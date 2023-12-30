You are here

  Tyrese Maxey scores 42 points, 76ers outlast Rockets 131-127 without injured Joel Embiid

Tyrese Maxey scores 42 points, 76ers outlast Rockets 131-127 without injured Joel Embiid

Tyrese Maxey scores 42 points, 76ers outlast Rockets 131-127 without injured Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, front center, drives to the basket as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, left, and forward Jae'Sean Tate, right, defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. (AP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
Tyrese Maxey scores 42 points, 76ers outlast Rockets 131-127 without injured Joel Embiid

Tyrese Maxey scores 42 points, 76ers outlast Rockets 131-127 without injured Joel Embiid
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points, 17 in the decisive third quarter
  • Jaylen Brown returned from a one-game absence to score 31 points and feed Luke Kornet for the tiebreaking basket in Boston’s victory over Toronto
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
AP
HOUSTON: Tyrese Maxey had 42 points and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers outlasted the Houston Rockets 131-127 on Friday night.

Philadelphia superstar Joel Embiid was out for a third consecutive game with a sprained right ankle and will miss at least one more game with the 76ers ruling him out Saturday night at Chicago. Nicolas Batum sat out for a fifth game with a strained right hamstring.

Tobias Harris added 22 points for the 76ers. They won for the fourth time in five games and sent Houston to their third straight loss.

Fred VanVleet had 33 points and 10 rebounds for Houston. Jalen Green added 31 points and Alperen Sengun had 28 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

THUNDER 119 NUGGETS 93

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points, 17 in the decisive third quarter and Oklahoma City overcame another efficient shooting game from Nikola Jokic to beat Denver.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points or more for the fifth time this season and was four shy of his career best set last season. He was 14 of 20 from the field and made all 10 of his free throws.

Oklahoma City have won three straight and eight of its last 10 to surge past Denver in the Northwest Division. The Nuggets, who had their six-game winning streak snapped, have lost just three home games this season and the last two have come against the Thunder.

Jokic, who finished with 19 points, made 9 of 10 shots and over the last two games he is 20 of 21 from the field. Jokic had 10 rebounds but committed seven turnovers.

CELTICS 120 RAPTORS 118

Jaylen Brown returned from a one-game absence to score 31 points and feed Luke Kornet for the tiebreaking basket in Boston’s victory over Toronto.

After Scottie Barnes tied it at 116 with a 3-pointer with 47 seconds remaining, Boston found Kornet for a dunk with 32 seconds left. Boston’s lead stood at 119-117 when Barnes drove down the lane but couldn’t finish. Down three after replay determined that a foul occurred before the final horn, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam went to the line with 1.4 seconds left. He made the first but missed the second as the Celtics melted away the remaining time.

The Celtics, who were without starters Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis along with key reserve Al Horford, are an NBA-leading 25-6 and 16-0 at home. Boston won its fifth straight and 10th game in 11 tries.

Barnes led Toronto with 30 points.

BUCKS 119 CAVALIERS 111

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 16 rebounds, Damian Lillard scored 24 of his 31 points in the second half and Milwaukee beat Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard each scored 14 points in the pivotal third quarter when Milwaukee outscored Cleveland 40-21 to erase a 15-point deficit and take the lead for good. The Bucks have the third-best record in the league at 24-8.

Donovan Mitchell had 34 points, six rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland in his return from a four-game absence. Jarrett Allen scored a career-high 30 points on 15-of-17 shooting and had 12 rebounds and six assists.

SUNS 133 HORNETS 119

Devin Booker scored 35 points and Phoenix, with Bradley Beal back on the court, beat Charlotte to hand the Hornets their 10th consecutive loss.

Beal, who missed the previous five games because of a sprained right ankle, contributed four assists in the first quarter, when the Suns went ahead for good. He finished with seven assists, six points and three rebounds in 30 minutes.

Kevin Durant had 21 points and added 11 assists, and Booker had seven assists. In Phoenix’s 31st game of the season, it was just the second time that the Suns’ “Big 3” of Booker, Durant and Beal played a full game. They played together in a Dec. 13 home loss to Brooklyn. Beal was injured in the Suns’ next game against New York.

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 42 points on 14-of-21 shooting, going 8 of 11 from 3-point range.

MAGIC 117 KNICKS 108

Franz Wagner had 32 points and nine rebounds, Paolo Banchero added 29 points and 10 rebounds and Orlando held off New York.

Jalen Suggs had 21 points and six assists before a franchise-record home crowd of 19,587. Wagner also had four nine steals.

Julius Randle had 38 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in New York’s third loss in four games. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and eight assists, but shot 4 for 15 and missed all four of his 3-points shots.

Both teams struggled from 3-point range, with New York shooting 6 for 30 and Orlando 7 for 33.

