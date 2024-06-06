Women’s sport now about winning, not participation, says Saudi fencer

You are here

Lama Al-Fozan at the WiMENA Women in Sport conference.
Lama Al-Fozan at the WiMENA Women in Sport conference.
  The goal is no longer just to participate in competitions such as the Olympics, but to actually win medals
  We really aren't doing this for other people, or to market ourselves, we are doing this for our nation and for our own development
LONDON: The goal for women’s sport in Saudi Arabia is no longer about taking part on a global scale but winning medals and titles, Saudi fencer Lama Al-Fozan told Arab News on Thursday.

Al-Fozan, who is also vice president of the Saudi Athletes’ Commission, was a guest at the WiMENA Women in Sport conference at Chelsea FC in London and one of many voices extolling the progress being made in the Kingdom and the wider Middle East region.

She said the blueprint for development of women’s sport participation in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa region worked as an example for the rest of the world to follow, a common theme at the conference.




Lama Al-Fozan at the WiMENA Women in Sport conference.

These were “exciting times” for the Kingdom, she said, explaining that when she started fencing as a teenager there were only 200 registered Saudi female athletes. By 2024 the number had increased to 7,000, mirrored by a three-fold increase in women’s sporting federations and clubs from 32 to 97 in under a decade.

Al-Fozan said women now also held training and coaching roles, worked in sports management and sat on sporting institutions’ boards. She highlighted how the Kingdom’s sports authorities had focused on increasing the number of activities open to female participation.

However, she added the focus had now moved on from encouraging women and girls to play sports to creating conditions where talent could be developed to ensure success.

Al-Fozan said that while Saudi athletes might not dominate at the Paris Olympics this summer, people could see for themselves the progress made at events in years to come.

“The goal is no longer just to participate in competitions such as the Olympics, but to actually win medals — this is one of the pillars of the (Saudi) national sport strategy. We are very optimistic and we are excited about it, the future is bright,” she said.

The fencer told Arab News that the progress and potential of women’s sport development in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East was often underestimated, especially in the West.

“I feel we faced criticism in the past because we weren't doing enough and then when we started to develop, we still faced criticism,” she said.

“We really aren't doing this for other people, or to market ourselves, we are doing this for our nation and for our own development. As a Saudi, as an athlete, and as a female, I'm really proud of that.”

‘Mark my words’: Female sporting stars expect Saudi success

‘Mark my words’: Female sporting stars expect Saudi success
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

‘Mark my words’: Female sporting stars expect Saudi success

‘Mark my words’: Female sporting stars expect Saudi success
  • Sports Ministry ‘understands obstacles’ facing athletes, delivering ‘immense change’
  • Arab female sporting pioneers discuss social change at London conference
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Arab women athletes have discussed the pace of change in the Middle Eastern sporting environment and overcoming struggles in launching their careers, delivering a message of hope for future generations.

At the WiMENA Women in Sport Conference on June 6, panelists including Burcu Cetinkaya, chair of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission; Sarah Essam Hassanin of the Egyptian women’s national football team; and Saudi female fencer Lama Al-Fozan, a board member of the Saudi Fencing Federation, highlighted the power of role models in “setting the bar for future generations.”

The conference, held at Chelsea Football Club’s Stamford Bridge in London, was hosted in partnership with the Arab British Chamber of Commerce and featured the Saudi ambassadors to the UK and US.

Cetinkaya of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, a Turkish rally driver and television presenter, praised Saudi Arabia’s promotion of women racers.

The Kingdom “is doing amazing things in the world of motorsport,” she told the panel.

“In the years 2012-13, when I was racing in the Middle East Championship, I really wanted to race in Saudi,” Cetinkaya said.

“I was not allowed at the time because there was the Hail Rally. I just went. I hardly managed to film it and present it, but I couldn’t race,” she added.

“And now today, to see successful female drivers like Reem Al-Aboud from Saudi, they are doing amazing things in the world of motorsports as drivers — and as strong drivers.”

Hassanin of the Egyptian women’s national football team told the panel about her pathway to becoming the first Egyptian and Arab to play football in the UK and Spain.

