Etihad Airways and China Eastern Airlines forge JV for enhanced air connectivity

Etihad Airways and China Eastern Airlines forge JV for enhanced air connectivity
The agreement was signed by both airlines in a ceremony at Etihad’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the UAE. Supplied.
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Travellers are set to enjoy enhanced air connectivity between the UAE and China as the Emirate’s flagship carrier, Etihad Airways, has formed a joint venture with China Eastern Airlines. 

Signed at Etihad Airways headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the first such commercial deal between a Middle Eastern and Chinese airline is scheduled for implementation in early 2025, according to a press release.  

The partnership aims to offer “seamless travel experiences” for passengers, connecting major Chinese cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Xi’an, and Kunming with key cities in the UAE and across the region. 

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “This JV marks a significant milestone in our partnership with China Eastern. The JV will allow Etihad and China Eastern to offer travelers enhanced travel options and exceptional value.”  

He said the JV will “unlock a new era of travel opportunities, while also boosting the economic growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.” 

Additionally, both airlines plan to implement full reciprocity to their existing frequent flyer programs in the final quarter of 2024. This will enable passengers to easily earn points and redeem rewards when flying with either airline, the release added. 

China Eastern Airlines Chairman Wang Zhiqing highlighted that this year marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the UAE. 

“Both countries continue to develop and strengthen the high-value, strategic collaboration on the Belt and Road Initiative, and this momentum creates opportunities and motivation for deepening cooperation between China Eastern Airlines and Etihad Airways,” he said.  

Zhiqin added the signing of this JV signifies a new level of collaboration, and said: “China Eastern is eager to work with Etihad Airways to expand the cooperation in the various business areas, and thereby enhance the strategic partnership between both airlines." 

Meanwhile, Mohamed Ali Al-Shorafa, chairman of Etihad Aviation Group, praised the agreement as a significant milestone, emphasizing that this joint venture reflects a strong commitment to enhancing the relationship between the UAE and China, and promoting closer cultural and economic connections. 

“We look forward to welcoming a greater number of Chinese tourists to explore the rich cultural heritage and vibrant experiences that the UAE has to offer. This partnership is more than the expansion of routes; it is about creating lasting and meaningful connections between our two nations which will stand for decades to come.” the chairman said. 

China Eastern Airlines’ chairman pointed out that the cooperation between the airlines is highly complementary, covering a broad scope, and possessing great potential, given the strength of their global hubs. 

“We look forward to our collaboration creating more synergies, not only in facilitating passenger travel but also in building deeper economic, trade, and cultural exchanges between China and the UAE,” he concluded. 

Business summit in Karachi highlights women’s achievements, challenges

Business summit in Karachi highlights women’s achievements, challenges
Business summit in Karachi highlights women’s achievements, challenges

Business summit in Karachi highlights women’s achievements, challenges
  • Industry leaders say less than 5 percent women in Pakistan have launched or are running their own businesses
  • Estimates suggest national GDP can grow by three times if women become equal contributors to economy
Updated 5 sec ago
BURAQ SHABBIR

KARACHI: Pakistani women entrepreneurs and industry leaders this week highlighted their achievements and challenges at a business summit held in Karachi, pointing out that despite strides, securing finances and being taken seriously by market players and state institutions remained a key issue for women.

Senior members of the business community attending the ‘Shevolution’ business summit in Pakistan’s commercial hub of Karachi on Wednesday said only 15 percent of the country’s women were professionals, out of which less than five percent were businesswomen.

This lack of representation and access to finance were described as a “serious dilemma” by participants, with officials at the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Korangi, which organized the summit, saying the national GDP could grow three times with equal participation of women in the economy.

Women make up 48 percent of Pakistan’s population but female employment participation is 20 percent, official data shows. The World Bank says if women’s participation was at par with men, Pakistan’s GDP could increase by 60 percent by 2025.

“The biggest challenge for women is to make a case to raise finances to scale up their businesses, to prove to the financiers that they can also be relied on in terms of returning those loans and making good money for themselves from those investments,” Mehvish Waliany, CEO of Alkaram Studio, a major textile company, told Arab News on the sidelines of the event.