KINGS 117 HAWKS 110

De’Aaron Fox scored 26 of his 31 points in the second half and Sacramento overcame a 23-point, first-quarter deficit to beat Atlanta.

Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and 10 rebounds to help the Kings snap a two-game skid.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 24 points and matched a career high with five steals. Atlanta has lost four straight and 10 of 13.

WIZARDS 110 NETS 104

Deni Avdija had 21 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists, Kyle Kuzma scored 26 points and Washington beat Brooklyn.

Tyus Jones added 12 points for the Wizards, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Outside of recent back-to-back victories over the Detroit Pistons, who have currently matched the worst losing streak in NBA history, Brooklyn has lost seven in a row.

Mikal Bridges scored 19 points for Brooklyn.

Topics: Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers Houston Rockets joel embiid National Basketball Association (NBA)

Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat

Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat
Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat

Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat
  • Australia sealed the win and took a 2-0 lead in the three-test series after Mohammad Rizwan’s controversial dismissal
  • The two teams are scheduled to play the third and final test of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez said technology was “putting a curse” on cricket after seeing Mohammad Rizwan dismissed following a lengthy review in the visitors’ 79-run defeat to Australia in the second test on Friday.
Set an imposing victory target of 317 runs on day four at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Rizwan (35) and Agha Salman (50) put together a substantial stand of 57 before Pat Cummins separated the pair to leave Pakistan on 219/6.
Cummins’ delivery glanced Rizwan’s glove before carrying through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, but Australia’s appeal was initially turned down.
The third umpire then overturned the on-field decision following a review which took several minutes and examined the incident from a number of different angles.
After Rizwan’s dismissal, Pakistan lost their last four wickets in quick succession as Australia sealed the win and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-test series.
“We play this beautiful game of cricket on the basics of the game but sometimes the technology brings some decisions which obviously as a human we don’t understand...,” Hafeez told reporters after the defeat.
“He (Rizwan) is a very honest person and he said to me he did not even feel that it touched anywhere near the gloves.
“There should be conclusive evidence to reverse the decision of an umpire... and there was no very conclusive kind of evidence. Technology is basically putting the curse on this beautiful game of cricket.”
The third and final test of the series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Jan. 3.

Topics: Hafeez Cricket sport

Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane

Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane
Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane

Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane
  • The 37-year-old Spaniard has been out of the game for almost 12 months following hip surgery after the 2023 Australian Open in January
  • In the women’s draw, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will be pitted against Germany’s world No. 84 Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round
AFP

BRISBANE: Rafael Nadal avoided meeting a seed first up at his comeback tournament after drawing a qualifier in the Brisbane International, with Russia’s Aslan Karatsev a potential second-round opponent.

The 37-year-old Spaniard has been out of the game for almost 12 months following hip surgery after the 2023 Australian Open in January.

It was feared that Nadal, the winner of 22 Grand Slam singles titles, would never play professionally again.

However, he has fought his way back and was granted a wildcard to the season-opening Brisbane International in preparation for the first Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park beginning Jan. 14.

While he missed out on facing a seed, there are plenty of accomplished players competing in Brisbane qualifying, including 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem and former world No. 8 Diego Schwartzman.

If Nadal advances, he will play eighth-seeded Karatsev or Australian wildcard Jason Kubler in the second round, with fourth seed Ugo Humbert lurking as a potential quarterfinal opponent.

Britain’s Andy Murray drew second-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in an intriguing first-round clash.

Murray is a two-time winner of the Brisbane International, and beat Dimitrov in the final in 2013.

In the women’s draw, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will be pitted against Germany’s world No. 84 Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round as she makes her highly anticipated return.

The Japanese star, who gave birth to daughter Shai in July and has previously struggled with her mental health, has not played since September 2022.

If she sees off Korpatsch, she will face three-time Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka received a first round bye.

Topics: Brisbane International tennis tournament Rafael Nadal

Turkish Super Cup final cancelled due to teams not following match regulations - Saudi state TV

Turkish Super Cup final cancelled due to teams not following match regulations - Saudi state TV
Turkish Super Cup final cancelled due to teams not following match regulations - Saudi state TV

Turkish Super Cup final cancelled due to teams not following match regulations - Saudi state TV
Reuters

The cancelation of the Turkish Super Cup final between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Riyadh was a result of the teams not adhering to match regulations, Saudi state TV said on Friday citing a statement by organizers the Riyadh Season.

The prestige game scheduled to be played in the Saudi capital was canceled over what the clubs described as “some problems” with the event’s organization.
“We were looking forward to holding the match on time in accordance with the international soccer rules and regulations that require the sport to be presented without any slogans outside its scope, especially since this was discussed with the Turkish (Football) Federation in the framework of the preparatory meetings for the match,” the statement said.
“Despite this agreement, it was unfortunate that the two teams did not adhere to what had been agreed upon, which led to the match not being held,” it added.

