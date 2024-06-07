You are here

Trump adviser Bannon ordered to report to prison by July 1
A man holds a sign that reads "Lock Them Up" as Attorney Matthew Evan Corcoran (L) and Steve Bannon, former advisor to President Donald Trump, depart federal court on June 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
Trump adviser Bannon ordered to report to prison by July 1
AFP
WASHINGTON: Former top Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon was ordered by a federal judge on Thursday to report to prison by July 1 to begin serving his four-month sentence for contempt of Congress.

Bannon, 70, was convicted of contempt in July 2022 for defying a subpoena to testify before the congressional panel that investigated the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

One of the masterminds behind Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, he was sentenced to four months in prison in October 2022, but has remained free while appealing his conviction.

A US federal appeals court upheld the conviction last month. US District Judge Carl Nichols revoked his bail at a court hearing on Thursday and ordered him to report to prison by July 1.

Another top Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, was also convicted of contempt of Congress and began serving a four-month sentence in a Florida prison in March.

Navarro, 74, is the highest-ranking former member of the Trump administration to spend time behind bars for actions stemming from the former Republican president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Bannon served in the White House as chief strategist for the first seven months of Trump’s term, leaving reportedly due to conflicts with other top staffers.

In 2020, he was charged with wire fraud and money laundering for taking for personal use millions of dollars contributed by donors toward the construction of a border wall with Mexico.

While others were found guilty in the scheme, Trump issued a blanket pardon to Bannon before leaving office in January 2021, leading to the dismissal of the charges against him.

Trump was scheduled to go on trial in Washington on March 4 on charges of conspiring to overturn the results of the election won by Democrat Joe Biden, but his trial has been put on hold until the Supreme Court rules on Trump’s claim that as a former president he is immune from prosecution.

Trump, 77, was impeached for a second time by the House of Representatives after the Capitol riot — he was charged with inciting an insurrection — but was acquitted by the Senate.

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
'We will not weaken': Macron tells Ukraine at D-Day ceremony
AFP

OMAHA BEACH, France: President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday France’s support for war-torn Ukraine would not “weaken” as top guests including Joe Biden gave its leader Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation at a D-Day ceremony.

“Thank you to the Ukrainian people for their bravery. We are here and we will not weaken,” Macron said at Omaha Beach, as guests rose to acknowledge Zelensky and French jets roared above in a fly-past.

“Faced with the return of war on our continent... faced with those who purport to change borders by force to re-write history, let us be worthy of those who landed here,” Macron said, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the ensuing conflict.

“Your presence here today... speaks to all of this,” Macron said to Zelensky at the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings in northern France.

The commemorations provided a hugely symbolic backdrop to talks on how Kyiv can regain ground after Russian advances, with Zelensky attending the ceremony alongside Biden, Britain’s King Charles III and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

No Russian official was invited, underlining Moscow’s current pariah status despite the decisive Soviet contribution to defeating Nazism in World War II.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has shrugged off the lack of an invitation for Russia, saying “let them celebrate without us.”

But French hosts paid tribute to the Soviet Union’s sacrifices at the ceremonies.

At the main D-Day event, Macron pointed to “the resolute commitment of the Red Army,” saying millions of Soviets inflicted heavy losses on Nazi Germany “at the cost of their own blood.”

Japan, US, South Korean coast guards hold 1st joint drill

Japan, US, South Korean coast guards hold 1st joint drill
Updated 29 min 57 sec ago
AP
Japan, US, South Korean coast guards hold 1st joint drill
AP

TOKYO: Japanese, US and South Korean coast guard vessels conducted their first three-way drill on Thursday off Japan’s coast as the countries strengthen their maritime ties in response to increased assertiveness by China in pressing its territorial claims.

Skirmishes between Chinese and Philippine coast guard vessels have escalated in the South China Sea, triggering fears that the disputes could escalate to an armed conflict between China and the United States, a longtime ally of the Philippines.

Thursday’s joint drill followed an agreement by the leaders of the three countries last August to enhance security cooperation to safeguard peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Patrol vessels from each country and two helicopters joined search and rescue operations in waters off the northern coast of Maizuru in Kyoto prefecture, based on a scenario of rescuing crew members from a South Korean ship that caught fire after colliding with another boat, the Japanese coast guard said.

