AFC Asian Cup 2023: Second batch of tickets go on sale Monday

LONDON: The second batch of tickets for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar will be released on Monday, the event’s organizers said on Sunday.
The tournament’s 51 matches will take place from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10 in nine stadiums, seven of which were used for matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The organizers said there was high demand for the first batch of tickets, with fans from India, Saudi Arabia and Qatar buying the most.
They added that with the stadiums being no more than 75 km apart, fans would be able to base themselves in a single location for the duration of the tournament.
Tickets are available through the official website at www.asiancup2023.qa/ar.