The 25-year-old overcame struggles and challenges through the “support of family, a tough mentality and believing in myself,” she told the panel.

“I started in Egypt. As we all know, we lack opportunities. We didn’t have like an agent or someone to really believe in you that you can make it and live alone, and travel abroad, as an Egyptian young girl and be able to play professional football.

“So, I struggled. I had challenges, as we all do, but I believed in myself.

“I had to really have a tough mentality to overcome the negativities and the success-killers.”

Egyptian football star Mo Salah signed for Liverpool shortly after Hassanin’s move to the UK, for Stoke City FC.

Endless compliments for being the “female Mo Salah” at first felt like an “honor,” but later an annoyance, she said.

“He’s one of the best Egyptian footballers in the world — we all know that  — but please, can you say my name?

“Don’t say the ‘female version of Mo Salah’.”

Al-Fozan told the panel that her introduction to fencing was a coincidence.

“I was introduced to fencing when I was a teenager, actually. I lived in France and I saw fencing by coincidence. I never really thought that I could be a fencer,” she said.

“Fast forward, I had to go back to Saudi for my university. And back then, it’s not like what we have now. There was no vision. There was no place for females to see sports.”

“So, I was introduced to fencing and I had to go fence with the Bahraini national team.

“And step by step, I was introduced to the Saudi Fencing Federation and to the Olympic Committee, and we were able to create the first Saudi female fencing team.”

Today, however, after “immense change” in Saudi Arabia, the number of female athletes has surged from about 200 to more than 7,000 in a matter of years, Al-Fozan added.

The evolution of women’s sport in the Kingdom is a result of “the vision” of the country’s national sports strategy, she said, adding that the government and Ministry of Sport are providing “amazing support” to athletes across the Kingdom.

The background of Sports Minister Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Saud as a racing driver means the government “understands the obstacles” facing athletes, Al-Fozan said.

“When it comes to females in sports, yes, we do have a long way to go. I don’t think we’re going to do much now in the Paris Olympics.

“But mark my words, we are going to do a lot in the years to come.”

Swiatek downs Gauff to reach French Open final, Djokovic has surgery

Swiatek downs Gauff to reach French Open final, Djokovic has surgery
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Swiatek downs Gauff to reach French Open final, Djokovic has surgery

Swiatek downs Gauff to reach French Open final, Djokovic has surgery
  • World number one Swiatek extended her winning run in Paris to 20 matches and advanced to a fourth Roland Garros final in five years
  • The Pole withstood break points in her first two service games, before striking again to move up a double break at 4-1
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP

PARIS: Iga Swiatek closed in on a third successive French Open title Thursday as she defeated Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals, while Novak Djokovic said surgery on his injured knee “went well.”
World number one Swiatek extended her winning run in Paris to 20 matches and advanced to a fourth Roland Garros final in five years, with 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva or Italy’s Jasmine Paolini standing between her and another title.
Swiatek, who had won 10 of her previous 11 meetings with Gauff in straight sets, wasted no time in grabbing the initiative as she broke the US Open champion in the opening game of the match.
The Pole withstood break points in her first two service games, before striking again to move up a double break at 4-1.
She closed out the first set without trouble, but third seed Gauff threatened a fightback when she nosed 3-1 ahead in the second set after wiping away tears following an argument with the chair umpire over the timing of a line call.
Swiatek though responded the very next game and won four in a row to surge to the cusp of victory.
Gauff saved two match points to make Swiatek serve it out, which the top seed eventually did at the fourth time of asking.
“It was intense. In the second set it was tight because we were breaking each other,” said Swiatek.
“I was consistent with my tactics, didn’t overthink stuff and just went for it in the end.”
Swiatek improved to 34-2 at the French Open after beating Gauff at Roland Garros for the third tournament in a row.
She has won all four of her previous Grand Slam finals and could become only the fourth woman to win four Roland Garros titles in the Open era — after Justine Henin, Chris Evert and Steffi Graf.
Swiatek is also on track to join Serena Williams as the only women to complete the treble of French, Madrid and Rome Open titles in the same year.
Russian Andreeva, the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since Martina Hingis in 1997, takes on the unheralded Paolini in the other last-four encounter.
Andreeva stole the headlines in the quarter-finals with a shock victory over world number two Aryna Sabalenka, who was hit by a stomach bug, becoming the youngest woman to reach a Slam semifinal since Hingis at the US Open 27 years ago.
She will now bid to back up that statement performance against 12th seed Paolini, who also got through with a surprise win against former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.
Both Andreeva and Paolini had never reached the quarters at a major tournament before this week, but are now just one match from the final.
With another win, Andreeva will also be the youngest Slam finalist since Hingis, who won the 1997 US Open aged 16.
The pair met for the only previous time earlier this year in the Madrid Open last 16, when Andreeva came out on top in two tight sets.
“I remember our match in Madrid. I remember that it was tough,” said Andreeva. “She played really good tennis, and after I was able to catch up a little bit.
“I’m sure that it will a great match.”
Paolini had never got past the second round at a Grand Slam before this year, but the 28-year-old has been much improved in 2024, also reaching the Australian Open last 16.
“She’s so young but she’s so, so good mentally, and she can defend very well,” Paolini said of her upcoming opponent.
“It’s going to be a tough match, but we are in the semifinal, so there is no chance to get easy matches.”
Djokovic confirmed Thursday he had undergone an operation on his right knee he injured during his last-16 win.
The 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic was forced to withdraw ahead of his Roland Garros quarter-final against Casper Ruud after a scan revealed a torn medial meniscus in his right knee.
“In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match,” he posted on social media.
“I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well.”
The 37-year-old made no mention of whether he would be fit to take part at Wimbledon which begins on July 1 but added that he was going to “do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible.”

Tottenham’s Son scores twice as South Korea rout Singapore 7-0

Tottenham’s Son scores twice as South Korea rout Singapore 7-0
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Tottenham’s Son scores twice as South Korea rout Singapore 7-0

Tottenham’s Son scores twice as South Korea rout Singapore 7-0
  • Son made it 3-0 in the 53rd minute
  • Son was denied a hat-trick when Hassan tipped aside another curling effort
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP

SINGAPORE: PSG’s Lee Kang-in and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min both scored twice as South Korea trounced Singapore 7-0 on Thursday to seal their passage into the final round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Watched by a crowd of 49,097 at Singapore’s National Stadium, the visitors took the lead after nine minutes when Son was denied by a fine save by Hassan Sunny but Joo Min-kyu retrieved the loose ball and laid it off for Lee to fire home a fierce right-footer.
Singapore twice went close to levelling the score as Hami Syahin’s header forced a save from Jo Hyeon-woo and Ikhsan Fandi headed over from close range.
But the Koreans extended their lead in the 20th minute when Kim Jin-su’s cross from the left was headed in by an unmarked Joo.
Singapore came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with China in their last home game but the South Koreans put the game away with a spell of three goals in four minutes at the start of the second half.
Son made it 3-0 in the 53rd minute when he received the ball on the right flank and cut inside Harhys Stewart before firing a low shot past Hassan.
Lee then capitalized on poor defending a minute later to add his second before Son got Korea’s fifth shortly afterwards in a near carbon copy of his first goal.
Son was denied a hat-trick when Hassan tipped aside another curling effort.
But late goals by substitutes Bae Jun-ho and Hwang Hee-chan sealed an emphatic win for the South Koreans who sealed top spot in Group C with a game to spare.

Saudi Arabia has ‘shocked the world’ with women’s sporting revolution, envoy says

Saudi Arabia has ‘shocked the world’ with women’s sporting revolution, envoy says
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia has ‘shocked the world’ with women’s sporting revolution, envoy says

