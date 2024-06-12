You are here

  • Home
  • French President Macron urges moderate politicians to regroup to defeat the far right in elections

French President Macron urges moderate politicians to regroup to defeat the far right in elections

French President Macron urges moderate politicians to regroup to defeat the far right in elections
This combination of pictures created on Jun. 10, 2024 shows French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party President and electoral list leader Jordan Bardella, President Emmanuel Macron, and National Assembly parliamentary group President for RN, Marine Le Pen. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rqp8c

Updated 13 June 2024
AP
Follow

French President Macron urges moderate politicians to regroup to defeat the far right in elections

French President Macron urges moderate politicians to regroup to defeat the far right in elections
  • His move triggered an early legislative election that will take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7
  • Macron said he decided on the risky move because he could not ignore the new political reality after his pro-European party was handed a chastening defeat
Updated 13 June 2024
AP
Follow

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged moderate politicians from the left and the right to regroup to defeat the far right in the upcoming national legislative elections he had called for after his party’s crushing defeat in the European parliamentary vote.
A somber-looking Macron addressed French voters for the first time since his stunning decision on Sunday to dissolve the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament.
His move triggered an early legislative election that will take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7, three weeks after the far-right National Rally party of Marine Le Pen triumphed at the vote for the European Union Parliament.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Macron said he decided on the risky move because he could not ignore the new political reality after his pro-European party was handed a chastening defeat and garnered less than half the support of the National Rally with its star leader, Jordan Bardella.
Unlike in his recent national addresses in which Macron focused on Russia’s war in Ukraine and ways Europe should forge a common defense policy, independent of the United States, and shore up trade protections against China, the French president stuck to his country’s internal issues favored by the surging right, including curbing immigration, fighting crime and Islamic separatism in France.
Macron, who has three years left of his second presidential term, hopes voters will band together to contain the far right in national elections in a way they didn’t in European ones. He called on “men and women of goodwill who were able to say ‘no’ to extremes on the left and the right to join together to be able to build a joint project” for the country.
“Things are simple today: we have unnatural alliances at both extremes, who quite agree on nothing except the jobs to be shared, and who will not be able to implement any program,” Macron said during a press conference in Paris.
While he seemed to project the kind of enthusiasm that helped bring him to the presidency in 2017, analysts say French voters are more pessimistic about their future, and see Macron as increasingly out of touch with real life and pocketbook problems.
Macron acknowledged some faults committed by his pro-business centrist party while harshly criticizing parties on the right for teaming up with Le Pen’s National Rally, which has a history of racism and xenophobia. He scathingly called an alliance formed by parties on the left as “unusual and incoherent” after they included the hard-left France Unbowed of Jean-Luc Mélenchon who, Macon said “justified anti-Semitic policies” in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.
“We’re not perfect, we haven’t done everything right, but we have results... and above all, we know how to act,” Macron said of his Renaissance party, adding that the “far right (is) the main danger” in the upcoming election.
“The question is who will govern the country tomorrow?” he asked. “The far right and a few associates, or the democratic, progressive bloc? That’s the fundamental question.”
The decision to send to the polls voters who just expressed their discontent with Macron’s politics was a risky move that could result in the French far-right leading a government for the first time since World War II.
Potential alliances and France’s two-round voting system in national elections make the outcome of the vote highly uncertain. Macron was adamant in his faith in the French voters’ intent to refuse to choose the extremes of both sides of the political spectrum. He assured that he was not falling into defeatism and said he would serve out his second presidential term regardless of the outcome of the legislative vote.
“I think the French are intelligent, they see what’s being done, what’s coherent and what’s not, and they know what to do,” Macron said. He added: “I don’t believe at all that the worst can happen. You see, I’m an indefatigable optimist.”
He rebuffed accusations that his move to call snap elections would help the far-right take power in France.
“It’s about allowing political forces chosen by the French to be able to govern,” he said, He added that it’s “awkward to think it has to be the extreme right or political extremes. Or maybe you’ve got the spirit of defeat spread everywhere.”
“If that’s what people are afraid of, it’s time now to take action,” he said.
Opposition parties on the left and right have been scrambling to form alliances and field candidates in the early legislative balloting.
While sharp differences between parties remain on either side of the political spectrum, prominent figures calling for a united front appear to have one thing in common: They don’t want to cooperate with Macron.
Despite their divisions, left-wing parties agreed late Monday to form an alliance that includes the Greens, the Socialists, the Communists and the far-left France Unbowed.
National Rally leader Marine Le Pen is working to consolidate power on the right in efforts to translate the European triumph into a national win and come closer to claiming power. Her party is expected to win the most French seats in the European Parliament, potentially as many as 30 of France’s 81.

