Volcano in Iceland erupts again

Icelanders often refer to their country as the ‘Land of Fire and Ice’ as a tribute to its otherworldly landscape forged by glaciers and volcanoes. (AFP)
Updated 29 May 2024
Reuters
  • Authorities had warned of the risk of renewed volcanic activity in the area just south of the capital Reykjavik
COPENHAGEN: A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted on Wednesday, live video from the area showed, making it the fifth outbreak since December.
The new outburst happened as another eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula recently ended after spewing fountains of molten rock for almost eight weeks.
Authorities had warned of the risk of renewed volcanic activity in the area just south of the capital Reykjavik as studies showed magma accumulated underground.
The fiery spectacle underlines the challenges the island nation of almost 400,000 people face as scientists have warned eruptions could happen over and over in Reykjanes for decades or even centuries.
The eruption was the eighth on the peninsula, home to some 30,000 people, since 2021 when geological systems that were dormant for some 800 years again became active.
Previous incidents had disrupted district heating, closed key roads and even razed several houses in the Grindavik fishing town, where only a few residents have since returned.
In an attempt to prevent further damage man-made barriers have been built to steer lava away from infrastructure including the Svartsengi geothermal power plant, the Blue Lagoon outdoor spa and Grindavik.
Icelanders often refer to their country as the “Land of Fire and Ice” as a tribute to its otherworldly landscape forged by glaciers and volcanoes which is positioned between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, making it a seismic hotbed.
While a 2010 eruption in a different part of Iceland grounded some 100,000 flights internationally due to huge ash clouds, Reykjanes is typically home to fissure outbreaks which do not reach into the stratosphere.

Topics: volcano Iceland

Updated 03 September 2024
AFP
Follow

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian Airlines said Monday that it was suspending its flights to and from Eritrea’s capital Asmara from September 3, citing “difficult operating conditions.”

Air links between Ethiopia and Eritrea had resumed in July 2018 after a 20-year interruption because of longstanding conflicts between the two Horn of Africa countries.

However, in July Ethiopian Airlines said in a post on X that Eritrea had suspended its flights to the country from September 30, without providing a reason.

Late Monday Africa’s largest airline said on X that it “regrets to inform its valued customers traveling to/from Asmara that it has suspended its flights to Asmara effective September 3.”

It said the suspension was “due to very difficult operating conditions it has encountered in Eritrea that are beyond its control,” without giving further details.

Indirect flights to Asmara from Ethiopia beyond September 3 were still available on Ethiopian Airlines official website.

The Eritrean government, which is diplomatically isolated and does not allow any independent media, has not publicly commented on the July decision.

Topics: Ethiopia Eritrea

Updated 03 September 2024
AFP
Follow

MIAMI:  The United States on Monday seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s plane in the Dominican Republic and flew the jet to Florida, saying it acted over violation of US sanctions.

United States officials moved to take the aircraft, a Dassault Falcon 900EX private jet used by Maduro and members of his government, with the Justice Department saying the plane was “illegally purchased.”

“The Justice Department seized an aircraft we allege was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States for use by Nicolas Maduro and his cronies,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Aircraft tracking site Flightradar24 showed that the jet flew from Santo Domingo to Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning.

The US says that in late 2022 and early 2023, individuals affiliated with Maduro allegedly used a Caribbean-based shell company to conceal their involvement in the illegal purchase of the jet.

The aircraft was then illegally exported from the United States to Venezuela through the Caribbean in April 2023.

Since May 2023, the plane has flown almost exclusively to and from a military base in Venezuela.

Anthony Salisbury, special agent in charge at the Homeland Security Investigations Miami office, said “this plane was predominantly utilized by Nicolas Maduro on numerous state visits.”

The South American country was rocked by protests when Maduro was declared the winner of a disputed July 28 election, with dozens killed and more than 2,400 people arrested.

The opposition claims it won by a landslide and that it has the voting records to prove it.

The leftist Maduro government, brushing off accusations of authoritarianism, has resisted international pressure to release vote tally numbers to back up its claim of victory.

“Maduro and his representatives’ have tampered with the results of the July 28 presidential election, falsely claimed victory, and carried out wide-spread repression to maintain power by force,” a US National Security Council spokesperson said.

The seizure of the plane “is an important step to ensure that Maduro continues to feel the consequences from his misgovernance of Venezuela,” they added.

The United States, the European Union and several Latin American countries have refused to recognize Maduro as having won without seeing detailed voting results.

Violence that accompanied the protests left 27 people dead and at least 192 wounded.

Since 2005, Washington has imposed sanctions on Venezuela that target individuals and entities “that have engaged in criminal, antidemocratic, or corrupt actions,” according to a Congressional briefing document.

