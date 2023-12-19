You are here

Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity

Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity
The night sky is illuminated caused by the eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula of south-west Iceland seen from the capital city of Reykjavik, Monday Dec. 18, 2023. (AP)
Updated 55 sec ago
Reuters
Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity

Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity
  • Reykjanes is a volcanic and seismic hot-spot southwest of the capital Reykjavik
Updated 55 sec ago
Reuters
OSLO: The Reykjanes volcano in southwest Iceland erupted on Monday, spewing lava and smoke into the air, after weeks of intense earthquake activity, the country’s Meteorological Office said.
Fearing a significant outbreak on the Reykjanes peninsula, authorities last month evacuated the nearly 4,000 inhabitants of the fishing town of Grindavik and closed the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.
“Warning: Eruption has started north of Grindavik by Hagafell,” the Met Office said on its website.
Images and a livestream broadcast by Reuters showed molten rock spewing like fountains from fissures in the ground, their bright-yellow and orange colors set in sharp contrast against the dark night sky.
Icelandic police said they had raised their alert level as a result of the outbreak and the country’s civil defense warned the public not to approach the area while emergency personnel assessed the situation.
A coast guard helicopter was going to be in the air shortly to confirm the exact location and size of the eruption, the Met Office said.
Reykjavik’s international airport, which is located nearby, remained open.
“At the moment, there are no disruptions to arrivals or departures at Keflavík Airport,” it said on its website.
The Reykjanes peninsula in recent years saw several eruptions in unpopulated areas, but the latest outbreak could pose a risk to the Grindavik town, authorities have said.
The area had seen thousands of earthquakes in the last two months but the magnitudes had declined in recent week, leading some experts to think risk of an eruption had abated.
Reykjanes is a volcanic and seismic hot-spot southwest of the capital Reykjavik. In March 2021, lava fountains erupted spectacularly from a 500-750-meter-long (1,640-2,460-foot-long) fissure in the ground in the Fagradalsfjall volcanic system.

Death toll rises to 86 after earthquake in China’s Qinghai — Xinhua

People stand outside buildings after an earthquake was felt in Xian in central China's Shanxi province on Tuesday. (AFP file pho
People stand outside buildings after an earthquake was felt in Xian in central China's Shanxi province on Tuesday. (AFP file pho
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Death toll rises to 86 after earthquake in China’s Qinghai — Xinhua

People stand outside buildings after an earthquake was felt in Xian in central China's Shanxi province on Tuesday. (AFP file pho
  • China’s national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief and Ministry of Emergency Management have activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency, Xinhua reported
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: Eighty-six people have died and 96 people were injured after an earthquake hit the Gansu-Qinghai border region in China on Tuesday, according to a report by state news agency Xinhua.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude 6.1 in the region.
The quake was at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles) with its epicenter located 102 km west-southwest of Lanzhou, China, EMSC said.
China’s national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief and Ministry of Emergency Management have activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency, Xinhua reported.
A work team has been dispatched to the affected areas to assess the impact of the disaster and to provide guidance for local relief operations, the report added.

 

San Francisco prosecutors begin charging 80 protesters who blocked bridge while demanding ceasefire

San Francisco prosecutors begin charging 80 protesters who blocked bridge while demanding ceasefire
Updated 8 min 55 sec ago
AP
Follow

San Francisco prosecutors begin charging 80 protesters who blocked bridge while demanding ceasefire

