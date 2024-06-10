Closing Bell: TASI slips to close at 11,854 points, Nomu gains 1.7%  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Monday, losing 1.29 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 11,853.82.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR10 billion ($2.6 billion) as 187 of the listed stocks advanced, while 43 retreated.

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 5.05 points, or 0.34 percent, to close at 1,486.86.

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu gained 450.37 points, or 1.71 percent, to close at 26,768.36. This comes as 30 of the listed stocks advanced, while as many as 32 retreated.

The top-performing stock of the day was United International Transportation Co., witnessing a 10 percent surge in its share price to SR84.70.

Other top performers include Leejam Sports Co. as well as Arabian Contracting Services Co., whose share prices soared by 9.29 percent and 7.95 percent, to stand at SR218.80 and SR228.20, respectively.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. were also among the top performers.

The worst performer was ACWA Power Co., whose share price dropped by 2.99 percent to SR376.

Other subdued performers included Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. and Saudi National Bank, whose share prices dropped by 2.82 percent and 2.33 percent, respectively, to reach SR93.10 and SR35.70.

Moreover, there were other underperforming companies, including Saudi Cement Co. and Al Jouf Cement Co.

In Nomu, Future Care Trading Co. was the top gainer with its share price rising by 11.14 percent to SR15.36.

Other best performers in Nomu were Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. as well as Alqemam for Computer Systems Co., whose share prices soared by 10.20 percent and 9.72 percent to stand at SR337.20 and SR85.80, respectively.

Other top gainers included Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology and Marble Design Co.

Miral Dental Clinics Co. was the major faller on Nomu, as the company’s share price dropped by 8.38 percent to SR96.20.

The share prices of Leen Alkhair Trading Co., as well as Knowledge Net Co., also fell by 6.69 percent and 6.51 percent to stand at SR24.12 and SR28, respectively.

Other major losers include Raoom Trading Co. and Intelligent Oud Co. for Trading.