflict zones and a state that imposes apartheid has fueled resistance and criticism.

“We totally oppose this form of bringing dollars to the country,” Dewapura told Arab News.

Shreen Abdul Saroor, a prominent rights activist who has been leading the Gaza solidarity protests, said that sending workers to Israel helped Tel Aviv’s “century-old and well thought out ethnic cleansing.”

More than 21,100 Palestinians have been killed and tens of thousands wounded since Israel launched its bombardment of Gaza from air, land and sea. The injured have struggled to get medical help as airstrikes have destroyed most of the hospitals and clinics in the enclave.

“The more workers we send in to replace Palestinian workers means we are buying into their annihilation of the Palestinian state,” Saroor told Arab News, echoing resistance in India where trade unions last month said that sending workers to Israel would amount to complicity in the “ongoing genocidal war against Palestinians.”

Ameen Izzadeen, international editor of The Sunday Times weekly who joined the protests in Colombo, said that Sri Lanka opposed apartheid rule in South Africa to the point that after some of its cricketers toured the country in the 1980s they were barred from playing international games.

“That was the commitment that Sri Lanka had, so similar commitment is warranted with regard to Israel and its horrible practices in occupied Palestinian territory,” he told Arab News.

As Sri Lanka heads the UN Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories, Izzadeen said the government knew what was happening in Gaza and the West Bank.

“In spite of this knowledge and in spite of this awareness, if the government is sending labor force, it’s totally immoral,” he said.

“I know the Sri Lankan government is desperate for dollars, but there is a time when we need to make some sacrifices. The government should stop it immediately and that’s what we’ve been calling for.”

Topics: War on Gaza Sri Lanka Palestine Israel

Updated 28 December 2023
  • Qatari court sentenced the eight men to death in October
  • Media reports said that they were charged with spying for Israel
Updated 28 December 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The death sentences of eight former Indian Navy officers have been commuted by a Qatari court, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. 

The men, employees of security firm Dahra — a private company providing training to the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces — have been in custody since August 2022. 

The Indian government said in October this year that the Court of First Instance of Qatar sentenced them to death. 

Their sentences were commuted on Thursday. 

“We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced,” the ministry said in a statement. 

“The detailed judgment is awaited. We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps.” 

The ministry said the ruling commuting the sentence was made in the presence of the Indian ambassador to Qatar and the family members of the ex-officers. 

While official charges have not been made public and Qatar has yet to release any public information on the arrest and sentence, media widely reported last year that the eight former servicemen were arrested over spying for Israel. 

Indian authorities, too, have repeatedly declined to comment on what accusations the men were facing, with the ministry saying that due to the “confidential and sensitive” nature of the case, “it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture.” 

Topics: India Qatar

Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters
  • Kim Spoke on the policy directions for the new year at a key meeting of the country’s ruling party
  • North Korea has been expanding ties with Russia, among others, as Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his country’s military, munitions industry and nuclear weapons sector to accelerate war preparations to counter what he called unprecedented confrontational moves by the US, state media said on Thursday.
Speaking on the policy directions for the new year at a key meeting of the country’s ruling party on Wednesday, Kim also said Pyongyang would expand strategic cooperation with “anti-imperialist independent” countries, news agency KCNA reported.
North Korea has been expanding ties with Russia, among others, as Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow for use in its war with Ukraine, while Russia provides technical support to help the North advance its military capabilities.
“He (Kim) set forth the militant tasks for the People’s Army and the munitions industry, nuclear weapons and civil defense sectors to further accelerate the war preparations,” KCNA said.
On Thursday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited a frontline military unit in the eastern county of Yeoncheon to inspect its defense posture and called for an immediate retaliation if there was any provocation from North Korea.
“I urge you to immediately and firmly crush the enemy’s will for a provocation on the spot,” Yoon told troops.
During the party plenum, North Korea’s Kim also laid out economic goals for the new year, calling it a “decisive year” to accomplish the country’s five-year development plan, KCNA said.
“He ... clarified the important tasks for the new year to be dynamically pushed forward in the key industrial sectors,” and called for “stabilising the agricultural production on a high level.”
The North has suffered serious food shortages in recent decades, including famine in the 1990s, often as a result of natural disasters. International experts have warned that border closures during the COVID-19 pandemic worsened food security.
North Korea’s crop output was estimated to have increased year-on-year in 2023 due to favorable weather conditions. But a Seoul official has said the amount was still far below what is needed to address the country’s chronic food shortages.
The 9th plenary meeting of the 8th central committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea kicked off on Tuesday to wrap up a year during which the isolated North enshrined nuclear policy in its constitution, launched a spy satellite and fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
The days-long assembly of the party and government officials has been used in recent years to make key policy announcements. Previously, state media released Kim’s speech on New Year’s Day.

