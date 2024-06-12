You are here

  Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 240kg of qat

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 240kg of qat

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 240kg of qat
The government has urged anyone with information related to suspected drug dealing or smuggling operations to call the confidential hotline 911 in Riyadh, Makkah and Eastern region, 999 across other regions in the Kingdom. (SPA/File)
Updated 12 June 2024
Arab News
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 240kg of qat

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 240kg of qat
  • Qat, a shrub native to the Arabian Peninsula, contains mainly cathine and cathinone
Updated 12 June 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Border Guard has foiled an attempt to smuggle 240 kg of qat into the country.

Officers in Asir’s Al-Raboah district arrested several suspects, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The government has urged the public to report suspected smuggling operations or customs violations on the confidential numbers 1910 and 00 966 114208417, or via email at [email protected].

Financial rewards are offered for tips leading to prosecutions.

Qat, a shrub native to the Arabian Peninsula, contains mainly cathine and cathinone that cause excitement, euphoria and loss of appetite.

The World Health Organization in 1980 stated that qat can create mild to moderate psychological dependence. It is banned in several countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Topics: qat drugs Saudi Arabia

