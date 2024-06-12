You are here

  • Home
  • Putin to keep demoted ally Patrushev on Russia’s Security Council

Putin to keep demoted ally Patrushev on Russia’s Security Council

Putin to keep demoted ally Patrushev on Russia’s Security Council
Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General's office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bv87e

Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Putin to keep demoted ally Patrushev on Russia’s Security Council

Putin to keep demoted ally Patrushev on Russia’s Security Council
  • Russia’s Security Council, chaired by Putin, is a Kremlin consultative body responsible for managing and integrating national security policy
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

President Vladimir Putin will keep demoted ally Nikolai Patrushev, a Cold War warrior who crafted the Kremlin’s national security strategy, on Russia’s top consulting security body, according to a decree published on Monday.
In one of the most surprising moves in the May reshuffle of his entourage and the government, Putin moved Patrushev from his 16-year stint as the country’s security chief to a position with virtually no power — to oversee shipbuilding as a Kremlin aide.
With no explanation given for the demotion, Putin stirred weeks of media and diplomatic speculations on what would happen to Patrushev, viewed for years as one of Russia’s most powerful figures, and what it means for Russia’s course.
The 72-year-old Patrushev, a former director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) from St. Petersburg where Putin was born, once delivered sensitive Kremlin signals to both the Chinese and the Americans.
He is also credited with helping to root out the ideological foundations of Russia’s biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
“Considering Patrushev’s reported personal importance to Putin’s regime stability and Putin’s longtime tendency to balance Russian siloviki (strongmen with political influence) such as Patrushev within the power vertical, Patrushev’s next position will be an important reflection of Putin’s intent,” analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, said in a May report.
Russia’s Security Council, chaired by Putin, is a Kremlin consultative body responsible for managing and integrating national security policy. It does not have direct authority over Russia’s security agencies and ministries.
In its Monday decree published on a government website Putin also named the new Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov as a permanent member of the Security Council.

Topics: Nikolai Patrushev Vladimir Putin Russia’s Security Council

Related

Russian rights commissioner calls for swift release of Russians held by Hamas
World
Russian rights commissioner calls for swift release of Russians held by Hamas
Putin hopes to meet Turkish President Erdogan at regional meeting
World
Putin hopes to meet Turkish President Erdogan at regional meeting

Russian rights commissioner calls for swift release of Russians held by Hamas

Russian rights commissioner calls for swift release of Russians held by Hamas
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Russian rights commissioner calls for swift release of Russians held by Hamas

Russian rights commissioner calls for swift release of Russians held by Hamas
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner said on Tuesday she had issued a fresh appeal to senior UN and other officials to take action to secure the release of Russian nationals still held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Tatyana Moskalkova, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said she had launched the appeal after meeting in Moscow with relatives of those still being held. “In one conversation, one of the mothers told me details of the situation of those being held,” she wrote.

News reports have put at eight the number of hostages holding Russian passports, including three who were released.

Moskalkova said she had appealed to the UN High Commissioner For Human Rights, Volker Turk, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric, and other officials “for the rapid return home of our compatriots.”

Gunmen took around 250 hostages back to Gaza after a mass attack on Israel last Oct. 7 and more than 100 were released in exchange for about 240 Palestinians held in Israeli jails in November.

There are 116 hostages left in Gaza, according to Israeli tallies, including at least 40 whom Israeli authorities have declared dead in absentia.

Russia has sought to speak to both sides in the conflict in Gaza and a Hamas delegation visited Moscow last year. But President Vladimir Putin has said the violence in the region exposed the failure of US policy, particularly in considering the needs of the Palestinians. 

Topics: Russia Hamas Palestine Israel

Related

Sri Lanka says Russia to stop recruiting fighters from the island
World
Sri Lanka says Russia to stop recruiting fighters from the island
Two Indian nationals killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict
World
Two Indian nationals killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

WHO blames 4 major industries for 2.7 million deaths a year in Europe

WHO blames 4 major industries for 2.7 million deaths a year in Europe
Updated 5 min 7 sec ago
AFP
Follow

WHO blames 4 major industries for 2.7 million deaths a year in Europe

WHO blames 4 major industries for 2.7 million deaths a year in Europe
Updated 5 min 7 sec ago
AFP

COPENHAGEN: The WHO on Wednesday blamed four major industries — tobacco, ultra-processed foods (UPFs), fossil fuel and alcohol — for 2.7 million deaths a year in Europe, accusing them of obstructing public policies that could hurt their profits.

These “four industries kill at least 7,000 people in our region every day,” Hans Kluge, the director of the World Health Organization Europe region which counts 53 countries including Central Asia, said in a statement.