“There are plenty of women entrepreneurs out there but they all exist in very small spaces.”

Saima Nadeem, a former member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, said women wished to come forward but lacked recognition. 

“We haven’t been able to give that access, that direction to women even if they have been given loans,” Nadeem said. 

One solution, according to Sahibzadi Mahin Khan, patron-in-chief and founding president of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Korangi, was more women in leadership positions, who could make women-focused policies and allow more room for female participation and growth.

“We need more women in leadership roles, and I think I am just trying to contribute some of my efforts to this ecosystem where we want to bring in more women,” Khan told Arab News. “We want to train, we want to facilitate and bring them to a level where they can hold the hands of those who come after them and be able to mentor them. We are trying to make a circle out of it.”

Individuals and institutions also needed to take women more “seriously,” Khan added: 

“The SECP [Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan] says there should be more than one woman [in the top management]. But when we talk to the corporate sector, they say they have taken one woman onboard. What happens is, they [companies] aren’t giving women the power of decision making.”

But conditions had improved in recent years, according to Naushaba Shahzad, Executive Vice President at the National Bank of Pakistan, who said there had been a “significant improvement” in the ecosystem provided to businesswomen by the government and other financial institutions.

“[The] State Bank [of Pakistan] and other banks have been coming forward with specific women-focused policies for empowering women and providing finances to women,” Shahzad, a senior banker with 30 years of experience, said.

“There is a significant increase in the number of businesswomen … Especially after the [coronavirus] pandemic, a lot of women have started online businesses. They are coming forward and doing really well.”

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, senior vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, quoted the finance minister and said women entrepreneurs were likely to get subsidies in the upcoming budget, either in terms of tax breaks or other support for their ventures.

“Without women participation, it is not possible to improve the economy,” he said. “If we ignore 51 percent of our population and move ahead, it will be the dream of a fool. It is not possible. We have to involve women to grow our economy.”

And men needed to be part of the change, said Andreas Wegner, deputy head of mission at the German Consulate Karachi, who was attending the event:

“What really could bring women forward as well, and men, is when men open up to the idea that the 50 percent of the population that are not men can bring diversity, new ideas and bring other solutions and benefits.”

Sinopec unit signs $1.1bn deal to build gas pipelines for Aramco

Sinopec unit signs $1.1bn deal to build gas pipelines for Aramco
Sinopec unit signs $1.1bn deal to build gas pipelines for Aramco

Sinopec unit signs $1.1bn deal to build gas pipelines for Aramco
Updated 11 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: A Sinopec service unit said on Thursday it has signed a 7.956 billion yuan ($1.10 billion) deal to build natural gas pipelines for Saudi Aramco.

The contract is for Sinopec Oilfield Service Co. to procure and construct the third-phase of the Master Gas System in Saudi Arabia, the Chinese firm said.

Sinopec will build parts of the pipeline grid that includes trunk lines with a total length of 2,630 km and 1,340 km of branch lines, part of Aramco’s plan to expand gas distributions across the Kingdom.

Under the deal, Sinopec is expected to complete construction by end of May 2027, the company said.

Earlier this year, Aramco has awarded contracts worth more than $3.3 billion to Sinopec and Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas to build a gas facility in Saudi Arabia.

According to a disclosure on the Spanish Stock Exchange, Sinopec will own 65 percent of the project and Tecnicas Reunidas will have a 35 percent share.

The contract includes the development of a new facility in Saudi Arabia called Riyas natural gas liquids at the Jafurah unconventional gas production project.

The statement added that the contracts cover engineering, procurement and construction, including the building of liquefied natural gas distillation facilities in the Al-Riyas project.

They also include the provision of storage and export facilities. 

According to Aramco’s website, the Jafurah Gas Field contains an estimated 200 trillion standard cubic feet of natural gas, making it the largest such discovery in the Middle East

The energy company described the development as “one of the most ambitious projects in Aramco’s history.”

