You are here

  • Home
  • Russian rights commissioner calls for swift release of Russians held by Hamas

Russian rights commissioner calls for swift release of Russians held by Hamas

Russian rights commissioner calls for swift release of Russians held by Hamas
Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Tatyana Moskalkova (R) said she had appealed to the UN High Commissioner For Human Rights, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other officials “for the rapid return home of our compatriots.” (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gskqu

Updated 12 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

Russian rights commissioner calls for swift release of Russians held by Hamas

Russian rights commissioner calls for swift release of Russians held by Hamas
Updated 12 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner said on Tuesday she had issued a fresh appeal to senior UN and other officials to take action to secure the release of Russian nationals still held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Tatyana Moskalkova, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said she had launched the appeal after meeting in Moscow with relatives of those still being held. “In one conversation, one of the mothers told me details of the situation of those being held,” she wrote.

News reports have put at eight the number of hostages holding Russian passports, including three who were released.

Moskalkova said she had appealed to the UN High Commissioner For Human Rights, Volker Turk, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric, and other officials “for the rapid return home of our compatriots.”

Gunmen took around 250 hostages back to Gaza after a mass attack on Israel last Oct. 7 and more than 100 were released in exchange for about 240 Palestinians held in Israeli jails in November.

There are 116 hostages left in Gaza, according to Israeli tallies, including at least 40 whom Israeli authorities have declared dead in absentia.

Russia has sought to speak to both sides in the conflict in Gaza and a Hamas delegation visited Moscow last year. But President Vladimir Putin has said the violence in the region exposed the failure of US policy, particularly in considering the needs of the Palestinians. 

Topics: Russia Hamas Palestine Israel

Related

Sri Lanka says Russia to stop recruiting fighters from the island
World
Sri Lanka says Russia to stop recruiting fighters from the island
Two Indian nationals killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict
World
Two Indian nationals killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Stoltenberg says NATO could have done more to prevent Ukraine war, FAS reports

Stoltenberg says NATO could have done more to prevent Ukraine war, FAS reports
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Stoltenberg says NATO could have done more to prevent Ukraine war, FAS reports

Stoltenberg says NATO could have done more to prevent Ukraine war, FAS reports
  • Kyiv, which is not a member of NATO, received one weapons system after another from its allies after initial hesitation
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
BERLIN: NATO could have done more to arm Ukraine to try to prevent Russia’s invasion in 2022, the outgoing head of the Western military alliance said in an interview released on Saturday.
“Now we provide military stuff to a war — then we could have provided military stuff to prevent the war,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told German weekly newspaper FAS.
Stoltenberg pointed to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s reluctance to provide weapons that Kyiv had asked for before Russia’s full-scale invasion because of fears that tensions with Russia would escalate.
After the war began, Kyiv, which is not a member of NATO, received one weapons system after another from its allies after initial hesitation.
Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, will step down in October from his role at NATO, which he has held since 2014. Dutch former Prime Minister Mark Rutte was announced in June as the organization’s next boss.
In the interview, Stoltenberg said an end to the war in Ukraine would be achieved only at the negotiating table.
“To end this war there will have to be again dialogue with Russia at a certain stage. But it has to be based on Ukrainian strength,” he said.
Stoltenberg declined to confirm that he would take over from German diplomat Christoph Heusgen as chair of the Munich Security Conference after leaving NATO. He told FAS he had “many options” and would reside in Oslo.

Two Indian soldiers killed days ahead of Indian-administered Kashmir polls

Two Indian soldiers killed days ahead of Indian-administered Kashmir polls
Updated 21 min 45 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Two Indian soldiers killed days ahead of Indian-administered Kashmir polls

Two Indian soldiers killed days ahead of Indian-administered Kashmir polls
  • India’s army said the firefight took place on Friday in Kishtwar district, paying tribute to ‘supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts’
  • Indian-administered Kashmir has seen a rise in clashes between rebels and security forces ahead of the first local assembly election
Updated 21 min 45 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: A gunfight with suspected militants left two Indian soldiers dead and two others injured in Kashmir, days before local elections in the disputed Himalayan region.
Indian-administered Kashmir has seen a rise in clashes between rebels and security forces ahead of the first local assembly polls in the region for a decade.
The Indian army said the firefight took place on Friday in Kishtwar district, paying tribute to the “supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts” in a post on social media platform X.
Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between rivals India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947 and is claimed in full by both countries.
Rebels have fought Indian forces for decades, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.
About 500,000 Indian troops are deployed in the region, battling a 35-year insurgency that has killed tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels since 1989.
The territory has been without an elected local government since 2019, when its partial autonomy was canceled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.
A total of 8.7 million people will be eligible to vote for the region’s assembly when the election begins on September 18, with results expected in October.
Ahead of the vote, Modi is expected to address rallies for his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the southern Jammu portion of the territory, which has a sizeable Hindu population.
In the past two years, more than 50 soldiers were killed in clashes, mostly in Jammu.
India accuses Pakistan of backing the region’s militants and cross-border attacks inside its territory, claims Islamabad denies.
The nuclear-armed neighbors have fought several conflicts for control of the region since 1947.