The consolidation of these industry sectors into a small number of multinationals “has enabled them to wield significant power over the political and legal contexts in which they operate, and to obstruct public interest regulations which could impact their profit margins,” the WHO said as it released a report.

Industry tactics included exploiting vulnerable people through targeted marketing strategies, misleading consumers, and making false claims about the benefits of their products or their environmental credentials, it argued.

“These tactics threaten public health gains of the past century and prevent countries from reaching their health targets,” it added.

Industry lobbying was hampering efforts to tackle non-communicable illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes, said the WHO.

Almost 60 percent of adults and a third of children in Europe are overweight or obese, according to the WHO.

The most recent data, from 2017, showed that one death in five attributed to cardiovascular disease and cancer in Europe was the result of unhealthy eating habits.

The WHO urged countries to fight back by enforcing stronger regulations on the marketing of unhealthy products, monopoliztic practices and lobbying.

“People must take precedence before profit, always,” Kluge said.

The report, “Commercial determinants of noncommunicable diseases in the WHO European Region,” is available at the WHO website.

Topics: WHO Europe

Related

This is the second human infection of H9N2 bird flu from India, with the first in 2019, the agency said. (AP)
World
WHO confirms human case of bird flu in India
WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu
World
WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu

US will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system after Kyiv’s desperate calls for air defenses

US will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system after Kyiv’s desperate calls for air defenses
Updated 21 min 57 sec ago
AP
Follow

US will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system after Kyiv’s desperate calls for air defenses

US will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system after Kyiv’s desperate calls for air defenses
Updated 21 min 57 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The United States will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system, two US officials said Tuesday, answering Kyiv’s desperate calls for more air defenses as it battles an intense Russian assault on the northeastern Kharkiv region.

The officials said President Joe Biden has approved the move. It would be the second Patriot system that the US has given to Ukraine, although the Pentagon has routinely provided an undisclosed number of missiles for the system. Other allies, including Germany, also have provided air defense systems as well as munitions for them.

The two US officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been publicly announced. The decision was first reported by The New York Times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky late last month pleaded for additional US-made Patriot systems, arguing that they will help his forces fight the close to 3,000 bombs that he said Russia launches into the country every month.

Speaking in Madrid, Zelensky said Ukraine still urgently needs another seven of the systems to fend off Russian strikes against the power grid and civilian areas, as well as military targets, with devastating glide bombs that wreak wide destruction.

He said Ukraine needs two of the systems to protect Kharkiv, where Russia launched a cross-border offensive on May 10 that still has Ukrainian troops reeling.

“If we had these modern Patriot systems, (Russian) airplanes wouldn’t be able to fly close enough to drop the (glide) bombs on the civilian population and the military,” Zelensky told a news conference in the Spanish capital.

The decision comes as defense leaders from the US, Europe and other nations prepare for their monthly meeting on Ukraine’s security needs. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host the meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

The US has routinely pressed for allies to provide air defense systems to Ukraine, but many are reluctant to give up the high-tech systems — particularly countries in eastern Europe that also feel threatened by Russia.

The US also is wary of giving too many away, since they are used all over the world to protect US forces and allies.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters on Monday that Ukraine’s need for air defense will be a topic at the meeting.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US

Related

Send us Patriots: Ukraine’s battered energy plants seek air defenses against Russian attacks
World
Send us Patriots: Ukraine’s battered energy plants seek air defenses against Russian attacks
Two Indian nationals killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict
World
Two Indian nationals killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

No competitive politics left in Bangladesh, says Nobel laureate Yunus

No competitive politics left in Bangladesh, says Nobel laureate Yunus
Updated 54 min 12 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

