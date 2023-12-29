Documentary book on ‘Our Football is Our Culture’ national initiative launched in Eastern Province

RIYADH: A ceremony was held on Thursday to launch the documentary book based on the national initiative “Our Football is Our Culture,” which won the Books for Peace International Award in 2022, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Held under the patronage of Governor of the Eastern Province Prince Saud bin Nayef, the ceremony honored the participants and a number of sports and cultural figures, in the presence of Chairman of the Saudi Journalists Association Khalid Al-Malik, at the Signature Hotel in Al-Khobar governorate.

Tariq Al-Qahtani, director of the branch of the Ministry of Sports office in the Eastern Province, praised the support that Saudi sports received from the leadership, and the attention given by the governor of the Eastern Province to sports clubs in the area.

Jassim Al-Yaqout, the chairman of the supreme committee organizing the ceremony, stressed the importance of sports and cultural initiatives in enhancing awareness and cultural understanding and promoting dialogue between cultures.

He said that the “Our Football is Our Culture” initiative was an inspiring model for sports and athletes, and enhanced the national sports and cultural affiliation of the community.

“I extend my thanks to the emir of the Eastern Province for his patronage, interest and follow-up of sports affairs in the region,” he said.

Al-Yaqout said that the book was displayed in more than 400 Arab universities, the Olympic Museum in Qatar, the Football Museum in Kazakhstan, and the Amin Saati Sports Museum in Jeddah, which enhanced its status and global success.

The ceremony included several visual presentations about sports work locally, in the Gulf and Arab regions, and internationally.