Topics: North Korea

Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters
  • US says 20 nations sign up for taskforce, but has only named 12
  • Analyst says countries concerned joining taskforce means supporting Israel
  • EU signals support, but Italy, Spain appear to distance themselves from taskforce
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON/MADRID/ROME: US President Joe Biden hoped to present a firm international response to Yemen’s Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping by launching a new maritime force, but a week after its launch many allies don’t want to be associated with it, publicly, or at all.
Two of America’s European allies who were listed as contributors to Operation Prosperity Guardian — Italy and Spain — issued statements appearing to distance themselves from the maritime force.
The Pentagon says the force is a defensive coalition of more than 20 nations to ensure billions of dollars’ worth of commerce can flow freely through a vital shipping chokepoint in Red Sea waters off Yemen.
But nearly half of those countries have so far not come forward to acknowledge their contributions or allowed the US to do so. Those contributions can range from dispatching warships to merely sending a staff officer. The reluctance of some US allies to link themselves to the effort partly reflects the fissures created by the conflict in Gaza, which has seen Biden maintain firm support for Israel even as international criticism rises over its offensive, which Gaza’s health ministry says has killed more than 21,000 Palestinians.
“European governments are very worried that part of their potential electorate will turn against them,” said David Hernandez, a professor of international relations at the Complutense University of Madrid, noting that the European public is increasingly critical of Israel and wary of being drawn into a conflict.
The Iran-backed Houthis have attacked or seized a dozen ships with missiles and drones since Nov. 19, trying to inflict an international cost over Israel’s campaign, which followed the Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel by Hamas militants that killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostage.
The navies of the United States, Britain and France have each shot down Houthi-launched drones or missiles.
A person familiar with Biden administration thinking said the US believes escalating Houthi attacks call for an international response separate from the conflict raging in Gaza.
The Rea Sea is the entry point for ships using the Suez Canal, which handles about 12 percent of worldwide trade and is vital for the movement of goods between Asia and Europe. Houthi attacks have seen some ships rerouted around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, substantially increasing sailing time and costs.
Denmark’s giant container firm Maersk said on Saturday it would resume shipping operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. But Germany’s Hapag Lloyd said on Wednesday it still believes the Red Sea is too dangerous and will continue to send ships around the Cape of Good Hope.

Discord over Gaza
While the US says 20 countries have signed up for its maritime task force, it has announced the names of only 12.
“We’ll allow other countries, defer to them to talk about their participation,” US Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters last week.
The EU has signaled its support of the maritime task force with a joint statement condemning the Houthi attacks.
Although Britain, Greece and others have publicly embraced the US operation, several mentioned in the US announcement were quick to say they are not directly involved.
Italy’s defense ministry said that it would send a ship to the Red Sea following requests from Italian ship owners and not as part of the US operation. France said it supports efforts to secure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea but that its ships would remain under French command.
Spain has said it will not join Operation Prosperity Guardian and opposes using an existing EU anti-piracy mission, Atalanta, to protect Red Sea shipping. But on Wednesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was willing to consider the creation of a different mission to tackle the problem.
Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates earlier proclaimed no interest in the venture.
Public anger over Israel’s Gaza offensive helps explain some of the reluctance of political leaders. A recent Yougov poll found that strong majorities of Western Europeans — particularly Spain and Italy — think Israel should stop military action in Gaza.
There is also the risk that participating countries become subject to Houthi retaliation. The person familiar with the US administration’s thinking says that it is this risk — rather disagreements over Gaza — driving some countries to steer clear of the effort.
That appears to be the case for India, which is unlikely to join the US operation, according to a senior Indian military official. An Indian government official said the government worries that aligning itself with the US could make it more of a target.


International support needed
In reality, many European and Gulf countries already participate in one of several US-led military groups in the Middle East, including the 39-nation Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).
The EU’s Atalanta operation already cooperates in a “reciprocal relationship” with CMF, according to a spokesperson for the group.
That means that some countries not formally joining the Red Sea maritime task force could still coordinate patrols with the US Navy.
For example, while Italy — a member of Atalanta — has not said it will join Operation Prosperity Guardian, an Italian government source told Reuters that the US-led coalition is satisfied with Italy’s contribution.
The source added that the decision to send a naval frigate as part of existing operations was a way to speed the deployment and did not require a new parliamentary authorization.
The US effort to draw international support for its Red Sea security push comes as the United States faces pressure on multiple fronts from Iran’s military proxies in the region.
Beyond the Houthis in Yemen, Iran-backed militia have been attacking US troops in Syria and Iraq.
So far, the United States has carried out limited retaliatory air strikes against the militia in Iraq and Syria, but it has refrained from doing so in Yemen.
Michael Mulroy, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East under the Trump administration, said the Pentagon’s goal with the new maritime coalition appeared to be to make any future Houthi attacks an international issue in order to divorce it from the Israel-Hamas war.
“Once the military vessels in Operation Prosperity Guardian start protecting commercial shipping and come under a direct attack, (the Houthis) will be attacking the coalition, not just the US,” Mulroy said.

