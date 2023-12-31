You are here

Green Falcons train in Doha ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023

Saudi Arabia's national foootball team arrived in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday in preparation for the start of the fourth phase of the preparatory program for the 2023 Asian Cup.
Updated 31 December 2023
  • The tournament is set to kick off in Qatar on Jan. 12
DOHA: Saudi Arabia’s national foootball team arrived in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday in preparation for the start of the fourth phase of the preparatory program for the 2023 Asian Cup.

The tournament is set to kick off in Qatar on Jan. 12.

A training camp for the Green Falcons will be held at Sealine Resort from Dec. 31 until Jan. 11 and the side will play three friendly matches during the camp.

The first match will be against Lebanon on Jan. 4, followed by a friendly game against Palestine on Jan. 9. The third match will be against Hong Kong on Jan. 10.

The Saudi team was welcomed by the organizing committee of the 2023 Asian Cup upon their arrival at Hamad International Airport.

Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the organizing committee for their warm welcome and hospitality.

The Saudi national team departed from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh this morning, and will hold their first training session in Doha this evening at Sealine Resort’s stadium.

Arsenal falter once more at Fulham, Spurs close on top four

Arsenal falter once more at Fulham, Spurs close on top four
Arsenal falter once more at Fulham, Spurs close on top four

Arsenal falter once more at Fulham, Spurs close on top four
  • Arsenal remain in fourth, two points behind leaders Liverpool and level on 40 points with Manchester City, but having played a game more than both their title rivals
LONDON: Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge suffered another blow in a 2-1 defeat at Fulham on Sunday, as Tottenham beat Bournemouth 3-1 to close in on their north London rivals.

The Gunners’ high hopes of a first league title in 20 years have been rocked by two damaging defeats in four days.

Mikel Arteta was looking for a response after losing 2-0 at home to West Ham on Thursday and the visitors started brightly at Craven Cottage.

Bukayo Saka pounced to tap home his first goal in six games after Bernd Leno parried Gabriel Martinelli’s initial effort.

But Arsenal failed to build on their early advantage and Fulham hit back to snap a three-game losing run in the Premier League without even scoring a goal.

Raul Jimenez was badly missed during his three-game ban for a red card at Newcastle and the Mexican kick-started the Fulham fightback with his fourth goal in as many games.

Former Arsenal winger Willian sent Tom Cairney free down the left and his dangerous low cross was swept home by Jimenez at the back post.

Martinelli was inches away from restoring Arsenal’s lead before the break.

But it was Fulham who were the better side in the second half and they got their reward just before the hour mark. Arsenal failed to clear a corner and the ball broke kindly for Bobby De Cordova-Reid to smash home from close range.

Only a fine save from David Raya to deny Cairney and the crossbar from Andreas Pereira’s free kick prevented Arsenal from suffering further punishment in the pouring rain in west London.

But enough damage may have been done to their title aspirations over the past week.

Arsenal remain in fourth, two points behind leaders Liverpool and level on 40 points with Manchester City, but having played a game more than both their title rivals.

Elsewhere, Arteta’s men could even be outside the top four by the time they are next in league action in three weeks’ time as Tottenham closed to within a point of the Champions League places.

Ange Postecoglou’s men shrugged off a mounting injury crisis to inflict Bournemouth’s first defeat in eight games.

Pape Sarr’s precise finish into the bottom corner opened the scoring after just nine minutes.

But the Senegalese midfielder left the field in tears midway through the first half with an injury that puts his participation in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in doubt.

Bournemouth will feel they should have been level before the break as the in-form Dominic Solanke hit the bar amid a flurry of chances.

Instead, the visitors were picked off in the second half.

Son Heung-min is also set to depart for a few weeks to lead South Korea at the Asia Cup.

The Spurs captain signed off in style with a thumping finish from a narrow angle before Richarlison made it 3-0.

Alex Scott pulled a goal back six minutes from time, but it was too little, too late for the Cherries, who remain in 12th.

