UAE and India defense firms strike wide-ranging cooperation deal

RIYADH: Cyber warfare, drones, and weapons research are at the center of a new deal between UAE-based defense and advanced technology firm EDGE Group and India’s Adani Defence and Aerospace.

The two firms have signed a cooperation agreement which will see collaboration in key product areas such as missiles, traditional and smart weapons, and air defense systems.

According to a press release, the aim is to create a global platform that leverages both companies’ defense and aerospace capabilities, combining their products to meet the needs of international and local customers.

Other areas set for joint working include drones, manned and unmanned ground vehicles, and electronic warfare and cyber technologies.

The agreement encompassed establishing research and development facilities in both India and the UAE, alongside developing, production, and maintenance facilities for defense and aerospace solutions.

EDGE Group’s Managing Director and CEO Hamad Al-Marar, said: “This joint agreement with Adani Defence and Aerospace is a significant achievement that strengthens the bilateral defense relationship between India and the UAE.”

He added: “It underscores our mutual commitment to enhancing military ties and reflects our dedication to providing our clients with the most advanced products on the market, leveraging the global export potential of leading technologies manufactured in the UAE.”

Al-Marar noted that EDGE intends to establish a joint platform with Adani to continue developing and producing modern defense technologies, setting new technical standards in the defense and advanced military equipment sector sustainably.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, described the collaboration as marking “the beginning of a new era in enhancing defense capabilities,” adding that it highlights the firm’s commitment to technological expertise and bilateral defense cooperation between the UAE and India.

“This partnership embodies our shared vision to enhance our capabilities by offering advanced solutions and reaching new standards in the global defense landscape,” he said.

Economic ties between India and the UAE have been growing in recent years, with the implementation of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in May 2022 significantly boosting bilateral cooperation and trade.

This pact has led to a year-on-year increase of over 16 percent in trade, reaching $84.84 billion in 2022-2023.

The UAE has become India’s pivotal partner in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, aiming to elevate bilateral trade in non-petroleum products to over $100 billion and trade in services to $15 billion by 2030.