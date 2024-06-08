You are here

Rishi Sunak's D-Day departure is just the latest in a long line of gaffes in UK election campaigns

Rishi Sunak’s D-Day departure is just the latest in a long line of gaffes in UK election campaigns
Sunak apologized for not attending Thursday’s final commemoration on Omaha Beach in Normandy. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 June 2024
AP
Rishi Sunak’s D-Day departure is just the latest in a long line of gaffes in UK election campaigns

Rishi Sunak’s D-Day departure is just the latest in a long line of gaffes in UK election campaigns
  • Sunak apologized for not attending Thursday’s final commemoration on Omaha Beach in Normandy
  • His critics said the decision showed disrespect to the veterans and diminished the UK’s international standing
Updated 08 June 2024
AP
LONDON: The decision by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to leave D-Day commemorations in northern France early has caused a political storm that threatens to derail his Conservative Party’s general election campaign.
Though Sunak apologized for not attending Thursday’s final commemoration on Omaha Beach in Normandy, his critics said the decision showed disrespect to the veterans and diminished the UK’s international standing. Other world leaders including President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky were all present.
Keir Starmer, the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, remained to the end and said it was up to Sunak “to answer for his choice” to skip the D-Day event.
With opinion polls giving Labour a commanding lead ahead of the election on July 4, Sunak’s gaffe has raised concerns that the Conservatives’ support may come under further pressure over coming days.
Campaign gaffes are regular features of British elections. Some have more impact than others.
Here are a few that have lit up campaigns in recent decades:
1974
Following a difficult few years in government that saw oil prices quadruple following the Yom Kippur war between Israel and Arab nations and the miners’ strike causing widespread economic pain, then Conservative Prime Minister Ted Heath called a general election a year earlier than necessary for February 1974.
On explaining his decision to hold the election in the midst of a winter when power was being rationed, Heath said that he sought a mandate from the British people to rein in the power of trade unions. His question to the public was “Who governs Britain?” Ultimately, the British people decided it wasn’t Heath, and Labour’s Harold Wilson returned as prime minister.
1983
Following the Falklands War in 1982 in which British forces sailed thousands of miles to the South Atlantic to expel invading Argentine troops, Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was riding high and was widely expected to win the general election she called for June 1983.
Her victory in the election became more or less assured after Labour, which had been riven with divisions over the previous few years, published an election manifesto that one moderate member of the party described as “the longest suicide note in history.” The manifesto advocated an array of radical left-wing policies to be funded by higher taxes. It also called for unilateral nuclear disarmament and withdrawal from what was then the European Economic Community — a policy that the Conservatives decades later would embrace.
Thatcher won a landslide and remained in power until 1990 when she was ousted by lawmakers in her own party.
1992
After 1983’s big defeat, the Labour Party sought, under the leadership of Neil Kinnock, to move back to the center ground, where historically elections are won.
By the time the election was called for April 1992 by John Major, who replaced Thatcher, Labour was contending again. With a week or so to go before the elections, opinion polls were moving in favor of Labour, if not quite winning then becoming the biggest party.
A rally was held in Sheffield, a city in the north of England, and optimism was high. It was an event unlike anything seen before in the UK — more like an event seen in US presidential elections.
Kinnock was clearly caught up with the buoyant mood and started shouting a phrase that sounded like “We’re alright!” or “Well alright” several times.
Whatever he actually said, his perceived overconfidence was widely perceived to be one of the reasons why Labour fell way short and the Conservatives won a fourth straight election.
2001
With hindsight, this was one of the most boring postwar elections, with Tony Blair’s Labour Party widely expected to be re-elected by a big margin, akin to the one it achieved four years earlier.
The election took place a month later than Blair had planned in June 2001 as a result of an outbreak of foot and mouth disease. Nothing else surprising happened, until Blair’s deputy John Prescott punched a man with a mullet hairdo after he had thrown an egg at him on the campaign trail.
The incident threatened to derail Labour’s campaign, but Blair managed to defuse its impact at the following morning’s press conference. “John is John,” he said, to widespread laughter among the journalists present.
2010
Blair’s successor Gordon Brown didn’t have his predecessor’s natural communications skills and that was particularly evident in the election campaign of 2010. Brown’s ratings — and Labour’s — had collapsed in the wake of the global financial crisis and the party, in power since 1997, faced losing to the Conservatives.
With barely a week to go to the May election, 65-year-old Gillian Duffy quizzed Brown while he was canvassing over the state of the economy and the party’s immigration policies.
Following her interrogation and still wired up to Sky News when he got into his car, Brown told his advisers that the meeting was a “disaster” and that she was “just a bigoted woman.”
The gaffe dominated the rest of the campaign and there was no way back for Labour, though the Conservatives failed to win an outright majority and David Cameron had to enter into a coalition arrangement with the smaller Liberal Democrats.
2017
Theresa May, who succeeded Cameron after he resigned following Britain’s vote to leave the European Union in a referendum in June 2016, sought to capitalize on the Conservative Party’s big opinion poll lead and called an early general election for June 2017.
Her hope was that a big majority would help her face down critics — both within her ranks and the opposition — in the upcoming Brexit discussions with the EU.
However, her proposal to change the way retirees pay for long-term care was criticized across the political spectrum and was quickly dubbed the “dementia tax.” May was forced to make an embarrassing partial reversal.
Rather than increase the modest majority that Cameron had secured in the 2015 general election, she lost it. Her premiership never recovered and she was replaced by Boris Johnson two years later.

