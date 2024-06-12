You are here

  • Home
  • WHO confirms human case of bird flu in India

WHO confirms human case of bird flu in India

This is the second human infection of H9N2 bird flu from India, with the first in 2019, the agency said. (AP)
This is the second human infection of H9N2 bird flu from India, with the first in 2019, the agency said. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bcm8s

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

WHO confirms human case of bird flu in India

This is the second human infection of H9N2 bird flu from India, with the first in 2019, the agency said. (AP)
  • Information on the vaccination status and details of antiviral treatment were not available at the time of reporting, the WHO added
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization on Tuesday said a case of human infection with bird flu caused by the H9N2 virus was detected in a four-year-old child in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal.
The patient was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) of a local hospital due to persistent severe respiratory issues, high fever and abdominal cramps in February, and was discharged three months later after diagnosis and treatment, the WHO said.
The patient had exposure to poultry at home and in his surroundings, and there were no known person reporting symptoms of respiratory illness among his family and other contacts, the agency said.
Information on the vaccination status and details of antiviral treatment were not available at the time of reporting, the WHO added.
This is the second human infection of H9N2 bird flu from India, with the first in 2019, the agency said.
While the H9N2 virus typically tends to cause mild illness, the United Nations agency said that further sporadic human cases could occur as this virus is one of the most prevalent avian influenza viruses circulating in poultry in different regions.
An immediate response from the Indian health ministry was not available during late hours.

 

Topics: Bird flu India

Related

Texas bird flu strain kills ferrets used to mimic disease in humans, US CDC says
World
Texas bird flu strain kills ferrets used to mimic disease in humans, US CDC says
WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu
World
WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu

French opposition parties on the left and right seek alliances ahead of snap elections

French opposition parties on the left and right seek alliances ahead of snap elections
Updated 12 June 2024
AP
Follow

French opposition parties on the left and right seek alliances ahead of snap elections

French opposition parties on the left and right seek alliances ahead of snap elections
  • A win for the National Rally in the national elections could result in the French far right leading a government for the first time since World War II
Updated 12 June 2024
AP

NICE, France: Empowered by a stunning triumph at the European elections, France’s far-right National Rally on Tuesday hit the national campaign trail with its star leader, Jordan Bardella, promising supporters “the largest possible majority” at the upcoming parliamentary vote.
Opposition parties on the left and right have been scrambling to form alliances and field candidates in the snap national elections called by President Emmanuel Macron after his party suffered a crushing defeat by the far right in the European Parliament vote on Sunday.
A win for the National Rally in the national elections could result in the French far right leading a government for the first time since World War II.
While sharp differences between parties remain on either side of the political spectrum, prominent figures calling for a united front appear to have one thing in common: They don’t want to cooperate with Macron.
Despite their divisions, left-wing parties agreed late Monday to form an alliance that includes the Greens, the Socialists, the Communists and the far-left France Unbowed of Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Leaders have not agreed on who will head the coalition nor on its program.
In light of the European polls, politicians on the left are focused on closing ranks to prevent a win for the National Rally. For now, they have also vowed not to join forces with Macron’s centrists.
In a joint statement, the alliance called on all forces on the left, including the influential labor unions, to unite behind a “new popular front” to form an “alternative to Emmanuel Macron and to fight against the racist project of the far right.”
National Rally leader Marine Le Pen is working to consolidate power on the right ahead of the two-round elections on June 30 and July 7. Le Pen’s niece, Marion Maréchal, who won a seat in the European Parliament on Sunday as a member of the rival Reconquer! party of Eric Zemmour, on Monday visited National Rally headquarters in Paris to negotiate a far-right alliance.
Family ties aside, Maréchal said Tuesday that Bardella informed her of a change of heart in the National Rally regarding a pact with the Reconquer! party. Bardella offered “a regrettable explanation against an agreement by saying that (Le Pen’s party) does not want to be associated directly or indirectly with Eric Zemmour,” Maréchal said in a statement.
Le Pen also met with members of the conservative Republicans party to discuss a united front. Some conservative lawmakers have supported some of Macron’s bills in the National Assembly since the president lost a majority in the lower house of the French parliament following the 2022 general election.
“We have a historic chance to allow the national camp to put France back on track,” Le Pen said in an interview with the French public broadcaster on Monday evening. She said the National Rally and the conservatives could agree on several policy goals, including an economic recovery plan, boosting purchasing power and curbing immigration.
The Republicans’ President Éric Ciotti said he wants an agreement with Le Pen, prompting several prominent members of his party to call for his resignation. Ciotti insisted the conservatives need the alliance for their political survival.
“I want my political family to move in this direction,” he said in an interview with the French public broadcaster on Tuesday. He blasted what he said was Macron’s bloc within the conservative party, “which has led the country to where it is today — with more violence, more insecurity.”
“A right-wing bloc, a national bloc … is what the vast majority of our voters want,” Ciotti said.
Bardella, Le Pen’s 28-year-old protégé and the face of the far right’s European triumph, also urged French conservatives to ride the wave of popularity with the National Rally. He urged the conservatives to “stop being Emmanuel Macron’s political crutch” and ”come and work alongside us.”
French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire called on Macron’s Renaissance party members to “make room” in their ranks for those conservatives who refuse to cooperate with the far right at the election.
Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal met with the outgoing Renaissance lawmakers still reeling from their defeat by the far right and the president’s decision to dissolve the National Assembly.
Attal acknowledged that the dissolution was “a brutal decision” for the lawmakers, but he urged them to prepare for “the new fight.”
“You embody stability against chaos … courage against populism,” Attal said.
Macron is expected to discuss the upcoming election in a news conference scheduled for Wednesday.