Topics: France French President Emmanuel Macron Jordan Bardella Marine Le Pen legislative elections

Related

Macron urges French to make ‘right choice’ in election gamble
World
Macron urges French to make ‘right choice’ in election gamble
Far-right gains in EU election deal stunning defeats to France’s Macron, Germany’s Scholz and Spain’s socialist PM
World
Far-right gains in EU election deal stunning defeats to France’s Macron, Germany’s Scholz and Spain’s socialist PM

China defense minister calls for ‘negotiation’ to end Ukraine, Gaza wars

China defense minister calls for ‘negotiation’ to end Ukraine, Gaza wars
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Follow

China defense minister calls for ‘negotiation’ to end Ukraine, Gaza wars

China defense minister calls for ‘negotiation’ to end Ukraine, Gaza wars
  • "Promoting peace and negotiation is the only way out," Dong Jun tells global gathering of military officials in Beijing
  • “There is no winner in war and conflict, and confrontation leads nowhere,” he said
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said Friday that “negotiation” was the only solution to conflicts such as the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, as he addressed a global gathering of military officials in Beijing.
Scores of delegates are in Beijing for the Xiangshan Forum, dubbed China’s answer to the annual Shangri-La meeting in Singapore.
It is hosting more than 500 representatives from over 90 countries and organizations across three days, according to state media.
Dong told the opening ceremony: “To resolve hotspot issues such as the crisis in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, promoting peace and negotiation is the only way out.”
“There is no winner in war and conflict, and confrontation leads nowhere,” Dong said.
“The more acute the conflict, the more we cannot give up dialogue and consultation. The end of any conflict is reconciliation,” he added, calling on all countries to promote “peaceful development and inclusive governance.”

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun and other military leaders attend the Beijing Xiangshan Forum on September 13, 2024. (REUTERS)

More official speeches are expected on Friday, and top military representatives from Russia, Pakistan, Singapore, Iran, Germany and others will participate in roundtable talks.
Topics for discussion at the forum include US-China relations, security in Europe and Asia, and the challenges of defense in a multipolar world.
Dong in his speech urged against “the proliferation of national security concepts” to ensure “new technologies can better benefit the whole mankind” — a likely reference to the United States’ efforts to block Beijing’s access to advanced technology.
“At a time of high global security risks and increased instability and unpredictability, the responsibility for building the defense and security capacity of all countries is enormous,” Dong said.
Beijing, he added, “is willing to work with all parties to strengthen strategic alignment, deepen defense consultations, discuss the signing of bilateral and multilateral agreements on defense cooperation.”

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Chase is attending the forum, just a few days after top Washington and Beijing commanders held their first talks.
Washington and Beijing remain at odds on issues from trade to the status of self-ruled Taiwan and China’s increasingly assertive approach in disputed maritime regions.
But they have sought to re-establish regular military-to-military talks in a bid to prevent flashpoint disputes from spinning out of control.
A key flashpoint is the South China Sea, where Chinese vessels have engaged in a series of high-profile confrontations with Philippine ships in recent months.
China claims almost all of the economically vital body of water despite competing claims from other countries and an international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.
On Thursday, senior military official Lt. Gen. He Lei told journalists at the forum that China would “crush” any foreign incursion into its sovereign territory including in the South China Sea.
 