Late show at Al-Fayha sends Al-Hilal 10 points clear

Late show at Al-Fayha sends Al-Hilal 10 points clear
Late show at Al-Fayha sends Al-Hilal 10 points clear

Late show at Al-Fayha sends Al-Hilal 10 points clear
  • Al-Bulaihi, Mitrovic score in 2-0 win for league leaders
  • Home side have goal disallowed in 90th minute
John Duerden

RIYADH: Al-Hilal left it late to win 2-0 at Al-Fayha and move 10 points clear of Al-Nassr at the top of the table on Friday.

As the 90th minute mark approached, it looked as if the visitors were going to head back to the capital with just a point before center-back Ali Al-Bulaihi and Aleksandar Mitrovic popped up to win the game, a 20th successive victory in all competitions.

While it was a deserved victory for Al-Hilal, it was harsh on the hosts. Al-Hilal dominated the first half with almost three-quarters of the possession and an equal share of the attempts on goal, but at the 45-minute mark it was goalless.

After 20 minutes, Mohamed Kanno rose well to head powerfully against the top of the bar from a Ruben Neves corner but the Mexican referee had already blown for a foul.

Home fans had Vladimir Stojkovic to thank on the half-hour for the scoreline remaining goalless with a fine double save. Saud Abdulhamid sent over a trademark cross from the right and it was met by a firm header from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. It was destined for the left side of the goal but Stojkovic got there quickly to push the ball out. It was not yet safe as Michael stormed in to fire a low strike from the rebound but the Serbian shot stopper blocked once more.

Just two minutes later the leaders came even closer. Salem Al-Dawsari worked his magic down the left, skipping past a defender to slip through a perfect pass for Mitrovic to run onto. The in-form striker hit the ball first time only to see his low shot bounce back off Stojkovic’s right-hand post and away to safety.

The hosts struggled to create any clear-cut chances but after 36 minutes Henry Onyekuru got ahead of Kalidou Koulibaly to head just over. They would have been ahead soon after with Sultan Mandash finding acres of space on the left and Fashion Sakala unmarked in the area, but the pass was a poor one. Soon after, Al-Dawsari forced another great save from Stojkovic with a fine shot on the turn.

The Asian Player of the Year should have scored in the final seconds of the first half. Abdulhamid got to the right byline and pulled it back for Al-Dawsari, in space just outside the 6-yard box, but he lifted his shot over the bar.

It was a similar story in the second half after Stojkovic had gone off injured to be replaced by Ahmed Al-Kasser. Milinkovic-Savic shot just wide early on and just before the hour should have done better than side-footing his shot from inside the area into the arms of the substitute keeper.

With 11 minutes remaining Mitrovic headed an Abdullah Al-Hamdan cross just over the bar and it really started to look as if it was not going to happen for the 18-time champions.

Then came the breakthrough and few on the away team cared that it was not the most attractive of goals. Neves floated a free kick over to the right of the area, Milinkovic-Savic headed to the near post and Al-Bulaihi bundled the ball in. The celebrations showed what it meant to the Riyadh giants and the defender blew up a blue balloon.

It was almost popped in the 90th minute, however, as the hosts thought they were back on level terms after Sakala fired home a low shot across Yassine Bounou from the right side of the area only for the goal to be ruled out for offside in the buildup.

Coach Jorge Jesus and his men let out a sigh of relief especially after Mitrovic shot home from the spot on 101 minutes and another victory was secured.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal Al-Fayha

Rules on foreign players, squad registrations announced for SPL teams

Rules on foreign players, squad registrations announced for SPL teams
Rules on foreign players, squad registrations announced for SPL teams

Rules on foreign players, squad registrations announced for SPL teams
  • The SAFF and SPL also said each club would be entitled to register 10 non-Saudi players as part of their 25-man squads
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Saudi Pro League announced on Friday they had agreed to amend the number of registered players for clubs in the Kingdom’s top division to 25 players, down from 30.

The SAFF and SPL also said each club would be entitled to register 10 non-Saudi players as part of their 25-man squads.

The changes would take effect from the beginning of the upcoming 2024-2025 season, they added.

According to the new regulations, eight foreign players who were born before 2003 can be registered for the squad, while the rules allow for two foreign players born in 2003 or after, with the aim of improving the development of youth players in the league.

Each club will still be entitled to register one professional player born in Saudi Arabia, provided they were born in 1998 or afterward.

Each team participating in the SPL can register a maximum of eight non-Saudi players in their matchday squad for each match, in addition to the professionals born in Saudi Arabia.

This rule does not apply to matches in the King’s Cup and the Saudi Super Cup, where all registered non-Saudi players in the club can participate, a SAFF and SPL statement said.

This decision comes after coordination with the clubs, the management of the Saudi national teams and the technical director of the SAFF during several workshops held with the clubs, the statement added.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League