Japan in recent years has significantly reinforced its defenses in southwestern Japan, including Okinawa and its outer islands that are considered strategically key in response to growing Chinese assertiveness and tensions around Taiwan, a self-governed island claimed by Beijing.

Coast guards from Japan, the United States and South Korea signed an agreement last month to work together to preserve maritime resources, counter illegal fishing, conduct search and rescue operations and improve maritime law enforcement capabilities in the region.

China routinely sends coast guard vessels into waters surrounding disputed islands controlled by Japan.

5 new members elected to UN Security Council for 2025-2026 term

5 new members elected to UN Security Council for 2025-2026 term
Updated 52 min 24 sec ago
5 new members elected to UN Security Council for 2025-2026 term
  • Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia will begin their terms on Jan. 1, 2025
  • They are all elected unopposed and will replace Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Switzerland and Mozambique
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The UN General Assembly on Thursday elected Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia as non-permanent members of the Security Council for two-year terms beginning on Jan. 1, 2025.
The Security Council consists of 15 members. Five of them — China, France, Russia, the UK and the US — are permanent. Known as the P5, they have the power to veto any resolution, including those on the admission to the UN of new member states, and nominees for the position of secretary-general.
The remaining 10 members are elected for a term of two years, with five replaced each year. To be elected, candidates must receive at least two-thirds of all votes cast for the seat. This can result in deadlocks if there are two evenly matched candidates.
However the newly elected members all ran unopposed. Denmark received 184 votes, Panama 183, Pakistan 182, Greece 182 and Somalia 179. Pakistan has previously served seven times on the council, Panama five, Denmark four, Greece twice and Somalia once. They will replace Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Switzerland and Mozambique
The Security Council is one of the six principal organs of the UN. It is charged with maintaining international peace and security, recommending the admission of new members, and approving any changes to the UN Charter. Its powers also include the authority to establish peacekeeping operations, impose international sanctions and authorize military action.
It is the only UN body whose resolutions carry the force of international law and are therefore binding on all member states.
The seats for the 10 nonpermanent members are allocated on the basis of regional groups: the African group is represented by three members; Latin America and the Caribbean by two; Asia-Pacific by two; the Western European and Others group by two; and the Eastern European group by one.
Traditionally, one of the seats assigned to either the Asia-Pacific Group or the African Group is filled by a nation from the Arab world, alternating between the two.

Pakistan government submits details, photos of ex-PM Khan’s life in jail

Pakistan government submits details, photos of ex-PM Khan’s life in jail
Updated 06 June 2024
Reuters
Pakistan government submits details, photos of ex-PM Khan’s life in jail
  • The government submission included photographs of the cell that showed a collection of books including Nelson Mandela’s autobiography “Long Walk to Freedom,“
  • It also contained a list of family and friends, lawyers and party members who have seen Khan
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday details of the living conditions of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, seeking to rebuff his claim of mistreatment and of being held in solitary confinement without access to lawyers.
The government submission seen by Reuters included photographs of the cell that showed a collection of books including Nelson Mandela’s autobiography “Long Walk to Freedom,” apparently intended to highlight Khan’s freedom to read what he wishes in jail.
The submission also contained a list of family and friends, lawyers and party members who have seen Khan since he was jailed in August last year on corruption charges. Khan, 71, is also fighting dozens of other cases that he and his party say are politically motivated to thwart his return to power.
The government asked the court in its submission to appoint a judicial officer to verify the facts.
Khan complained to the court last week that he was being kept in solitary confinement without access to his lawyers.
In an appearance before the court via video-link later on Thursday, Khan asked Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to have his cell conditions inspected.
Isa said he would appoint a commission to pay a surprise visit to the prison cell.
Khan’s party stood by its claim that he had been mistreated, and added that the pictures included were of the cell where Khan was being kept in solitary confinement.
“It is a contradiction to the claim that a former prime minister is entitled to an A class cell with an air-conditioned room & a helper to attend to the errands,” his party said in response to the submission.
The pictures in the government submission showed a messy bedroom with a study table, a chair, a single bed, a cooler, a washbasin next to a washroom in the corner, with a flat TV screen hung on a wall. It shows shirts thrown on the back of the chair and trousers, pants and a towel hung on a wall.
Another picture shows a long walkway with a barracks on both sides, describing it as an “exclusive gallery for walk, twice a day.” Another shows what it says is a separate kitchen with condiments, one more showed a collection of books on Islam, history and politics, and other pictures show a room with an exercise bike and fitness equipment.