Topics: European parliamentary elections 2024 Far-left France

Related

Macron urges French to make ‘right choice’ in election gamble
World
Macron urges French to make ‘right choice’ in election gamble
Far-right, far-left MPs boycott Zelensky German parliament speech
World
Far-right, far-left MPs boycott Zelensky German parliament speech

Climate misinformation overshadows record floods worldwide

Climate misinformation overshadows record floods worldwide
Updated 11 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Climate misinformation overshadows record floods worldwide

Climate misinformation overshadows record floods worldwide
  • Experts, meanwhile, say climate change doubled the likelihood of floods in southern Brazil and worsened the intense rains caused by El Nino
Updated 11 June 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: Climate skeptics are scapegoating a weather modification technique known as cloud seeding to deny the role of global warming in historic floods that have recently devastated countries from Brazil to Kenya.
Record rainfall brought to some regions by the natural weather cycle El Nino matches an expected increase in extreme events, experts say.
But online, claims have repeatedly been made that geoengineering — not carbon emissions — is to blame.
“Dubai airport looks like an apocalyptic movie. Videos of the flooding are insane,” said Robby Starbuck, a conservative American commentator, to his more than 460,000 followers on X in April, after the Gulf city was hit by unprecedented downpours.
“I’ve seen some blaming climate change when the cause is actually from the use of weather modification. Cloud seeding where chemicals are sprayed in clouds to create rain caused this.”
Claims that weather had been manipulated appeared after every major flood this year, including in Zimbabwe, the United Arab Emirates and other nations. According to Google Trends data, searches for cloud seeding reached a record high after the Dubai floods in April.
“I have not agreed to our planet having cloud seeding everywhere, have you?” was typical of posts among X users in late May, blaming the recent rainfall on a “man-made climate crisis.”
Cloud seeding, which introduces tiny particles into the sky to induce rain over small geographical areas, has gained popularity worldwide as a way to combat drought and increase local water supplies.
But scientists say the technique cannot create weather — nor can it trigger rainfall at the scale observed in countries such as Germany and the United States.
“Due to the strong natural variability of clouds, there exists very little scientific proof that cloud seeding has indeed a measurable effect on precipitation,” said Andrea Flossmann, co-chair of an expert team on weather modification at the World Meteorological Organization.
Experts, meanwhile, say climate change doubled the likelihood of floods in southern Brazil and worsened the intense rains caused by El Nino.
“There’s definitely a consensus that climate change is responsible for many of these extreme weather events,” said Mariana Madruga de Brito, a Brazilian scientist from Rio Grande do Sul, the state that suffered historic flooding in May.
She told AFP she saw people posting photos of clouds on social media shortly after the floods, claiming they had been “fabricated” and questioning scientific institutions.
But she insisted cloud seeding “cannot be causing events of this magnitude.”