San Francisco prosecutors begin charging 80 protesters who blocked bridge while demanding ceasefire
  • Apathy has increased among a young population that feels it has not seen the benefits of Iraq’s massive oil wealth, much of which is misdirected or stolen in a country ranked among the world’s most corrupt
Updated 8 min 55 sec ago
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: San Francisco prosecutors on Monday began charging 80 protesters who last month blocked traffic for hours on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge while demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.
The protest came as San Francisco was hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
Seventeen people appeared in court on Monday to face charges of false imprisonment, refusing to comply with a peace officer, unlawful public assembly, refusing to disperse and obstruction of street, sidewalk or other place open to public. Their arraignments were continued to February.
Hundreds of demonstrators holding signs that read “Biden: Ceasefire Now” and “Free Free Palestine” and “Drop the Charges!” held a news conference outside the court before the arraignments of those charged began.
Aisha Nizar, of the Palestinian Youth Movement, said she was among those who were arrested and charged but doesn’t plan to stop demonstrating.
“We are more resolute in our demands for a ceasefire than ever,” Nizar said outside the court.
About 200 protesters participated in the demonstration during the global trade summit, and blocked all lanes of traffic into San Francisco on the bridge’s upper deck, with some drivers tossing their keys into the bay. Dozens of them were arrested and 29 vehicles were towed. Protesters demanded that Biden call for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.
The demonstrators charged will be arraigned in batches throughout the week, prosecutors said.
“While we must protect avenues for free speech, the exercise of free speech cannot compromise public safety,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement announcing the charges. “The demonstration on the Bay Bridge that snarled traffic for hours had a tremendous impact on those who were stuck on the bridge for hours and required tremendous public resources to resolve.”
Protesters calling for a ceasefire have also blocked major roadways in cities including Los Angeles, New York, Boston and Philadelphia.
Myles Snyder, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police, said Monday that 32 protesters were arrested by state police in Philadelphia after a ceasefire protest Thursday that blocked an interstate. They were processed on charges of disorderly conduct before being released.
A Minneapolis city spokesperson said Minnesota State Patrol troopers arrested six people after protesters blocked traffic on an interstate in Minneapolis last week. Five were booked for alleged misdemeanor traffic obstruction. The Minneapolis city attorney is reviewing charges against five of them and declined to press charges against the sixth.
A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which Qatar helped broker, was announced on Nov. 21 but the war resumed on Dec. 1 after talks to lengthen the truce collapsed.
The war started after Hamas broke through Israel’s high-tech “Iron Wall” on Oct. 7 and launched an attack that left more than 1,200 Israelis dead. Hamas also took nearly 240 people hostage.
More than 19,400 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, roughly two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza.
 

 

Ukrainian troops face artillery shortages, scale back some operations

Ukrainian troops face artillery shortages, scale back some operations
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Ukrainian troops face artillery shortages, scale back some operations

Ukrainian troops face artillery shortages, scale back some operations
  • Russian forces also face ammunition problems, Tarnavskyi said, without specifying their nature
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Frontline Ukrainian troops face shortages of artillery shells and have scaled back some military operations because of a shortfall of foreign assistance, a senior army general told Reuters.
Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi was speaking after Republican lawmakers held up a $60-billion US aid package and Hungary blocked $54.5 billion in European Union funding for Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion.
“There’s a problem with ammunition, especially post-Soviet (shells) — that’s 122 mm, 152 mm. And today these problems exist across the entire front line,” he said in an interview.

FASTFACT

Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi was speaking after Republican lawmakers held up a $60-billion US aid package and Hungary blocked $54.5 billion in European Union funding for Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion.

Tarnavskyi said the shortage of artillery shells was a “very big problem” and the drop in foreign military aid was having an impact on the battlefield.
“The volumes that we have today are not sufficient for us today, given our needs. So, we’re redistributing it. We’re replanning tasks that we had set for ourselves and making them smaller because we need to provide for them,” he said, without providing details.
The comments underline Kyiv’s reliance on Western military aid to fight Russian troops along a 1,000-km front nearly 22 months into the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two.
Russian forces also face ammunition problems, Tarnavskyi said, without specifying their nature.
Weary Ukrainian troops on the southeastern front have gone on the defensive in some areas but are trying to attack in others, he said.
Ukrainian forces still expect victories but would benefit from reserves to rotate and rest them, he said.
“In some areas, we moved (to defense), and in some we continue our offensive actions — by maneuver, fire and by moving forward. And we are preparing our reserves for our further large-scale actions,” he said.