Topics: Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Conflict China

Related

China will ‘crush’ foreign encroachment in South China Sea: military official
World
China will ‘crush’ foreign encroachment in South China Sea: military official
Chinese military stages live-fire drills by Myanmar border
World
Chinese military stages live-fire drills by Myanmar border

Biden calls the landmark Violence Against Women Act his proudest legislative achievement

Biden calls the landmark Violence Against Women Act his proudest legislative achievement
Updated 32 min 34 sec ago
AP
Follow

Biden calls the landmark Violence Against Women Act his proudest legislative achievement

Biden calls the landmark Violence Against Women Act his proudest legislative achievement
  • Says his goal was “to change the culture of America” by providing more protection and support for survivors and accountability for perpetrators
  • Biden made the remark on the 30th anniversary of the law which he championed as a senator amid a surge in domestic violence cases in the US
Updated 32 min 34 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said Thursday joined scores of advocates and survivors of domestic abuse to mark the 30th anniversary of the landmark Violence Against Women Act, a law he wrote and championed as a US senator because he wanted to “change the culture of America” around this touchy issue.
Biden said that back then “society often looked away” and that violence against women was not treated as a crime in many places. He said a national hotline was not available to those suffering abuse and few police departments with what are known now as special victim units.
“My goal was to do more than change the law,” he said at a White House event marking Friday’s 30th anniversary of the law. He said his goal was “to change the culture of America” by providing more protection and support for survivors and accountability for perpetrators.
“I believed the only way we could change the culture was by shining a light on that culture, and speaking its name,” he said.
Biden wrote and championed the legislation as a US senator. It was the first comprehensive federal law that addressed violence against women and sought to provide support for survivors and justice. It sought to shift the national narrative around domestic violence at the time; that it was a private matter best left alone.
The White House said that between 1993 and 2022, annual rates of domestic violence dropped by 67 percent and the rate of rapes and sexual assaults declined by 56 percent, according to FBI statistics. A national domestic violence hotline has fielded more than 7 million calls since 1996, Biden said.
“It matters. It saves lives,” he said Thursday.

US President Joe Biden walks off stage after speaking ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act at the White House in Washington on Sept. 12, 2024. (AFP)

During a hearing on domestic violence in 1990, Biden told the committee that “for too long, we have ignored the right of women to be free from the fear of attack based on their gender. For too long, we have kept silent about the obvious.”
He spent years advocating for the law, moved by horrible stories of domestic violence. Congress passed it in 1994 with bipartisan support. Then-President Bill Clinton signed it into law on Sept. 13, 1994.
“The Violence Against Women Act is my proudest legislative achievement,” Biden said at the event on the White House lawn. It was attended by hundreds of people, including survivors of domestic violence, advocates, administration officials and members of Congress.
The president also spoke about continued efforts to strengthen the law, including announcing that the Justice Department was awarding more than $690 million in grants, along with efforts to serve orders of protection electronically and strategies to address online gender-based violence, a growing problem that law enforcement struggles to combat.

US President Joe Biden poses for a selfie during an event marking the 30th anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act, at the White House in Washington on Sept. 12, 2024. (Reuters)

