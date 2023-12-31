You are here

  • Home
  • Filipinos enter 2024 full of hope and resilience

Filipinos enter 2024 full of hope and resilience

Filipinos enter 2024 full of hope and resilience
Optimism was high across the country following a recession induced by the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-2021. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bxenx

Updated 19 sec ago
Ellie Aben
Follow

Filipinos enter 2024 full of hope and resilience

Filipinos enter 2024 full of hope and resilience
  • 96% of adult population look forward to new year with confidence, survey shows
  • Philippine economy grew by 5.9% in third quarter of 2023, outperforming neighbors
Updated 19 sec ago
Ellie Aben
Follow

MANILA: As 2023 comes to an end, Filipinos are welcoming the new year full of hope, a national survey has shown.

In face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults between Dec. 8-11, pollster Social Weather Stations found that 96 percent of Filipinos are entering 2024 with hope rather than fear.
Optimism was high across the country following a recession induced by the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-2021. The Philippine national economy grew by 5.9 percent in the third quarter of this year, outperforming other major emerging economies in the region during the period.
Filipinos are “by nature happy people, hopeful and resilient,” said Resty Aguilar, a retired government official.
But the economic recovery has also driven optimism in the Southeast Asian country, he said.
“I think Filipinos are hopeful because we just came out of the pandemic and … economic activity has already improved compared with the past year,” Aguilar told Arab News.
“No matter how difficult the situation is, we will always stand up and move forward again. Filipinos are also happy people. Despite a very sad situation, even during the pandemic, Filipinos still find a way to be happy and make others laugh.”
The population was “in the dark” during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now people are starting to have “real fun again,” journalist John Eric Mendoza told Arab News.
“I think that’s the general sentiment overall; there’s a sense of optimism among the people.”
The past year was a good one for the 25-year-old, and he is optimistic about what the next 12 months will bring.
“My life is in order, so I would love for this to continue, also for our economic recovery … I’m very optimistic because all of the signs point out that it will be a better year next year.”
Jenny Salvador, an employee at a Korean restaurant in Quezon City, is looking forward to a work upgrade in 2024.
“I am already up for a promotion. My manager has already talked to me about my promotion this January,” she told Arab News. “I’m very optimistic that 2024 will be a good year.”
Jonathan Medijo, a security guard who also works in Quezon City, said: “I hope we will be given blessings. I only want a happy life for my family.”
As for taxi driver Mang Oca, who lives in Antipolo, east of Manila, health was top of his mind.
“I hope that there will be no more disease like the COVID-19 and that my family will always be healthy,” he said. “I hope that there will be more blessings for my family. Life is tough, that’s a fact, but I never lose hope.”

Topics: New year 2024 Philippines

Related

Cox’s Bazar beach in southern Bangladesh can be seen in this photo. (File/Unsplash)
World
As new year approaches, Bangladeshis flock to world’s longest beach
2023 Year in review: A time of tumult, tragedies and transition in the Middle East photos
Middle-East
2023 Year in review: A time of tumult, tragedies and transition in the Middle East

#AbandonBiden campaign builds support at Muslim convention in Chicago

#AbandonBiden campaign builds support at Muslim convention in Chicago
Updated 49 min 23 sec ago
RAY HANANIA
Follow

#AbandonBiden campaign builds support at Muslim convention in Chicago

#AbandonBiden campaign builds support at Muslim convention in Chicago
  • Abandoning Biden is driven by the concept that living under a Republican for the next four years is nothing compared to living one day in Gaza
  • Issue is not about endorsing any other candidate but about Americans “standing up for principle and morality”
Updated 49 min 23 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: At one of the nation’s largest gatherings of Muslim Americans in Chicago on Saturday, leaders of the #AbandonBiden campaign said that the movement to block Joe Biden’s re-election due to his refusal to support a ceasefire to end the killing of civilians in Gaza was “growing quickly and will not turn back.”

The #AbandonBiden campaign press conference took place during the three-day annual convention hosted by the Muslim American Society and the Islamic Circle of North America at Chicago’s McCormick Convention Center. The convention attracts more than 25,000 attendees each year and addresses a range of issues including understanding Islam, improving health care and social services, and community activism.

Hassan Abdel Salam, co-leader of the #AbandonBiden movement from Minnesota, said that the goal was to “galvanize all voters of conscience” to “stand up” to Biden’s “betrayal.” He said 10 key swing states that Biden won in 2020 are the main targets but that the group was expanding to all 50 American state primaries to block a Biden re-election victory in the Nov. 4, 2024 presidential election.