Pistons end NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games, beating Raptors 129-127

Pistons end NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games, beating Raptors 129-127
Pistons end NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games, beating Raptors 129-127

Pistons end NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games, beating Raptors 129-127
  • Luka Doncic scored 25 of his 39 points in the second half in his return to the Dallas lineup to help the Mavericks beat Golden State
  • The Pistons, who hadn’t won since Oct. 28, matched the Philadelphia 76ers’ record of 28, split over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons
DETROIT: The Detroit Pistons ended their NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games with a 129-127 victory over the short-handed Toronto Raptors on Saturday night as Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 12 assists.

The Pistons, who hadn’t won since Oct. 28, matched the Philadelphia 76ers’ record of 28, split over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. They finished one shy of the record for the four major American and Canadian leagues, set by the Chicago Cardinals during World War II.

Jalen Duren had 18 points and 17 rebounds for Detroit (3-29) while Kevin Knox II scored 17 points.

Pascal Siakam had 35 points and Dennis Schroder scored 28 for Toronto, who were playing the second half of a back-to-back. The Raptors traded OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks earlier in the day. They received RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, but they were not available Saturday.

TIMBERWOLVES 108 LAKERS 106

Anthony Edwards scored 31 points, Naz Reid added 21 off the bench and Minnesota held on to beat Los Angeles on LeBron James’ 39th birthday.

Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 13 rebounds as West-leading Minnesota overcame 19 turnovers to win for the fourth time in five games. Two of those wins have come against Los Angeles.

Anthony Davis had 33 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists for Los Angeles, which has lost seven of 10 since winning the In-Season Tournament. James, who was questionable for the game with a non-COVID-19 illness, added 26 points.

Minnesota is 14-1 at home.

PACERS 140, KNICKS 126

Tyrese Haliburton tied the Indiana record with 23 assists and had 22 points, becoming only the third player in NBA history with consecutive 20-20 games in those categories, and the Pacers beat New York.

Haliburton, who picked up his 23rd on a pass to Andrew Nembhard with 1:05 remaining, joined Hall of Famers Magic Johnson (Dec. 18-19, 1984) and John Stockton (March 1 and March 3, 1994) as the only players with consecutive outings of at least 20 points and 20 assists. Jamaal Tinsley set the Indiana assists mark with 23 against Washington on Nov. 22, 2001.

Haliburton has 43 assists and two turnovers in the last two games, raising his NBA-leading assist average to 12.8. Indiana won its third in a row to improve to 17-14.

Donte DiVincenzo scored a career-high 38 points for New York. The Knicks were undermanned in their third straight loss after trading RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick to Toronto on Saturday in exchange for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn.

MAVERICKS 132 WARRIORS 122

Luka Doncic scored 25 of his 39 points in the second half in his return to the Dallas lineup to help the Mavericks beat Golden State.

Doncic added 10 assists and eight rebounds after sitting out Thursday night at Minnesota because of soreness in his left quadriceps.

Dante Exum scored 19 points to help Dallas improve to 19-14. Josh Green had 18 and Dereck Lively II added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 25 points and seven assists. Chris Paul had a season-high 24 points and became the 37th player in NBA history to surpass 22,000 career points. The Warriors have lost three straight to fall to 15-17.

BULLS 105, 76ERS 92

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, Coby White added 20 and Chicago took advantage of NBA MVP Joel Embiid’s absence to beat Philadelphia in the opener of a home-and-home set.

Sidelined by a sprained right ankle, Embiid could return when the teams meet again Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Andre Drummond had 15 points and 23 rebounds for the Bulls, They’ve won five of seven and have taken both meetings with Philadelphia.

Tyrese Maxey had 20 points and seven assists for the 76ers.

JAZZ 117 HEAT 109

Collin Sexton had 22 points, Keyonte George scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and Utah ended Miami's winning streak at four.

Jimmy Butler returned for Miami after missing the four straight victories because of strained calf, but left in the third quarter because of a foot injury. He had eight points in 23 minutes.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Tyler Herro added 25 points.

Nadal leaves door open to playing beyond 2024

Nadal leaves door open to playing beyond 2024
Nadal leaves door open to playing beyond 2024

Nadal leaves door open to playing beyond 2024
  • The 37-year-old Spaniard said he did not know for sure what the future held
  • Nadal said the long absence had allowed his body to heal and he no longer woke up every morning in pain
BRISBANE: Rafael Nadal left the door ajar Sunday to continuing after the 2024 season, but conceded there was “a high percentage” that he was on his last trip as a player to Australia.

