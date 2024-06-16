You are here

  • Home
  • Wildfire north of Los Angeles spreads as authorities issue evacuation orders

Wildfire north of Los Angeles spreads as authorities issue evacuation orders

Wildfire north of Los Angeles spreads as authorities issue evacuation orders
A firefighter watches a plume of smoke from the Post Fire on June 15, 2024 in Gorman, California. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2bxsz

Updated 16 June 2024
AP
Follow

Wildfire north of Los Angeles spreads as authorities issue evacuation orders

Wildfire north of Los Angeles spreads as authorities issue evacuation orders
  • The blaze that is being called the Post Fire burned more than 14.5 square kilometers near the Interstate 5 freeway in Gorman
Updated 16 June 2024
AP
Follow

GORMAN, California: Authorities issued evacuation orders Saturday as a wildfire in Los Angeles County spread thousands of acres close to a major highway and threatened nearby structures, officials said.
The blaze that is being called the Post Fire burned more than 14.5 square kilometers near the Interstate 5 freeway in Gorman, which is about 100 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The flames broke out at around 1:45 p.m., authorities said.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the evacuations, whether there were injuries reported and the latest size of the blaze. An investigation is ongoing.

Topics: wildfire Los Angeles

Related

California firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire east of San Francisco
World
California firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire east of San Francisco
California wildfire grows, 1,500 under evacuation orders
World
California wildfire grows, 1,500 under evacuation orders

Taiwan and Bulgaria deny links to exploding pagers in Lebanon

Taiwan and Bulgaria deny links to exploding pagers in Lebanon
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Taiwan and Bulgaria deny links to exploding pagers in Lebanon

Taiwan and Bulgaria deny links to exploding pagers in Lebanon
  • Pager, radio detonations killed 37, wounded thousands in Lebanon
  • Investigations underway to find out how pagers detonated
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters
TAIPEI: Authorities in Taiwan and Bulgaria on Friday denied involvement in the supply chain of thousands of pagers that detonated on Tuesday in Lebanon in a deadly blow to Hezbollah.
Tuesday’s attack, and another on Wednesday involving exploding hand-held radios used by Hezbollah, together killed 37 people and wounded about 3,000 in Lebanon.
How or when the pagers were weaponized and remotely detonated remains a public mystery and the hunt for answers has involved Taiwan, Bulgaria, Norway and Romania.
Security sources said Israel was responsible for the pager explosions that raised the stakes in a growing conflict between the two sides. Israel has not directly commented on the attacks.
Taiwan-based Gold Apollo said this week it did not manufacture the devices used in the attack, and that Hungary-based company BAC to which the pagers were traced had a license to use its brand.
“The components are (mainly) low-end IC (integrated circuits) and batteries,” Taiwan’s Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei told reporters.
When pressed on whether the parts in the pagers that exploded were made in Taiwan, he said, “I can say with certainty they were not made in Taiwan,” adding the case is being investigated by judicial authorities.
Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung, also speaking to reporters at parliament, answered “no” when asked if he had met with the de facto Israeli ambassador to express concern about the case.
“We are asking our missions abroad to raise their security awareness and will exchange relevant information with other countries.”
Bulgaria also became a focal point for investigations on Thursday after local media reported that Sofia-based Norta Global Ltd. was involved in selling the pagers.
But Bulgaria’s state security agency DANS said on Friday it had “indisputably established” that no pagers used in the Lebanon attack were imported to, exported from, or made in Bulgaria.
It said neither Norta nor its Norwegian owner had traded, sold or bought the pagers within Bulgaria’s jurisdiction.
Taiwan Probe
As Taiwanese authorities look into any potential link between its sprawling global tech supply chains and the devices used in the attacks in Lebanon, Gold Apollo’s president and founder, Hsu Ching-kuang, was questioned by prosecutors late into the night on Thursday, then released.
Another person also at the prosecutors’ office was Teresa Wu, the sole employee of a company called Apollo System, who did not speak to reporters as she left late on Thursday.
Hsu said this week a person called Teresa had been one of his contacts for the deal with BAC.
Photos posted to Gold Apollo’s official Facebook page showed Teresa Wu at a Singapore trade show in 2016 wearing a Gold Apollo lanyard. Reuters was unable to contact Wu for comment.
A spokesperson for the Shilin District Prosecutors Office in Taipei told Reuters that it had questioned two people as witnesses and was given consent to conduct searches of their firms’ four locations in Taiwan as part of its investigation.
“We’ll seek to determine if there was any possible involvement of these Taiwanese companies as soon as possible, to ensure the safety of the country and its people,” the spokesperson said.
Iran-aligned Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, which has not claimed responsibility for the detonations. The two sides have been engaged in cross-border warfare since conflict in Gaza erupted last October.

