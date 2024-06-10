You are here

What We Are Reading Today: 'Citizen and Subject' by Mahmood Mamdani

What We Are Reading Today: 'Citizen and Subject' by Mahmood Mamdani
Updated 10 June 2024
What We Are Reading Today: 'Citizen and Subject' by Mahmood Mamdani

What We Are Reading Today: 'Citizen and Subject' by Mahmood Mamdani
Updated 10 June 2024
In analyzing the obstacles to democratization in post- independence Africa, Mahmood Mamdani offers a bold, insightful account of colonialism’s legacy — a bifurcated power that mediated racial domination through tribally organized local authorities, reproducing racial identity in citizens and ethnic identity in subjects.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