 

Icelandic musicians demand Eurovision boycott over Israel’s involvement

Icelandic musicians demand Eurovision boycott over Israel’s involvement
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Icelandic musicians demand Eurovision boycott over Israel’s involvement

Icelandic musicians demand Eurovision boycott over Israel’s involvement
  • Icelandic Association of Composers and Lyricists said TV channel RUV should halt its participation in the show if Israel is not banned
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Musicians in Iceland have demanded their country’s national broadcaster boycotts next year’s Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to compete.

The Icelandic Association of Composers and Lyricists said TV channel RUV should halt its participation in the show if Israel is not banned, it was reported on Monday.

A statement by the FTT said: “We all have a duty to take a stand against war and the killing of civilians and innocent children.

“We always have the choice not to put our name to such things, whether we are individuals or state institutions.

“We owe it to the nations that act with military force to not share with them in an event that is always characterized by joy and optimism.”

The calls for a boycott have been backed by pro-Palestinian activists across Europe, while Ireland’s RTE channel has also received hundreds of requests for it to boycott the competition, Sky News reported.

The grand final of the competition will take place on May 11 in Malmo, Sweden, after Swedish artist Loreen won the competition for a second time earlier this year.

Israeli Noa Kirel, who previously served in the Israel Defense Forces, came third in the 2023 competition, which was held in Liverpool in the UK.

Calls for Israel’s exclusion echo similar demands that Russia be banned from the 2022 edition, following its invasion of Ukraine in February of that year.

The show’s organizers, the European Broadcasting Union, excluded Russian artists from that year’s competition, which was won by Ukraine.

Temple promised by Modi transforms India's Ayodhya but Muslims, some locals feel neglected

Temple promised by Modi transforms India's Ayodhya but Muslims, some locals feel neglected
Updated 18 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Temple promised by Modi transforms India's Ayodhya but Muslims, some locals feel neglected

Temple promised by Modi transforms India's Ayodhya but Muslims, some locals feel neglected
  • Grand Hindu temple will open January, hotels, real estate firms spend big as land prices surge
  • Radisson and LuLu Group among investors, Muslims and poor say they are left out of the boom
Updated 18 December 2023
Reuters

AYODHYA, India: In this northern Indian city once marred by communal tensions, laborers are finalizing a $6 billion infrastructure facelift ahead of the opening of a grand Hindu temple that is igniting an economic boom - which some of Ayodhya's poor and its Muslim community say is passing them by.

City officials expect about 4.5 million tourists a month - more than Ayodhya's entire population of 3 million - once the first stage of Ram Mandir, as the temple is known, opens on Jan. 22 inside a sprawling complex of carved pink sandstone and white marble.

Ayodhya made international headlines in 1992 when a Hindu mob razed Babri mosque - where the Mandir will stand - saying it had been built on the site of an earlier Hindu temple. The incident spurred nationwide riots that left 2,000 people dead, most of them Muslims.

After decades of legal contests, India's Supreme Court in 2019 awarded the site to Hindu groups for temple construction.

While the $180 million temple project in Uttar Pradesh state is funded by donations, the state government - controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - is pulling out all the stops.

The BJP - which had made construction of the temple a national campaign pledge - is in government spending billions on rebuilding Ayodhya, with a new international airport, parks, roads and bridges in the offing.

Hindu priest Rajendra Das says the temple - which believers say is built on the birthplace of Lord Ram, one of Hinduism's most sacred deities - has boosted Ayodhya's hospitality and real estate sectors like never before.

"Everyone will benefit by the temple," said Das, a 64-year-old dressed in a dhoti sarong. He is spending $120,000 to rebuild his tourist lodge - which is being demolished in the city's revamp - with bigger rooms that have more amenities.

"Foreign tourists and people from every nook and corner of India will come."

Reuters interviewed dozens of residents and businesspeople who said the Mandir is bringing a flood of new investment and prosperity to Ayodyha, though some complain of being left behind.

Locals whose property was demolished in redevelopment feel displaced by soaring land prices and scant compensation. And some from the city's sizeable Muslim community of an estimated 350,000 said they are not reaping the benefits of the boom.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi denied that Muslim residents were being left out: 

"If roads are getting widened then Muslims will also use them. If electricity supply is getting fixed, Muslims will also benefit."