Topics: Srinagar Indian soldiers Kashmir elections

Unemployed youth cling to Indian-administered Kashmir elections for hope

Unemployed youth cling to Indian-administered Kashmir elections for hope
Updated 14 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

Unemployed youth cling to Indian-administered Kashmir elections for hope

Unemployed youth cling to Indian-administered Kashmir elections for hope
  • Nearly 9 million people are registered to vote for the legislative assembly elections in the Jammu and Kashmir region
  • Decision to hold regional elections comes after India’s Supreme Court upheld a decision to scrap region’s special status
Updated 14 September 2024
Reuters

SRINAGAR: Ayaz Nabi Malik from the Pulwama district in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region has a master’s degree but has been unemployed for nearly a decade.
Like many others in his situation, the 30-year old is looking toward the local assembly elections on Sept. 18 to Oct.1 — the first in 10 years — with some hope after political parties put tackling youth unemployment at the heart of their campaigns.
With unemployment in the region running at 18.3 percent, nearly double India’s national average of 9.2 percent, the situation is desperate, say locals. There is a lot of competition for government jobs given the development of the private sector has been limited by decades of conflict and unstable governance.
A 28-year-old man from Srinagar who graduated in civil engineering in 2021 told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that the situation had gotten so bad that he was now suffering from anxiety and depression.
“I’ve been struggling to get a government job ever since I completed my degree, but I haven’t been able to secure one. Now, without a job, I find myself battling suicidal thoughts every day,” said the man, who will remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue.
To address these deepening economic and social problems, the contending parties, including India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and regional parties Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), are promising to create jobs for young people and upskill workers.
With an estimated 600,000 people currently out of work in the Jammu and Kashmir region, those policies can’t come soon enough, said Javid Ahmed Tenga, president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). The territory had a population of around 12.5 million in 2011, according to the latest census available.
“As the elections approach, it’s crucial that the next government introduces policies that bolster the private sector and promote skill-based initiatives to effectively tackle the unemployment crisis,” he said.
POLITICAL PROMISES
Nearly 9 million people are registered to vote for the legislative assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision to hold regional elections for the first time in a decade comes after India’s Supreme Court upheld a decision by the government to scrap the region’s special status.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew Jammu and Kashmir’s special autonomy in 2019 and split the former state into two federal territories, aiming to tighten its grip on the Muslim-majority region. The region has been at the center of decades of animosity between India and Pakistan since independence from British colonial rule.
Modi says the region’s special status had held back its development.
“After the revocation of (the special status), the Modi government claimed that a lot of money would come in and that big companies would arrive to boost the economy and create employment in Kashmir,” said Sarah Hayat Shah, a spokesperson for JKNC, which is seen as the top contender at the regional elections. “However, these turned out to be nothing more than hollow promises.”
She said her party plans to add 100,000 jobs among the youth across various sectors, including skilled jobs under a start-up scheme.
The JKNC also plans to introduce an initiative that focuses on creating sustainable employment opportunities, or the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Employment Generation Act, within three months of taking office, she said.
The PDP party aims to create jobs in various sectors including horticulture, agriculture, and the tourism industry, said Waheed Ur Rehman Para, a PDP candidate for the assembly of the Pulwama constituency.
Para said the PDP was committed to expanding the livelihood program, which foresees setting up centers across municipalities and rural areas to teach prospective candidates practical skills for employment and entrepreneurship, with a focus on the youth.
“Many have been living in a state of hopelessness,” said 36-year old Para, who is also the PDP’s youth leader.
RECRUITMENT PROCESS
The unemployed man from Srinagar said he had applied for several jobs advertised by the local Jammu Kashmir administration but had never been selected, calling the process “unfair” and a “scam.”
The local Jammu Kashmir administration did not immediately reply to the Thomson Reuters Foundation’s request for a comment. Kashmir is currently run by Manoj Sinha, a governor appointed by the BJP-led government.
The BJP said in its election manifesto that it was committed to making sure the recruitment process for government jobs in the Jammu and Kashmir region is transparent.
Such allegations are not uncommon. In June, opposition parties and thousands of students protested against Modi’s government for alleged irregularities in recent government-run tests for medical college admissions.
The man from Srinagar said he would vote in the upcoming election, having not voted in 2014, because the parties seem more focused on tackling youth unemployment this time around.
Back in Pulwama, Malik said he was hopeful as he prepares to vote for the first time in his life.
“After a decade of no local representation, there is significant anticipation among the unemployed youth like me who have been waiting for the democratic process to resume and elect candidates who will prioritize job creation,” he said.