Oil and gas industry needs $4.3tn in investments by 2030: IEF

Oil and gas industry needs $4.3tn in investments by 2030: IEF
Oil and gas industry needs $4.3tn in investments by 2030: IEF

Oil and gas industry needs $4.3tn in investments by 2030: IEF
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The oil and gas industry will need cumulative investments worth $4.3 trillion from 2025 to 2030 to meet growing demand and maintain market stability, according to an analysis. 

In its latest report, the International Energy Forum said that the increasing capital expenditure needs are based on an outlook that sees demand for oil rising from 103 million barrels per day in 2023 to 110 million bpd in 2030. 

“More investment in new oil and gas supply is needed to meet growing demand and maintain energy market stability, which is the foundation of global economic and social wellbeing,” said Joseph McMonigle, secretary general of the IEF. 

He added: “Well-supplied and stable energy markets are critical to making progress on climate because the alternative is high prices and volatility, which undermines public support for the transition as we have seen in the past two years.” 

An outlook on global upstream oil and gas capex

According to the report, global upstream oil and gas capital expenditure is expected to grow by $24 billion this year, surpassing $600 billion for the first time in a decade. 

IEF highlighted that annual investment must grow by another $135 billion, or 22 percent, to $738 billion by 2030 to ensure adequate supply.

“This estimate for 2030 is 15 percent higher than we assessed a year ago and 41 percent higher than assessed two years ago due primarily to rising costs and a stronger demand outlook,” said the energy think tank in the report, which was released in association with S&P Global. 

Roger Diwan, vice president at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said that expected production declines and future demand growth will require re-investing existing cash flows even as the transition proceeds.

According to the energy think tank, North America and Latin America will dominate the projected increase in upstream capital expenditure between now and 2030, with over 60 percent of the overall global investments set to happen in the region. 

“While North America is expected to be the largest driver of capex growth to 2030, Latin America will continue to play an increasingly significant role in non-OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) supply growth, particularly for conventional crude, with expansions planned for Brazil and Guyana,” said IEF. 

It added: “Around 2.2 million bpd in new or expanded conventional projects have been approved and are expected to be produced in Latin America by 2030 – this is more than a third of the total 6 million bpd that has been sanctioned globally.” 

The report also noted significant uncertainty around the trajectory for global oil and gas demand and the pace of the energy transition to net zero carbon dioxide emissions. 

“Base-case forecasts from consensus-leading organizations diverge by as much as 7 million bpd for 2030 and this gap widens to 27 million bpd when more ambitious climate scenarios are included,” said the energy think tank. 

Increased investment supports energy transition

According to IEF, a rise in capital expenditure in upstream oil and gas could support energy transition and ensure energy security. 

“A just, orderly, and equitable energy transition requires a foundation of energy security. The past two years have demonstrated the consequences of disorderly transitions: price shocks, shortages, disruptions, political backlash, bitter divisions, and conflict,” said the report. 

It added: “Ensuring adequate investment levels can help provide stability and enable a just transition. But it will require the market to remain nimble and flexible to overcome potential hurdles and adapt to new realities.” 

IEF, however, highlighted that global conventional crude production would fall by over 20 percent by 2035 without additional drilling. 

The energy think tank added that investments in the oil and gas sector made this decade will impact production levels well into the next decade and beyond. 

“Continued upstream investment is needed first to offset expected production declines and then to meet future demand growth. Without additional drilling, we estimate that conventional non-OPEC production would decline by 9 million bpdby 2030 and 14 million bpd by 2035,” said IEF. 

It added: “The decline rates for non-conventional crude, including US shale, are significantly steeper and would see more than 80 percent decline in the next decade.” 

The analysis also revealed that oil and gas companies worldwide have increased their spending to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. 

“The upstream sector accounts for around 60 percent of the oil and gas industry’s greenhouse gas emissions. Companies are increasingly focused on reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions in their upstream operations to meet regulatory requirements, investor expectations, and environmental goals,” said the report. 

Scope 1 emissions are “direct emissions” from sources owned or controlled by the company, while Scope 2 denotes emissions released into the atmosphere from the use of purchased energy. 