Saudi Arabia has ‘shocked the world’ with women’s sporting revolution, envoy says
  • MENA women’s sporting conference opens at Chelsea FC in London
  • Saudi ambassadors to US, UK say Saudi women ‘leaving detractors in the dust’
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Top Saudi officials have hailed the Kingdom’s “remarkable” progress in women’s sport at an event in London.
The WiMENA Women in Sport Conference is being held at Chelsea Football Club’s Stamford Bridge on June 6.
Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al-Saud delivered a speech to open the event, which is hosted in partnership with the Arab British Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re here to discuss women in sport in the Middle East, not just in Saudi Arabia,” Prince Khalid said.
“I can speak for Saudi, but it’s important to remember how wide this issue is. Just in my lifetime, what I’ve seen in the development and change in the progression of women in sport, not just in the Middle East or Saudi Arabia but across the world, is remarkable.”
Saudi Arabia has “absolutely shocked the world” with what it has done “in a very, very short amount of time,” Prince Khalid added.
That success is no accident, the ambassador said, highlighting the Kingdom’s decision to place sport “at the heart” of quality of life targets.
“Quality of life is not just for half the population, it’s for the whole population. And sport has been an amazing, amazing tool for us to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of the people in our country,” he said.
“Physical in terms of sport, playing, tools, clubs, gyms — all that didn’t exist 10 years ago for women.
“It plays a role in mental health in terms of the opportunities it creates, the jobs it creates — there are women not just sitting in our stands and playing on our pitches, they’re administrating stadiums.
“They’re administrating the ministry, they are outside the stands, they are security guards.”
Having female role models for girls and women “coming up through the ranks” in Saudi Arabia was “incredibly important,” Prince Khalid said.
Those women were “leaving detractors in the dust,” he added, pointing to critics who “look at the past” while ignoring the Kingdom’s progress in women’s sport.
The presence of Saudi women “lifting that flag across the world” was a matter of “incredible pride,” the ambassador said, calling on the audience to “not just sit and watch, but to be on the pitch with them.”
His words were reflected in a video message by Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US and a women’s pioneer in the Kingdom.
“I’m so proud of the great progress that women have made in sports in Saudi and across our full region,” she said.
“Sports are a powerful force for the advancement of women, both in my country and around the world. And through sports, women can not only achieve their dreams on a pitch, a court or a field, but also drive social change.
“Female inclusion in sports also means fostering safe spaces for our women and all participants, and so much has changed for women in Saudi. Today, we not only have women’s sports leagues and federations  — we have more than 330,000 registered females athletes, and we have thousands of women coaches, mentors, referees and doctors.”
Saudi Arabia’s revolution in women’s sport was helping women to “push our limits and overcome challenges,” Princess Reema said.
Taking part in sports “builds character and resilience, and teaches us the true value of hard work, discipline and teamwork,” she added.
“Perhaps most importantly, sports are a source of pride and belonging. Through sports, we can bring people together, forge friendships, and a sense of community and in a world that often feels divided.
“Sports has the power to unite us, regardless of our background and belief. And they remind us that today, we are all part of a larger team, working towards a common goal, and celebrating each other’s successes.”
Prominent officials from the UK also opened the event with speeches.
Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, minister of state for the Middle East, and Baroness Grey-Thompson, a former Paralympic track champion appointed an independent crossbench peer in the House of Lords, spoke of the power of sport to unify and uplift people.
“Nelson Mandela once said that sport has the power to change the world to inspire and unite people in a way that little else has,” Lord Ahmad said.
“I’ve witnessed this firsthand during my travels. As minister for the Middle East and North Africa … I’ve seen when I’ve traveled to those countries how women are influencing every facet of life, not just as a part of, but leading from the front.
“And we also know that sport is a great leveler, too. On the track or on the pitch, everyone is equal from the moment the starting gun fires or the whistle blows.
 “Yet, we also know when it comes to issues of gender equality, there’s still a long way to go to truly level the playing field.”

Premier League clubs vote to continue using VAR next season

Premier League clubs vote to continue using VAR next season
Updated 06 June 2024
AP
Follow

Premier League clubs vote to continue using VAR next season

Premier League clubs vote to continue using VAR next season
  • The 20 teams decided against scrapping video assistant referees for key onfield decisions
Updated 06 June 2024
AP

MANCHESTER: Premier League clubs voted on Thursday to continue using VAR next season.
At the league’s annual general meeting, the 20 teams decided against scrapping video assistant referees for key onfield decisions, despite a series of controversies last season.
Clubs, however, voted to make improvements “for the benefit of the game and supporters.”

