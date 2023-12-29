You are here

  • Home
  • US state of Maine blocks Trump from its Republican presidential primary

US state of Maine blocks Trump from its Republican presidential primary

US state of Maine blocks Trump from its Republican presidential primary
Former US President Donald Trump. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6sbtm

Updated 26 sec ago
AFP
Follow

US state of Maine blocks Trump from its Republican presidential primary

US state of Maine blocks Trump from its Republican presidential primary
  • Maine joins Colorado which earlier this month also disqualified Trump
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP
Follow

WASHINGTON: The US state of Maine on Thursday blocked former president Donald Trump from its Republican presidential primary after the top election official ruled him ineligible due to involvement in the January 2021 assault on the US Capitol.
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said in her ruling that the events of January 6, 2021 “occurred at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of, the outgoing President.”
“The US Constitution does not tolerate an assault on the foundations of our government and (Maine law) requires me to act in response,” the ruling read.
Maine joins Colorado which earlier this month also disqualified Trump from its Republican primary, moves that will certainly be challenged in the US Supreme Court.
The rulings in both states invoked the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which bars from office anyone formerly sworn to protect the country who later engages in insurrection.
Trump’s campaign quickly slammed Bellows’ ruling as “attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter.”
“Make no mistake, these partisan election interference efforts are a hostile assault on American democracy,” campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement, accusing President Joe Biden and Democrats of “relying on the force of government institutions to protect their grip on power.”
Cheung said Trump would appeal the Maine secretary of state’s decision.

Topics: Donald Trump

Related

Trump barred from Colorado ballot for role in attack on US Capitol
World
Trump barred from Colorado ballot for role in attack on US Capitol
Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with “revenge”
World
Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with “revenge”

Russian troops accused of summarily executing 3 Ukrainian prisoners

Russian troops accused of summarily executing 3 Ukrainian prisoners
Updated 29 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Russian troops accused of summarily executing 3 Ukrainian prisoners

Russian troops accused of summarily executing 3 Ukrainian prisoners
  • The soldiers were members of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade, say prosecutors
  • It was the second such accusation raised by Ukraine against Russia in a month
Updated 29 December 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine’s Airborne Assault Troops said on Thursday that three servicemen who Ukrainian prosecutors have said were captured and shot dead by Russian forces this month were members of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade.

Russia has yet to comment on the allegation, the second accusation that it has killed prisoners of war leveled against it this month by Ukrainian prosecutors.
Footage shared on social media of the alleged incident appears to show three unarmed figures collapsing from a stationary position after being fired upon. Reuters could not independently verify the video.
The Airborne Assault Troops said unidentified enemy personnel, “acting intentionally, in violation of the laws and customs of war,” had deliberately killed the three men, whom it described as captured members of its 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade.
It said their bodies had been removed by Ukrainian authorities from the scene, previously identified as being near the village of Robotyne in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.
The Airborne Assault Troops reshared the footage of the incident, marking three men with Ukrainian flags and placing Russian flags next to uniformed figures standing or crouching at two locations on a barren landscape some distance behind the three.
The three men are seen on their knees, hands behind their heads. At least two uniformed individuals raise what appear to be weapons from the two Russian-flagged locations and appear to open fire in the direction of the Ukrainians.
Immediately the three tumble forward, and a man identified as a Russian soldier approaches them and appears to check for signs of life as they lie on the earth.
“This is another case of a gross violation by the aggressor country of international humanitarian law regarding the treatment of prisoners of war,” the prosecutor’s office said when it announced its investigation on Wednesday.
Ukraine on Dec. 3 accused Russia of committing a war crime after another video shared on social media appeared to show several soldiers shooting two surrendering military personnel who emerged from a dugout at gunpoint.
Last March, a captured Ukrainian soldier was seen being shot dead in a video after defiantly saying “Glory to Ukraine,” a phrase that has taken on special significance as a common public greeting since the start of the war.

Topics: Russian-Ukraine conflict Russian war crimes POWs

Related

Ukraine claims to down three Russian fighter-bomber jets
World
Ukraine claims to down three Russian fighter-bomber jets
In Germany, local politics holds up weapons for Ukraine
World
In Germany, local politics holds up weapons for Ukraine

Sri Lankans protest against decision to send 10,000 workers to Israel

Activists shout slogans during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the UN office in Colombo on Oct. 18, 2023. (File/AFP)
Activists shout slogans during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the UN office in Colombo on Oct. 18, 2023. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 December 2023
Follow

Sri Lankans protest against decision to send 10,000 workers to Israel

Activists shout slogans during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the UN office in Colombo on Oct. 18, 2023. (File/AFP)
  • ‘We should not exploit this situation,’ Buddhist leader says
  • Anger comes after Colombo agrees to send workers to replace Palestinians on farms, construction sites
Updated 28 December 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lankans who since October have been rallying in solidarity with Gaza say they are ashamed and angered by their government’s decision to send thousands of workers to Israel.