These are also known as indirect emissions, as they are generated at another facility, such as a power station.

According to the report, the increased focus on upstream decarbonization has also contributed to the upwardly revised capex forecast. 

IEF also highlighted that energy companies’ strong profits in the past couple of years have helped them invest in capital expenditures directly from operating cash flow, ultimately reducing reliance on debt financing. 

“This is a notable change from COVID and pre-COVID years when the primary constraint on investment was capital availability due to weak cash flow, reliance on external capital, and depressed investor appetite,” the release added. 

In an additional report released in May, IEF said that to meet widespread electric vehicle targets, the world needs to mine more than double the amount of copper ever excavated in human history. 

The analysis noted that electrifying the global vehicle fleet would necessitate the opening of 55 percent more new copper mines by 2035 – and this expansion needs to be encouraged by governments.

Saudi Arabia seeks mining partnerships with Morocco, eyes industry transformation

Saudi Arabia seeks mining partnerships with Morocco, eyes industry transformation
Saudi Arabia seeks mining partnerships with Morocco, eyes industry transformation

Saudi Arabia seeks mining partnerships with Morocco, eyes industry transformation
Updated 7 min 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia seeks to leverage Morocco’s mining expertise, as both countries hold significant reserves and produce over 40 percent of the world’s phosphate fertilizer, said a top minister.   

The Kingdom’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Alkhorayef, made this statement during a round table meeting with investors and businessmen in the north African country, adding that both nations have the potential to be key partners in major mining projects, the Saudi Press Agency reported.   

The minister underscored that this aligns with Saudi Arabia’s goal to transform the mining sector into the third pillar of the national industry.   

Additionally, Alkhorayef highlighted the Kingdom’s National Industrial Strategy, which focuses on sectors such as sustainability, food security, pharmaceuticals, and military industries.   

This is mainly linked to Saudi Arabia’s competitive advantages, such as oil and gas, as well as its geographical location, which enables it to access key regions like Africa, the minister explained.   

He also highlighted that the Kingdom has a distinctive edge in future industries, including car battery products, renewable energy, and space-related businesses.

Additionally, the minister pointed out the importance of industrial integration between Saudi Arabia, neighboring countries, and Arab nations, stressing that the National Industrial Strategy identified a number of paths that serve the principle of industrial integration and seek to develop it. 

Furthermore, he emphasized the incentives and facilities that the Kingdom provides to investors in all the industrial and mining sectors.

Earlier this week, Alkhorayef and several Moroccan officials discussed ways to enhance cooperation in vital fields.  

“We also reviewed the promising investment opportunities available in both countries and opened new horizons for sustainable partnership,” the Saudi minister said at the time. 

He added that he reviewed Saudi Vision 2030’s achievements with a group of Moroccan opinion leaders and economic analysts, focusing on the industrial and mining sectors.

Alkhorayef began his official visit to the northwestern African country on June 3. The visit aims to explore venues for cooperation between the two countries and boost economic ties.

Saudi Aramco cuts Arab light crude price to Asia for July

Saudi Aramco cuts Arab light crude price to Asia for July
Saudi Aramco cuts Arab light crude price to Asia for July

Saudi Aramco cuts Arab light crude price to Asia for July
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has slashed July’s official selling price for the flagship Arab Light crude it sells to Asia, according to an official statement.

Differentials for the flagship Arab Light grade were priced at Platts Dubai/DME Oman +$2.40 per barrel, down from +$2.90 a barrel in June.

This is the first price cut in five months, data issued by the oil company showed. 

Arab Medium was also lowered to +$1.95 per barrel from +$2.35/b in June, while price for Arab Heavy was cut to +$1.20/b, a decline of 40 cents from the previous month.

For Northwest Europe, the Arab Light OSP was set +$3.10 per barrel over ICE Brent futures, up from +$2.10/b while Medium was hiked from +$1.30/b to +$2.30/b. 

Arab Light for July to the US Gulf was kept unchanged at +$4.75 per barrel over ASCI, while prices for both Medium and Heavy were also maintained at +$5.45/b.

