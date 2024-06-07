You are here

Startup Wrap — Saudi SiFi closes $10m round; MENA funding sees 413% MoM growth  

Startup Wrap — Saudi SiFi closes $10m round; MENA funding sees 413% MoM growth  
Founded in 2021 by CEO Ahmed Al-Hakbani, SiFi is a business-to-business spending management platform offering smart corporate cards, real-time insights into corporate spending, and automated expense management workflows. Supplied
Updated 07 June 2024
Nour El-Shaeri  
Startup Wrap — Saudi SiFi closes $10m round; MENA funding sees 413% MoM growth  

Startup Wrap — Saudi SiFi closes $10m round; MENA funding sees 413% MoM growth  
Updated 07 June 2024
Nour El-Shaeri  
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia-based fintech Simplified Financial Solutions Co. has closed a $10 million seed round led by Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, and RAED Ventures.  

Other participants included anb seed, Rua Ventures, Byld, and KBW Ventures, along with previous investors Khwarizmi Ventures, Seedra Ventures, and Tech Invest Com. 

Founded in 2021 by Ahmed Al-Hakbani, SiFi is a business-to-business spending management platform offering smart corporate cards, real-time insights into corporate spending, and automated expense management workflows.  

Al-Hakbani, CEO of SiFi, said: “We are thrilled to have closed this significant round and gained the support of such prominent and strategic partners. This funding will enable us to further enhance our offering, deliver even greater value to our customers, and cement our position as the go-to spend management solution in Saudi Arabia,”   

He added: “Our aim is to empower stakeholders within companies to make informed decisions at the right time while providing finance teams with the tools they need to effectively enforce company spending policies. By doing so, we aim to help businesses decentralize spending while enhancing control and driving growth.”  

This funding will enable SiFi to enhance its offerings and solidify its position as the leading spend management solution in Saudi Arabia.   

“What attracted us to SiFi was three-fold: its outstanding team, compelling product offering, and the largely underserved market in Saudi Arabia, as businesses are increasingly recognizing the need for more efficient financial management tools. We look forward to supporting their next phase of growth and helping them capture the opportunity ahead,” a spokesperson for Sanabil Investments said.  

MENA startup investment surges in May 2024  

Investment in the Middle East and North Africa region saw a significant surge in May, with a total of 40 startups raising $282 million, a 413 percent increase compared to April’s $55 million.  

This growth was primarily driven by debt financing, which accounted for nearly $140 million of the total raised, according to Wamda’s monthly report.   

Despite this monthly growth, the year-on-year deal value saw a notable decline of 58 percent, dropping from $445 million reported in May 2023 across 39 deals. 

UAE’s Property Finder led the investment with a $90 million debt round, followed by Huspy and Keyper securing $37 million and $34 million, respectively, the latter with $30 million in debt financing.  

UAE-based startups received the majority of investments, amassing $189 million across 23 transactions.   

Saudi startups followed with $56 million over 10 deals, while Egyptian startups secured $24.5 million across four deals, including OneOrder’s $16 million series A round combining debt and equity. 

The proptech sector was the top-funded, raising $167.2 million over seven rounds. The fintech sector followed with $32.7 million across 12 startups. The logistics sector also saw significant funding, with $25.3 million secured by three startups.  

The agritech sector showed signs of recovery with $23 million raised in May, including $16 million for Iyris’s series A round.  

Software as a service startups also rebounded, securing $27 million across three transactions. The region’s venture capital space emphasized later-stage rounds, with $59.3 million raised by five startups at their series A stage and $44 million by four startups at their pre-series A stage. Seed stage deals topped the count with seven deals worth $11 million.   

UAE’s GrubTech was the only startup to close a series B round at $15 million, while Saudi Arabia’s SaaS startup Merit raised $12 million in a pre-series B. Up to $42 million went undisclosed regarding stage rounds, with seven startups not revealing their stages. 