Federal agencies also sent reminders on housing rights for survivors of domestic violence who live in federally funded homes, including that they can request emergency housing transfers.
“Today, officers, prosecutors, judges, families, and society at large understand what should have always been clear: these crimes cannot be cast aside as somehow distinct or private,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “Instead, we recognize that they are among the most serious crimes that our society faces and that we must continue to improve access to justice, safety, and services for survivors.”
Jen Klein, the White House gender policy adviser, said the measures are meant to keep pushing efforts to help survivors of domestic violence.
“While we have made tremendous progress since VAWA was signed into law in 1994, we also know that much work remains in the fight to prevent and end gender-based violence,” she said.
The law was reaffirmed in 2022, but it almost didn’t happen. The sticking point was a provision in the last proposal, passed by the House in April 2019, that would have prohibited persons previously convicted of misdemeanor stalking from possessing firearms.
Under current federal law, those convicted of domestic abuse can lose their guns if they are currently or formerly married to their victim, live with the victim, have a child together or are a victim’s parent or guardian. But the law doesn’t apply to stalkers and current or former dating partners. Advocates have long referred to it as the “boyfriend loophole.”
Expanding the restrictions drew fierce opposition from the National Rifle Association and Republicans in Congress, creating an impasse. Democrats backed down and did not include the provision.
That provision was later addressed in Biden’s bipartisan gun safety legislation signed by Congress in 2022, and now prohibits people convicted of misdemeanor crimes in dating relationships from purchasing or possessing firearms for at least five years.

Topics: Joe Biden

Related

UAE supports new shelter by charity fighting domestic violence in France
Middle-East
UAE supports new shelter by charity fighting domestic violence in France
Afghan women in UK at risk of domestic violence: Rights charity
World
Afghan women in UK at risk of domestic violence: Rights charity

US judge dismisses three counts in Trump election case in Georgia state

US judge dismisses three counts in Trump election case in Georgia state
Updated 53 min 46 sec ago
AP
Follow

US judge dismisses three counts in Trump election case in Georgia state

US judge dismisses three counts in Trump election case in Georgia state
Updated 53 min 46 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: A Georgia judge on Thursday dismissed three of the counts in the indictment accusing former US president Donald Trump and co-defendants of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the southern state.
Two of the three charges thrown out by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee involved Trump, and he now faces a total of eight felony counts in Georgia.
McAfee declined, however, to quash the entire indictment, which accuses the Republican presidential candidate and his allies of racketeering and other offenses.
The three dismissed charges involved the filing of fake elector certificates with a federal court stating that Trump had won the election in Georgia, although he lost to Democrat Joe Biden by some 12,000 votes.
McAfee said that under the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, state prosecutors cannot bring a case for federal crimes.
“The Supremacy Clause declares that state law must yield to federal law when the two conflict,” the judge said in his order.
Trump had been charged with filing false documents and conspiring to file false documents.
The Georgia case has been frozen by an appeals court until it hears a bid by Trump and his co-defendants to disqualify Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney who brought the charges.
In March, McAfee rejected an attempt to disqualify Willis following revelations she had a romantic relationship with the man she hired as a special prosecutor.
Trump and his co-defendants appealed the ruling, and the Georgia Court of Appeals is to hear arguments in December.
Because the case is paused, the two counts against Trump of filing false documents will not technically be dropped until after the appeals court rules.
Evidence in the case includes a taped phone call in which Trump asked a top Georgia election official to “find” enough votes to reverse the result.
Eighteen co-defendants were indicted in Georgia along with Trump on racketeering and other charges, including his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Four of Trump’s original co-defendants, including three former campaign lawyers, have pleaded guilty to lesser charges in deals that spared them prison time.
Trump was convicted in a separate criminal case in New York in May of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star who alleged they had a sexual encounter.
Trump is also facing federal charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results, but no date has been set for a trial.
 

Topics: Donald Trump Scott McAfee Georgia State

Related

US judge dismisses Trump classified documents case
World
US judge dismisses Trump classified documents case
Trump cases thrust Supreme Court into US election fray
World
Trump cases thrust Supreme Court into US election fray

Father of Ohio boy asks Trump not to invoke his son’s death in immigration debate

Father of Ohio boy asks Trump not to invoke his son’s death in immigration debate
Updated 13 September 2024
AP
Follow

Father of Ohio boy asks Trump not to invoke his son’s death in immigration debate