Thousands of Indonesian officers dedicate themselves to elderly Hajj pilgrims

Thousands of Indonesian officers dedicate themselves to elderly Hajj pilgrims
Updated 06 June 2024
Thousands of Indonesian officers dedicate themselves to elderly Hajj pilgrims
  • Some 241,000 Indonesians to perform Hajj this year
  • Elderly pilgrims make up about 30% of the group
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: When Agus Sutisna decided to become a Hajj officer, he hoped his service would help Indonesian pilgrims perform their spiritual journey this year.

Sutisna, who is in charge of dozens of Indonesian groups in Makkah, prepared himself ahead of time for the role to make sure he and his team were also ready to assist the elderly, who comprise about 30 percent of Indonesia’s 241,000 pilgrims. 

“Aside from the physical preparations, we must also be ready to present ourselves with sincerity and love,” Sutisna told Arab News in a phone interview on Thursday. 

“Especially for officers who are taking care of the elderly, it’s clear how they must be sincere in their heart and be willing to dedicate themselves.” 

The 49-year-old is one of over 5,300 Indonesian officers posted in Saudi Arabia to take care of their country’s largest-ever Hajj contingent, a diverse group of people coming from 38 provinces spread across the archipelago nation.

Special Hajj flights from the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation commenced on May 12 and are expected to conclude on June 10. 

Although the Hajj should start on June 14 this year, many pilgrims depart early to make the most of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fulfil their religious duty. 

Sutisna said he is achieving his aspiration as a Hajj officer and finds himself touched by the devotion of Indonesian pilgrims, especially those who are elderly and require special assistance.

“Their desire for worship is so strong and it has left such an impression on me, I am extremely moved,” he said. 

“I hope that my sincerity and dedication for Hajj pilgrims can be accepted by the pilgrims themselves … All of us, not just me alone, from the Indonesian Hajj Organization Committee, will continue to serve them with all our heart, with all our love.”

As the committee’s main mission is to guide, serve and protect Indonesian pilgrims, their duties begin long before the pilgrims’ arrival in Saudi Arabia, with officers making logistical preparations to ensure a smooth Hajj journey for hundreds and thousands of people. 

While over 2,700 officers are attached to 554 groups of Indonesian pilgrims, about 2,600 more are assigned to other aspects of the pilgrimage, such as food, health and transportation, said Nasrullah Jasam, who heads the committee in Saudi Arabia. 

“The people we are serving are not just any guests, they are God’s guests,” Jasam told Arab News. 

“The Indonesian Hajj Organization Committee is motivated to perform its duties with dedication because the satisfaction that we earn isn’t a matter of honor, but about how they can be useful to the people who have been chosen in this noble land to perform their spiritual journey.” 

For many Indonesian pilgrims, their Hajj journey comprises many firsts, as it is often their first time abroad and their first experience of a climate so dramatically unlike Indonesia’s, which can be challenging for the elderly. 

“With the presence of officers among them, we want to make the pilgrims feel at home, comfortable and safe … We try to treat the pilgrims as if they are our family members, our parents … so that the pilgrims, in the middle of very hot weather and amid the sea of people, can feel protected,” Jasam said. 

Some Hajj officers have had to carry elderly pilgrims or feed them, and make sure that they are healthy throughout their time in Saudi Arabia. 

“Their spiritual worship here takes place as they serve the pilgrims … It’s amazing how spirited they are to serve our pilgrims, to simply show them the way and to help those who are sick or lost,” he added. 

“The nature and weather here in Saudi Arabia, for Indonesians, are pretty extreme … It is our hope as Hajj officers that the pilgrims’ journey will be smooth and they can perform their Hajj journey solemnly and to the fullest, so that they can go back to our homeland with their Hajj accepted and they can contribute to their community.” 