Di Yang, an assistant professor at the University of Wyoming, said extensive research over several decades has shown “no definitive large-scale or long-term impacts from cloud seeding.”
Still, the technique has become a recurring target for climate skeptics. AFP has debunked several false claims of weather manipulation after major floods in recent years.
Callum Hood, head of research at the Center for Countering Digital Hate, said that as severe weather events become more frequent, “climate deniers are putting extra efforts into claiming these extremes have nothing to do with climate change.”
“You see this every summer now,” he told AFP.
As more changes are recorded in seasons and ecosystems, Hood said “a slightly more conspiratorial and newer argument” is overtaking older narratives that simply deny Earth’s warming “by trying to argue that extreme weather events have this other cause, whether it’s geoengineering or something else.”
Lincoln Muniz Alves, a researcher at the Brazil National Institute for Space Research, said the dissemination of false narratives not only obstructs effective communication during environmental crises but also “reinforces the views of those who deny the reality of climate change.”
Weather modification methods are controversial in the scientific community, due in part to the potential for unintended consequences such as excess rain and pollution.
But experts say such caution should not discredit the reality of the climate crisis.
“This focus on cloud seeding misses the larger picture — for more than a century, humans have been releasing greenhouse gasses (that) have warmed the planet and made heavy rain more likely in many regions of the world,” said Edward Gryspeerdt, a research fellow at Imperial College London’s Grantham Institute.
“We are already manipulating the weather at a global scale (larger) than would ever be possible through cloud seeding.”
 

 

Topics: climate change floods

Related

World hits streak of record temperatures as UN warns of ‘climate hell’
World
World hits streak of record temperatures as UN warns of ‘climate hell’
New study finds Earth warming at record rate, but no evidence of climate change accelerating
World
New study finds Earth warming at record rate, but no evidence of climate change accelerating

Putin hopes to meet Turkish President Erdogan at regional meeting

Putin hopes to meet Turkish President Erdogan at regional meeting
Updated 11 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

Putin hopes to meet Turkish President Erdogan at regional meeting

Putin hopes to meet Turkish President Erdogan at regional meeting
  • “I hope that very soon, on the 3rd or 4th of July, he will be in Astana as far as I know,” Putin told visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan
Updated 11 June 2024
Reuters

MOSCOW: Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, quoted by Russian news agencies, said on Tuesday he hoped to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next month at a regional meeting in Kazakhstan.
“I hope that very soon, on the 3rd or 4th of July, he will be in Astana as far as I know,” Putin told visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, referring to the capital of the former Soviet state.
“This is part of an international event, and he and I will have an opportunity to meet and discuss all current issues.”
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a regional grouping of nations and Turkiye often takes part in meetings as a “dialogue partner.”
Erdogan has sought to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine and act as an intermediary amid the more than two-year-old conflict pitting the two neighbors against each other.

Topics: Russia Turkiye President Vladimir Putin President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Putin repeats that Russia will consider sending weapons to adversaries of the West
World
Putin repeats that Russia will consider sending weapons to adversaries of the West
Erdogan says Israel will ‘set sights’ on Turkiye if Hamas defeated
Middle-East
Erdogan says Israel will ‘set sights’ on Turkiye if Hamas defeated

Sri Lanka says Russia to stop recruiting fighters from the island

Sri Lanka says Russia to stop recruiting fighters from the island
Updated 11 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Sri Lanka says Russia to stop recruiting fighters from the island