Taiwan hopes delayed F-16s start arriving by end of this year

Taiwan hopes delayed F-16s start arriving by end of this year
Updated 2 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Taiwan hopes delayed F-16s start arriving by end of this year

Taiwan hopes delayed F-16s start arriving by end of this year
  • The US in 2019 approved an $8 billion sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan
  • Taiwan has been converting 141 F-16A/B jets into the F-16V type and has ordered 66 new F-16Vs
Updated 2 sec ago
Reuters
TAIPEI: Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Friday it was aiming for delivery of the first new F-16V fighter jets by the end of this year, blaming “acute fluctuations” in the international situation for delays in the island receiving them.
The United States in 2019 approved an $8 billion sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, a deal that would take the island’s F-16 fleet to more than 200 jets, the largest in Asia, to strengthen its defenses in the face of a stepped up threat from China, which views Taiwan as its own.
Taiwan has been converting 141 F-16A/B jets into the F-16V type and has ordered 66 new F-16Vs, which have advanced avionics, weapons and radar systems to better face down the Chinese air force, including its J-20 stealth fighter.
But Taiwan has complained of delays for the new F-16Vs, saying problems include software issues.
In an update on the deliveries, Taiwan’s defense ministry said the first batch of new F-16Vs was meant to have been sent in the third quarter of this year.
“Because of acute fluctuations in the international situation, which have resulted in a compound impact such as delays in deliveries of some suppliers and adjustments to the US assembly schedule, there has been a partial adjustment in when they will leave the factory,” it said in a statement.
The ministry will “strive to complete the shipment of the first aircraft in the fourth quarter.”
The air force will keep a close watch on the production schedule and make factory visits with the aim to have the deliveries completed by the end of 2026, it added.
Lockheed Martin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Taiwan has reported delays to US weapons deliveries such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles since 2022, as manufacturers give supplies to Ukraine to help it battle Russian forces, and the issue has concerned US lawmakers.
Taiwan’s air force is well-trained but some of its fighter jets are aging, including its French-made fleet of Mirage 2000s first received in 1997. One crashed into the sea this week during a training exercise.
The air force has repeatedly scrambled to see off Chinese military aircraft flying near the island in the past five years.
Taiwan’s government rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

Russia expels six British diplomats it accuses of spying and sabotage activity

Russia expels six British diplomats it accuses of spying and sabotage activity
Updated 38 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Russia expels six British diplomats it accuses of spying and sabotage activity

