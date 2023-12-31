Abdulhalim Radwi Award honors 10 Saudi artists

JEDDAH: The winners of the Abdulhalim Radwi Award were recently announced during a ceremony held at the University for Business and Technology in Jeddah.
Established in 2022 by Dr. Maha Radwi, daughter of the late Saudi artist Abdulhalim Radwi, the annual competition is a collaboration between the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts and the University of Business and Technology.
The award recognizes people who embody Abdulhalim Radwi’s innovative spirit, unbounded imagination and uncompromising commitment to creativity.
The 2023 edition, judged by a diverse and elite panel of Saudi artists, attracted more than 70 talented participants. Thirty finalists engaged in theoretical and practical workshops, including live sessions.
The ceremony honored the top 10 artists, awarding them recognition and a shared prize fund of SR50,000 ($13,000).
Dr. Maha Radwi, the award’s secretary-general, expressed her joy at the competition’s second-year success, highlighting its lofty goals and transformative impact on the plastic movement and art elevation.
She said: “The goal of our award is to continue to expand the legacy, philosophy, aesthetics and values of my father, the pioneer of contemporary arts in Saudi Arabia, and these creative artists do just that.”
Mohammed Al-Subaih, the director of the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts in Jeddah, expressed pride in hosting the award, given Abdulhalim Radwi’s role in the Saudi plastic movement.
After the winners were announced, an exhibition showcased all participating artists and their works.
Al-Sayahid: Individuals from 40 countries competed with their camels in a beauty pageant during the International Camel Organization round of the eighth King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Al-Sayahid on Saturday.
Held under the slogan “Glory to its people,” competitors from a range of ages took part in the contest. The festival, which started on Dec. 1, will conclude on Jan. 15.
Shafiq Khan, a Welshman who took first place, told Arab News how friendly the Saudi people were and how delighted he was to see so many kinds of camels.
“So, I’ve always had a love for camels, but we don’t get to see them in the United Kingdom; they don’t have them here. I just find that seeing the camels here brings the true heritage of Saudi Arabia and makes you feel like you are years back in history,” Khan said.
His camel, “Massakata,” which means “the silent one,” took first place after her white, long neck caught the audience’s attention.
“She’s beautiful; she’s white; she’s just the best thing that can happen, and she became number one today," Khan said. “She’s worked hard, she’s been looked after, and she did what she had to do today. She came as a champion, and she’s leaving like a champion.”
He added: “Looking at how the camels are and reading about them, and how I’ve got to know information about them, there are certain ways that they look in terms of their head, in terms of their neck, and terms of their body and everything, and when I saw her, I thought, she’s the one.”
Denis Pan Fode, an Englishman, took second place with his four-year-old, grey-coated camel called “Rolex.”
“I’m shocked that Rolex, a four-year-old camel with a nice disposition and other attributes, didn’t win in the first place. We call the camel “Rolex” like the watch, which is timeless and reminds me of the best watch ever. I’m a little shocked that it didn’t rank first, but that’s how things work. It has such an elegant and laid-back disposition that you can see there,” Pan Fode said.
Bally Binji, also from England, was third-place winner with her white camel called “Jathaba,” which translates as “the attractive one” in Arabic. Binji expressed disappointment that Wales, not England, had taken first place in the competition.
Wales and England have consistently competed in sports such as rugby and football, so the camel contest is a new area of competition.
“Though I would have rather been first, it feels amazing to come in third. However, the UK and Wales, or more accurately, England and Wales, are obviously rivals. Consequently, the camel is elegant and white in color. Given that the first and third place camels are both white, the race was extremely close,” Binji told Arab News.
To encourage international participation and give more people an opportunity to participate, many competitive rounds have been included.
Saudi Arabia has designated 2024 as the Year of Camels amid growing interest in the Kingdom in preserving national and Arabian heritage.
The event gathered more than 50 experts in the field of Arabic language and literature
JEDDAH: The fifth Makkah International Conference on Arabic Language and Literature concluded on Sunday under the theme “Arabic Language and Sciences.”
The event was organized in cooperation with the Arabic Language Academy in Makkah, and gathered more than 50 experts in the field of Arabic language and literature.
In the opening session of the two-day forum, Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Harbi presented a paper titled “The Arabic Language in the 21st Century,” highlighting that Arabic speakers pioneered dictionary creation, entry organization, and the establishment of Arabic roots. He emphasized the language’s universal elements and its adaptability to contemporary developments.
Former Minister of Education Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Obaid tackled the future of teaching and learning Arabic language in Indonesia, one of the world’s most populous Islamic countries.
Indonesia, with its historical cultural and trade ties to the Arab world, was a key factor in promoting the Arabic language, he said.
Al-Obaid praised Indonesia’s government and grassroots efforts, citing numerous schools and departments dedicated to teaching Arabic.
Ziyad bin Abdullah Al-Drees, the Kingdom’s former permanent representative to UNESCO, discussed the global reach of the Arabic language. He emphasized the historical credit due to Arab diplomats at the founding of the UN for making Arabic an international language, alongside English, Spanish, French, Russian, and Chinese.
Al-Drees also addressed the decline in Arabic language usage in Arab countries and international organizations. He highlighted the establishment of the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Program to Support the Arabic Language at UNESCO in 2007.
Issa Saleh Al-Hammadi, the GCC representative of the Educational Center for the Arabic Language, discussed the development of e-reading skills for secondary school students. He noted the growing interest in e-books, increased acquisition by libraries, and a broader readership.
Al-Hammadi also highlighted the role of libraries in lending books, encouraging widespread reading.
Saudi culture ministry celebrates conclusion of Year of Arab Poetry 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture celebrated the conclusion of the activities of the Year of Arab Poetry, held throughout the year and supervised by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, the official SPA news agency reported on Saturday.
During the celebration, which was held in Diriyah Square Hall in the presence of the commission’s CEO Mohammed Hasan Alwan and several leaders of government and private agencies, the commission’s partners who contributed to the programs of the Year of Arab Poetry were honored.
The Year of Arab Poetry represented a pivotal part of Arab culture. It is based on the influence of the Arabian peninsula, which was and still is the home of poetry and poets, and a source of literary masterpieces.
During the year, the Ministry of Culture supported Arab poetry and celebrated its past and contemporary creators, and enhanced its presence through cultural initiatives, activities and events.
AlUla’s weather helped falcons to shine at cup, winners say
RIYADH: Several local falconers have won the first rounds of the AlUla Falcons Cup 2023, one of the largest falconry completions in the world.
And competitors said that the ancient city’s moderate weather helped the falcons to shine, state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
The cup, held until Jan. 5, is staged in partnership with the Saudi Falcons Club and the Royal Commission for AlUla at Mughira Heritage Sports Village in AlUla. It is offering the largest rewards in the history of falconry competitions, with a total prize fund of SR60 million ($16 million).
Falconer Sultan Al-Yami, who won first place in the Qarnas Mallak heat category, said that winning the race was difficult with strong competition from nearly 120 falcons. He said that it was one of the most important races for him.
Al-Yami said that he intensified his preparations for the cup after competing in the King Abdulaziz Falcons Festival. The best falcons were selected to participate in AlUla, where the weather was suitable for the birds to easily cover a distance of 400 meters in the Malwah races.
Barghash Al-Mansouri said that winning the Pure Jeer Farkh, Qarnas Professional and Malak Open races on the second day of the AlUla Falcons Cup was a successful start for him and his falcons.
Al-Mansouri said that the atmosphere of AlUla Square and the village of Mughira was ideal for the Malwah races.