Business-to-consumer startups comprised 62 percent of total funding, raising $174 million across 13 deals, while B2B startups raised nearly $100 million.     

Male founders continued to dominate, securing 89 percent of the total investments. However, there was an increase in deals involving co-founded startups by males and females, doubling to eight deals compared to last month and raising $28.6 million, while female-founded companies secured $800,000. 

The venture capital space in the MENA region witnessed significant activity in May, with several new funds launched.  

BIM Ventures and Japan’s SBI Holdings introduced a $100 million fund, UAE’s TVM Capital Healthcare launched the $250 million Afiyah Fund LP, and Riyad Capital initiated 1957 Ventures. Saudi Venture Capital committed $30 million to General Atlantic for Saudi startup investments.  

Bahrain’s Investcorp closed a $570 million Investcorp Technology Partners V fund, and Shorooq Partners along with Korea’s IMM Investment Global launched a $100 million fund. 

Singapore-based Golden Gate Ventures announced a $100 million MENA fund, and Saudi Arabia-based HRtech Qsalary partnered with Itqan Capital for an $80 million investment fund.   

In Egypt, Beltone and Microfinanza Italia launched a $2.4 million project to support the startup landscape, and the $3 million Glint Fund II was also introduced. 

Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding participated in the $6 billion Series B round of Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, valuing the company at $24 billion.    

UAE-based AI startup qeen.ai secures $2.2m pre-seed funding   

UAE-based AI startup qeen.ai has successfully raised $2.2 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Wamda Capital, with participation from various international and regional investors, including 10x Founders, Aditum, Dara Holdings, Jabbar Group, Phaze Ventures, and Eureka 460.  

Founded in 2023 by Dina Al-Samhan, Ahmad Khwileh, and Morteza Ibrahimi, qeen.ai focuses on providing accessible and autonomous AI solutions tailored to e-commerce businesses.   

“We are thrilled to back qeen.ai in their mission to disrupt the e-commerce space in the MENA region,” said Fadi Ghandour, CEO of Wamda Capital and founder of logistics giant Aramex.    

He added: “We believe that qeen.ai is well poised to achieve substantial growth and success, as it fulfills a crucial market need by providing businesses with accessible AI solutions that can significantly improve their revenue, thanks to the founder team’s expertise in AI and their deep understanding of e-commerce challenges.”  

The newly acquired funds will be utilized to further the company’s mission to simplify intelligent commerce, making AI solutions more accessible and user-friendly for businesses of all sizes.   

Fintech company Elevate secures $5m in pre-series A funding   

London and Dubai-based fintech company Elevate has secured $5 million in a pre-series A funding round.    

Founded in 2021 by Khalid Keenan, Faris Keenan and Youcef Oudjidane, Elevate offers debit cards for online spending and applies standard foreign currency exchange rates when sending money domestically. The company also allows users to transfer money back to their local accounts for a fixed fee.   

Elevate aims to provide a financial solution to address common challenges faced by freelance professionals.    

The platform facilitates effortless payments from US and international employers and major freelancing platforms such as Upwork, Maqsam, PayPal, Deel, and Toptal.  

Elevate claims to have attracted over 150,000 users from Asia and North Africa. The newly raised funds will support the company’s expansion into the Middle East and Africa.  

Topics: startups funding

Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends higher at 11,842.55

Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends higher at 11,842.55
Updated 5 sec ago
NADIN HASSAN  
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends higher at 11,842.55

Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends higher at 11,842.55
  • Parallel market Nomu increased by 170.05 points, or 0.66%, closing at 25,934.60
  • MSCI Tadawul Index climbed, adding 8.32 points, or 0.57%, to end at 1,471.48
Updated 5 sec ago
NADIN HASSAN  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index reversed this week’s trend, rising by 76.15 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 11,842.55 on Thursday. 

Total trading turnover reached SR6.49 billion ($1.72 billion), with 154 stocks advancing and 72 declining. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu increased by 170.05 points, or 0.66 percent, closing at 25,934.60. The session saw 43 stocks advance and 25 decline. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index also climbed, adding 8.32 points, or 0.57 percent, to end at 1,471.48. 

