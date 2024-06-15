You are here

Zelensky eyes 'history being made' at Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace conference, but Russia's absent
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd shake hands during the Summit on peace in Ukraine, in Stansstad near Lucerne, Switzerland on Jun. 15, 2024. (Reuters)
Updated 15 June 2024
AP
  • Zelensky said: “I believe that we will witness history being made here at the summit”
  • Swiss officials hosting the conference say more than 50 heads of state and government will join the gathering
Updated 15 June 2024
AP
OBBÜRGEN, Switzerland: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday predicted “history being made” at the Swiss-hosted conference which aims to plot out the first steps toward peace in Ukraine even though experts and critics say little substance or few big breakthroughs are expected because Russia is not attending.
The presidents of Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Kenya and Somalia joined dozens of Western heads of state and government and other leaders and high-level envoys at the meeting, in hopes that Russia — which is waging war on Ukraine — could join in one day.
In a brief statement to reporters alongside Swiss President Viola Amherd, Zelensky already sought to cast the gathering as a success, saying: “We have succeeded in bringing back to the world the idea that joint efforts can stop war and establish a just peace.”
“I believe that we will witness history being made here at the summit,” he said.
Swiss officials hosting the conference say more than 50 heads of state and government will join the gathering at the Bürgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne. Some 100 delegations including European bodies and the United Nations will be on hand.
Who will show up – and who will not – has become one of the key stakes of a meeting that critics say will be useless without the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and is pushing ahead with the war.
As US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at the venue, shuttle buses rumbled up a mountain road that snaked up to the site — at times with traffic jams — with police along the route checking journalists’ IDs and helicopters ferrying in VIPs buzzed overhead.
Meanwhile, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have dispatched their foreign ministers while key developing countries like Brazil, an observer at the event, India and South Africa will be represented at lower levels.
China, which backs Russia, is joining scores of countries that are sitting out the conference, many of whom have more pressing issues than the bloodiest conflict in far-away Europe since World War II. Beijing says any peace process needs to have the participation of both Russia and Ukraine, and has floated its own ideas for peace.
Last month, China and Brazil agreed to six “common understandings” on a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, asking other countries to endorse them and play a role in promoting peace talks.
The six points include an agreement to “support an international peace conference held at a proper time that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties as well as fair discussion of all peace plans.”
Zelensky has recently led a diplomatic push to draw in participants to the Swiss summit.
Russian troops who now control nearly a quarter of Ukrainian land in the east and south have made some territorial gains in recent months. When talk of a Swiss-hosted peace initiative began last summer, Ukrainian forces had recently regained large swaths of territory, notably near the cities of southern Kherson and northern Kharkiv.
Against the battlefield backdrop and diplomatic strategizing, summit organizers have presented three agenda items: nuclear safety, such as at the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia power plant; humanitarian assistance and exchange of prisoners of war; and global food security — which has been disrupted at times due to impeded shipments through the Black Sea.
That to-do list, encapsulating some of the least controversial issues, is well short of proposals and hopes laid out by Zelensky in a 10-point peace formula in late 2022.
The plan includes ambitious calls, including the withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied Ukrainian territory, the cessation of hostilities and restoring Ukraine’s state borders with Russia, including Crimea.
Putin’s government, meanwhile, wants any peace deal to be built around a draft agreement negotiated in the early phases of the war that included provisions for Ukraine’s neutral status and limits on its armed forces, while delaying talks about Russia-occupied areas. Ukraine’s push over the years to join the NATO military alliance has rankled Moscow.
Ukraine is unable to negotiate from a position of strength, analysts say.
“The situation on the battlefield has changed dramatically,” said Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, saying that although Russia “can’t achieve its maximalist objectives quickly through military means, but it’s gaining momentum and pushing Ukraine really hard.”
“So, a lot of countries that are coming to the summit would question whether the Zelensky peace formula still has legs,” he told reporters in a call Wednesday.
With much of the world’s focus recently on the war in Gaza and national elections in 2024, Ukraine’s backers want to return focus to Russia’s breach of international law and a restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
On Friday, Putin called the conference “just another ploy to divert everyone’s attention.”
The International Crisis Group, an advisory firm that works to end conflict, wrote this week that “absent a major surprise on the Bürgenstock,” the event is “unlikely to deliver much of consequence.”
“Nonetheless, the Swiss summit is a chance for Ukraine and its allies to underline what the UN General Assembly recognized in 2022 and repeated in its February 2023 resolution on a just peace in Ukraine: Russia’s all-out aggression is a blatant violation of international law,” it said.
Experts say they’ll be looking at the wording of any outcome document, and plans for the way forward. Swiss officials, aware of Russia’s reticence about the conference, have repeatedly said they hope Russia can join the process one day, as do Ukrainian officials.
“Most likely, the three items under review will be endorsed by the participants. But then the big question is ‘OK, what comes next?’” Gabuev said. “And I don’t think we have a very clear answer to that question yet.”
As leaders headed to the conference venue, the war raged on.
Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov of Russia’s southern Belgorod region, writing on social media, blamed Ukraine for shelling Friday that struck a five-story apartment building in the town of Shebekino, killing five people. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.
In Ukraine, shelling killed at least three civilians and wounded 15 others on Friday and overnight, regional officials said. Gov. Oleh Syniehubov of the Kharkiv region, which has been the focus of a recent Russian offensive.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Switzerland Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky peace summit