Speaking ahead of his comeback from a 12-month injury absence at the season-opening Brisbane International, the 37-year-old Spaniard said he did not know for sure what the future held.

“The problem about saying that’s going to be my last season is I can’t predict what’s going on 100 percent in the future,” he said.

“That’s why I say ‘probably’. It’s obvious it’s a high percentage that it’s going to be my last time playing here in Australia.

“But if I am here next year, don’t tell me, ‘You said it was going to be your last season’, because I didn’t say it.

“You never know what’s going on, you know? I can’t predict how I’m going to be in the next six months. I can’t predict if my body will allow me to enjoy tennis as much as I enjoyed the past 20 years.

“It’s not an easy decision, but I know inside myself that it is a high percentage that it’s going to be my last one.”

The 22-time Grand Slam champion said that the last year, with surgery for a hip injury, had been tough and he contemplated quitting at one point during his recovery.

But he said he had never lost his love for the sport, which motivated him to keep going.

“Of course I was asking myself that (about retirement), but at some point I decided to keep going. I had the determination to keep going.”

Nadal, who has been sidelined since injuring his hip at the 2023 Australian Open, begins his singles comeback against a qualifier in the first round in Brisbane.

He will make a low-key return later Sunday when he plays doubles.

Asked whether he identified with Naomi Osaka, who on Saturday admitted she had fallen out of love with tennis during her break from the tour, Nadal said that was not the case for him.

“She got tired or lost a little bit of motivation for the game,” he said.

“That never happened to me. I had to be away because my body was not able to keep going.”

Nadal said the long absence had allowed his body to heal and he no longer woke up every morning in pain, but he had no expectations heading into the new season and would take it week-by-week.

“Competing is different than practicing, but in terms of practicing with the guys here, I am quite happy because I feel competitive against the players that I played in practice,” he said.

“Of course I don’t have the expectations that I used to have in the past.

“It’s obvious, no? It’s one year (away). It’s surgery. For me it is a little bit unpredictable how things are going to be.”

Al-Nassr and Ronaldo end 2023 on a high

Al-Nassr and Ronaldo end 2023 on a high
Al-Nassr and Ronaldo end 2023 on a high

Al-Nassr and Ronaldo end 2023 on a high
  • The victory, a fourth in succession in the league for the team in second, keeps them seven points behind their Riyadh rivals
RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo got his 20th goal of the season on Saturday as Al-Nassr came from behind to defeat Al-Taawoun 4-1 to keep in touch with Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Hilal.

The victory, a fourth in succession in the league for the team in second, keeps them seven points behind their Riyadh rivals as they head into a new year. It was a fine way to end 2023; a convincing win at the home of the team in fourth place who had won 2-0 in the reverse fixture back in August.

It was an entertaining first half with Al-Taawoun taking a 13th minute lead. Abdulelah Al-Amri was adjudged to have committed a foul in the area.

Up stepped Aschraf El-Mahdioui and while Nawaf Al-Aqidi got down well to make the save, it resulted in a simple tap-in for the Dutchman. It also left Al-Nassr with plenty to do.

They did not have long to wait to be back on level terms thanks to Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatian does not score many but this was worth the wait. Anderson Talisca picked up the ball midway in the Al-Taawoun half, played a delightful one-two with Ronaldo and then slipped the ball first-time through to Brozovic, who timed his run into the area perfectly. The former Inter Milan star made no mistake to fire past Mailson.

Al-Amri almost redeemed himself after 34 minutes but headed a corner against the bar. Just moments later, however, Al-Nassr were ahead. It was another goal from an unlikely source as Brozovic’s corner was headed powerfully home by Aymeric Laporte. It was the Spanish international defender’s second league goal in Saudi Arabia since signing from Manchester City in the summer.

Al-Nassr continued to push forward in search of that all important cushion and it came just five minutes into the second half. It was not a goal that Al-Taawoun will want to see again. El-Mahdioui, standing on the edge of his own six-yard box, tried to play casually from the back but succeeded in only passing to Otavio who just then calmly slotted the ball home to make it 3-1.