“We come to you today, Muslim leaders from across the nation, united and focused on one message: Abandon Biden. How did we get here? After droves and droves of Arabs and Muslims in 2020 came to Biden’s side and made him president of the United States, we are betrayed,” Salam said, calling it an “American campaign of justice.”

He said: “We came here because of a betrayal by a president who claimed he was committed to the value of life, and justice and dignity, and then permitted and abetted genocides.”

Salam acknowledged that “abandoning Biden” could result in the return of former president Donald Trump, but said that Arab and Muslim Americans “have no other choice” because Biden “violated the dignity of life” by his opposition to a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We do this knowing full well that not supporting the president means him potentially losing seven critical swing states and up to nine that add up to 133 electoral votes. Last election, 74 electoral votes was the margin that Mr. Biden won by (over Trump). We are here to announce a 50-state strategy involving all states, fundraising, working on messaging, working on data to ensure that President Biden loses the upcoming election,” Salam said.

“The president betrayed us. He violated the value of dignity and life. The idea of ‘the lesser of two evils’ is not a package people can support — a policy of death — there is no greater evil than death. Even living under a Republican for the next four years is nothing compared to living one day in Gaza.”

Presidential candidates are given “electoral votes” when they win each of the nation’s 50 states. Electoral votes reflect population size. In 2020, Biden received 306 electoral votes, defeating Trump who received only 232. To become president, a candidate must have at least 270 electoral votes. #AbandonBiden activists said that they can prevent Biden from reaching that 270 electoral vote total.

There are more than 7 million Muslims and about 4.5 million Arabs in America, numbers estimated by community leaders because the US Census excluded the counting of Arabs and Muslims during its decennial count.

“Swing states” where Biden defeated Trump include Michigan, by only 154,188 votes; Arizona by 10,457; in Wisconsin by 20,682; in Georgia by 11,779; in Nevada by 33,596; and in Pennsylvania by 81,660 votes. In Minnesota, which has a large Arab Muslim population, Biden defeated Trump by 233,012 votes. But Salam said the Muslim vote would increase there significantly because of voter registration and activism.

The size of these vote differences are dwarfed by the more than 155 million votes cast.

Salam said that civil rights could not be compromised for political agendas and that “protecting the lives of others, even if they are not American,” is a principle that must be embraced.

“This story is just the beginning. We are hoping to change the political landscape and bring both parties closer to pursuing justice in foreign policy,” Salam said.

“There is no choice ... folks tell us Mr. Trump will have a travel ban. But the reality is what Mr. Trump’s policy did, and we are committed fully to the idea of not voting for Mr. Trump — if he is running, that is still a big question. We believe this idea that your parents or your family can’t come into the country, the policy which was pursued by Mr. Trump, is not like a policy in which your friends and family are killed.”

The #AbandonBiden organizers said that they are pursuing collaboration with Hispanics, African-Americans and youth who are also shocked by Biden’s refusal to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza war, in which more than 20,000 people have been killed, including more than 8,000 children.

Salam said that the “#AbandonBiden campaign” was “a political awakening” for the Arab and Muslim American community.

“Mr. Biden, what is the point of voting for you if you deny 2.2 million people water? Mr. Biden, what is the point of voting for you when you deny 2.2. million people food?” Salam said.

“It is sad for us to say this, because we were by your side ... Americans are among some of the most beloved people who wish and pursue a better world. But they don’t understand Gaza.”

Speakers at the press conference included activists from Minnesota, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

“Mr. President, this is not a ‘tantrum.’ This is real. And it is beyond 2024. We advise you to pack your stuff and either go to Delaware or go to Pennsylvania because we will not bargain on the blood of innocent people,” said Khaled Kansou of Minnesota.

Khalid Turaani, a Michigan activist, condemned Biden for using the US veto to block a ceasefire at the UN that would have saved thousands of civilian lives, and for giving “more weapons and ammunition” and funding to Israel to continue the assault.

“The genocide is the point. This is the first war in history that is being live-streamed. It is almost embarrassing to call ourselves Americans when our government, our tax dollars, are being used to excuse these war crimes; this is genocide,” Turaani said.

Turaani said that the Arab and Muslim community were insulted that cronies and supporters of President Biden were brushing off Arab and Muslim anger and frustration as being “temporary,” a “tantrum,” or an exercise in “therapy.”