No competitive politics left in Bangladesh, says Nobel laureate Yunus

No competitive politics left in Bangladesh, says Nobel laureate Yunus
  • The 2006 Nobel laureate accused Hasina’s ruling Awami League party of being involved in rampant corruption, saying Bangladesh lacked a genuine political opposition
Updated 54 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh has turned into a “one-party” state as the ruling party stamps out political competition, Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, a pioneer of the global microcredit movement, said in an interview.
An election in January won Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a fourth straight term, but it was boycotted by the main opposition party, whose top leaders were either jailed or in exile ahead of the poll.
Yunus, who helped to lift millions from poverty by providing tiny loans of sums less than $100 to the rural poor, angered Hasina with a 2007 plan to set up a political party.
The 2006 Nobel laureate accused Hasina’s ruling Awami League party of being involved in rampant corruption, saying Bangladesh lacked a genuine political opposition.
“Bangladesh doesn’t have any politics left,” Yunus, 83, said last week in his office in Dhaka, the capital. “There’s only one party which is active and occupies everything, does everything, gets to the elections in their way.”
He added, “They get their people elected in many different forms — proper candidates, dummy candidates, independent candidates — but all from the same party.”
Law Minister Anisul Huq said he completely disagreed with Yunus’ comments, however.
“It’s not only I who disagree, but the people of the country will also disagree,” Huq told Reuters by telephone, calling the remarks an “insult” to the people of the country.
“Democracy is fully functional in this country,” he added.
Yunus, an economist who won the Nobel for his work on microcredit, was forced out of Grameen Bank in 2011 by Hasina’s government, which said he had stayed on past the legal retirement age of 60.
Hasina, 76, is the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of the South Asian nation killed in an army coup in 1975, along with most of his family. She first became prime minister in 1996.
As Bangladesh’s longest-serving prime minister, Hasina has been credited with turning around the economy, though critics have also accused her of human rights violations and suppression of dissent.
The US State Department said January’s elections were not free and fair while the British government’s foreign office also condemned acts of “intimidation and violence.”
At the time, the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) denounced the exercise as a “sham” election, calling for its cancelation, Hasina’s resignation and the formation of a non-party neutral government to hold a fresh one.
Just before the election, a court in Bangladesh had sentenced Yunus to six months in prison for violations of labor law, which he denied.
Although he is not in prison after securing bail in that case, Yunus faces more than 100 cases regarding the violations and graft accusations, which he dismissed as “very flimsy, made-up stories.”
Huq denied the accusations against Yunus were false, however, adding, “He has gone to the highest court of the country, which found there was a case against him.”
As an example, Huq cited taxes paid by Yunus after the Supreme Court ruled against him in a tax-evasion case, but declined comment on others as being sub-judice.
Yunus’ supporters say Hasina’s government has sought to discredit him because he once considered setting up the political party, called “Citizens’ Power.”
Hasina, who denies the contention, called Yunus a “bloodsucker” of the poor in 2011.
“Is it a crime for a citizen to try to make a political party?” Yunus asked, saying he dropped the idea of such a party after just 10 weeks, on realizing that he was not suited to politics.
Reviving a competitive political landscape in Bangladesh will be difficult, however, Yunus said.
“Restarting will be very painful because we have brought it to a point where it has completely disappeared.”

 

Topics: Bangladesh Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus

Related

UN condemns Bangladesh election ‘reprisals’
World
UN condemns Bangladesh election ‘reprisals’
Exiled opposition leader condemns ‘sham’ Bangladesh election
World
Exiled opposition leader condemns ‘sham’ Bangladesh election

WHO confirms human case of bird flu in India

This is the second human infection of H9N2 bird flu from India, with the first in 2019, the agency said. (AP)
This is the second human infection of H9N2 bird flu from India, with the first in 2019, the agency said. (AP)
Updated 12 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

WHO confirms human case of bird flu in India

This is the second human infection of H9N2 bird flu from India, with the first in 2019, the agency said. (AP)
  • Information on the vaccination status and details of antiviral treatment were not available at the time of reporting, the WHO added
Updated 12 June 2024
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization on Tuesday said a case of human infection with bird flu caused by the H9N2 virus was detected in a four-year-old child in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal.
The patient was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) of a local hospital due to persistent severe respiratory issues, high fever and abdominal cramps in February, and was discharged three months later after diagnosis and treatment, the WHO said.
The patient had exposure to poultry at home and in his surroundings, and there were no known person reporting symptoms of respiratory illness among his family and other contacts, the agency said.
Information on the vaccination status and details of antiviral treatment were not available at the time of reporting, the WHO added.
This is the second human infection of H9N2 bird flu from India, with the first in 2019, the agency said.
While the H9N2 virus typically tends to cause mild illness, the United Nations agency said that further sporadic human cases could occur as this virus is one of the most prevalent avian influenza viruses circulating in poultry in different regions.
An immediate response from the Indian health ministry was not available during late hours.

 

Topics: Bird flu India

Related

Texas bird flu strain kills ferrets used to mimic disease in humans, US CDC says
World
Texas bird flu strain kills ferrets used to mimic disease in humans, US CDC says
WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu
World
WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu

Latest updates

Saudi minister chairs 121st UN World Tourism Organization meeting in Barcelona
Saudi minister chairs 121st UN World Tourism Organization meeting in Barcelona
US military says it destroyed 2 missile launchers in Houthi-held area of Yemen
US military says it destroyed 2 missile launchers in Houthi-held area of Yemen
Russian rights commissioner calls for swift release of Russians held by Hamas
Russian rights commissioner calls for swift release of Russians held by Hamas
WHO blames 4 major industries for 2.7 million deaths a year in Europe
WHO blames 4 major industries for 2.7 million deaths a year in Europe
Rahm withdraws from US Open due to left foot infection
Rahm withdraws from US Open due to left foot infection

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.