Topics: Kashmir elections

Peru bids farewell to divisive former leader Fujimori

Peru bids farewell to divisive former leader Fujimori
Updated 14 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Peru bids farewell to divisive former leader Fujimori

Peru bids farewell to divisive former leader Fujimori
  • Fujimori was revered by many for crushing leftist guerrillas and for boosting the economy
  • But he was reviled by others as an autocrat who signed off on brutal human rights abuses
Updated 14 September 2024
AFP

LIMA: Peru will on Saturday lay to rest polarizing former president Alberto Fujimori, who ruled with an iron fist in the 1990s and later spent 16 years in prison for crimes against humanity.
Fujimori, who had Japanese heritage, was revered by many for crushing leftist guerrillas and for boosting the economy, but reviled by others as an autocrat who signed off on brutal human rights abuses.
He died on Wednesday, aged 86, after a long battle with cancer.
After lying in state for three days he will be buried on Saturday following a state funeral.
The death of the ex-leader, who loomed large over Peruvian politics long after he faxed in his resignation from exile in Japan in 2000, triggered a vigorous debate on social media over his legacy.
Thousands of admirers queued at the National Museum in Lima on Thursday and Friday to pay their respects at his open casket.
“He defeated terrorism and in reality was the best president Peru could have had,” Jackeline Vilchez, from a family of self-described “fujimoristas,” said outside the former leader’s residence, where she came to pay her respects.
But relatives of the victims of army massacres carried out on his watch lamented that he went to the grave without showing remorse for their deaths.
“He left without asking forgiveness from their families, he made a mockery of us,” Gladys Rubina, the sister of one of the civilian victims, said, sobbing.
Fujimori, an engineer by training, worked as a university maths professor before entering politics.
In 1990, he caused a surprise by defeating acclaimed writer Mario Vargas Llosa to win the presidency.
His neoliberal economic policies won him the support of the ruling class and international financial institutions.
He also won praise for crushing a brutal insurgency by Shining Path and Tupac Amaru leftist rebels in a conflict that left more than 69,000 people dead and 21,000 missing between 1980 and 2000, according to a government truth commission.
But the brutal tactics employed by the military saw him spend his twilight years in jail.
In 2009, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity over two massacres carried out in the name of Peru’s so-called war on terror — one at a house party, the other in a university dormitory — that left 25 people dead.
As recently as July, Fujimori had been considering a comeback attempt in 2026 elections, according to his daughter Keiko, also a politician.
But he was dogged by ill health and had only recently completed treatment for tongue cancer.
Fujimori claimed he paved the way for Peru to become one of the leading countries of Latin America.
As he turned 80 in 2018, he said: “Let history judge what I got right and what I got wrong.”
One of the most dramatic episodes of his presidency was a four-month hostage ordeal at the Japanese embassy in Lima in late 1996 and early 1997.
It ended with him sending in special forces, who saved nearly all 72 hostages and killed the 14 rebel hostage-takers.
Fujimori’s downfall began in 2000 after his spy chief was exposed for corruption.
He fled to Japan and sent a fax announcing his resignation. Congress voted to sack him instead.
He was eventually arrested when he set foot in Chile and was extradited to Peru, where he was put on trial.
In December 2017, then-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned Fujimori on health grounds.
The Supreme Court later annulled the pardon and, in January 2019, he was returned to jail from hospital before finally being released about five years later.