“Things will be different in November ... We will make sure you are a one-term president. We will make sure that you will go down in history paired with Gaza and that Gaza made you a one-term president,” Turaani said.

Turaani said that the community was especially angered by how Biden had embraced Israel’s propaganda and “exaggerated claims” of violence while marginalizing counter-claims from Palestinians, resulting in “even more Palestinians being killed.”

#AbandonBiden organizers emphasized that the issue was not about endorsing any other candidate. It was about “standing up for principle and morality.”

Salam said that the movement would be organizing in each of the “swing states” and would establish a voting presence in all 50 US states. He urged the public to visit www.AbandonBiden24.com for more information.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Joe Biden US Election 2024

Related

The Biden administration once more bypasses Congress on an emergency weapons sale to Israel
World
The Biden administration once more bypasses Congress on an emergency weapons sale to Israel
#AbandonBiden campaign seeks to leverage Arab- and Muslim-American political influence
World
#AbandonBiden campaign seeks to leverage Arab- and Muslim-American political influence

World prepares to ring in 2024

World prepares to ring in 2024
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP
Follow

World prepares to ring in 2024

World prepares to ring in 2024
  • 2023 was a turbulent year marked by clever chatbots, climate crises and wars in Gaza, Ukraine
  • 2024 will bring elections concerning half the world’s population and a summer Olympiad celebrated in Paris
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: Jubilant crowds will bid farewell to the hottest year on record Sunday, closing a turbulent 12 months marked by clever chatbots, climate crises and wrenching wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

The world’s population — now over eight billion — will see out the old and usher in the new, with many hoping to shake the weight of high living costs and global tumult.

In Sydney, the self-proclaimed “New Year’s capital of the world,” more than a million partygoers are expected to pack the city’s foreshore, despite uncharacteristically dank weather.

Eight tons of fireworks will light the fuse on 2024, a year that will bring elections concerning half the world’s population and a summer Olympiad celebrated in Paris.

The last 12 months brought “Barbiegeddon” at the box office, a proliferation of human-seeming artificial intelligence tools and a world-first whole-eye transplant.

India outgrew China as the world’s most populous country, and then became the first nation to land a rocket on the dark side of the moon.

It was also the hottest year since records began in 1880, with a spate of climate-fueled disasters striking from Australia to the Horn of Africa and the Amazon basin.

Perhaps more than anything, 2023 will be remembered for Hamas’s October 7 assault on southern Israel — and Israel’s ferocious reprisals.

The United Nations estimates that almost two million Gaza residents have been displaced since Israel’s siege began — about 85 percent of the peacetime population.

With once-bustling Gaza City neighborhoods reduced to rubble, there were few places left to mark the new year — and fewer loved ones to celebrate with.

“It was a black year full of tragedies,” said Abed Akkawi, who fled the city with his wife and three children.

The 37-year-old, now living in a UN shelter in Rafah, southern Gaza, said the war had obliterated his house and killed his brother.

But still, he clings to modest hopes for 2024.

“God willing this war will end, the new year will be a better one, and we will be able to return to our homes and rebuild them, or even live in a tent on the rubble,” he told AFP.

In Ukraine, where Russia’s invasion grinds toward its second anniversary, there was defiance and hope in the face of a renewed assault from Moscow.

“Victory! We are waiting for it and believe that Ukraine will win,” said Tetiana Shostka as air raid sirens blared in Kyiv.

“We will have everything we want if Ukraine is free, without Russia,” the 42-year-old added.
Some in Vladimir Putin’s Russia are also weary of the conflict.

“In the new year I would like the war to end, a new president, and a return to normal life,” said 55-year-old theater decorator and Moscow resident Zoya Karpova.

Putin is already his country’s longest-tenured leader since Joseph Stalin and his name will again be on the ballot paper when Russians vote in March.

Few expect the vote to be fully free or fair, or for the former KGB man to return to the shadows.

Russia’s is just one of several pivotal elections scheduled, with 2024 looming as the year of the ballots.

In all, the political fate of more than four billion people will be decided in contests that could reshape Britain, France, India, Indonesia, Mexico, South Africa, Venezuela and a host of other nations.

But one election promises consequences for the entire world. In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden, aged 81, and Republican Donald Trump, aged 77, appear set to rerun their divisive 2020 election race this November.

As the incumbent, Biden has at times appeared to show his advancing age and even his supporters worry about the toll of another bruising four years in office.

But if there are worries about what a second Biden administration would look like, there are at least as many concerns about a return of Trump, who faces prosecution on several counts.