Top performer Rasan Information Technology Co. saw its share price jump 6.90 percent to SR57.30. Nayifat Finance Co. and Zamil Industrial Investment Co. also performed well, with share price increases of 5.66 percent and 5.43 percent, respectively. 

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was the worst performer, with its share price falling 5.26 percent to SR0.18. 

Saudi Fisheries Co. and Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. also faced declines of 3.68 percent and 3.58 percent, reaching SR23.06 and SR183.20, respectively.

In Nomu, ASG Plastic Factory Co. led with an 8.51 percent rise, closing at SR51.00. Alhasoob Co. and Alqemam for Computer Systems Co. also saw gains, with share prices up 8.17 percent and 7.10 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer in Nomu was the Arabian Food and Dairy Factories Co., with a 3.61 percent drop to SR72. 

Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. and Osool and Bakheet Investment Co. also fell by 3.46 percent and 3.12 percent, respectively. 

On the announcement front, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. reported a reduction in its accumulated losses to 36.16 percent of its SR16,710 million share capital by Aug. 31, down from 53.09 percent as of June 30. This equates to SR6.04 billion. 

The decrease was achieved by waiving SR1.88 billion each in loans by the founding shareholders, the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and the associated accrued commissions. 

Saudi Industrial Development Co. announced that its subsidiary, Global Marketing Co. for Sleeping System, known as Sleep High, plans to issue Murabaha sukuk valued at SR10 million. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the company announced that the sukuk will be available for purchase via Sukuk Capital’s website. Sukuk Capital is authorized by the Capital Market Authority to issue and invest in debt instruments. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Closing Bell TASI Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul Index TASI Nomu Finance Tadawul

Bloom Consulting opens its first Middle East office in Saudi Arabia

Bloom Consulting opens its first Middle East office in Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 September 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Bloom Consulting opens its first Middle East office in Saudi Arabia

Bloom Consulting opens its first Middle East office in Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 September 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Madrid-based Bloom Consulting has opened its first Middle East office in Saudi Arabia, partnering with Destination Consultancy to help cities and regions improve economic growth. 

In a statement, the company said that the move aims to assist in creating branding strategies that drive economic progression and enhance global competitiveness.

Bloom Consulting collaborates with global partners, amassing extensive experience in nation and place branding as well as placemaking. This includes its 2020 collaboration with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City to develop and implement the Riyadh City Brand strategy.

The office opening is the latest example of a firm establishing a presence in the Kingdom, following the regional headquarters initiative which has seen over 120 companies set up their Middle East bases in Saudi Arabia’s capital in 2024.

Bloom Consulting said that with the Kingdom undergoing significant transformation as part of Vision 2030, the need for robust place branding and strategic economic positioning has never been more critical.

Jose Filipe Torres, CEO of Bloom Consulting, stated that their partnership with Destination Consultancy, which exclusively represents their company, marks a significant milestone in their dedication to supporting Saudi Arabia’s economic aspirations.

“We believe that every place has a unique story to tell, and by harnessing that narrative, we can help regions attract investment, boost tourism, and ultimately enhance the quality of life for their residents.”

Iman Hajjed Al-Mutairi, founder and CEO of Destination Consultancy and managing partner at Bloom Consulting, stated: “We are thrilled to exclusively represent Bloom Consulting to bring cutting-edge Place Branding strategies to Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Mutairi, who has served as the executive director of destination branding, marketing, communication, and sales at Soudah Development Co. for nearly three years, emphasized that the economic growth of cities begins with a strong place brand.

“We will work together toward creating a vibrant and sustainable future for our cities and communities,” she said.

Destination Consultancy is a Saudi partner in strategic marketing and communication consulting focused on enhancing the economic viability and attractiveness of places with a commitment to driving impactful change.

In 2022, Brand South Africa chose Bloom Consulting for a project focused on assessing the country’s global reputation and providing strategic advice on brand management, while in the following year the firm worked with Essential Costa Rica to define Vision 2035 for the nation’s brand, incorporating new sustainability dynamics.

Topics: main Bloom Consulting

AI can affect job market positively, say experts at Global AI Summit

AI can affect job market positively, say experts at Global AI Summit
Updated 12 September 2024
Khaldon Azhari
Follow

AI can affect job market positively, say experts at Global AI Summit

AI can affect job market positively, say experts at Global AI Summit
  • AI’s wealth creation will need equitable distribution, says executive
  • Other experts believe firms will set right ethical ‘guardrails’ around AI
Updated 12 September 2024
Khaldon Azhari

RIYADH: Fears that the adoption of artificial intelligence will result in widespread job losses are overstated and there are likely considerable benefits to be derived from integrating the technology in the workplace, said experts during a panel discussion at the third Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Thursday.

Dr. Richard Benjamins, the co-CEO of RISE.ai, said AI would have an impact but probably in a positive way. “Some jobs will maybe disappear, but a lot of new jobs will be created,” he said.

He said the obvious negative was that some may lose their jobs, but AI could lead to greater productivity and even three- or four-day weekends. An important question was who would benefit.

“The question is, really, the issue of distribution of wealth,” he said. “Clearly, we are on a trend where there are increasing gaps between countries, and the haves and the have-nots.

“And within the countries also, the distribution is going to a few. I think a lot of people are worried about this and this has a huge impact on society.”

Benjamins said that most companies would regulate themselves to ensure their employees are not hurt in any way. However, there was also the possibility that employees would reject AI for fear of how it might affect their livelihoods.

Dr. Heather Doman, IBM’s global leader, responsible AI initiatives, said: “People are generally concerned … But I also want to say that I don’t personally feel that we need to slow down.

“Generally, we have learned, as with other technologies, that we can innovate and set the right guardrails around it, and that is what I believe we’re going to see.”

Benjamins added that AI must be used ethically. “I think AI is all about creating value and increasing productivity, but sometimes, even though the intention is positive and the use is legitimate, there might be, let’s say, negative, unintended consequences.

“If you speak about ethical AI, it’s to make sure that those unintended negative consequences are mitigated or prevented. And that requires what we call a methodology for responsible use of AI.”

He said that inaccuracies in AI could have varying consequences. If a social media algorithm is 1 percent inaccurate, it was probably not a big problem. But if a manufacturing process or healthcare analysis is 1 percent inaccurate, it could have significant consequences.

Simon Turner of Sofinnova Digital Medicine said: “I think we should go the way we’re going with healthcare in general … We’ve always had the guiderails, quality assurance, quality management, ethics committee approval, you know, a lot of work that’s been done in this space.

“AI is yet another tool, but not important. We’re just adding the same approach we’ve been using for years, which is always thinking first about the patient. So for us, it doesn’t really change much.”

The article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: GAIN 2024 Global AI Summit AI

AI could out-think humans in 10 years, expert tells Riyadh summit

AI could out-think humans in 10 years, expert tells Riyadh summit
Updated 12 September 2024
Khaldon Azhari
Follow

AI could out-think humans in 10 years, expert tells Riyadh summit

AI could out-think humans in 10 years, expert tells Riyadh summit
Updated 12 September 2024
Khaldon Azhari

RIYADH: Artificial intelligence experts have delivered their visions for the future of the technology at the 3rd Global AI Summit in Riyadh.

With AI already evolving at breakneck speed, one expert said that humans could take a back seat to the technology in just 10 years’ time.

Simon Turner, a partner at Sofinnova Digital Medicine, said: “In 10 years, I think we will have something that looks like what we’re talking about in terms of artificial general intelligence.

“So, I think we will have models that are more sophisticated, more intelligent than humans on basically any topic. I think that will be a very powerful and good thing, and I don’t think that it will be dangerous.”

Turner’s hope is that AI will be able create models that automate menial business tasks, freeing up employees’ time and producing value.

However, Dr. Richard Benjamins, the co-CEO of RISE.ai, said that artificial general intelligence may not be the key to the technology’s evolution.

“In 10 years, I believe that we will not have artificial general intelligence, so not general intelligence, but we will have much better problem solving,” he said.

“So, it’s not about emotions, about fear or power or what the AI wants or its intentions; it’s about solving hard problems, which we will use for business, and I think mostly in the context of the co-pilot concept. So, humans in the driving seat.”

But the danger, Benjamins added, is that human brain power may deteriorate as AI takes on all the hard work. Who remembers phone numbers anymore, he asked, when your mobile phone takes care of all the memory.

“I predict one of the jobs in the future will be to run a fitness center for your brain, because we don’t have to think anymore, we don’t have to be creative anymore,” Turner said.

“It’s all done by AI. So, I think that’s one of the risks that we hardly are seeing yet. In the future, we need to go to the gym to stay mentally healthy.”

But there is an upside to the evolution of AI, Turner added.

“In research, I think we’ll be making incredible groundbreaking biological discoveries. We’ll probably start getting towards the foundation of biology, understanding how we work, why we are the way we are, why we get diseases, how we potentially prevent them.

“When you go and see your GP, suddenly if some anomaly pops up, they’ll know what to do with you in a much more streamlined fashion.”

• The article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: GAIN 2024

Bapco Energies sells minority stake in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Co. to BlackRock

Bapco Energies sells minority stake in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Co. to BlackRock
Updated 12 September 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Bapco Energies sells minority stake in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Co. to BlackRock

Bapco Energies sells minority stake in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Co. to BlackRock
Updated 12 September 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Bapco Energies has sold a minority stake in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Co. to a BlackRock Diversified Infrastructure fund, marking the company’s first asset monetization.

According to the press release, the transaction involves BlackRock acquiring a minority interest in SBPC, which operates a 112 km pipeline transporting crude oil from Saudi Aramco to Bapco Refining. Despite this sale, Bapco Energies will maintain majority ownership and control of SBPC.

This strategic move is part of Bapco Energies’ broader efforts to support Bahrain’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. It highlights the company's commitment to investing in decarbonization initiatives across energy and utility sectors owned by the government.

Additionally, the deal underscores Bahrain’s growing role as a leader in innovative energy solutions by attracting significant global investors like BlackRock.

Mark Thomas, group CEO, Bapco Energies, said: “As we strive in Bapco Energies to maximize value across our investment portfolio, we are implementing a range of projects and initiatives that support comprehensive national development and capitalizing on our asset and operations management.”

He added: “These efforts are designed to not only enhance our economic resilience but also to foster innovation and sustainability within the energy sector. By doing so, we are contributing significantly to the national economy.” 

The release also revealed that the proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into Bapco Energies' capital.

In conjunction with the sale of SBPC shares, Bapco Energies and BlackRock have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore potential future collaborations on infrastructure and decarbonization projects in Bahrain.

The MoU outlines joint efforts to advance initiatives such as renewable energy development, electric vehicle charging networks, carbon capture, and biofuel operations.

The signing ceremony, held in Bahrain, was attended by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, chairman of Bapco Energies, and Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Bahrain’s minister of oil and environment. Senior representatives from both BlackRock and Bapco Energies were also present.

This agreement underscores the commitment of both organizations to reducing Bahrain’s carbon footprint and advancing sustainable energy solutions in the region.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bapco Energies. This investment in Saudi Bahrain Pipeline Company not only gives our investors exposure to a critical, contracted infrastructure asset, it also supports the modernization of a strategic asset for Bahrain as it seeks to achieve its decarbonization goal,” said Edward Winter, managing director, head of EMEA for Diversified Infrastructure at BlackRock. 

The partnership is seen as a key move to enhance foreign direct investment and support Bahrain’s sustainable development goals. 

Topics: energy