Since the beginning of its deadly onslaught on the Palestinian enclave, Israel has revoked work permits for tens of thousands of Palestinian laborers and sought to replace them with workers from South Asia.

In November, Sri Lanka’s embassy reached an agreement with the Israeli government to allow the immediate hiring of 10,000 Sri Lankans on farms and construction sites.

The first groups of workers left for Israel this month, raising both ethical and safety concerns.

“We should not exploit this situation,” said Sudath Dewapura, president of the Sri Lanka chapter of the World Fellowship of Buddhists, a group behind interfaith rallies in solidarity with Palestine.

In desperate need of funds after going through an economic crisis last year, Sri Lanka has been trying to secure employment for its nationals overseas, where they can earn much more than at home.

But the decision to send them to conflict zones and a state that imposes apartheid has fueled resistance and criticism.

“We totally oppose this form of bringing dollars to the country,” Dewapura told Arab News.

Shreen Abdul Saroor, a prominent rights activist who has been leading the Gaza solidarity protests, said that sending workers to Israel helped Tel Aviv’s “century-old and well thought out ethnic cleansing.”

More than 21,100 Palestinians have been killed and tens of thousands wounded since Israel launched its bombardment of Gaza from air, land and sea. The injured have struggled to get medical help as airstrikes have destroyed most of the hospitals and clinics in the enclave.

“The more workers we send in to replace Palestinian workers means we are buying into their annihilation of the Palestinian state,” Saroor told Arab News, echoing resistance in India where trade unions last month said that sending workers to Israel would amount to complicity in the “ongoing genocidal war against Palestinians.”

Ameen Izzadeen, international editor of The Sunday Times weekly who joined the protests in Colombo, said that Sri Lanka opposed apartheid rule in South Africa to the point that after some of its cricketers toured the country in the 1980s they were barred from playing international games.

“That was the commitment that Sri Lanka had, so similar commitment is warranted with regard to Israel and its horrible practices in occupied Palestinian territory,” he told Arab News.

As Sri Lanka heads the UN Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories, Izzadeen said the government knew what was happening in Gaza and the West Bank.

“In spite of this knowledge and in spite of this awareness, if the government is sending labor force, it’s totally immoral,” he said.

“I know the Sri Lankan government is desperate for dollars, but there is a time when we need to make some sacrifices. The government should stop it immediately and that’s what we’ve been calling for.”

Topics: War on Gaza Sri Lanka Palestine Israel

Related

Gaza deaths soar as Israel says war to last ‘many more months’
Middle-East
Gaza deaths soar as Israel says war to last ‘many more months’
Thousands of Sri Lankan workers set to depart for Israel despite war
World
Thousands of Sri Lankan workers set to depart for Israel despite war

Qatar commutes sentences of ex-Indian Navy officers on death row

Qatar commutes sentences of ex-Indian Navy officers on death row
Updated 28 December 2023
Follow

Qatar commutes sentences of ex-Indian Navy officers on death row

Qatar commutes sentences of ex-Indian Navy officers on death row
  • Qatari court sentenced the eight men to death in October
  • Media reports said that they were charged with spying for Israel
Updated 28 December 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The death sentences of eight former Indian Navy officers have been commuted by a Qatari court, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. 

The men, employees of security firm Dahra — a private company providing training to the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces — have been in custody since August 2022. 

The Indian government said in October this year that the Court of First Instance of Qatar sentenced them to death. 

Their sentences were commuted on Thursday. 

“We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced,” the ministry said in a statement. 

“The detailed judgment is awaited. We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps.” 

The ministry said the ruling commuting the sentence was made in the presence of the Indian ambassador to Qatar and the family members of the ex-officers. 

While official charges have not been made public and Qatar has yet to release any public information on the arrest and sentence, media widely reported last year that the eight former servicemen were arrested over spying for Israel. 

Indian authorities, too, have repeatedly declined to comment on what accusations the men were facing, with the ministry saying that due to the “confidential and sensitive” nature of the case, “it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture.” 