Topics: Peru Alberto Fujimori

Related

Alberto Fujimori, Peru’s divisive former president, dies at age 86
World
Alberto Fujimori, Peru’s divisive former president, dies at age 86
Peru court orders former president Fujimori tried for 1992 mass killing
World
Peru court orders former president Fujimori tried for 1992 mass killing

Myanmar junta makes rare request for foreign aid to cope with deadly floods

Myanmar junta makes rare request for foreign aid to cope with deadly floods
Updated 14 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Myanmar junta makes rare request for foreign aid to cope with deadly floods

Myanmar junta makes rare request for foreign aid to cope with deadly floods
  • Floods and landslides have killed almost 300 people in Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand in the wake of Typhoon Yagi
  • In Myanmar, more than 235,000 people have been forced from their homes by floods
Updated 14 September 2024
AFP

Taungoo, Myanmar: Myanmar’s junta chief made a rare request Saturday for foreign aid to cope with deadly floods that have displaced hundreds of thousands of people who have already endured three years of war.
Floods and landslides have killed almost 300 people in Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand in the wake of Typhoon Yagi, which dumped a colossal deluge of rain when it hit the region last weekend.
In Myanmar, more than 235,000 people have been forced from their homes by floods, the junta said Friday, piling further misery on the country where war has raged since the military seized power in 2021.
In Taungoo — around an hour south of the capital Naypyidaw — residents paddled makeshift rafts on floodwaters lapping around a Buddhist pagoda.
Rescuers drove a speedboat through the waters, lifting sagging electricity lines and broken tree branches with a long pole.
“I lost my rice, chickens, and ducks,” said farmer Naung Tun, who had brought his three cows to higher ground near Taungoo after floodwaters innundated his village.
“I don’t care about the other belongings. Nothing else is more important than the lives of people and animals,” he told AFP.
Intense rainfall
The rains in the wake of typhoon Yagi sent people across Southeast Asia fleeing by any means necessary, including by elephant in Myanmar and jetski in Thailand.
“Officials from the government need to contact foreign countries to receive rescue and relief aid to be provided to the victims,” junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said on Friday, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.
“It is necessary to manage rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures as quickly as possible,” he was quoted as saying.
Myanmar’s military has previously blocked or frustrated humanitarian assistance from abroad.
Last year it suspended travel authorizations for aid groups trying to reach around a million victims of powerful Cyclone Mocha that hit the west of the country.
At the time the United Nations slammed that decision as “unfathomable.”
AFP has contacted a spokesperson for the UN in Myanmar for comment.
After cyclone Nargis killed at least 138,000 people in Myanmar in 2008, the then-junta was accused of blocking emergency aid and initially refusing to grant access to humanitarian workers and supplies.
The junta gave a death toll on Friday of 33, while earlier in the day the country’s fire department said rescuers had recovered 36 bodies.
A military spokesman said it had lost contact with some areas of the country and was investigating reports that dozens had been buried in landslides in a gold-mining area in central Mandalay region.
Military trucks carried small rescue boats to flood-hit areas around the military-built capital Naypyidaw on Saturday, AFP reporters said.
“Yesterday we had only one meal,” Naung Tun said from near Taungoo.
“It is terrible to experience flooding because we cannot live our lives well when it happens.”
“It can be okay for people who have money. But for the people who have to work day to day for their meals, it is not okay at all.”
More than 2.7 million people were already displaced in Myanmar by conflict triggered by the junta’s 2021 coup.
Vietnam authorities said Saturday that 262 people were dead and 83 missing.
Images from Laos capital Vientiane, meanwhile, showed houses and buildings inundated by the Mekong river.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Red Cross pushes for aid corridors into war-torn Myanmar
World
Red Cross pushes for aid corridors into war-torn Myanmar
Bangladesh ramps up border vigilance as thousands of Rohingya flee Myanmar
World
Bangladesh ramps up border vigilance as thousands of Rohingya flee Myanmar

Latest updates

KSrelief continues food security projects in Yemen, Lebanon and Sudan
KSrelief continues food security projects in Yemen, Lebanon and Sudan
Stoltenberg says NATO could have done more to prevent Ukraine war, FAS reports
Stoltenberg says NATO could have done more to prevent Ukraine war, FAS reports
Standard & Poor’s affirms Kingdom’s ‘A/A-1’ credit rating, outlook revised to ‘Positive’
Standard & Poor’s affirms Kingdom’s ‘A/A-1’ credit rating, outlook revised to ‘Positive’
Peru bids farewell to divisive former leader Fujimori
Peru bids farewell to divisive former leader Fujimori
Myanmar junta makes rare request for foreign aid to cope with deadly floods
Myanmar junta makes rare request for foreign aid to cope with deadly floods

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.