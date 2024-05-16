South Africa tells UN court Israel ‘genocide’ hit ‘new and horrific stage’

You are here

War on Gaza

South African and Israeli delegations sit in front of judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), at the start of a hearing where South Africa requests new emergency measures over Israel’s attacks on Rafah, in The Hague on May 16, 2024. (Reuters)
Updated 16 May 2024
AFP
  • ICJ heard a litany of allegations against Israel from lawyers representing Pretoria, including mass graves, torture, and deliberate withholding of humanitarian aid
  • Top lawyer Vusimuzi Madonsela said: “Israel’s genocide has continued apace and has just reached a new and horrific stage”
Updated 16 May 2024
AFP
THE HAGUE: South Africa accused Israel Thursday at the top UN court of stepping up what it called a “genocide” in Gaza, urging judges to order a halt to the Israeli assault on Rafah.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) heard a litany of allegations against Israel from lawyers representing Pretoria, including mass graves, torture, and deliberate withholding of humanitarian aid.
Israel will respond on Friday. It has previously stressed its “unwavering” commitment to international law and described South Africa’s case as “wholly unfounded” and “morally repugnant.”
“South Africa had hoped, when we last appeared before this court, to halt this genocidal process to preserve Palestine and its people,” said top lawyer Vusimuzi Madonsela.
“Instead, Israel’s genocide has continued apace and has just reached a new and horrific stage,” added Madonsela.
South Africa was kicking off two days of hearings at the Peace Palace in The Hague, home of the ICJ, imploring judges to order a ceasefire throughout Gaza.
In a ruling that made headlines around the world, the ICJ in January ordered Israel to do everything in its power to prevent genocidal acts and enable humanitarian aid to Gaza.
But the court stopped short of ordering a ceasefire and South Africa’s argument is that the situation on the ground — notably the operation in the crowded city of Rafah — requires fresh ICJ action.
The Rafah campaign is “the last step in the destruction of Gaza and its Palestinian people,” argued Vaughan Lowe, a lawyer for South Africa.
“It was Rafah that brought South Africa to the court. But it is all Palestinians as a national, ethnical and racial group who need the protection from genocide that the court can order,” he added.
The orders of the ICJ, which rules in disputes between states, are legally binding but it has little means to enforce them.
It has ordered Russia to halt its invasion of Ukraine, to no avail.
South Africa wants the ICJ to issue three emergency orders — “provisional measures” in court jargon — while it rules on the wider accusation that Israel is breaking the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.
First, it wants the court to order Israel to “immediately withdraw and cease its military offensive” in Rafah.
Second, Israel should take “all effective measures” to allow “unimpeded access” to Gaza for humanitarian aid workers, as well as journalists and investigators.
Lastly, Pretoria asked the court to ensure Israel reports back on its measures taken to adhere to the orders.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Rafah offensive in defiance of US warnings that more than a million civilians sheltering there could be caught in the crossfire.
Netanyahu argued Wednesday that “we have to do what we have to do” and insisted that mass evacuations there had averted a much-feared “humanitarian catastrophe.”
Just minutes before the court hearings opened, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the operation in Rafah “will continue as additional forces will enter” the area.
The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said Wednesday that 600,000 people have fled Rafah since military operations intensified, amid battles and heavy Israeli bombardment in the area.
“As the primary humanitarian hub for humanitarian assistance in Gaza, if Rafah falls, so too does Gaza,” said South Africa in a written submission to the court.
“The thwarting of humanitarian aid cannot be seen as anything but the deliberate snuffing out of Palestinian lives. Starvation to the point of famine,” said lawyer Adila Hassim, her voice choking with emotion.
Pretoria stressed that the only way for the existing court orders to be implemented was a “permanent ceasefire in Gaza.”
Israel’s military operations in Gaza were launched in retaliation for Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.
Militants also seized about 250 hostages, 128 of whom Israel estimates remain in Gaza, including 36 the military says are dead.
Israel’s military has conducted a relentless bombardment from the air and a ground offensive inside Gaza that has killed at least 35,233 people, mostly civilians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Brazil will restrict entry of some foreign nationals, aiming to curb migration to US and Canada

Brazil will restrict entry of some foreign nationals, aiming to curb migration to US and Canada
Updated 30 sec ago
AP
Follow

Updated 30 sec ago
AP

SAO PAULO: Brazil will begin imposing restrictions on the entry of some foreign citizens from Asia seeking refuge in the South American nation as a means to migrate to the United States and Canada, the justice ministry’s press office said Wednesday.