France set to finally get new government

France set to finally get new government
Updated 21 min 57 sec ago
AFP
Follow

France set to finally get new government

France set to finally get new government
  • Politics in France has been deadlocked since the June-July snap legislative elections left it with a hung parliament
Updated 21 min 57 sec ago
AFP

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron was on Friday weighing a new government proposed by Prime Minister Michel Barnier which includes new faces in almost all key posts and marks a fresh shift to the right.
The full cabinet line-up was due to be announced later Friday or by Sunday at the latest, multiple sources told AFP, ending two-and-a-half months of deadlock created by inconclusive legislative elections that wrapped up in July.
While there appeared to be no major surprises or big name entrants into the cabinet, there are set to be new foreign, economy and interior ministers, with only the defense minister remaining unchanged among the key offices of state.
Barnier is proposing Europe Minister Jean-Noel Barrot as foreign minister, a source close to Macron’s political faction, asking not to be named, told AFP.
The move would be a major promotion for the 41-year-old, whose slick media appearances have impressed observers, but he would face the challenge of boosting France’s presence on the international stage.
Meanwhile Bruno Retailleau, who heads the faction of the right-wing The Republicans (LR) in France’s upper house Senate, is to take on the interior ministry, according to several sources who spoke to AFP.
Landing the interior ministry, which oversees the police and domestic security, would be seen as a major success for the right.
And another meteoric rise will see Antoine Armand, 33, the head of parliament’s economic affairs commission installed as economy minister.
One key person said to be staying on is Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu who is believed to enjoy a close and trusting relationship with Macron.
Barnier was at the Elysee Palace late Thursday to discuss the nominations with Macron.
The list is a government “ready to act in the service of the French people,” the premier’s office said. It later said the new government would be unveiled “before Sunday.”
Macron could seek to veto Barnier’s proposals but doing so would cause immense tensions with his premier at this stage.
Sources added that names still need to be vetted to ensure they have no conflicts of interest before entering government, as is customary.
But Macron “will not censor any name,” said a source close to him asking not to be named.
There had been tensions earlier this week between centrist Macron and Barnier, who comes from the LR, over the balance of the government notably at a lunch earlier this week that reports said was far from cordial.
Le Monde daily said that Barnier had even raised the possibility of resigning just days into the job. But the tensions were then resolved on Thursday.
Politics in France has been deadlocked since the June-July snap legislative elections left it with a hung parliament.
Barnier, the European Union’s former top Brexit negotiator and a right-winger, was appointed earlier this month by Macron in an attempt to breach the impasse.
Key posts were vacant with Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire stepping down after occupying his post since Macron came to power in 2017 and Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne tapped by Macron to be France’s new EU commissioner.
However there seems to be no place in the cabinet for the ambitious Gerald Darmanin, interior minister since 2020 and who had reportedly long coveted the job of foreign minister.
The 73-year-old Barnier minister has faced a raft of challenges since taking office.
The prime minister had warned on Wednesday that France’s budgetary situation was “very serious.”
France was placed on a formal procedure for violating EU budgetary rules before Barnier was picked as head of government.
Macron had hoped to reassert his relative majority in parliament by calling for the elections in late June and early July, but the plan backfired.
A left-wing alliance nabbed the most seats in the lower house National Assembly, but does not have a working majority.
Macron’s centrist faction is now the second largest bloc.
The far right is third, but the anti-immigration National Rally emerged from the election as the single largest party.