“In response to increasing human rights abuses and corruption by the government of Nicolas Maduro, in power since 2013, the Trump Administration expanded US sanctions to include financial sanctions, sectoral sanctions, and sanctions on the government.”

Caracas has not yet commented on the seizure.

Topics: Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro US

Updated 03 September 2024
AFP
Follow

PRAGUE: Czech police said they had found around 30 migrants, one of whom died, in a semi-trailer on a motorway between Prague and the southern German city of Dresden on Monday.

A helicopter was deployed to look for several of the migrants who had run away from the truck with foreign license plates that police had stopped after 1800 GMT.

Police also closed the D8 motorway 18 kilometers (11 miles) north of the capital Prague.

“All these persons have been detained,” police said on X later. “We have no information suggesting someone has managed to escape.”

The migrants appeared to be traveling through the Czech Republic toward another destination, they said adding, “and unfortunately the first information we got from the site mentions one deceased person.”

A private emergency service present on the site said on X it had treated a woman aged about 30, who was unconscious.

“A doctor declared her dead after resuscitation lasting dozens of minutes,” the emergency service said.

The other migrants did not require hospital care, but they were “in poor health,” the emergency service added.

The Czech Republic, an EU and NATO member of 10.9 million people, is a transit country for migrants heading to wealthier European states like Germany.

Topics: Czech Republic

Updated 02 September 2024
AFP
Follow

LUCKNOW: Hundreds of Indian police have been deployed to search for a pack of wolves who are reported to have killed nine people, eight of them children, wildlife officials said Monday.

In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, terrified residents of Bahraich district are keeping all-night vigils, deploying guard dogs and letting off firecrackers in hopes of scaring off the predators.

The killings have happened over the past two months, with the latest attack on a six-year-old boy in the early hours of Sunday morning. The boy was sleeping on the veranda of his home — a common practice during the hot and humid days of the monsoon rains — when the wolf grabbed him by the neck.

“I woke up to find my son in the animal’s jaws,” his mother Gudiya told the Times of India.

“I acted instinctively and pulled my son away with as much strength as I could muster.”

Experts say wolves attack humans or livestock only as a last resort when they are starving — preferring less dangerous prey such as small antelopes.

But wildlife officials say heavy flooding from extreme torrential rains has swamped the wolves’ usual territory and driven them into areas of more populated farmland.

“When their natural prey is no longer available, wolves are left with fewer options,” said state forestry official Ajeet Kumar Singh, who is part of the wolf hunt, told the Times of India.

“The floods have created a scarcity that has pushed them to take risks they wouldn’t normally consider.”

The grassland plains of Bahraich district lie about 50 kilometres south of the border with Nepal, where thick forests cover Himalayan foothills.

Topics: India

Updated 02 September 2024
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has formed a pro-Palestinian parliamentary alliance that includes four independent lawmakers, The Guardian reported.

Members of parliament Shockat Adam, Ayoub Khan, Adnan Hussain and Iqbal Mohamed were all elected on a pro-Palestine platform in Britain’s July election.

They will join Corbyn, a longtime supporter of the Palestinian cause, as an official grouping called the Independent Alliance in the House of Commons, rivaling Reform UK and the Democratic Unionist Party in MP numbers.

The alliance will also have one more MP than the left-wing Green Party.

As well promoting the Palestinian cause, the alliance has pledged to fight austerity and the two-child benefit limit, as well as UK arms sales to Israel.

The five independents issued a call for more MPs to join them.

“We were elected by our constituents to provide hope in a parliament of despair,” they said.

“Already, this government has scrapped the winter fuel allowance for around 10 million pensioners, voted to keep the two-child benefits cap and ignored calls to end arms sales to Israel.

“Millions of people are crying out for a real alternative to austerity, inequality and war — and their voices deserve to be heard. As individuals we were voted by our constituents to represent their concerns in parliament on these matters and more, and we believe that as a collective group we can carry on doing this with greater effect.

“The more MPs who are prepared to stand up for these principles the better. Our door is always open to other MPs who believe in a more equal and peaceful world.”

The five have not formed a political party but a grouping without a leader, potentially allowing them more time to speak and debate in the House of Commons.

In the election, the independents stood on strong pro-Palestine platforms in seats with high numbers of Muslim voters, many of whom were dissatisfied with Labour’s stance on the Gaza war.

In parliament, the alliance will likely pile new pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer over Britain’s relationship with Israel.

In July, Labour suspended seven MPs for supporting a Scottish National Party motion calling for the scrapping of the two-child benefit cap. The Independent Alliance will likely target the suspended MPs, including former key allies of Corbyn, for defection.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine UK Gaza Hamas Jeremy Corbyn