Zelensky says Ukraine ‘victory plan’ depends on quick decisions by allies

Zelensky says Ukraine 'victory plan' depends on quick decisions by allies
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters
Zelensky says Ukraine 'victory plan' depends on quick decisions by allies

Zelensky says Ukraine ‘victory plan’ depends on quick decisions by allies
  • Ukraine’s top officials agree on need for rapid, domestic weapons production
  • Ukraine hopes to double its production of drones if it receives additional financial support from the US
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine’s “victory plan” in the war against Russia depends on quick decisions being taken by allies this year, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday during a visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

While seeking for expanded external support, Zelensky said senior Ukrainian officials have agreed in an “emotional” discussion that the country needs to make more weaponry domestically and speed up production.

In a  joint press conference with von der Leyen, the Ukrainian leader said his country planned to use a proposed multi-billion dollar European Union loan for air defense, energy and domestic weapons purchases.
Zelensky singled out the importance of US President Joe Biden to the victory plan, which he said the two leaders will discuss when they meet. The Ukrainian leader is traveling to the United States next week.
“Most of the decisions from the plan depend specifically on him (Biden). On other allies too, but there are certain points which depend on the goodwill and support of the United States,” Zelensky said.
Zelensky has provided regular updates on the plan’s preparation but has given few clues to the contents, indicating only that it aims to create terms acceptable to Ukraine after more than 2-1/2 years of war following Russia’s full-scale invasion.
“The entire plan is predicated upon quick decisions from our partners. The plan is predicated upon decisions which should take place from October to December, and not delaying these processes,” he told the press conference alongside von der Leyen.
Zelensky said in his nightly video address that he was counting on Biden’s support for the plan, intended not only to bring peace but also strengthen his country.
“Ukraine is counting very much on this support,” he said. “And this is fair. Because when one nation wins the battle for its independence and adherence to international law, the whole world wins.”

Domestic weapons

Zelensky said munitions production was the focus of a meeting with senior officials, including his defense and foreign ministers and top military commanders.
“We discussed the issue of drone production and providing drones to all elements of the defense and security forces in great detail, even emotionally,” he said in his nightly video address.
“We also talked today about the production of missiles, electronic warfare systems and cooperation with partners...The main thing is not just to have contracts and funding for them but also the speed of actual production and real supply.”
Zelensky issues almost daily appeals for Ukraine’s Western allies to provide more military assistance, mainly long-range weapons and air defense systems, but has also focused on stepping up domestic production.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has spurred drone production by both sides.
Zelensky said late last year that Ukraine aimed to produce a million drones in 2024 and a Ukrainian minister said in March that it could double that rate if it received additional financial support from the United States.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was boosting production by around 10 times to nearly 1.4 million this year.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky Ursula von der Leyen

US hedge fund executive sent on leave of absence for post celebrating Gaza catastrophe

US hedge fund executive sent on leave of absence for post celebrating Gaza catastrophe
Updated 40 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
US hedge fund executive sent on leave of absence for post celebrating Gaza catastrophe

US hedge fund executive sent on leave of absence for post celebrating Gaza catastrophe
  • Hedge fund Neuberger Berman said manager Steven Eisman did not speak on its behalf and called his actions “objectionable”
  • Eisman profited from the 2007 crisis in the US subprime mortgage market, which turned into a global financial crisis, by shorting the stocks of American banks
Updated 40 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Hedge fund manager Steven Eisman, known for a big winning bet against the US housing market dramatized in the movie “The Big Short,” was put on leave by his firm on Friday after he said on social media he was celebrating devastation in the Gaza Strip.
His firm, Neuberger Berman, said Eisman did not speak on its behalf and called his actions “objectionable.” More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s nearly year-old war in the enclave, the Gaza health ministry has said.
An X user posted that the world was silent about war-ravaged Gaza. Eisman responded: “You must be kidding. We are not silent. We are celebrating.” His account has since been deleted.
Eisman could not immediately be contacted. In comments cited by media reports, he apologized for his remarks and said he had intended to refer to Israel’s attacks on the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.
A Neuberger Berman spokesperson distanced the firm from Eisman’s comments.
“Even though Mr. Eisman has acknowledged that he mistook the content of the post he responded to, his actions on social media were irresponsible and objectionable,” the company spokesperson added. Eisman joined the firm in 2014.
Eisman profited from the 2007 crisis in the US subprime mortgage market, which turned into a global financial crisis, by shorting the stocks of American banks. The episode was the basis for the 2015 film “The Big Short.”
Human rights advocates have warned about rising dehumanization of Arabs, Muslims and Jews amid Israel’s war in Gaza which has displaced nearly Gaza’s entire 2.3 million population, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies.
Israel’s actions followed an attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which governs Gaza, on Oct. 7 in which 1,200 were killed and about 250 were taken as hostages, according to Israeli tallies. It sparked the latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 