The opening comes before a national election due next year that Modi is widely favored to win, and will boost the Hindu-first agenda of the BJP.

Hospitality groups and property developers see significant opportunity in Ayodhya, which is set to become a pilgrimage destination for India's 1.1 billion Hindus. Among many new hoteliers in Ayodhya are India's Tata Group and U.S. group Radisson, which is setting up an 80-room property. The House of Abhinandan Lodha is also developing a residential project with a spa and pool in a city once lined with open sewers.

"This temple is expected to stand as one of the grandest Hindu temples, much like India's own Vatican City," said Lodha chief executive Samujjwal Ghosh, adding that businesses were marketing Ayodyha as a premium consumer product.

Each year, millions of Hindus travel to Indian temple cities like Varanasi and Tirupati, which have become tourist hotspots with thriving hospitality sectors.

Tata's hotel subsidiary said the Ayodhya projects were part of plans to "strengthen its presence across spiritual centres." Radisson didn't return a request for comment on its plans.

SOARING LAND RATES, DEVELOPMENT VICTIMS

Since the 2019 Supreme Court ruling, the cost of land in Ayodhya has soared.

The average price was about 1,600 rupees ($19) per square foot just a few years ago, but has now roughly quadrupled in many parts of the city, according to real estate consultancy Anarock. Plots of prime land in the Lodha project go for 12,000 rupees per square foot.

People "see Ayodhya as a very small town and come with a mindset of getting land parcels at prices of peanuts," said Satyendra Singh, a top official at Ayodhya Development Authority. "They don't come again once they hear the prices."

Much the development has occurred on the site of demolished houses and shops in the city centre, where the depth of some stores has been reduced to just 2 feet.

Roughly 4,000 shops were partly or fully demolished, but Nand Lal Gupta, an official at an association of local business owners, said the compensation offered was not sufficient.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said adequate compensation was offered to every landowner and that "no one in Ayodhya is feeling left out... Everyone is happy and getting benefitted."

Grocer Arvind Kumar Gupta said his home was partly demolished in the redevelopment this year. The city gave him $1,870, which he says isn't enough to buy a new property. He now rents accommodation with his family of six.

Authorities are also demolishing the store he has operated for 30 years. A similar new shop will cost roughly $360 a month, multiples of the $12 he has been paying, Gupta said.

"Government should have made arrangements for us. I am wondering what I will do now," he said.

UPSET MUSLIMS

In November, thousands of devotees, many barefoot, walked in Ayodhya's dusty streets during a festive day. Outside the Mandir complex, construction work was ongoing even after dusk.

The revamp, however, has upset many in the city's Muslim community. In its 2019 order, the Supreme Court also said authorities must allocate the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, which advocates for Muslim rights, "suitable" land at a "prominent" place to build a new mosque.

The board was issued land 15 miles from the temple, just next to the city border. That effectively means Muslims are excluded from the development boom downtown, said Azam Qadri, president of Ayodhya district committee of the board.

When Reuters visited the site designated for the mosque, there was no construction or infrastructure development ongoing in the quiet surrounding area. A poster on a wall showcased the proposed design and read: "A Masterpiece In Making".

"Everyone is focused on the temple. There should have been focus on promoting mosques too," Qadri said.

Muslims still don't have wide acceptance in the city and even if the community tried to build hotels, Hindu religious tourists might not visit, he added.

That hasn't stopped others trying to cash in.

Anil Agarwal's family has run two small hotels in Ayodhya for 70 years and is now adding two bed-and-breakfasts. He is also creating holiday packages for tourists and is in talks with the city government to open an 18-hole sand golf course.

Near Ram Mandir, a 200-room palace of the local royal family is set to be converted into a hotel by India's Oberoi Group, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said. Oberoi, famous for luxury hotels, did not respond to a request for comment.

UAE's Lulu Group is firming up land for a 300-room, five-star property it will run with a hotel brand, said regional director Jayakumar Gangadharan.

"People from all over the world are looking to experience Ayodhya," he said.

