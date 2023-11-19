You are here

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Second batch of tickets go on sale Monday

The second batch of tickets for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar will be released on Monday, the event’s organizers said on Sunday. (AFC)
The second batch of tickets for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar will be released on Monday, the event’s organizers said on Sunday. (AFC)
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News
AFC Asian Cup 2023: Second batch of tickets go on sale Monday

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Second batch of tickets go on sale Monday
  • The tournament’s 51 matches will take place from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10 in nine stadiums
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The second batch of tickets for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar will be released on Monday, the event’s organizers said on Sunday.

The tournament’s 51 matches will take place from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10 in nine stadiums, seven of which were used for matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The organizers said there was high demand for the first batch of tickets, with fans from India, Saudi Arabia and Qatar buying the most.

They added that with the stadiums being no more than 75 km apart, fans would be able to base themselves in a single location for the duration of the tournament.

Tickets are available through the official website at www.asiancup2023.qa/ar.

Topics: football soccer Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Green Falcons train in Al-Ahsa ahead of Jordan World Cup qualifier

Green Falcons train in Al-Ahsa ahead of Jordan World Cup qualifier
Updated 20 November 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah
Green Falcons train in Al-Ahsa ahead of Jordan World Cup qualifier

Green Falcons train in Al-Ahsa ahead of Jordan World Cup qualifier
Updated 20 November 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: Saudi footballers trained in Al-Ahsa ahead of their match against Jordan in the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The team held two training sessions at Al-Fateh Club facilities on Sunday led by head coach Roberto Mancini.

Walid Al-Ahmad did not take part in training due to a health problem.

The evening training session was attended by the Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Yasser Al-Misehal, and the Secretary-General, Ibrahim Al-Qassim.

The team will fly to Jordan on Monday and will hold a training session in the evening at Amman International Stadium, ahead of the game on Tuesday.

Ittihad welcome new Argentine coach Gallardo

Ittihad welcome new Argentine coach Gallardo
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News
Ittihad welcome new Argentine coach Gallardo

Ittihad welcome new Argentine coach Gallardo
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Ittihad’s new head coach Marcelo Gallardo arrived in Jeddah late Sunday to lead the reigning Roshn Saudi League champions for the next year and a half.

Gallardo takes over the Tigers following a highly decorated 8 years with Argentine club River Plate, where he led the team to win the Copa Libertadores, South America’s prime club competition, in 2015 and 2018.

The club posted photos on social media early on Monday of Gallardo being welcomed with roses and Arabic coffee after landing at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International airport.

The 47-year-old Argentine will lead the club in his first match this Friday against Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in Dammam.

Ittihad are currently fifth in the Saudi Pro League.

They are set to represent Saudi Arabia at the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in Jeddah next month.

In his first visit to Saudi Arabia, Gallardo led a Saudi Riyadh Season select team in an exhibition match against French champions Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year.

Ittihad parted ways with former coach Nuno Espírito Santo early this month following five consecutive winless matches.

The club thanked the outgoing manager, who joined the side on July 4, 2022, for his time with the team.

Topics: Al-ittihad Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Marcelo Gallardo

Saudi Games 2023 to feature a youth competition

Saudi Games 2023 to feature a youth competition
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi Games 2023 to feature a youth competition

Saudi Games 2023 to feature a youth competition
  • The competition gets underway next week and will take place this year from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10
Updated 20 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A new youth category has been added to the upcoming Saudi Games, which will feature 12 sports, organizers said on Sunday.

The competition gets underway next week and will take place this year from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10.

The Saudi Youth Games will see Saudi Arabia’s under-18s compete in a range of sports including boy’s 3x3 basketball, boy and girl’s table tennis, boy’s gymnastics, boy and girl’s judo, boy and girl’s 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles for boys.

Boxing, fencing, Kumite, Taekwondo and swimming events will also feature.

Gold medalists will receive prizes of SAR100,000 ($26,663), silver medalists will be awarded SAR 50,000 and bronze medalists will receive SAR25,000.

Organizers added their winnings will be supplemented with monetary support for future athletic careers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Games 2023

Travis Head breaks India hearts as Australia win sixth Cricket World Cup title

Travis Head breaks India hearts as Australia win sixth Cricket World Cup title
Updated 19 November 2023
AFP
Travis Head breaks India hearts as Australia win sixth Cricket World Cup title

Travis Head breaks India hearts as Australia win sixth Cricket World Cup title
  • Head’s knock and his marathon stand of 192 with Marnus Labuschagne, unbeaten on 58, ended India’s dominant run of 10 unbeaten matches
Updated 19 November 2023
AFP