The move, which will start on Monday, will affect Asian migrants who require visas to remain in Brazil.

A Federal Police investigation has shown these migrants often buy flights with layovers in Sao Paulo’s international airport en route to other destinations, but stay in Brazil as means to begin their journey north, according to official documents provided to The Associated Press.

More than 70 percent of requests for refuge at the airport come from people with either Indian, Nepalese or Vietnamese nationalities, one of the documents says.

Starting next week, travelers without visas will either have to continue their air journey or return to their country of origin, the ministry’s press office said.
 

Harris’ main fundraising group raised four times as much as Trump in July

Harris’ main fundraising group raised four times as much as Trump in July
Updated 9 min 8 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Updated 9 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Kamala Harris’ main campaign fundraising group raised four times as much money in July as that raised by Donald Trump’s campaign, according to federal disclosures filed late on Tuesday, a sign of enthusiasm ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Democratic Vice President Harris’ campaign told the Federal Election Commission it raised $204 million last month, compared to $48 million reported to the body by Republican former President Trump’s main fundraising group.

Harris’ figures include money raised during the month before she launched her candidacy on July 21, when President Joe Biden folded his flagging re-election effort. Biden endorsed Harris, who took over control of Biden’s fundraising group. The records show the group raised more than $60 million in the first three days of Harris’ candidacy.

Harris also outspent Trump during the month, $81 million to $24 million, according to their FEC reports.

The Harris campaign had previously announced that the campaign and the Democratic Party’s main fundraising group had raised a combined $310 million in July, while the Trump campaign had similarly said that it and the Republican Party had raised a combined $138 million.

While the candidates and their parties work together, the sums raised by the campaign are important because the campaigns are by law given steep discounts on television ads, while the parties and other allied groups must pay full price.

Trump’s re-election effort also received a massive contribution last month from conservative billionaire Timothy Mellon, who gave the pro-Trump super PAC known as MAGA Inc. another $50 million. Mellon, an heir of the Pittsburgh-based Mellon banking family, has given MAGA Inc. at least $115 million this year. The super PAC is one of the biggest spenders in the election, and reported spending more than $43 million in July to help Trump’s election effort.

Big contributions also flowed into a top super PAC backing Harris known as Future Forward PAC, including $5 million donated by Marc Stad, an investor in Silicon Valley firms, after Harris launched her campaign.

Russia-China partnership ‘yielding results’, Putin says

Russia-China partnership ‘yielding results’, Putin says
Updated 16 min 3 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Updated 16 min 3 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW:  President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia’s economic and trade links with China are “yielding results” as he welcomed Chinese Premier Li Qiang to the Kremlin.

Moscow has looked to Beijing as an economic lifeline since the Ukraine conflict began, with the two boosting trade to record highs as Russia faces heavy economic sanctions from the West.

“Our trade relations are developing successfully... The attention that the two governments on both sides are paying to trade and economic ties is yielding results,” Putin said in a meeting with Li.

“Our states have worked out large-scale joint plans, projects in economic and humanitarian spheres, we expect for many years ahead,” he added.

Li told Putin that “Chinese-Russian relations are at an unprecedentedly high level,” according to the Kremlin’s translation of his remarks, saying Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had created a “strong impulse for further deepening of bilateral relations.”

In a separate meeting with Li, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin hailed the countries’ links as a stabilising element.

“Our partnership and strategic cooperation is especially important in a situation where new contours of the global order are being formed,” Mishustin said.

“And in these conditions, the Russia-China link is a powerful stabilising factor, promoting economic growth in both countries and increasing quality of life for our citizens,” the Russian premier said.

Citing a joint communique, Chinese state media Xinhua said the two sides agreed to optimize trade structure, grow bilateral trade volume and promote development of e-commerce.

It also said they would make efforts “to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the Arctic” as well as bilateral agricultural trade.

Moscow and Beijing both rail against “western hegemony,” particularly what they see as US domination of global affairs, and Mishustin on Wednesday said the two countries must “focus efforts on protecting our shared interests.”

Xinhua said the two denounced countries that “use the so-called ‘rules-based order’ to maintain their own privileges” and decried their obstruction of “the collective rise of emerging markets and developing countries.”