Father of Ohio boy asks Trump not to invoke his son’s death in immigration debate
  • “This needs to stop now,” Nathan Clark said, referring to the repeated use of his son's death by Donald Trump in his campaign rhetoric against rival Kamala Harris
  • 11-year-old Aiden Clark was killed on his way to school in an accident by a Haitian migrant driver. Trump blames the Biden government for letting illegal migrants in
Updated 13 September 2024
AP

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio: The father of an Ohio boy killed last year when a Haitian immigrant driver hit a school bus is imploring Donald Trump and other politicians to stop invoking his son’s name in the debate about immigration.
Nathan Clark spoke Tuesday at a Springfield City Council hearing — the same day that the former president and Vice President Kamala Harris debated, and the city in Ohio exploded into the national conversation when Trump repeated false claims demonizing Haitian immigrants there, saying they eat pets.
“This needs to stop now,” Nathan Clark said. “They can vomit all the hate they want about illegal immigrants, the border crisis and even untrue claims about fluffy pets being ravaged and eaten by community members. However, they are not allowed, nor have they ever been allowed, to mention Aiden Clark from Springfield, Ohio. I will listen to them one more time to hear their apologies.”
Eleven-year-old Aiden Clark was killed in August last year when a minivan driven by Hermanio Joseph veered into a school bus carrying Aiden and other students. Aiden died and nearly two dozen others were hurt.
In May, a Clark County jury deliberated for just an hour before convicting Joseph of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide. He was sentenced to between nine and 13 1/2 years in prison. A motion to stay his sentence pending an appeal was denied in July.

Trump’s campaign and others, including his running mate, JD Vance, have cited Aiden’s death in online posts. On Monday, the Trump campaign posted “REMEMBER: 11-year-old Aiden Clark was killed on his way to school by a Haitian migrant that Kamala Harris let into the country in Springfield, Ohio.” On Tuesday, Vance posted: “Do you know what’s confirmed? That a child was murdered by a Haitian migrant who had no right to be here.”
Clark’s death got wrapped up in a swirl of false rumors on Monday about Haitian immigrants eating pets. Then Tuesday, Trump repeated the statements, which local officials and police have said are not supported by evidence.
Clark declined to comment further on Thursday. A message seeking a response to Clark’s statement was left with representatives of Trump.
Vance’s spokesperson said in a statement that Harris owed an apology over her border policies and added that the Clark family was in Vance’s prayers.
Clark also mentioned Republican senate candidate Bernie Moreno in his speech. Moreno campaign spokesperson Reagan McCarthy said it was Harris and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown who should apologize and criticized their handling of the border.
Four government buildings and two schools were evacuated in the city Thursday after a bomb threat was emailed to multiple city agencies and media outlets, Springfield police chief Allison Elliott said. City officials said the buildings included Springfield City Hall, a local office of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, a licensing bureau and a driver’s exam station. The city is working with the FBI to determine the source of the threat. Officials didn’t specify whether the threats had to do with the discussions about immigration.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday condemned the conspiracies regarding Haitians as “hate speech.” She deferred to the local police department regarding any threats to the Springfield community, but she described the situation as “an attempt to tear apart communities” and an “insult to all of us as Americans.”
Pastors from Springfield churches gathered Thursday to address the effects of the false rumors.
Vile Dorsainvil, the executive director of the Haitian Community Help and Support Center, attended the event and said it was necessary to bring peace to the community.
People have to understand each other, he said.
Many Haitians have come to the US to flee poverty and violence. They have embraced President Joe Biden’s new and expanded legal pathways to enter, and they have shunned illegal crossings, accounting for only 92 border arrests out of more than 56,000 in July, according to the latest data available.
The Biden administration recently announced an estimated 300,000 Haitians could remain in the country at least through February 2026, with eligibility for work authorization, under a law called Temporary Protected Status. The goal is to spare people from being deported to countries in turmoil.
On Tuesday, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he would send law enforcement and millions of dollars in health care resources to the city of Springfield, which has faced a surge in temporary Haitian migrants. DeWine said some 15,000 Haitians have arrived in the city of about 59,000 people since 2020 under the Temporary Protected Status program, and he urged the federal government to do more to help affected communities.
Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also drew attention to the crisis on Monday when he directed his office to research legal avenues — including filing a lawsuit — to stop the federal government from sending “an unlimited number of migrants to Ohio communities.”
 