Voters could yet decide whether the bombastic self-proclaimed billionaire goes to the Oval Office or to jail.

Topics: New year 2024

World prepares to ring in 2024

World prepares to ring in 2024
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP
Follow

World prepares to ring in 2024

World prepares to ring in 2024
  • Perhaps more than anything, 2023 will be remembered for Hamas’s October 7 assault on southern Israel — and Israel’s ferocious reprisals
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP

SYDNEY, Australia: Jubilant crowds will bid farewell to the hottest year on record Sunday, closing a turbulent 12 months marked by clever chatbots, climate crises and wrenching wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

The world’s population — now over eight billion — will see out the old and usher in the new, with many hoping to shake the weight of high living costs and global tumult.
In Sydney, the self-proclaimed “New Year’s capital of the world,” more than a million partygoers are expected to pack the city’s foreshore, despite uncharacteristically dank weather.
Eight tons of fireworks will light the fuse on 2024, a year that will bring elections concerning half the world’s population and a summer Olympiad celebrated in Paris.
The last 12 months brought “Barbiegeddon” at the box office, a proliferation of human-seeming artificial intelligence tools and a world-first whole-eye transplant.
India outgrew China as the world’s most populous country, and then became the first nation to land a rocket on the dark side of the moon.
It was also the hottest year since records began in 1880, with a spate of climate-fueled disasters striking from Australia to the Horn of Africa and the Amazon basin.
Perhaps more than anything, 2023 will be remembered for Hamas’s October 7 assault on southern Israel — and Israel’s ferocious reprisals.

The United Nations estimates that almost two million Gaza residents have been displaced since Israel’s siege began — about 85 percent of the peacetime population.
With once-bustling Gaza City neighborhoods reduced to rubble, there were few places left to mark the new year — and fewer loved ones to celebrate with.
“It was a black year full of tragedies,” said Abed Akkawi, who fled the city with his wife and three children.
The 37-year-old, now living in a UN shelter in Rafah, southern Gaza, said the war had obliterated his house and killed his brother.
But still, he clings to modest hopes for 2024.
“God willing this war will end, the new year will be a better one, and we will be able to return to our homes and rebuild them, or even live in a tent on the rubble,” he told AFP.
In Ukraine, where Russia’s invasion grinds toward its second anniversary, there was defiance and hope in the face of a renewed assault from Moscow.
“Victory! We are waiting for it and believe that Ukraine will win,” said Tetiana Shostka as air raid sirens blared in Kyiv.
“We will have everything we want if Ukraine is free, without Russia,” the 42-year-old added.
Some in Vladimir Putin’s Russia are also weary of the conflict.
“In the new year I would like the war to end, a new president, and a return to normal life,” said 55-year-old theater decorator and Moscow resident Zoya Karpova.
Putin is already his country’s longest-tenured leader since Joseph Stalin and his name will again be on the ballot paper when Russians vote in March.
Few expect the vote to be fully free or fair, or for the former KGB man to return to the shadows.

Russia’s is just one of several pivotal elections scheduled, with 2024 looming as the year of the ballots.
In all, the political fate of more than four billion people will be decided in contests that could reshape Britain, France, India, Indonesia, Mexico, South Africa, Venezuela and a host of other nations.
But one election promises consequences for the entire world. In the United States, Democrat Joe Biden, aged 81, and Republican Donald Trump, aged 77, appear set to rerun their divisive 2020 election race this November.
As the incumbent, Biden has at times appeared to show his advancing age and even his supporters worry about the toll of another bruising four years in office.
But if there are worries about what a second Biden administration would look like, there are at least as many concerns about a return of Trump, who faces prosecution on several counts.
Voters could yet decide whether the bombastic self-proclaimed billionaire goes to the Oval Office or to jail.
 

Topics: 2024 New year

Related

Saudi Arabia to plant 12m trees, shrubs in 2024
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to plant 12m trees, shrubs in 2024
Pakistan bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with Palestine
World
Pakistan bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with Palestine

Russia has jailed more than 200 captured Ukrainian fighters so far — FM Lavrov

Russia has jailed more than 200 captured Ukrainian fighters so far — FM Lavrov
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Russia has jailed more than 200 captured Ukrainian fighters so far — FM Lavrov

Russia has jailed more than 200 captured Ukrainian fighters so far — FM Lavrov
  • Both sides accuse each other of committing numerous atrocities in the war that Russia started with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022
  • The Ukraine Prosecutor General’s office has registered more than 121,000 Russian crimes of aggression and war crimes since the war started
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP

Russian courts have sentenced more than 200 Ukrainian fighters to prison terms since Moscow started its military operation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the state RIA news agency published on Sunday.
“The courts of the Russian Federation have already sentenced more than 200 representatives of Ukrainian armed formations to long terms of imprisonment for committing atrocities,” Lavrov told RIA.
Both sides accuse each other of committing numerous atrocities in the war that Russia started with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.
The United Nations has found continued evidence of war crimes and human rights violations committed by Russian authorities, including torture, rape and the deportation of children.
In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, alleging Moscow’s forcible deportation of Ukrainian children is a war crime.
“On our path to justice, the main result of the year is undoubtedly the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin,” Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said in a statement on Saturday, summing up 2023.
“A historic decision and a clear signal that no one can be above the law.”
The Ukraine Prosecutor General’s office has registered more than 121,000 Russian crimes of aggression and war crimes since the war started, according to its website.
The UN has also found several cases of Ukrainian authorities committing violations of human rights of people they have accused of collaborating with Russian authorities.
Lavrov told RIA that Russia’s main investigative organ, the Investigative Committee, has initiated 4,000 criminal cases against about 900 Ukrainian individuals.
“They include not only members of radical nationalist associations, representatives of Ukrainian security forces and mercenaries, but also representatives of the military and political leadership of Ukraine,” Lavrov said.
“Those of them who were charged in absentia have been put on the international wanted list.”

Topics: Russian-Ukraine conflict Sergei Lavrov

Related

Russia launches overnight air assault targeting residential areas in key Ukraine cities
World
Russia launches overnight air assault targeting residential areas in key Ukraine cities
Russian strikes on Ukraine ‘appalling assaults’: senior UN official
World
Russian strikes on Ukraine ‘appalling assaults’: senior UN official

Russia launches overnight air assault targeting residential areas in key Ukraine cities

Russia launches overnight air assault targeting residential areas in key Ukraine cities
Updated 31 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Russia launches overnight air assault targeting residential areas in key Ukraine cities

Russia launches overnight air assault targeting residential areas in key Ukraine cities
  • At least 21 people injured as twin Russian missile strikes hit city of Kharkiv
  • Moscow earlier vowed to avenge Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod, which came after a wave of Russian strikes
Updated 31 December 2023
Reuters

KHARKIV, Ukraine: Russia launched a fresh bombardment on Ukrainian regions in the hours leading into New Year’s Eve, Ukrainian officials said, targeting Kyiv and inflicting damage on residential areas of the northeastern city of Kharkiv.
Ukraine’s air defense systems in the region surrounding Kyiv were engaged late on Saturday in repelling Russia’s drone attack, the military administration of the region said on their Telegram messaging channel.
The scale or potential damage of the attack was not immediately clear.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city where twin Russian missile strikes on Saturday injured at least 21 people, a fresh drone attack that came in several waves hit residential buildings in the city center, spouting fires, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.
“All relevant emergency services are already on the site,” Terekhov said in a message at 1:40 a.m. local time. “Information about potential casualties is being clarified.”
The last week of 2023 has seen increased attacks by both sides, with Russia killing at least 31 civilians in its biggest air assault of war on Ukraine on Friday, and 20 people killed in result of Ukraine’s attack on the Russian provincial capital of Belgorod on Saturday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kharkiv

Related

At UN Security Council meeting, Russia accuses Kyiv of ‘terrorist’ attack on Belgorod civilians
World
At UN Security Council meeting, Russia accuses Kyiv of ‘terrorist’ attack on Belgorod civilians
Russian strikes on Ukraine ‘appalling assaults’: senior UN official
World
Russian strikes on Ukraine ‘appalling assaults’: senior UN official

Latest updates

Over 45% of employees in Saudi Arabia worked more than 40 hours a week in 2023
Over 45% of employees in Saudi Arabia worked more than 40 hours a week in 2023
Saudi Arabia’s REGA sees more than 96k registered properties in 2023
Saudi Arabia’s REGA sees more than 96k registered properties in 2023
Netanyahu defends Israel’s unparalleled ‘morality’ in Gaza war
Netanyahu defends Israel’s unparalleled ‘morality’ in Gaza war
#AbandonBiden campaign builds support at Muslim convention in Chicago
#AbandonBiden campaign builds support at Muslim convention in Chicago
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Labs expands open call to Asia for film training residency
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Labs expands open call to Asia for film training residency

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.