Sri Lanka says Russia to stop recruiting fighters from the island
  • Moscow will accept a delegation from Sri Lanka on June 26 to “review these issues in detail
Updated 11 June 2024
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry said Tuesday it had received assurances from Russia that it would stop recruiting the island nation’s citizens to fight in Ukraine following allegations thousands had been duped into combat roles.
Relatives have urged Colombo to bring back the Sri Lankans, mostly retired soldiers, at least 16 of whom have been reported killed and 37 wounded in the fighting, according to parliament, with around a dozen others reportedly held as prisoners of war in Ukraine.
Sri Lankan foreign minister Ali Sabry raised the issue with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS ministerial meeting in Moscow on Monday, the ministry said.
“At the request of minister Ali Sabry, it was also agreed that no further recruitment from Sri Lanka will be done,” the ministry said.
Moscow will accept a delegation from Sri Lanka on June 26 to “review these issues in detail and take suitable action to arrest the situation,” the ministry statement said.
Thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the invasion began more than two years ago, and Moscow has been on a global quest for more troops.
Sri Lanka says many of its nationals had been duped into believing they would receive high salaries, land and the right to settle in Russia in return for serving in non-combat roles, but ended up being sent to the front.
Police in the island nation have arrested two retired generals for illegally acting as recruiting agents for Russian mercenary firms.
Soldiers from Sri Lanka’s neighbors India and Nepal have also joined the fight, with several confirmed deaths.

Topics: Sri Lanka Russia Ukraine War

Related

Indian police arrest four Sri Lankans for suspected Daesh links
World
Indian police arrest four Sri Lankans for suspected Daesh links
Sri Lankans gather in Colombo peace conference to call for ceasefire in Gaza video
World
Sri Lankans gather in Colombo peace conference to call for ceasefire in Gaza

Two Indian nationals killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Two Indian nationals killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Updated 11 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

Two Indian nationals killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Two Indian nationals killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict
  • The Indian embassy in Moscow has pressed Russian authorities for prompt repatriation of the remains
  • The foreign ministry also urged the Russian ambassador in New Delhi and authorities in Moscow to quickly release and return all Indian nationals who are with the Russian army
Updated 11 June 2024
Reuters

MOSCOW: Two Indian nationals recruited by the Russian army were recently killed in the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
The Indian embassy in Moscow has pressed Russian authorities, including the ministry of defense, for prompt repatriation of the remains, the ministry said in a statement.
The foreign ministry also urged the Russian ambassador in New Delhi and authorities in Moscow to quickly release and return all Indian nationals who are with the Russian army, the statement added.
India demanded that there be a verified stop to any further recruitment of its nationals by the Russian army, urging Indian nationals to exercise caution while seeking employment opportunities in Russia.
Indian police in May arrested four people linked to a network of human traffickers on suspicion of luring young men to Russia with the promise of lucrative jobs or university places only to force them to fight in the war in Ukraine.
About 35 Indian men were duped in this manner, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in March.
New Delhi and Moscow have enjoyed a close relationship for decades and India has refused to condemn Russia over the war with Ukraine, urging the two sides to end the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russian army Indian foreign ministry

Related

Update Ukraine’s army chief says Russia is augmenting its troops presence in the Kharkiv region
World
Ukraine’s army chief says Russia is augmenting its troops presence in the Kharkiv region
Five killed, one wounded in Donetsk, Russian-installed official says
World
Five killed, one wounded in Donetsk, Russian-installed official says

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia falls to Jordan, ending 13-year World Cup qualification streak
Saudi Arabia falls to Jordan, ending 13-year World Cup qualification streak
Iraq’s top Christian leader reinstated as head of church
Iraq’s top Christian leader reinstated as head of church
Israel, Hamas, Sudan rivals added to UN list for killing children
Israel, Hamas, Sudan rivals added to UN list for killing children
French opposition parties on the left and right seek alliances ahead of snap elections
French opposition parties on the left and right seek alliances ahead of snap elections
How a new journalism scholarship aims to keep Shireen Abu Akleh’s legacy alive 
How a new journalism scholarship aims to keep Shireen Abu Akleh’s legacy alive 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.