Topics: US Election 2024 Springfield Ohio Donald Trump Nathan Clark

Related

An Ohio city reshaped by Haitian immigrants lands in an unwelcome spotlight
World
An Ohio city reshaped by Haitian immigrants lands in an unwelcome spotlight
In swing states, Harris touts Republican endorsements while Trump leans into incendiary rhetoric
World
In swing states, Harris touts Republican endorsements while Trump leans into incendiary rhetoric

Japan scrambles jets as Russia aircraft circle country

Japan scrambles jets as Russia aircraft circle country
Updated 13 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Japan scrambles jets as Russia aircraft circle country

Japan scrambles jets as Russia aircraft circle country
  • The Russian planes did not enter Japanese airspace but flew over an area subject to a territorial dispute, Japanese officials said
  • Since the start of the Ukraine conflict, relations have deteriorated sharply between Japan and Russia, which both claim the Kuril Islands
Updated 13 September 2024
AFP

TOKYO: Japan scrambled fighter jets after Russian aircraft flew around the archipelago for the first time in five years, Tokyo said Friday.
From Thursday morning to afternoon, the Russian Tu-142 aircraft flew from the sea between Japan and South Korea toward the southern Okinawa region, according to a defense ministry statement.
They then went northwards over the Pacific Ocean to finish their journey off northern Hokkaido island, it added.
The planes did not enter Japanese airspace but flew over an area subject to a territorial dispute between Japan and Russia, the official said.
“In response, we mobilized Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets on an emergency basis,” the ministry statement said.
The last time Russian military aircraft circled Japan was in 2019, a ministry official told AFP on Friday, but that incident involved bombers that did enter the nation’s airspace.
Earlier this week, Russian and Chinese warships began joint drills in the Sea of Japan.
The drills are part of a major naval exercise that Russian President Vladimir Putin has described as the largest of its kind in three decades.
Russia and China have ramped up military cooperation in recent years, with both railing against what they see as the US domination of global affairs.
They declared a “no limits” partnership shortly before Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine in 2022.
Since the start of the Ukraine conflict, relations have deteriorated sharply between Japan and Russia, which both claim the Kuril Islands — known in Japan as the Northern Territories.
The Soviet Union seized the strategically located volcanic archipelago north of Hokkaido in the final days of World War II, and has maintained a military presence there ever since.
 

Topics: Japan Russian aggression Kuril Islands

Related

Russian strategic bomber planes overfly Barents and Norwegian seas, RIA says
World
Russian strategic bomber planes overfly Barents and Norwegian seas, RIA says
Russian missile hit an Egypt-bound wheat cargo ship in Black Sea: Zelensky
World
Russian missile hit an Egypt-bound wheat cargo ship in Black Sea: Zelensky

Latest updates

As war rages in Gaza, Israel’s crackdown on West Bank insurgency is killing Palestinian youths
As war rages in Gaza, Israel’s crackdown on West Bank insurgency is killing Palestinian youths
China defense minister calls for ‘negotiation’ to end Ukraine, Gaza wars
China defense minister calls for ‘negotiation’ to end Ukraine, Gaza wars
LIV golfer Jon Rahm appeals European tour fines and is clear to play in the Spanish Open
LIV golfer Jon Rahm appeals European tour fines and is clear to play in the Spanish Open
Biden calls the landmark Violence Against Women Act his proudest legislative achievement
Biden calls the landmark Violence Against Women Act his proudest legislative achievement
Canada, Australia and Germany set to advance in Davis Cup Finals after group-stage wins
Canada, Australia and Germany set to advance in Davis Cup Finals after group-stage wins

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.