Topics: India Qatar

Related

Qatar signs 5-year crude sales deal with Shell in Singapore 
Business & Economy
Qatar signs 5-year crude sales deal with Shell in Singapore 
India may miss Davis Cup tennis match hosted by rival Pakistan
Sport
India may miss Davis Cup tennis match hosted by rival Pakistan

North Korea’s Kim orders military to accelerate war preparations -state media

North Korea’s Kim orders military to accelerate war preparations -state media
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

North Korea’s Kim orders military to accelerate war preparations -state media

North Korea’s Kim orders military to accelerate war preparations -state media
  • Kim Spoke on the policy directions for the new year at a key meeting of the country’s ruling party
  • North Korea has been expanding ties with Russia, among others, as Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his country’s military, munitions industry and nuclear weapons sector to accelerate war preparations to counter what he called unprecedented confrontational moves by the US, state media said on Thursday.
Speaking on the policy directions for the new year at a key meeting of the country’s ruling party on Wednesday, Kim also said Pyongyang would expand strategic cooperation with “anti-imperialist independent” countries, news agency KCNA reported.
North Korea has been expanding ties with Russia, among others, as Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow for use in its war with Ukraine, while Russia provides technical support to help the North advance its military capabilities.
“He (Kim) set forth the militant tasks for the People’s Army and the munitions industry, nuclear weapons and civil defense sectors to further accelerate the war preparations,” KCNA said.
On Thursday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited a frontline military unit in the eastern county of Yeoncheon to inspect its defense posture and called for an immediate retaliation if there was any provocation from North Korea.
“I urge you to immediately and firmly crush the enemy’s will for a provocation on the spot,” Yoon told troops.
During the party plenum, North Korea’s Kim also laid out economic goals for the new year, calling it a “decisive year” to accomplish the country’s five-year development plan, KCNA said.
“He ... clarified the important tasks for the new year to be dynamically pushed forward in the key industrial sectors,” and called for “stabilising the agricultural production on a high level.”
The North has suffered serious food shortages in recent decades, including famine in the 1990s, often as a result of natural disasters. International experts have warned that border closures during the COVID-19 pandemic worsened food security.
North Korea’s crop output was estimated to have increased year-on-year in 2023 due to favorable weather conditions. But a Seoul official has said the amount was still far below what is needed to address the country’s chronic food shortages.
The 9th plenary meeting of the 8th central committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea kicked off on Tuesday to wrap up a year during which the isolated North enshrined nuclear policy in its constitution, launched a spy satellite and fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
The days-long assembly of the party and government officials has been used in recent years to make key policy announcements. Previously, state media released Kim’s speech on New Year’s Day.

Topics: North Korea

Related

New North Korean nuclear reactor appears to be operational: IAEA
World
New North Korean nuclear reactor appears to be operational: IAEA
North Korea’s Kim warns of ‘nuclear attack’ if provoked with nukes
World
North Korea’s Kim warns of ‘nuclear attack’ if provoked with nukes

US allies reluctant on Red Sea task force

US allies reluctant on Red Sea task force
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

US allies reluctant on Red Sea task force

US allies reluctant on Red Sea task force
  • US says 20 nations sign up for taskforce, but has only named 12
  • Analyst says countries concerned joining taskforce means supporting Israel
  • EU signals support, but Italy, Spain appear to distance themselves from taskforce
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON/MADRID/ROME: US President Joe Biden hoped to present a firm international response to Yemen’s Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping by launching a new maritime force, but a week after its launch many allies don’t want to be associated with it, publicly, or at all.
Two of America’s European allies who were listed as contributors to Operation Prosperity Guardian — Italy and Spain — issued statements appearing to distance themselves from the maritime force.
The Pentagon says the force is a defensive coalition of more than 20 nations to ensure billions of dollars’ worth of commerce can flow freely through a vital shipping chokepoint in Red Sea waters off Yemen.
But nearly half of those countries have so far not come forward to acknowledge their contributions or allowed the US to do so. Those contributions can range from dispatching warships to merely sending a staff officer. The reluctance of some US allies to link themselves to the effort partly reflects the fissures created by the conflict in Gaza, which has seen Biden maintain firm support for Israel even as international criticism rises over its offensive, which Gaza’s health ministry says has killed more than 21,000 Palestinians.
“European governments are very worried that part of their potential electorate will turn against them,” said David Hernandez, a professor of international relations at the Complutense University of Madrid, noting that the European public is increasingly critical of Israel and wary of being drawn into a conflict.
The Iran-backed Houthis have attacked or seized a dozen ships with missiles and drones since Nov. 19, trying to inflict an international cost over Israel’s campaign, which followed the Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel by Hamas militants that killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostage.
The navies of the United States, Britain and France have each shot down Houthi-launched drones or missiles.
A person familiar with Biden administration thinking said the US believes escalating Houthi attacks call for an international response separate from the conflict raging in Gaza.
The Rea Sea is the entry point for ships using the Suez Canal, which handles about 12 percent of worldwide trade and is vital for the movement of goods between Asia and Europe. Houthi attacks have seen some ships rerouted around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, substantially increasing sailing time and costs.
Denmark’s giant container firm Maersk said on Saturday it would resume shipping operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. But Germany’s Hapag Lloyd said on Wednesday it still believes the Red Sea is too dangerous and will continue to send ships around the Cape of Good Hope.