Facing Western sanctions, Russia has pushed to use non-Western currencies as the basis for its trade.

“Today the share of the ruble and the yuan in mutual settlements is already over 95 percent,” Mishustin said.

China presents itself as a neutral party in Russia’s offensive on Ukraine and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.

But it is a close political and economic ally of Russia, and NATO members have branded Beijing a “decisive enabler” of the conflict, which it has never condemned.

Beijing has also benefited from cheap Russian energy imports and access to vast natural resources, including steady gas shipments through the Power of Siberia pipeline.

Li’s visit comes as India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Poland, set to make his first visit to Ukraine at the end of the week. India, China’s regional rival, is also close with Russia, but Modi has repeatedly called for an end to the conflict.

Nigerian gunmen kill influential monarch over ransom

Nigerian gunmen kill influential monarch over ransom
Updated 21 min 16 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Updated 21 min 16 sec ago
AFP

KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen in northwestern Nigeria have killed an influential traditional ruler they kidnapped three weeks ago over delay in ransom payment, days after he appeared in a video pleading for his release, a palace official told AFP Wednesday.

Isa Bawa, the emir of Gobir in Sokoto state, was abducted along with his son on his way to his native town of Sabon Birni near the border with Niger after attending a meeting in regional capital Sokoto.

Several states in northwestern and central Nigeria have for years been terrorized by bandits who raid villages from their forest hideouts, kill and abduct residents as well as burn homes after looting them.

“His Highness was shot dead by his captors yesterday (Tuesday) while negotiations were ongoing to pay the ransom they demanded,” Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir told AFP.

“The people sent to negotiate the payment called and informed us of the murder of the emir after seeing his dead body in the bandits’ camp,” said Gobir, a member of the council of kingmakers in Gobir emirate.

The bandits had given a Tuesday deadline for the ransom payment and threatened to kill the 73-year-old monarch if the money was not paid, Gobir said.

The killing of the traditional ruler underscores the security challenge the criminal gangs pose in the region where they have displaced scores of farming and herding communities, disrupting agriculture and threatening food security.

“His body is yet to be released by the bandits. Our priority now is to secure the release of his son who is still in captivity,” Gobir said.

Police in Sokoto did not respond to AFP’s request for comment on the killing.

Nigeria’s many traditional rulers have no constitutional powers and rely on regional governments for funding but are important cultural custodians wielding enormous influence over their subjects.

Their patronage can be key at elections and in winning public support for government policies.

Boko Haram jihadists have also killed a traditional ruler in the northeast and made a failed assassination attempt on another.

In May 2014 Boko Haram gunmen killed Idrissa Timta, the emir of Gwoza in northeast Borno state, in an ambush while another monarch traveling with him managed to escape.

In February 2013, Boko Haram opened fire on the car of the late emir of Kano Ado Bayero as he was leaving a mosque after Friday prayers, killing three of his guards.

Mpox vaccine maker gets European order for 440,000 doses

Mpox vaccine maker gets European order for 440,000 doses
Updated 28 min 16 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Updated 28 min 16 sec ago
AFP

COPENHAGEN: Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic said Wednesday it had signed a contract to supply 440,000 doses of its mpox vaccine to an “undisclosed European country.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) last week declared the rapid spread of the new, more dangerous mpox strain, dubbed Clade 1b, a public health emergency of international concern — the highest alarm the UN agency can sound.

Bavarian Nordic said the order was anticipated and included in the company’s projections for the year.

“The latest order was planned as part of our original guidance for this year, and as such, will not impact the remaining capacity that is available to support governments and organizations to address the current WHO declared Public Health Emergency of International Concern for mpox,” Paul Chaplin, CEO of Bavarian Nordic, said in a statement.

The vaccine maker said last week that it was ready to supply up to 10 million doses of its vaccine targeting mpox by the end of 2025.

The UN health agency has called for a major increase in vaccine production and said that a vaccination campaign must be a key priority for affected countries.

Last week, the health agency of the African Union said some 200,000 vaccines would be deployed across Africa, thanks to agreements with the EU and the Danish drugmaker, whose vaccine was approved in 2019.

France this week announced that it would donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses to countries suffering from the emergency and the United States has said it will donate 50,000 mpox vaccine doses to Democratic Republic of Congo, which has reported more than 16,000 cases and 500 deaths this year.

On August 15 Sweden reported the first confirmed Clade 1b case outside Africa.
 