Topics: France

Related

Air France suspends services to Beirut and Tel Aviv
World
Air France suspends services to Beirut and Tel Aviv
France uses tough, untested cybercrime law to target Telegram’s Durov
Media
France uses tough, untested cybercrime law to target Telegram’s Durov

‘Russian NATO’ loses ground in Moscow’s former backyard

‘Russian NATO’ loses ground in Moscow’s former backyard
Updated 20 September 2024
AFP
Follow

‘Russian NATO’ loses ground in Moscow’s former backyard

‘Russian NATO’ loses ground in Moscow’s former backyard
  • The fate of Collective Security Treaty Organization, an alliance of ex-Soviet states, highlights challenges facing the Kremlin as it seeks to maintain geopolitical sway across Eurasia
  • In July, Central Asian states held their first joint military exercises without Moscow, while Kazakhstan hosted special forces from Pakistan, Qatar and Turkiye for drills in September
Updated 20 September 2024
AFP

BALYKCHY, Kyrgyzstan: Even as Russia stages a series of military drills with its allies in Central Asia, Moscow’s hold over a region it considers its own backyard appears to be growing increasingly tenuous.
Bogged down by its all-out war on Ukraine, now dragging through a third year, Russia is visibly losing its historic role as the key power broker in both Central Asia and the Caucasus.
The fate of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance of ex-Soviet states, highlights the challenges facing the Kremlin as it seeks to maintain and advance its geopolitical sway across Eurasia.
Often referred to as a “Russian NATO,” the alliance was formed in 1992 to fill the security vacuum left by the collapse of the Soviet Union.
But three decades on, the bloc is struggling with “serious issues of competitiveness and viability,” Armenian analyst Hakob Badalyan told AFP.
Yerevan is boycotting the organization, though it has remained a formal member.
It accuses the CSTO — and therefore Moscow — of abandoning it amid conflict with arch-foe Azerbaijan.
It is not the first membership challenge faced by the CSTO, which comprises Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, alongside Russia and Armenia.
Baku left in 1999, alongside Caucasus neighbor Georgia. Uzbekistan followed suit in 2012.
Both Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan ignored calls to rejoin the alliance last year.
Russia’s difficulties across Central Asia and the Caucasus stand in contrast to its successes in forging and deepening alliances with the likes of China, India, Iran, North Korea and several African countries amid its invasion of Ukraine.
Badalyan sees those developments as connected.
“At war with Ukraine, Russia has far fewer resources to fully play its role as the CSTO’s military-technical leader,” he said.
The CSTO still has a role to play in the region, others suggested — though the idea of it acting as a powerful Russian alternative to NATO is questionable.
For instance, the alliance intervened in Kazakhstan in 2022, where predominantly Russian “peacekeeping forces” helped quell deadly anti-government riots and stabilize President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s regime.
At the time, Russia and the CSTO positioned themselves as guarantors of stability for allied authoritarian regimes — a scenario that now seems impossible to replicate.
The CSTO’s role in the region has also shifted following the Taliban’s military takeover in Afghanistan in 2021.
According to Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director of the Russian Institute of CIS Countries, the group has helped by “ensuring the stability of Central Asian countries bordering Afghanistan” over the last three years.
“If there haven’t been any serious conflicts involving Afghanistan and Central Asian nations, it’s largely due to Russian military bases in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan,” he said.
Moscow and its closest ally Minsk hope military drills in Kyrgyzstan last week, and Kazakhstan next week, will show the alliance still has geopolitical relevance.
“By holding these exercises, we show the international community and all our enemies that we are ready to face any threat,” Belarusian official Gennady Lepeshko said in the Kyrgyz town of Balykchy, where last week’s drills took place.
But the alliance appears split even on the definition of who those “enemies” are.
While Russia sees the West as an existential threat, Central Asian states and Armenia are strengthening ties with the United States and Europe.
Aside from Belarus, none have backed Moscow’s war on Ukraine.
And even Minsk — financially, politically, economically and militarily reliant on Moscow — does not recognize Russia’s territorial claims over eastern Ukraine.
Western countries are not blind to the possible geopolitical opening in the region.
This week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Central Asia, where his hosts urged him to invest in energy and transport infrastructure to connect the region to Europe, bypassing Russia.
In July, Central Asian states held their first joint military exercises without Moscow, while Armenia hosted joined military drills with the United States.
The region is also being courted beyond the West, including militarily.
Kazakhstan hosted special forces from Pakistan, Qatar, and Turkiye for drills in September, held under the banner of “limitless friendship.”
China is expanding its security influence in Central Asia, both through bilateral agreements and its own regional bloc, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Drawing on cultural ties with fellow Turkic-speaking nations, Ankara has also boosted arms supplies.
Sensing the challenge, there is little chance of Russian President Vladimir Putin simply accepting his country’s diminished influence in a region it ruled over for decades.
“The time has come to begin a broad discussion on a new system of collective security in Eurasia,” he said back in June.