Discord over Gaza
While the US says 20 countries have signed up for its maritime task force, it has announced the names of only 12.
“We’ll allow other countries, defer to them to talk about their participation,” US Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters last week.
The EU has signaled its support of the maritime task force with a joint statement condemning the Houthi attacks.
Although Britain, Greece and others have publicly embraced the US operation, several mentioned in the US announcement were quick to say they are not directly involved.
Italy’s defense ministry said that it would send a ship to the Red Sea following requests from Italian ship owners and not as part of the US operation. France said it supports efforts to secure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea but that its ships would remain under French command.
Spain has said it will not join Operation Prosperity Guardian and opposes using an existing EU anti-piracy mission, Atalanta, to protect Red Sea shipping. But on Wednesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was willing to consider the creation of a different mission to tackle the problem.
Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates earlier proclaimed no interest in the venture.
Public anger over Israel’s Gaza offensive helps explain some of the reluctance of political leaders. A recent Yougov poll found that strong majorities of Western Europeans — particularly Spain and Italy — think Israel should stop military action in Gaza.
There is also the risk that participating countries become subject to Houthi retaliation. The person familiar with the US administration’s thinking says that it is this risk — rather disagreements over Gaza — driving some countries to steer clear of the effort.
That appears to be the case for India, which is unlikely to join the US operation, according to a senior Indian military official. An Indian government official said the government worries that aligning itself with the US could make it more of a target.


International support needed
In reality, many European and Gulf countries already participate in one of several US-led military groups in the Middle East, including the 39-nation Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).
The EU’s Atalanta operation already cooperates in a “reciprocal relationship” with CMF, according to a spokesperson for the group.
That means that some countries not formally joining the Red Sea maritime task force could still coordinate patrols with the US Navy.
For example, while Italy — a member of Atalanta — has not said it will join Operation Prosperity Guardian, an Italian government source told Reuters that the US-led coalition is satisfied with Italy’s contribution.
The source added that the decision to send a naval frigate as part of existing operations was a way to speed the deployment and did not require a new parliamentary authorization.
The US effort to draw international support for its Red Sea security push comes as the United States faces pressure on multiple fronts from Iran’s military proxies in the region.
Beyond the Houthis in Yemen, Iran-backed militia have been attacking US troops in Syria and Iraq.
So far, the United States has carried out limited retaliatory air strikes against the militia in Iraq and Syria, but it has refrained from doing so in Yemen.
Michael Mulroy, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East under the Trump administration, said the Pentagon’s goal with the new maritime coalition appeared to be to make any future Houthi attacks an international issue in order to divorce it from the Israel-Hamas war.
“Once the military vessels in Operation Prosperity Guardian start protecting commercial shipping and come under a direct attack, (the Houthis) will be attacking the coalition, not just the US,” Mulroy said.

Topics: War on Gaza Red Sea United States of America (USA)

Related

Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on Pakistan-bound container ship in Red Sea
Pakistan
Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on Pakistan-bound container ship in Red Sea
‘Explosions’ alert after Houthi drones, missiles hit Red Sea ships
Middle-East
‘Explosions’ alert after Houthi drones, missiles hit Red Sea ships

Latest updates

US Navy ship shoots down drone, missile in Red Sea fired by Houthis
US Navy ship shoots down drone, missile in Red Sea fired by Houthis
Riyadh to host Italian Super Cup in January
Riyadh to host Italian Super Cup in January
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces after stabbing attack
Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces after stabbing attack
Russian troops accused of summarily executing 3 Ukrainian prisoners
Russian troops accused of summarily executing 3 Ukrainian prisoners
NYC protesters for Gaza ceasefire hold mock funeral
NYC protesters for Gaza ceasefire hold mock funeral

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.