Russia expels six British diplomats it accuses of spying and sabotage activity
  • The six diplomats were named on Russian state TV, which also showed photographs of them
Updated 38 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Russia’s FSB security service said on Friday it had revoked the accreditation of six British diplomats in Moscow whose actions it said showed signs of spying and sabotage work.
Britain’s embassy in Moscow did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The FSB, the main successor agency to the Soviet KGB, said it had documents showing that a British foreign office department in London responsible for Eastern Europe and Central Asia was coordinating what it called “the escalation of the political and military situation” and was tasked with ensuring Russia’s strategic defeat in its war against Ukraine.
“Thus, the facts revealed give grounds to consider the activities of British diplomats sent to Moscow by the directorate as threatening the security of the Russian Federation,” the FSB said in a statement.
“In this connection, on the basis of documents provided by the Federal Security Service of Russia and as a response to the numerous unfriendly steps taken by London, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, in co-operation with the agencies concerned, has terminated the accreditation of six members of the political department of the British Embassy in Moscow in whose actions signs of spying and sabotage were found,” it said.
The six diplomats were named on Russian state TV, which also showed photographs of them.
“The English did not take our hints about the need to stop this practice (of carrying out intelligence activities inside Russia),so we decided to expel these six to begin with,” an FSB employee told the Rossiya-24 state TV channel.
The FSB said Russia would ask other British diplomats to go home early if they were found to be engaged in similar activity.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was cited by the state TASS news agency as saying the activities of the British embassy in Moscow had gone well beyond diplomatic convention and accusing it of carrying out deliberate activity designed to harm the Russian people.

Sweden says to pay immigrants up to $34,000 to leave

Sweden says to pay immigrants up to $34,000 to leave
Updated 13 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Sweden says to pay immigrants up to $34,000 to leave

Sweden says to pay immigrants up to $34,000 to leave
  • Immigrants who voluntarily return to their countries of origin from 2026 would be eligible to receive up to 350,000 Swedish kronor
Updated 13 September 2024
AFP

Stockholm: Sweden plans to boost payments to up to $34,000 to immigrants who leave the nation that has been a haven for the war-weary and persecuted, the right-wing government said Thursday.
The Scandinavian country was for decades seen as a “humanitarian superpower,” but over the years has struggled to integrate many of its newcomers.
Immigrants who voluntarily return to their countries of origin from 2026 would be eligible to receive up to 350,000 Swedish kronor ($34,000), the government, which is propped up by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, told a press conference.
“We are in the midst of a paradigm shift in our migration policy,” Migration Minister Johan Forssell told reporters, as the government presented its latest move to crack down on migration.
Currently immigrants can receive up to 10,000 kronor per adult and 5,000 kronor per child, with a cap of 40,000 kronor per family.
Immigrants groups could not immediately be reached for comment on the change.
“The grant has been around since 1984, but it is relatively unknown, it is small and relatively few people use it,” Ludvig Aspling of the Sweden Democrats told reporters.
Forssell said only one person had accepted the offer last year.
Aspling added that if more people were aware of the grant and its size was increased, more would likely take the money and leave.
He said the incentive would most likely appeal to the several hundred thousand migrants who were either long-term unemployed, jobless or whose incomes were so low they needed state benefits to make ends meet.
“That’s the group we think would be interested,” Aspling said.
A government-appointed probe last month advised the government against significantly hiking the amount of the grant, saying the expected effectiveness did not justify the potential costs.
The Nordic nation has struggled for years to integrate immigrants, and the head of the inquiry, Joakim Ruist, said that a sizeable financial increase would send a signal that migrants were undesirable, further hampering integration efforts.
Other European countries also offer grants as an incentive for migrants to return home.
Denmark pays more than $15,000 per person, compared to around $1,400 in Norway, $2,800 in France and $2,000 in Germany.
Sweden’s conservative Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson came to power in 2022 with a minority coalition government propped up by the Sweden Democrats, vowing to get tough on immigration and crime.
The Sweden Democrats emerged as the country’s second-largest party with 20.5 percent support in that election.
Sweden has offered generous foreign development aid since the 1970s and has taken in large numbers of migrants since the 1990s.
Most of Sweden’s immigrants have come from conflict-ridden countries such as the former Yugoslavia, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Iran and Iraq.
In 2015 alone, at the height of the migration crisis in Europe, Sweden took in 160,000 asylum seekers, the highest per capita in the EU.
With much higher rates of unemployment among those born abroad, the situation had widened Sweden’s wealth inequalities and straining its generous cradle-to-grave welfare system.
The 2015 migration crisis proved a turning point, with the then-Social Democratic government announcing soon afterwards that it was no longer able to continue its open door policies.
A slew of measures have been taken by both left and right-wing governments since then to curb migration, including issuing only temporary residence permits to asylum seekers, tightening family reunifications requirements, and hiking income requirements for work visas for non-EU citizens.
Kristersson’s government also plans to make it easier to expel migrants for substance abuse, association with criminal groups or statements threatening Swedish values.