AHMEDABAD: Opener Travis Head hit a sparkling 137 to power Australia to a record-extending sixth World Cup title with a convincing six-wicket win over India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Chasing a tricky 241 for victory in the final, Australia slipped to 47-3 before the left-handed Head hit his second century of the tournament to steer the team home with seven overs to spare.
Head’s knock and his marathon stand of 192 with Marnus Labuschagne, unbeaten on 58, ended India’s dominant run of 10 unbeaten matches at the event.
Head fell after his 120-ball knock laced with 15 fours and four sixes before Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs to trigger wild celebrations in the Aussie camp.
“Just thrilled to be a part of it,” man-of-the-match Head told Star Sports.
“It’s a lot better than seeing the World Cup on the couch at home (on his injury). I was a little bit nervous but Marnus played exceptionally well and soaked all the pressure.”
India’s chances of ending a global trophy drought since their 2013 Champions Trophy win went up in smoke once Head got going with Labuschagne.
Head’s century was the seventh in a World Cup final and third by an Australian after Ricky Ponting (140 not out v India in 2003) and Adam Gilchrist (149 v Sri Lanka in 2007).
The bowlers set up victory for an Australian side that bounced back after two losses to win nine in a row as Mitchell Starc (3-55) and Pat Cummins (2-34) helped bowl out India for 240.
India hit back when Mohammed Shami shared the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah and struck on his second delivery to get David Warner caught behind for seven.
But it was Bumrah’s double strike in quick succession that raised the roof as he had Mitchell Marsh caught behind for 15 and Steve Smith lbw for four.
Head stood firm with Labuschagne for company to thwart the Indian attack despite captain Rohit Sharma rotating his bowlers in a hunt for a breakthrough.
Head, who suffered a fractured hand in South Africa in September, was in danger of missing the World Cup but Australia kept him in the squad until he was fit to play.
He hit a match-winning century against New Zealand in the team’s sixth league game and after a few low scores hit an attacking 62 in his team’s nervy three-wicket semifinal win over South Africa in Kolkata.
He turned India’s nemesis a second time this year after his 163 proved decisive in Australia’s World Test Championship triumph at the Oval in June.
Head reached his 100 in 95 balls and raised his bat to an applauding Australian dressing room.
“What we’ve achieved today is unbelievable,” said Labuschagne.
“It’s the best achievement I’ve ever been part of. India have been the team of the tournament, but you know if you play your best cricket, you have a chance. Our bowlers were sensational and Travis put on one hell of a display.”
Warner said, “Our bowlers were fantastic, they set the tone from ball one. The fielding supported that.”
Australia elected to field first and the players backed up Cummins’ decision with disciplined bowling and impressive fielding.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit 54 and 66 respectively after Rohit’s attacking 47 but the ball dominated the bat on a slow, dry pitch.
Head took a stunning catch while running back from cover point to cut short Rohit’s innings off spinner Maxwell.
Cummins bowled Kohli, who ended as the leading batsman in tournament with 765 runs, to silence the crowd of 92,453 fans, who like the home team in the middle had a forgettable day.

Topics: Cricket 2023 Cricket World Cup India Australia

Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller

Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller
Updated 19 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller

Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller
  • Dutchman won by 2.070 over Leclerc but had to work for his victory in what was the latest starting race in F1 history.
Updated 19 November 2023
AFP

LAS VEGAS: World champion Max Verstappen claimed the 18th win of his record-breaking season, overcoming a five-second penalty to power to victory in a thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc overtook Red Bull’s Sergio Perez on the last lap to grab second place ahead of the Mexican with French driver Esteban Ocon of Alpine finishing fourth at the end of a race which saw multiple lead changes and plenty of overtaking.
Verstappen had been highly critical of the return of Formula One to Vegas after a 41-year absence, saying the event was “99 percent show,” but as he drove past the finish line he celebrated with a chorus of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ on the team radio.
“He loves a race like that. Even though he was on the end of a penalty. When he came back...the way he fought. I think he changed his mind about Vegas,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.
The show was certainly evident with pre-race grid packed with a host of celebrities from the world of music, sport and entertainment as memories of the embarrassment of the opening practice session on Thursday being stopped early due to a loose water valve on the track, faded.
When the race was under way, the low grip on the track made sure there was no shortage of incident, overtaking and lead changes, as the night race delivered the entertainment the American promotors had craved from the new event.
The Dutchman won by 2.070 over Leclerc but had to work for his victory in what was the latest starting race in F1 history.
“It was a tough one. I tried to go for it at the start. We both braked quite late and I just ran out of grip, so we ended up a bit wide,” said the triple world champion.
“The stewards gave me a penalty for that and it put us on the backfoot. I had to pass quite a few cars and there was the Safety Car, so at that point there was a lot going on,” added Verstappen, summing up the race as “a lot of fun.”
The Dutchman, starting second on the grid, grabbed the lead in the first turn of the opening lap but was penalized five seconds for pushing Leclerc wide.
The tricky surface was evident when McLaren’s Lando Norris crashed out, spinning into the barrier on turn 14 of the fourth lap. The British driver was taken to hospital for precautionary tests.
Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Leclerc kept in close touch though and was able to get the lead back, overtaking Verstappen on lap 16.
The Dutchman had to serve his penalty in the pit, leaving him plenty of work to do to regain his lead and when Leclerc went into the pits on lap 22, Perez took over at the front.
Mercedes’ George Russell made contact with Verstappen, clipping his front wing, an incident which resulted in a five second penalty for the British driver who crossed the line fourth but ended in eighth place.
Leclerc and Perez jousted for the lead but Verstappen was ominously gaining ground and after he passed Perez he then made his decisive move on lap 37.
From then on, Verstappen never looked back, Leclerc slipping into third spot after he out-braked himself and allowed Perez to fly by.
But there was one more twist in the tale as Leclerc brilliantly moved past Perez to grab second place.
“What a race. I enjoyed it so much. I’m of course disappointed to only finish second, but that’s the best we could do,” said Leclerc.
“And we needed it. The weekend didn’t start the way we wanted it to start but I am so happy it ended that way. It’s such an incredible sport. The energy around the city is incredible and I at least really enjoyed today,” he said.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who had started in 12th place after being sanctioned with a harsh ten-place grid penalty, rose to finish sixth behind Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.
The Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and Russell finished seventh and eighth with Aston Martin’s veteran Spaniard Fernando Alonso ninth and McLaren’s Australian Oscar Piastri tenth.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 US Las Vegas Las Vegas Grand Prix Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen

