South African parties cool toward ANC's broad coalition plan

South African parties cool toward ANC’s broad coalition plan
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the announcement of the results in South Africa's general elections in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday. (AFP)
Updated 07 June 2024
AFP
South African parties cool toward ANC’s broad coalition plan

South African parties cool toward ANC’s broad coalition plan
Updated 07 June 2024
AFP
JOHANNESBURG: Plans by South Africa’s ANC to form a government of national unity after last week’s general election met a cool reception on Friday, with some potential partners reserving judgment or appearing hostile to the idea.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s African National Congress won 40 percent of the vote — its lowest score ever — and for the first time since the advent of democracy in 1994 it needs the backing of other groups to govern.
The new parliament is to meet in about 10 days and one of its first tasks will be to elect a president to form a new government.
After marathon ANC talks on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the party had decided to try to band together with a broad group of opposition parties, ranging from the far right to the hard left.
But Julius Malema, leader of the radical leftist Economic Freedom Fighters seemed unwilling to join hands with rivals holding radically different political views.
“We can’t share power with the enemy,” Malema wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“You can’t dictate the way forward as if you have won elections. We are not desperate for anything, ours is a generational mission.”
The ANC will have 159 members in the 400-seat National Assembly, down from 230 in 2019.
Ramaphosa said negotiators already held talks with parties including EFF, the Zulu nationalist Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the center-right Democratic Alliance (DA) and the anti-immigrant Patriotic Alliance (PA).
The EFF, which secured 39 lawmakers supporting land redistribution and the nationalization of key economic sectors, is ideologically at odds with the DA, which won 87 seats with a liberal, free-market agenda.
Yet, analyst Sandile Swana noted the two parties have cooperated in the past and Malema’s outburst might be tactical.
“To get anything out of negotiations you have to demand the maximum upfront. It’s a starting position,” he said.
A broad coalition could work if it focused “on the technocratic aspects rather than the ideological aspects,” he added.
South Africa has had a government of national unity before.
The first democratic administration led by late anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela included the ANC and its bitter rivals the National Party and the IFP.
On Friday, the IFP, which won 17 seats last week, said that “in principle” it was not averse to a repeat.
“However, the devil is in the details, which will become clearer in the coming days thus enabling the IFP to make a well-considered decision,” said spokesman Mkhuleko Hlengwa.
PA spokesman Charles Cilliers similarly told AFP that the party, which won nine seats, retained “an open mind.” “We will consider the ANC’s proposal and then make a decision,” he said.
Others, like the right-wing ActionSA party, had already said they had no interest in working with the ANC and would remain in opposition.
The DA is yet to comment on the matter.

Topics: ANC South Africa

Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report

Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report
Updated 17 min 54 sec ago
AFP
Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report

Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report
  While wild fisheries production has stayed largely unchanged for decades, aquaculture has increased by 6.6 percent since 2020, says Food and Agriculture Organization report
Updated 17 min 54 sec ago
AFP

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica: Aquaculture is playing an increasingly important role in meeting the world’s food needs, surpassing wild fisheries in aquatic animal production for the first time, according to a report published Friday.
With global demand for aquatic foods expected to keep growing, an increase in sustainable production is vital to ensure healthy diets, the United Nations’s Food and Agriculture Organization said.
In 2022, aquaculture yielded 94.4 million tons of aquatic animal production — 51 percent of the total, and 57 percent of the production destined for human consumption, it said.
“Aquatic systems are increasingly recognized as vital for food and nutrition security,” according to the report, released as experts gathered in Costa Rica for talks on ocean conservation.
“Because of their great diversity and capacity to supply ecosystem services and sustain healthy diets, aquatic food systems represent a viable and effective solution that offers greater opportunities to improve global food security and nutrition,” it added.

The president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, speaks during the opening of the Immersed Change Ocean Protection Summit in San Jose on June 7, 2024. (AFP)

While wild fisheries production has stayed largely unchanged for decades, aquaculture has increased by 6.6 percent since 2020, the report noted.
The sustainability of wild fishery resources remained a cause for concern, it added.
The proportion of marine stocks fished within biologically sustainable levels decreased to 62.3 percent in 2021, 2.3 percent lower than in 2019, the report said.
“Urgent action is needed to accelerate fishery stock conservation and rebuilding.”

With the world’s population projected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, “providing sufficient food, nutrition and livelihoods for this growing population demands significant investments,” it added.
“Aquaculture has a major role to play, particularly in Africa where its great potential is not yet realized,” the report said, noting that more than 40 percent of the world’s population cannot afford a healthy diet.

Aquatic products remain one of the most traded food commodities, generating a record $195 billion in 2022 — a 19 percent increase from pre-pandemic levels, it said.
“Despite these significant achievements, the sector still faces major challenges from climate change and disasters, water scarcity, pollution, biodiversity loss” and other man-made impacts, it added.

Hervé Berville, France's secretary of state for the sea and biodiversity, speaks during the opening of the Immersed Change Ocean Protection Summit in San Jose on June 7, 2024. (AFP)

The report was released to coincide with a meeting in San Jose of country representatives, scientists and international experts to prepare for the third UN Ocean Conference, to be held in France in 2025.
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Social Affairs Li Junhua said at the start of the talks that protecting the ocean was “not an option but an imperative.”
Costa Rica’s President Rodrigo Chaves, host of the two-day meeting, said that if the world does not act, “we as a generation would be taking away the future of humanity.”
Participants will debate issues including the capacity of the ocean to absorb carbon dioxide, the need for sustainable fishing and tackling marine pollution.
 

Topics: aquaculture FAO Costa Rica

Ethiopia reports two Amhara officials killed as state of emergency ends

Ethiopia reports two Amhara officials killed as state of emergency ends
Updated 08 June 2024
AFP
Ethiopia reports two Amhara officials killed as state of emergency ends

Ethiopia reports two Amhara officials killed as state of emergency ends
  Ethiopia's government has not officially ended the state of emergency declared in August 2023 and extended by parliament in February
Updated 08 June 2024
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Two local officials in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara state have been killed after the central government let expire a state of emergency that was declared for the conflict-wracked region last year, authorities said.
The heads of the Efrata Gidim and Kewet woreda, or districts, were killed by “extremist entities” on June 2 and 5, local officials said in separate statements.
The phrase is used by the government to refer to the Fano self-defense militia that took up arms against forces they had formerly supported in the Ahmara region a year ago.
Ethiopia’s government has not officially ended the state of emergency declared in August 2023 and extended by parliament in February.
But to remain in place the government needed to seek parliament’s approval by June 4, something it has not done.
Contacted by AFP, the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), an independent state-affiliated body, called for the “restoration of ordinary law enforcement, including the release of those imprisoned during the implementation of the state of emergency,” in a statement dated June 5.
The government has failed so far to end the Fano insurgency in Amhara, home to around 23 million people — the second-largest of the roughly 80 ethno-linguistic groups in the country of 120 million people, Africa’s second most populous.
An influx of refugees from war-torn Sudan and also Eritrea have also stoked tensions in the region.
Last month, the United Nations said around 1,000 refugees had fled a UN-run camp in Amhara after reports of armed robbery, shootings and alleged abductions.
Desperation rises in search for trapped Nigerian miners

Desperation rises in search for trapped Nigerian miners
Updated 08 June 2024
AFP
Desperation rises in search for trapped Nigerian miners

Desperation rises in search for trapped Nigerian miners
  At least one person was killed and six rescued with severe injuries after the mine collapsed on Monday following torrential rains
  An engineer at the site had confirmed that 20 persons were trapped
Updated 08 June 2024
AFP

KANO, Nigeria: Desperation rose on Friday as Nigerian rescuers worked by hand to dig out around 20 trapped miners, with fears they may not survive after four days buried in a collapsed pit.
At least one person was killed and six rescued with severe injuries after the mine collapsed on Monday following torrential rains, officials said earlier this week.
Ibrahim Audu Husseini, spokesman for the SEMA relief agency in central Niger State, told AFP on Friday that the rescue operation was proving “delicate and more difficult than expected.”
He said workers were having to use chisels and hammers to reach the trapped miners due to a lack of equipment at the site, which is in a remote district plagued by heavily armed gangs.
Husseini warned there were signs the miners may not have survived the collapse.
“The smell of the water seeping from the pit has turned foul, causing fear of the worst,” he said.
“We can’t conclude that the trapped miners are dead because no corpse has been recovered but the foul smell from the water in the pit is sending an alarm.”
The exact number of trapped miners is not clear and officials have given conflicting accounts.
On Wednesday SEMA said the number was more than 30, while on Thursday police told AFP an engineer at the site had “confirmed that 20 persons were trapped,” adding that an investigation had been launched.
SEMA spokesman Husseini said “the government doesn’t have the required equipment for digging into the pit.”
He explained that boulders had rolled down and covered the mine during the heavy rains.
Workers would usually use dynamite to break the rock apart, he said, but had ruled it out as they took the “utmost care not to endanger the lives of those trapped.”
“It is a manual and tedious process that requires patience and care,” he said.
Minerals such as gold, tantalite and lithium are mined in the area.
Shiroro is one of several districts in Niger State terrorized by bandits, who raid remote villages in northwest and central Nigeria to loot as well as kidnap residents for ransom.
Six people were kidnapped in the area on Sunday and another 20 abducted nearby on Tuesday, according to SEMA.
Last year, the Niger State government banned mining activities in Shiroro and other districts due to insecurity and safety concerns.
But artisanal miners have continued to operate, seeking to raise money for food and essentials after bandit raids displaced many from their homes and farms.
 

Topics: Nigeria

Denmark's Prime Minister Frederiksen assaulted in central Copenhagen, man arrested

Denmark’s Prime Minister Frederiksen assaulted in central Copenhagen, man arrested
Updated 07 June 2024
Reuters
Denmark’s Prime Minister Frederiksen assaulted in central Copenhagen, man arrested

Denmark’s Prime Minister Frederiksen assaulted in central Copenhagen, man arrested
  "The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident," her office said
  Danish Minister of Environment Magnus Heunicke said on X: "I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her"
Updated 07 June 2024
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen walked away following an assault by a man in central Copenhagen on Friday and had no outward signs of harm, a local resident told Reuters.
“Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten on Friday evening at Kultorvet (square, red.) in Copenhagen by a man who was subsequently arrested. The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident,” her office said in a statement without giving further detail.
Copenhagen Police and Denmark’s national security and intelligence service confirmed the incident to Reuters but declined to provide more detail.
“She seemed a little stressed,” Soren Kjergaard, who works as a barista on the square, told Reuters after seeing the prime minister being escorted away by security following the assault.
Danish Minister of Environment Magnus Heunicke said on X: “Mette is naturally shocked by the attack. I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her.”

Topics: Copenhagen Mette Frederiksen assault

Pope warns of 'hatred' fueling future Israel-Hamas conflict

Pope warns of ‘hatred’ fueling future Israel-Hamas conflict
Updated 07 June 2024
AFP
Pope warns of ‘hatred’ fueling future Israel-Hamas conflict

Pope warns of ‘hatred’ fueling future Israel-Hamas conflict
  I ask that there be a ceasefire, the Pope said
Updated 07 June 2024
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis deplored Friday a “hatred” sowed by the war between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza that could incite further violence among “future generations,” reiterating his calls for a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages.
“All this suffering, the brutality of war, the violence it unleashes and the hatred it sows even among future generations should convince us all that every war leaves our world worse than it was before,” Francis said.
His comments marked the 10th anniversary of a call for peace in the Holy Land by Israel’s former president Shimon Peres and Mahmud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, at a Vatican meeting in June 2014.
“I think of all who suffer in Israel and Palestine: Christians, Jews and Muslims. I think of how urgent it is that from the rubble of Gaza a decision to stop the weapons will finally arise, and therefore I ask that there be a ceasefire,” he said in a statement released by the Vatican.
“I think of the families and of the Israeli hostages and ask that they be released as soon as possible. I think of the Palestinian population and ask that they be protected and receive all necessary humanitarian aid,” he said.
“All of us must work and commit ourselves to achieving a lasting peace, where the State of Palestine and the State of Israel can live side by side,” he added.
Efforts to mediate a first ceasefire in the Gaza conflict since a week-long pause in November appear to have stalled, only a week after US President Joe Biden offered a new roadmap.
The war was sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack that resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Militants also took 251 hostages, 120 of whom remain in Gaza, including 41 the army says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 36,731 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza Pope Francis Palestine Israel Gaza