Putin ally accuses NATO of already being party to Ukraine war

Putin ally accuses NATO of already being party to Ukraine war
Updated 26 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Putin ally accuses NATO of already being party to Ukraine war

Putin ally accuses NATO of already being party to Ukraine war
  • Vyacheslav Volodin: ‘They are waging war with our country’
Updated 26 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: The chairman of Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on Friday accused NATO of being a party to military action in Ukraine, suggesting it was already heavily involved in military decision-making.

The comments, by Vyacheslav Volodin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, came a day after Putin warned that the West would be directly fighting with Russia if it allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western-made long-range missiles, a move he said would alter the nature of the conflict.

Volodin, who did not reference documentary evidence to back his assertions, accused the US-led military alliance of helping Ukraine choose which Russian cities to target, of agreeing specific military action, and of giving Kyiv orders.

“The United States, Germany, Britain and France are discussing the possibility of strikes (by Ukraine) using long-range weapons on the territory of our country. This is nothing but an attempt to camouflage and conceal their direct participation in military action,” Volodin wrote on his official Telegram channel.

“In fact, the United States and its allies are actually trying to give themselves permission to carry out acts of aggression with missiles against Russia.”

He said the use in Ukraine of NATO advisers and instructors had now been complemented by what he called mercenaries and spoke of entire units armed with NATO weaponry.

Reuters could not independently confirm his assertions.

“They (NATO personnel) determine which cities in our country will be attacked, coordinate military actions and give orders. NATO has become a participant in military actions in Ukraine. They are waging war on our country,” said Volodin.

Animal rights groups object to Buckingham Palace guard’s distinctive bearskin caps

Animal rights groups object to Buckingham Palace guard’s distinctive bearskin caps
Updated 13 September 2024
AP
Follow

Animal rights groups object to Buckingham Palace guard’s distinctive bearskin caps

Animal rights groups object to Buckingham Palace guard’s distinctive bearskin caps
  • Price of caps soared 30% in a year to more than 2,000 pounds apiece for the hats made of black bear fur
  • “Stop wasting taxpayer pounds on caps made from slaughtered wildlife and switch to faux fur today,” PETA said
Updated 13 September 2024
AP

LONDON: An animal rights group trying to get real fur out of the bearskin caps worn by King’s Guards at Buckingham Palace took aim Thursday at the cost of the ceremonial garb.
The price of the caps soared 30 percent in a year to more than 2,000 pounds ($2,600) apiece for the hats made of black bear fur, the Ministry of Defense said in response to a freedom of information request by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
“Stop wasting taxpayer pounds on caps made from slaughtered wildlife and switch to faux fur today,” the group said in a statement.
A luxury fake fur maker has offered to supply the army with free faux bear fur for 10 years, PETA said.
The military said it was open to exploring alternatives if they pass muster in durability, water protection and appearance. But “no alternative has met all those criteria to date,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
The distinctive tall black hats, worn by guards in bright scarlet tunics, are seen by millions who watch the regular changing of the guard ceremony at the palace. They also appear at other royal events including the annual Trooping the Color ceremony honoring the monarch’s birthday in June.
The cost of the caps rose from 1,560 pounds ($2,035) each in 2022 to 2,040 pounds ($2,660) in 2023, the ministry said. More than 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) was spent on them in the past decade.
The price went up because of a contract change for fur that comes from bears killed in licensed hunts in Canada, the military said. Each cap requires one bear pelt, PETA said.
PETA, hich has been pushing for more than two decades to scrap the fur hats, said each cap requires one bear pelt. The group claimed that the defense department is propping up the “cruel” Canadian bear-hunting industry.
The ministry denied that charge and said if it stopped buying the pelts, it would not reduce the numbers of bears being killed.
Parliament debated the issue in July 2022 after an online petition with more than 100,000 signatures called for using fake fur in the caps.
“This hunting involves the violent killing of bears, with many bears being shot several times,” Martyn Day, then a Scottish National Party member of Parliament, said at the time. “It seems undeniable, therefore, that by continuing to purchase hats made from the fur of black bears the MOD is funding the suffering of bears in Canada by making the baiting and killing of those animals and the sale of their pelts a profitable pursuit for the hunters.”
Day said a poll at the time found 75 percent of the UK population found real bearskins were a bad use of taxpayer money and supported replacing the hats.
He noted that the late Queen Elizabeth II had ceased buying fur for her wardrobe.
Earlier this year, Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles III, pledged to buy no more fur products.