Striking Indian doctors to resume work after murder protest

Striking Indian doctors to resume work after murder protest
Updated 20 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Striking Indian doctors to resume work after murder protest

Striking Indian doctors to resume work after murder protest
  • The discovery of a 31-year-old doctor’s body at a state-run hospital in Kolkata last month rekindled nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women
  • While the protests and strikes have since calmed in the rest of India, regular demonstrations continued in the eastern city, which is the capital of West Bengal state
Updated 20 September 2024
AFP

KOLKATA: Indian doctors on strike in Kolkata to protest the brutal rape and murder of a colleague will resume some duties from Saturday, the group leading the protests told AFP on Friday.
The discovery of the 31-year-old doctor’s bloodied body at a state-run hospital in the eastern city last month rekindled nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women.
While the protests and strikes have since calmed in the rest of India, regular demonstrations had continued in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal state.
“We will return to work in a graded manner from Saturday,” Aniket Mahato of the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front told AFP following late-night talks with authorities.
Junior doctors would return to emergency rooms in state-run hospitals, but would not resume their duties in outpatient departments, inpatient services or on planned surgeries, he said.
He said the decision came following floods that have inundated parts of West Bengal in recent days.
“It’s time to move and help the affected people,” he said.
Doctors had given the state government a seven-day deadline to implement measures enhancing security and safety in hospitals, Mahato said, adding they would stop work again if the demands were not met.
Tens of thousands of ordinary Indians joined in the protests following the August attack, which focused anger on the lack of measures for female doctors to work without fear.
One man has been detained over the murder, but West Bengal’s state government has faced public criticism for its handling of the investigation.
Authorities eventually sacked the city’s police chief and top health ministry officials.
India’s Supreme Court last month ordered a national task force to examine how to bolster security for health care workers, saying the brutality of the killing had “shocked the conscience of the nation.”
The gruesome nature of the attack has invoked comparisons with the 2012 gang rape and murder of a young woman on a Delhi bus, which also sparked weeks of nationwide protests.

Topics: Kolkata rape case

EU chief says in Kyiv to offer support ahead of winter

EU chief says in Kyiv to offer support ahead of winter
Updated 20 September 2024
AFP
Follow

EU chief says in Kyiv to offer support ahead of winter

EU chief says in Kyiv to offer support ahead of winter
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than 30 months, with Ukraine now controlling parts of Russia’s Kursk region
Updated 20 September 2024
AFP

Kyiv: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that she had arrived in Kyiv to offer support ahead of winter, as Russia keeps up its bombing campaign of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
“My 8th visit to Kyiv comes as the heating season starts soon, and Russia keeps targeting energy infrastructure,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with a picture of her at a rail station.
“We will help Ukraine in its brave efforts. I come here to discuss Europe’s support. From winter preparedness to defense, to accession and progress on the G7 loans.”
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than 30 months, with Ukraine now controlling parts of Russia’s Kursk region while Moscow presses an advance into eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine has lobbied its allies to allow it to use donated weapons to strike “legitimate” military targets deep in Russian territory.
The United States and Britain have been discussing allowing it to do just that — but EU states remain divided over the issue.
On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on EU countries to allow Kyiv to use Western weapons to strike military targets inside Russia.
Washington currently authorizes Ukraine to only hit Russian targets in occupied parts of Ukraine and some in Russian border regions directly related to Moscow’s combat operations.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

How two Colombians wound up in a Russian prison after fighting in Ukraine
World
How two Colombians wound up in a Russian prison after fighting in Ukraine
Russia attacks Ukraine geriatric center and power grid
World
Russia attacks Ukraine geriatric center and power grid

Latest updates

Taiwan and Bulgaria deny links to exploding pagers in Lebanon
Taiwan and Bulgaria deny links to exploding pagers in Lebanon
France set to finally get new government
France set to finally get new government
‘Regulation not legislation’: Nadhim Zahawi slams UK for blocking Telegraph sale
‘Regulation not legislation’: Nadhim Zahawi slams UK for blocking Telegraph sale
Saudi expat remittances hit 25-month peak to reach $3.44bn
Saudi expat remittances hit 25-month peak to reach $3.44bn
Israeli forces deepen raid in Rafah, kill 14 people across Gaza
Israeli forces deepen raid in Rafah, kill 14 people across Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.