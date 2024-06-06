Women’s sport now about winning, not participation, says Saudi fencer

Saudi Arabia has ‘shocked the world’ with women’s sporting revolution, envoy says

LONDON: Top Saudi officials have hailed the Kingdom’s “remarkable” progress in women’s sport at an event in London.

The WiMENA Women in Sport Conference is being held at Chelsea Football Club’s Stamford Bridge on June 6.

Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al-Saud delivered a speech to open the event, which is hosted in partnership with the Arab British Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re here to discuss women in sport in the Middle East, not just in Saudi Arabia,” Prince Khalid said.

“I can speak for Saudi, but it’s important to remember how wide this issue is. Just in my lifetime, what I’ve seen in the development and change in the progression of women in sport, not just in the Middle East or Saudi Arabia but across the world, is remarkable.”

Saudi Arabia has “absolutely shocked the world” with what it has done “in a very, very short amount of time,” Prince Khalid added.

That success is no accident, the ambassador said, highlighting the Kingdom’s decision to place sport “at the heart” of quality of life targets.

“Quality of life is not just for half the population, it’s for the whole population. And sport has been an amazing, amazing tool for us to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of the people in our country,” he said.

“Physical in terms of sport, playing, tools, clubs, gyms — all that didn’t exist 10 years ago for women.

“It plays a role in mental health in terms of the opportunities it creates, the jobs it creates — there are women not just sitting in our stands and playing on our pitches, they’re administrating stadiums.

“They’re administrating the ministry, they are outside the stands, they are security guards.”

Having female role models for girls and women “coming up through the ranks” in Saudi Arabia was “incredibly important,” Prince Khalid said.

Those women were “leaving detractors in the dust,” he added, pointing to critics who “look at the past” while ignoring the Kingdom’s progress in women’s sport.

The presence of Saudi women “lifting that flag across the world” was a matter of “incredible pride,” the ambassador said, calling on the audience to “not just sit and watch, but to be on the pitch with them.”

His words were reflected in a video message by Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US and a women’s pioneer in the Kingdom.

“I’m so proud of the great progress that women have made in sports in Saudi and across our full region,” she said.

“Sports are a powerful force for the advancement of women, both in my country and around the world. And through sports, women can not only achieve their dreams on a pitch, a court or a field, but also drive social change.

“Female inclusion in sports also means fostering safe spaces for our women and all participants, and so much has changed for women in Saudi. Today, we not only have women’s sports leagues and federations — we have more than 330,000 registered females athletes, and we have thousands of women coaches, mentors, referees and doctors.”

Saudi Arabia’s revolution in women’s sport was helping women to “push our limits and overcome challenges,” Princess Reema said.

Taking part in sports “builds character and resilience, and teaches us the true value of hard work, discipline and teamwork,” she added.

“Perhaps most importantly, sports are a source of pride and belonging. Through sports, we can bring people together, forge friendships, and a sense of community and in a world that often feels divided.

“Sports has the power to unite us, regardless of our background and belief. And they remind us that today, we are all part of a larger team, working towards a common goal, and celebrating each other’s successes.”

Prominent officials from the UK also opened the event with speeches.

Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, minister of state for the Middle East, and Baroness Grey-Thompson, a former Paralympic track champion appointed an independent crossbench peer in the House of Lords, spoke of the power of sport to unify and uplift people.

“Nelson Mandela once said that sport has the power to change the world to inspire and unite people in a way that little else has,” Lord Ahmad said.

“I’ve witnessed this firsthand during my travels. As minister for the Middle East and North Africa … I’ve seen when I’ve traveled to those countries how women are influencing every facet of life, not just as a part of, but leading from the front.

“And we also know that sport is a great leveler, too. On the track or on the pitch, everyone is equal from the moment the starting gun fires or the whistle blows.

“Yet, we also know when it comes to issues of gender equality, there’s still a long way to go to truly level the playing field.”