There was still enough time for Ronaldo to add a fourth. With 91 minutes on the clock, Seko Fofana crossed from the right for the Portuguese megastar to rise high and send a perfect header past the right hand of the diving Mailson.

It was the perfect way to end the year but there is still a lot of work to do in 2024.

Man United misery mounts in Nottingham Forest defeat

Man United misery mounts in Nottingham Forest defeat
Man United misery mounts in Nottingham Forest defeat

Man United misery mounts in Nottingham Forest defeat
  • United’s fourth loss in their last six games in all competitions left them languishing in seventh place in the Premier League, nine points adrift of the top four
  • INEOS’s head of sport Dave Brailsford was watching alongside the club’s former boss Alex Ferguson at the City Ground as United were beaten by Forest for the first time since 1994
NOTTINGHAM: Manchester United’s miserable season hit a new low as they crashed to a dismal 2-1 defeat at Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Erik ten Hag’s side produced a wretched display that was punished by Morgan Gibbs-White’s late winner at the City Ground. Nicolas Dominguez had put Forest ahead in the second half before Marcus Rashford equalized with just his third goal of a woeful campaign. United’s fourth loss in their last six games in all competitions left them languishing in seventh place in the Premier League, nine points adrift of the top four. United’s stirring fightback from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on Tuesday had been heralded as the start of a new era just days after Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the troubled club. British billionaire Ratcliffe purchased a 25 percent stake in United for around £1.03 billion ($1.3 billion) on Christmas Eve. Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group will take control of United’s football operations from unpopular owners the Glazer family. But despite Ten Hag’s claim on Friday that Ratcliffe wants to work with him, this was the latest evidence that the new regime might consider dismissing the beleaguered Dutchman. INEOS’s head of sport Dave Brailsford was watching alongside the club’s former boss Alex Ferguson at the City Ground as United were beaten by Forest for the first time since 1994. Ten Hag will have to oversee a significant improvement in United’s results and performances to avoid the axe. Forest moved five points clear of the relegation zone after Nuno Espirito Santo masterminded his second successive high-profile victory. Nuno’s first win as Forest boss after replacing the sacked Steve Cooper came against Newcastle, but this was an even bigger scalp. After their slow start against Villa, Ten Hag’s men once again labored to find any rhythm as passes went astray with alarming regularity. Forest had conceded more goals than any other Premier League team in 2023, but it took 32 minutes for United to muster their first shot. Even then, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s deflected effort trickled tamely to Forest keeper Matt Turner. Ten Hag’s furrowed brow as he stood glumly on the touchline painted a vivid picture of United’s struggles. Elanga was allowed to leave United in the close-season, while the underachieving Antony, hand-picked by Ten Hag from his old club Ajax, remains in the team. However, it was Elanga, playing with a point to prove, who looked the more dynamic force and it was no surprise when Antony was hauled off after 53 minutes, leaving the Brazilian without a goal or assist in 21 appearances. United striker Rasmus Hojlund, who scored his first Premier League goal to seal the Villa victory, was sidelined due to illness. Rashford, playing as United’s central striker in Hojlund’s absence, might have ended up on the scoresheet, but he hardly looked convincing in the role. Diogo Dalot fired against the post from 25 yards as United finally pieced together an incisive attack. But United’s turgid display got what it deserved in the 64th minute when Gonzalo Montiel’s pass picked out Dominguez and he slotted a cool finish past Andre Onana from 12 yards. As Forest fans serenaded Ten Hag with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning,” United’s Alejandro Garnacho looped a half-volley onto the roof of the net from Bruno Fernandes’ corner. Turner gifted United an equalizer with 12 minutes left when his woeful pass was intercepted by Garnacho, who teed up Rashford to fire past the red-faced keeper from 10 yards. But even that belated Christmas present wasn’t enough to save United, who combusted again in the 82nd minute. Undone by sloppy marking as Elanga provided the assist, United stood statuesque as Gibbs-White curled a superb strike past Onana from the edge of the area. Making amends for his earlier mistake, Turner saved from Fernandes in stoppage-time to leave United in turmoil.