Topics: War on Gaza Neuberger Berman

Trump shooting: Secret Service admits complacency

Trump shooting: Secret Service admits complacency
Updated 21 September 2024
AFP
Trump shooting: Secret Service admits complacency

Trump shooting: Secret Service admits complacency
  • Acting Secret Service chief details a list of failures uncovered during a review of the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump at a rally in July
  • Trump has sought political advantage by blaming — without evidence — Biden and Democratic election rival Kamala Harris for fueling motivation behind the plots
Updated 21 September 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Secret Service on Friday detailed a litany of failures uncovered by its review of the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump at a rally in July.
Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to open fire from a nearby rooftop at the outdoor event held by Republican election candidate Trump, who narrowly escaped death and suffered a wound to his right ear.
The review “identified deficiencies in the advanced planning and its implementation,” Acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr. said at a press briefing.
“While some members of the advance team were very diligent, there was complacency on the part of others that led to a breach of security protocols.”

Among the failures identified by Rowe were poor communication with local law enforcement, an “over-reliance” on mobile devices “resulting in information being siloed” and line of sight issues, which “were acknowledged but not properly mitigated.”
“At approximately 18:10 local time, by a phone call, the Secret Service security room calls the countersniper response agent reporting an individual on the roof of the AGR building,” Rowe recounted.
“That vital piece of information was not relayed over the Secret Service radio network.”
Two attendees of the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania were injured from gunfire and a third, 50-year-old firefighter Corey Comperatore, died as a result.
Crooks was shot dead on the roof by Secret Service personnel.
Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigned in the aftermath of the dramatic incident, and several Secret Service agents have been put on leave.
Rowe said the Secret Service needed additional funding, personnel and equipment to complete a “paradigm shift...from a state of reaction to a state of readiness.”
The Congressional task force investigating the attempted assassination of Trump issued a statement Friday encouraging Rowe to “follow through” on holding employees accountable and to cooperate with its independent investigation.
“Complacency has no place in the Secret Service,” the task force said.
The US House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill Friday to boost Secret Service protection for presidential candidates to the same level as sitting presidents and vice presidents.
The bill now awaits a vote in the Senate and a signature by President Joe Biden before it becomes law.
Rowe said that Trump is now being given the same levels of protection as the president.
The increased demand for security came into sharp focus again after a second apparent assassination attempt on Trump’s life at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida last weekend.
“What occurred on Sunday demonstrates that the threat environment in which the Secret Service operates is tremendous,” Rowe said.
The gunman in Florida did not have a line of sight on the former president and failed to fire a shot before he was discovered and arrested, officials say.
Trump has sought political advantage by blaming — without evidence — Biden and Democratic election rival Kamala Harris for fueling motivation behind the plots, citing their “rhetoric” about him endangering democracy.
Both Biden and Harris have repeatedly denounced the assassination bids and any political violence, with Biden calling for Congress to provide more resources for the Secret Service.
 

Topics: US Election 2024 Donald Trump US Secret Service Ronald Rowe Jr.

Harris slams Trump for hypocrisy on abortion as US starts voting

Harris slams Trump for hypocrisy on abortion as US starts voting
Updated 21 September 2024
AFP
Harris slams Trump for hypocrisy on abortion as US starts voting

Harris slams Trump for hypocrisy on abortion as US starts voting
Updated 21 September 2024
AFP