Topics: War on Gaza Red Sea United States of America (USA)

Updated 28 December 2023
AFP
  • A dispute with a city council has hampered plans by arms giant Diehl Defense to expand production of munitions parts 
  • The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with 1M artillery rounds by March 2024 to aid in the fight against Russia
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP

FRANKFURT, Germany: Europe’s efforts to boost arms production and help Ukraine to fend off Russia’s invasion are facing an unexpected obstacle in a German local government.
The city council in Troisdorf, which has a population close to 80,000, has for the time being blocked plans put forward by a major arms company to expand production locally.
Citing development needs, the “no” by the western municipality near Cologne is calling into question the European Union’s ability to manufacture more weapons at a crucial time.
Earlier this year, the 27-member EU pledged to step up supplies of much-needed artillery shells to Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces faced shortfalls.
The mayor of Troisdorf rarely has a role to play in international politics, but the local official was called to account by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in parliament in early December for holding up the project.
Recognizing the risks, the popular minister urged local and regional authorities to work to speed up the rate of arms production.
“The pressure (...) is great because in Europe and in Germany there is a real bottleneck on ammunition,” Pistorius told MPs.
For weeks, Troisdorf has been at loggerheads with arms giant Diehl Defense, whose local factory produces the ignition devices needed for large quantities of explosives, such as rockets and missile charges.
These parts are used in the manufacture of the Iris-T air defense system, three of which have been delivered by the German government to Ukraine.

The Troisdorf site is an important link in Europe’s objectives to back Ukraine, as Kyiv urges its allies to supply it with more munitions at a time when it is struggling to repel the Russian offensive.
The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with one million artillery rounds by March 2024 to aid in Kyiv’s fight against Russia.
To date, it has delivered about 300,000 rounds from its own stocks, now depleted.
German industry’s share of the EU plan should eventually reach 300,000 to 400,000 shells a year, more than three times the production at the time of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, industry sources told AFP.
But Diehl Defense now sees the future of its Troisdorf site in serious jeopardy after the city decided to claim part of the business park where the group’s subsidiary DynITEC is based.
The arms manufacturer wanted to buy the land, which had been put up for sale by the former Dynamit Nobel weapons company, so that it could expand its production capacity.
For its part, the local authority is planning to convert the site, which is the size of 50 football pitches and ideally located near the city center, into homes and offices.
“By calling the Troisdorf site into question, the Federal Republic of Germany’s defense capability is being undermined,” warned Thomas Bodenmueller, a member of the Diehl Defense board of directors, in response.

A broad spectrum of city councillors, from the conservative mayor Alexander Biber to the ecologist Greens and far-left Die Linke — roughly two-thirds of the council — refused to sacrifice such a large area in the city center.
This is because, according to the local authorities, the production of explosives and combat devices requires huge protective zones around the factory which cannot be built on for safety reasons.
For Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the Bundestag lower house’s defense committee and a staunch backer of Ukraine, the position of Troisdorf’s mayor “is quite simply irresponsible.”
“This is about Ukraine, but also and above all about Germany’s security,” she told AFP.
For the time being, Biber remains unmoved.
Despite mediation meetings in the run-up to the Christmas holidays, no compromise has yet been found and he is not alone in his resistance.
Earlier this year, the Rheinmetall group, another flagship of the German arms industry, said it would not build a new ammunition powder factory in the Saxony region of eastern Germany.
The project had caused concern among the local population and with public acceptance lacking, Rheinmetall moved the project to another location in Bavaria.
While experts say Kyiv needs three million rounds of ammunition a year, Pistorius warned last month that the EU would likely fail to reach its March target of delivering even one million desperately needed howitzer rounds.
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Troisdorf Cologne Germany Boris Pistorius Diehl Defense

Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters
  • 36 people were taken into custody at LAX, where demonstrators became unruly, says LAPD
  • In New York, 26 protesters were arrested for disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic near JFK Airport
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters

LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON: Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked morning traffic on Wednesday around Los Angeles International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport — two of the nation’s busiest — in coast-to-coast demonstrations that ended with dozens of arrests.

Thirty-six people were taken into custody at LAX, where demonstrators became unruly, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
“Protesters threw a police officer to the ground, used construction debris, road signs, tree branches and blocks of concrete to obstruct” a road leading into the airport “while attacking uninvolved passersby in their vehicles,” police said in a statement.
Most of those detained were booked on rioting charges and at least one was arrested for battery on a police officer, according to the statement.
Airport police said the entrance to the complex was reopened within about 45 minutes with “no impacts to fights,” the Los Angeles City News Service reported.
Across the country, the Port Authority Police Department of New York said 26 people were arrested for disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic during a protest along the Van Wyck Expressway inside JFK Airport in Queens.
During the disruption, the Port Authority dispatched two airport buses offering rides to travelers caught in the resulting traffic backup to help them reach the airport safely, the agency said.
The roadway was reopened after about 20 minutes, police said.
Local news coverage of both protests showed demonstrators carrying banners with messages such as “free Palestine” and “divest from genocide,” in opposition to Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip over the past 11 weeks.
The protests came as the UN health agency reported thousands of people trying to flee fighting that has raged in the coastal Palestinian enclave since the Iranian-backed militant group Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7.
Some 1,200 people were killed in the surprise cross-border raid, marking the deadliest day in Israel’s history.
A sustained Israeli counterattack on Gaza by air, land and sea has killed at least 21,000 and wounded more than 55,000 others, according to the Gaza health ministry. Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes.
 

Topics: War on Gaza Los Angeles International Airport John F. Kennedy International Airport