MADISON, US: Kamala Harris on Friday attacked Republican rival Donald Trump and his party as “hypocrites” over abortion, as the first voters cast their ballots for November’s knife-edge US election.
The Democrat unleashed one of the most forceful speeches of her campaign so far as she blamed Trump for an abortion ban in the battleground state of Georgia that she said had caused the deaths of two women.
“And these hypocrites want to start talking about how this is in the best interest of women and children,” the vice president told a rally in Atlanta, Georgia to cheers from a mainly female audience.
“Well, where have you been? Where have you been when it comes to taking care of the women and children of America, where have you been? How dare they.”
Since replacing President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket two months ago, Harris has repeatedly focused on what she calls “Trump abortion bans.”
Trump has frequently bragged on the campaign trail that his three Supreme Court picks paved the way for the 2022 overturning of the national right to abortion.
At least 20 states have since brought in full or partial restrictions, with Georgia banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Harris doubled down on the issue later Friday at a raucous rally in Madison, a liberal-leaning city in swing state Wisconsin where she slammed the bans as “immoral.”
“This is a health care crisis, and Donald Trump is the architect.”
In both speeches Harris mentioned Amber Nicole Thurman, a 28-year-old mother-of-one from Georgia who developed a rare complication from abortion pills and died during emergency surgery in 2022.
An official Georgia state committee blamed the fatal outcome on a “preventable” lag in performing a critical procedure.
“We will make sure Amber is not just remembered as a statistic,” Harris said in Atlanta, a day after meeting Thurman’s family during a campaign event hosted by talkshow icon Oprah Winfrey.
Harris’s campaign speeches came as three states — Virginia, Minnesota and South Dakota — began early voting 46 days before election day in what is an agonizingly close race.
“The election is basically here,” she told Madison rallygoers. “It’s basically here and we have work to do, to energize, to organize and to mobilize.”
Former president Trump has previously cast doubt on early voting and mail voting to back his false claims that he won the 2020 election against Biden.
Most US states permit in-person voting or mail-in voting to allow people to deal with scheduling conflicts or an inability to cast their ballots on election day itself, November 5.
Dozens of people waited at a polling station in the center of Arlington, Virginia, just outside the capital Washington.
“I’m excited,” said Michelle Kilkenny, 55, adding that voting early, “especially on day one, helps the campaign and raises the enthusiasm level.”
Ann Spiker, 71, told AFP she usually cast her ballot by mail “but I’m going to vote today because it’s so exciting.”
The Democratic supporter added: “I can’t believe we can pick Donald Trump, when I think about it I become very worried. That’s why we’re out and doing what we can.”
Trump, 78, faces criminal charges for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 result, after which his supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Every vote will count in the race, whose result Trump has once again refused to say he will accept.
Harris, 59, has erased Trump’s lead since sensationally replacing Biden as the Democratic candidate in July, pulling neck-and-neck with the Republican.
The result is expected to hinge on just seven crucial swing states, including Georgia and Wisconsin.
Trump however sought to lay the blame for any potential loss at the door of Jewish American voters, sparking outrage on Friday.
“If I don’t win this election... in my opinion the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss,” Trump told an anti-Semitism event on Thursday, repeating his grievance that Jewish voters have historically leaned toward the Democrats.
The White House slammed his comments.
“It is abhorrent to traffic in dangerous tropes or engage in scapegoating at any time — let alone now, when all leaders have an obligation to fight back against the tragic worldwide rise in anti-Semitism,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Updated 21 September 2024
Reuters
US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib condemns cartoon showing her with exploding pager

US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib condemns cartoon showing her with exploding pager
  • Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, according to health officials in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and created a humanitarian crisis
Updated 21 September 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Palestinian American US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib on Friday condemned as racist a cartoon published in the conservative magazine National Review showing her with an exploding pager — a reference to an attack this week against members of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.
“Our community is already in so much pain right now. This racism will incite more hate + violence against our Arab & Muslim communities, and it makes everyone less safe. It’s disgraceful that the media continues to normalize this racism,” Tlaib wrote on the social media platform X.
Tlaib, a Democrat who represents a district from Michigan in the US House of Representatives, is the lone Palestinian American lawmaker in the US Congress. The Muslim American advocacy group Emgage Action, Democratic US House members Cory Bush and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, some local officials in Michigan and human rights groups also criticized the cartoon.
National Review did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The cartoon, published on Thursday, showed a woman sitting next to an exploding pager. The woman’s desk in the cartoon had a name card saying “Rep. Tlaib” while the woman herself is shown saying: “ODD. MY PAGER JUST EXPLODED.”
The cartoon was created by Henry Payne, a Detroit News auto critic. Payne’s X account titled the cartoon as “Tlaib Pager Hamas.” The Detroit News said it was not involved in its creation and distribution, and chose not to run it.
Thousands of pagers used by members of Hezbollah in Lebanon exploded on Tuesday. That was followed a day later by the explosion of hand-held radios in Lebanon, with dozens killed and thousands wounded in the incidents. Security sources have said Israel was responsible. Israel did not take responsibility.
Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to health officials in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and created a humanitarian crisis. Israel’s assault followed an attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, that killed 1,200 people and in which about 250 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.
Tlaib has been a fierce critic of Israel’s actions in the war and American support for the longtime US ally.
Human rights advocates have cited rising dehumanization of Arabs, Muslims and Jews amid the war.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US Palestinian American US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib Lebanon Hezbollah

